Brewpubs & Breweries
American

Woodcock Brothers Brewing Company Wilson

review star

No reviews yet

638 Lake Street

Wilson, NY 14172

Popular Items

Regular Pizza
10 Wings
Stuffed Pepper Pizza

APPETIZERS

Spent Grain Pretzels

$9.00

A house specialty made with the malt (left over barley) that is used in our brewing process. Smother them in cheese sauce, bacon bits and fresh scallions for +2.50

Stuffed Banana Peppers

$14.00

House made filling stuffed into banana peppers. Served with pizza points, a roasted garlic marinara and mozzarella cheese.

Bruschetta

$14.00

Nachos

$12.00

Bottomless Nachos Refill (Bills Special)

BUILD YOUR BURGER

Build Your Own Burger

$14.00

DAILY SPECIALS

WEDNESDAY ONLY- Mac N' Cheese

$15.00

Home-made Mac N' Cheese!!

THURSDAY ONLY - Reuben

$17.00

Available daily and a customer favorite! Local corned beef loaded onto rye bread, swiss, 1000 island dressing and topped with sauerkraut. Make it vegetarian by substituting a portabella mushroom instead of corn beef! (The corned beef can be substituted for portobello mushroom too!)

FRI & SAT ONLY - Cedar Plank Salmon

$27.00

FRI & SAT ONLY - Ribeye

$34.00

SUNDAY ONLY - Prime Rib Sandwich

$16.00

BACON BBQ BURGER

$18.00

BOURBON MAPLE SALMON

$28.00

HAND HELDS

Short Rib on Weck

$18.00

Black angus beef oven-seared and dipped into our au jus. Served on a Kimmelweck roll with horseradish.

Chicken Breast Sandwich

$15.00

Pan roasted chicken breast served on a brioche bun and topped with honey mustard sauce, cheddar and sliced pickles with coleslaw.

Salmon Sandwich

$19.00

Seared Atlantic salmon topped with a chipotle ranch drizzle. Served on brioche bun with pickle dressing tossed lettuce, sliced onion and tomato.

BBQ Chicken Sandwich

$15.00

PIZZA

Short Rib on Weck Pizza

$20.00

Tender Roast Beef, horseradish cream sauce, mozzarella cheese and kimmel weck seasoning.

Cheese Pizza

$16.00

Greek Pizza

$19.00

Olive oil, spinach, tomato, red onion, Kalamata olives, Feta cheese, 6 Italian cheeses & pepperoncini.

Loaded Potato Pizza

$19.00

Sliced potatoes, cheddar cheese, bacon and chives.

Margherita Pizza

$16.00

Choice of olive oil or red sauce, 6 Italian cheeses, sliced tomatoes, fresh basil & garlic.

Regular Pizza

$17.00

Mozzarella cheese & pepperoni.

Stuffed Pepper Pizza

$19.00

Olive oil, 6 Italian cheeses with slices of our stuffed hot banana peppers.

Roasted Veggie Pizza

$18.00

Olive oil, six cheeses, and fresh seasonal oven roasted vegetables.

Pizza Special

$22.00

BLT Pizza

$19.00

BBQ Chicken Pizza

$20.00

Breakfast Pizza

$19.00

SALADS

Roasted Vegetable Salad

$14.00

Fresh field greens topped with a mix of fresh oven roasted vegetables and crumbled bleu cheese.

House Salad

$10.00

Spring mix, diced tomatoes, cucumbers, red onion and pretzel croutons.

Side Salad

$5.00

Apple Walnut Salad

$14.00

Caprese

$14.00

Greek Salad

$14.00

SOUPS

3 Bean Chili

$10.00Out of stock

Chili finished with a melted sharp cheddar, sour cream and scallions.

French Onion au Gratin

$9.00Out of stock

White onion braised in a Porter broth for three hours. Served with pizza points and mozzarella cheese on the top.

Soup du Jour

$9.00Out of stock

WINGS

10 Wings

$16.00

Oven-roasted wings complimented with Bleu cheese, carrot, celery,& choice of dry rub.

20 Wings

$30.00

Oven-roasted wings complimented with Bleu cheese, carrot, celery,& choice of dry rub.

50 Wings

$65.00

Oven-roasted wings complimented with Bleu cheese, carrot, celery,& choice of dry rub.

SIDES

Side Mac

$5.00

Roasted Vegetables

$5.00

Rice Pilaf

$5.00

Special Side

$5.00

Side Salad

$5.00

FORK AND KNIFE

Cedar Plank Salmon

$27.00

Atlantic salmon topped with a brown sugar glaze and caramelized on a cedar plank soaked in Niagara Lager. Served with Porter balsamic Brussels sprouts and smashed potatoes.

Ribeye

$34.00

House butchered 16oz steak seared in a cast iron skillet, finished in a compound butter. Served with Porter balsamic Brussels sprouts and smashed potatoes.

CROWLER

Amber - Crowler

$11.11

ABV 5.5% Well-balanced malty ale with hints of sweet caramel, represented by a lovely copper-tone.

