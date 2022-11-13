Woodcock Brothers Brewing Company Wilson

Sweet Sweet Haze - Crowler

$14.82

7.1% ABV - 45 IBU - This “fuzzy navel” colored American IPA is brewed with Mosaic, Citra and Azaaca hops atop a blend of carefully selected sweet and soft malts. It’s double dry hopped to push beautiful notes of clementines, sumo oranges, yellow grapefruit and tangelo. An instant favorite of our brewing team. We hope you enjoy it as much as we do!