Bog Sucker - Crowler

$16.67

 Bog Sucker Imperial Stout                                                    9.0% ABV 50 IBU SRM- 65 Bog Sucker is the dark side of life. This imperial stout is dripping with the flavors of dark chocolate, toffee, espresso coffee and the earthy bitterness and resinous notes from late boil hop additions.

Cocktoberfest - Crowler

$9.26

Cocktoberfest - 5.5% ABV - 15 IBU - 7 SRM - Marzen. Traditional style Märzen with fresh waves of soft, round, clean, malty deliciousness.

Dirty Chai Honey Brown Ale - Crowler

$14.82

6.2% ABV - Our Honey Brown Ale was the base of this beer. Blended with espresso and a chai tea concentrate to really give this honey brown ale a nice roasted coffee flavor up front with a smooth chai spice finish.

Fat Bags - Crowler

$16.67

 9.5% ABV - 94 IBU - 6.4 SRM - Imperial West Coast IPA - An old school Imperial WCI PA with notes of sticky, dank citrus and tropical fruits. Brewed with Warrior, Azacca, Mosaic and NY Skaexp001 hops.

Lake Town Brown - Crowler

$9.26

Lake Town Brown Ale - Brown Ale - 4.2% ABV- 22 IBU - Brewed as a traditional English malt forward brown ale

Niagara Lager - Crowler

$11.11

ABV 5% Crisp & clean, with a golden hue.

Quote/Unquote - Crowler

$14.82

Quote / Unquote - 6.4% ABV - 31 IBU - 3 SRM - Dortmunder Export - A classic lager style with a bready malt backbone and a crisp, floral hop profile to balance.

Rootbeer- Crowler

$7.41

Sky Dancer - Crowler

$14.82

Sky Dancer - 4.6% ABV - 28 IBU - 3.7 SRM - Like a Sky Dancer Woodcock bird flying over a shoreline at dusk, this unique session IPA sings with the bright citrusy flavor of lemon peel, grapefruit and orange zest. Bright citrus with soft tropical fruit. It's mild bitterness and easy drinkability make this the perfect beer to enjoy while under a beautiful sunset. Brewed with Citra, Mosaic and Simcoe hops.

Stiff Mitten - Crowler

$14.82

7.2% ABV - Our seasonal winter ale is brewed with cinnamon, ginger, allspice and nutmeg. It’s designed to impart those classic holiday flavors without bludgeoning your tongue with too much spice. A drinkable, delicious, classic style winter warmer designed to bring the warmth of this season from our family owned brewery to your glass.

Sweet Sweet Haze - Crowler

$14.82

7.1% ABV - 45 IBU - This “fuzzy navel” colored American IPA is brewed with Mosaic, Citra and Azaaca hops atop a blend of carefully selected sweet and soft malts. It’s double dry hopped to push beautiful notes of clementines, sumo oranges, yellow grapefruit and tangelo. An instant favorite of our brewing team. We hope you enjoy it as much as we do!

Swimming Pool Spaceships - Crowler

$14.82

Swimming Pool Spaceships w/ Cosmic Punch & Phantasm - 6.2% 25 IBU 3.5 SRM - Hazy IPA - This batch of Swimming Pool Spaceships was brewed with Cascade hops in the mash, Cashmere and Citra hops with Phantasm powder in the whirlpool and dry hopped with Citra and Azacca hops. Fermented with Cosmic Punch yeast to push tropical fruit and citrus notes.

Woodcock IPA - Crowler

$14.82

6.5% ABV - Primarily hopped with Simcoe and Chinook. Bursting with notes of citrus and pine, has a robust mouth feel and a solid West-Coast style bitterness. At 6.5% this beer is an all-seasons, all-day drinker designed for those who crave that intensely delicious hop bite.

4-PACKS

Cocktoberfest (4-pack)

$10.99Out of stock

Cocktoberfest - 5.5% ABV - 15 IBU - 7 SRM - Marzen. Traditional style Märzen with fresh waves of soft, round, clean, malty deliciousness.

Niagara Lager (4-pack)

$8.99

5% ABV - A traditional style lager designed to be a clean, crisp, and sessionable brew — perfect for warm summer days, or long nights of beer enjoyment. This is our "gateway beer" for those beer drinkers who are used to the standard Bud or Labatt's light. Sit back, relax and enjoy a Woodcock Niagara Lager.

Porter (4-pack)

$8.99

5.9% ABV - Full-flavored, medium-bodied, classic style Porter. With chocolate flavors and mild hints of coffee, this beer pairs well with desserts.

Red Head Amber Ale (4-pack)

$8.99

Red Head Amber Ale is the first beer we brewed when our brewery opened and has a special place in our hearts. She's easy on the palate, delivers lovely mild maltiness and a lightly hopped, crisp finish. Red Head loves everybody, and once you get a taste, you'll love her too.

Sky Dancer Ale (4-pack)

$10.99

Like a Sky Dancer Woodcock bird flying over a shoreline at dusk, this unique session hazy IPA sings with the bright citrusy flavor of lemon peel, grapefruit and orange zest. Bright citrus with soft tropical fruit. It’s mild bitterness and easy drinkability make this the perfect beer to enjoy while under a beautiful summer sunset. Brewed with Citra, Mosaic and Simcoe hops.

Stiff Mitten (4-pack)

$9.99

7.2% ABV - Our seasonal winter ale is brewed with cinnamon, ginger, allspice and nutmeg. It’s designed to impart those classic holiday flavors without bludgeoning your tongue with too much spice. A drinkable, delicious, classic style winter warmer designed to bring the warmth of this season from our family owned brewery to your glass.

Sweet Sweet Haze (4-pack)

$10.99Out of stock

This “fuzzy navel” colored American IPA is brewed with Mosaic, Citra and Azaaca hops atop a blend of carefully selected sweet and soft malts. It’s double dry hopped to push beautiful notes of clementines, sumo oranges, yellow grapefruit and tangelo. An instant favorite of our brewing team. We hope you enjoy it as much as we do!

Twisted Beak (4-pack)

$14.99

Twisted Beak - 4.5% ABV - 7 IBU - Red SRM - Fruited Sour. Twist your beak with a fruit melange of sweet cherry and pineapple which mingles with a pleasant tangy snap.

Twisted Beak (2 4-packs)

$23.15

Twisted Beak - 4.5% ABV - 7 IBU - Red SRM - Fruited Sour. Twist your beak with a fruit melange of sweet cherry and pineapple which mingles with a pleasant tangy snap.

Woodcock IPA (4-pack)

$10.99

Primarily hopped with Simcoe and Chinook. Bursting with notes of citrus and pine, has a robust mouth feel and a solid West-Coast style bitterness. At 6.5% this beer is an all-seasons, all-day drinker designed for those who crave that intensely delicious hop bite.

RETAIL

Bucket Hat- Black

$36.00

Bucket Hat- Khaki

$36.00

Bucket Hat- Military

$36.00

Bucket Hat- Canvas

$36.00
Camo Baseball Hat

Camo Baseball Hat

$26.00

Baseball Hat- Neon pink

$26.00

Baseball Hat- Neon Blue

$26.00Out of stock

Baseball Hat- Neon Orange

$26.00Out of stock

Faded Baseball Hat- Charcoal

$26.00Out of stock

Faded Baseball Hat- Red

$26.00Out of stock
Faded Baseball Hat- Olive

Faded Baseball Hat- Olive

$26.00Out of stock

Vintage Hat- Pistachio

$26.00Out of stock
Vintage Hat- Copper

Vintage Hat- Copper

$26.00

Vintage Hat- Navy

$26.00Out of stock
Faded Baseball Cap- Mulberry

Faded Baseball Cap- Mulberry

$26.00
Blue Knit Hat

Blue Knit Hat

$13.88
White Knit Hat

White Knit Hat

$13.88
Lime Baseball Hat

Lime Baseball Hat

$26.00
Teal Baseball Hat

Teal Baseball Hat

$26.00
Neon Yellow Baseball Hat

Neon Yellow Baseball Hat

$26.00
Plum Baseball Hat

Plum Baseball Hat

$26.00
Tangerine Baseball Hat

Tangerine Baseball Hat

$26.00
Grey Beanie

Grey Beanie

$15.74
Olive Beanie

Olive Beanie

$15.74
Pink Beanie

Pink Beanie

$15.74
Orange Beanie

Orange Beanie

$15.74
Grey Beanie

Grey Beanie

$15.74
White Beanie

White Beanie

$15.74
Dark Green Beanie

Dark Green Beanie

$15.74
Forest Green Hoodie

Forest Green Hoodie

$38.46
Black Hoodie

Black Hoodie

$38.46
Blue Hoodie

Blue Hoodie

$38.46
Grey Hoodie

Grey Hoodie

$38.46
Burnt Orange Hoodie

Burnt Orange Hoodie

$38.46

Red Hoodie

$38.46

Green Hoodie

$38.46

Light Blue Hoodie

$38.46

Pink Hoodie

$38.46

Bills Shirt

$23.08

Black St. Patty's Tee

$21.15

Green Coaster Shirt

$21.15

Green St. Patty's Tee

$21.15

Niagara Lager Shirt

$21.15

Orange Coaster Shirt

$21.15

Porter Shirt

$21.15

Red Coaster Shirt

$21.15

Red Head Shirt

$21.15

Redhead Shirt

$21.15

Stiffen Mitten Long Sleeve

$21.15

Sweet Haze Shirt

$21.15

Twisted Beak Shirt

$21.15

WIPA Shirt

$21.15

XPA Shirt

$21.15

Rescue Shirt

$14.42

Bills Longsleeve

$28.85

Holiday Merch Bundle

$48.00

*OS PIZZA

*OS PIZZA

$4.63

*OZ PRETZELS

*OS PRETZELS

$8.33
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 7:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come on in and enjoy!

Website

Location

638 Lake Street, Wilson, NY 14172

Directions

Gallery
Woodcock Brothers Brewing Company image
Woodcock Brothers Brewing Company image

