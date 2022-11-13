- Home
- /
- Wilson
- /
- Brewpubs & Breweries
- /
- Woodcock Brothers Brewing Company - Wilson
Woodcock Brothers Brewing Company Wilson
No reviews yet
638 Lake Street
Wilson, NY 14172
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Popular Items
APPETIZERS
Spent Grain Pretzels
A house specialty made with the malt (left over barley) that is used in our brewing process. Smother them in cheese sauce, bacon bits and fresh scallions for +2.50
Stuffed Banana Peppers
House made filling stuffed into banana peppers. Served with pizza points, a roasted garlic marinara and mozzarella cheese.
Bruschetta
Nachos
Bottomless Nachos Refill (Bills Special)
BUILD YOUR BURGER
DAILY SPECIALS
WEDNESDAY ONLY- Mac N' Cheese
Home-made Mac N' Cheese!!
THURSDAY ONLY - Reuben
Available daily and a customer favorite! Local corned beef loaded onto rye bread, swiss, 1000 island dressing and topped with sauerkraut. Make it vegetarian by substituting a portabella mushroom instead of corn beef! (The corned beef can be substituted for portobello mushroom too!)
FRI & SAT ONLY - Cedar Plank Salmon
FRI & SAT ONLY - Ribeye
SUNDAY ONLY - Prime Rib Sandwich
BACON BBQ BURGER
BOURBON MAPLE SALMON
HAND HELDS
Short Rib on Weck
Black angus beef oven-seared and dipped into our au jus. Served on a Kimmelweck roll with horseradish.
Chicken Breast Sandwich
Pan roasted chicken breast served on a brioche bun and topped with honey mustard sauce, cheddar and sliced pickles with coleslaw.
Salmon Sandwich
Seared Atlantic salmon topped with a chipotle ranch drizzle. Served on brioche bun with pickle dressing tossed lettuce, sliced onion and tomato.
BBQ Chicken Sandwich
PIZZA
Short Rib on Weck Pizza
Tender Roast Beef, horseradish cream sauce, mozzarella cheese and kimmel weck seasoning.
Cheese Pizza
Greek Pizza
Olive oil, spinach, tomato, red onion, Kalamata olives, Feta cheese, 6 Italian cheeses & pepperoncini.
Loaded Potato Pizza
Sliced potatoes, cheddar cheese, bacon and chives.
Margherita Pizza
Choice of olive oil or red sauce, 6 Italian cheeses, sliced tomatoes, fresh basil & garlic.
Regular Pizza
Mozzarella cheese & pepperoni.
Stuffed Pepper Pizza
Olive oil, 6 Italian cheeses with slices of our stuffed hot banana peppers.
Roasted Veggie Pizza
Olive oil, six cheeses, and fresh seasonal oven roasted vegetables.
Pizza Special
BLT Pizza
BBQ Chicken Pizza
Breakfast Pizza
SALADS
SOUPS
WINGS
FORK AND KNIFE
Cedar Plank Salmon
Atlantic salmon topped with a brown sugar glaze and caramelized on a cedar plank soaked in Niagara Lager. Served with Porter balsamic Brussels sprouts and smashed potatoes.
Ribeye
House butchered 16oz steak seared in a cast iron skillet, finished in a compound butter. Served with Porter balsamic Brussels sprouts and smashed potatoes.
CROWLER
Amber - Crowler
ABV 5.5% Well-balanced malty ale with hints of sweet caramel, represented by a lovely copper-tone.
Bog Sucker - Crowler
Bog Sucker Imperial Stout 9.0% ABV 50 IBU SRM- 65 Bog Sucker is the dark side of life. This imperial stout is dripping with the flavors of dark chocolate, toffee, espresso coffee and the earthy bitterness and resinous notes from late boil hop additions.
Cocktoberfest - Crowler
Cocktoberfest - 5.5% ABV - 15 IBU - 7 SRM - Marzen. Traditional style Märzen with fresh waves of soft, round, clean, malty deliciousness.
Dirty Chai Honey Brown Ale - Crowler
6.2% ABV - Our Honey Brown Ale was the base of this beer. Blended with espresso and a chai tea concentrate to really give this honey brown ale a nice roasted coffee flavor up front with a smooth chai spice finish.
Fat Bags - Crowler
9.5% ABV - 94 IBU - 6.4 SRM - Imperial West Coast IPA - An old school Imperial WCI PA with notes of sticky, dank citrus and tropical fruits. Brewed with Warrior, Azacca, Mosaic and NY Skaexp001 hops.
Lake Town Brown - Crowler
Lake Town Brown Ale - Brown Ale - 4.2% ABV- 22 IBU - Brewed as a traditional English malt forward brown ale
Niagara Lager - Crowler
ABV 5% Crisp & clean, with a golden hue.
Quote/Unquote - Crowler
Quote / Unquote - 6.4% ABV - 31 IBU - 3 SRM - Dortmunder Export - A classic lager style with a bready malt backbone and a crisp, floral hop profile to balance.
Rootbeer- Crowler
Sky Dancer - Crowler
Sky Dancer - 4.6% ABV - 28 IBU - 3.7 SRM - Like a Sky Dancer Woodcock bird flying over a shoreline at dusk, this unique session IPA sings with the bright citrusy flavor of lemon peel, grapefruit and orange zest. Bright citrus with soft tropical fruit. It's mild bitterness and easy drinkability make this the perfect beer to enjoy while under a beautiful sunset. Brewed with Citra, Mosaic and Simcoe hops.
Stiff Mitten - Crowler
7.2% ABV - Our seasonal winter ale is brewed with cinnamon, ginger, allspice and nutmeg. It’s designed to impart those classic holiday flavors without bludgeoning your tongue with too much spice. A drinkable, delicious, classic style winter warmer designed to bring the warmth of this season from our family owned brewery to your glass.
Sweet Sweet Haze - Crowler
7.1% ABV - 45 IBU - This “fuzzy navel” colored American IPA is brewed with Mosaic, Citra and Azaaca hops atop a blend of carefully selected sweet and soft malts. It’s double dry hopped to push beautiful notes of clementines, sumo oranges, yellow grapefruit and tangelo. An instant favorite of our brewing team. We hope you enjoy it as much as we do!
Swimming Pool Spaceships - Crowler
Swimming Pool Spaceships w/ Cosmic Punch & Phantasm - 6.2% 25 IBU 3.5 SRM - Hazy IPA - This batch of Swimming Pool Spaceships was brewed with Cascade hops in the mash, Cashmere and Citra hops with Phantasm powder in the whirlpool and dry hopped with Citra and Azacca hops. Fermented with Cosmic Punch yeast to push tropical fruit and citrus notes.
Woodcock IPA - Crowler
6.5% ABV - Primarily hopped with Simcoe and Chinook. Bursting with notes of citrus and pine, has a robust mouth feel and a solid West-Coast style bitterness. At 6.5% this beer is an all-seasons, all-day drinker designed for those who crave that intensely delicious hop bite.
4-PACKS
Cocktoberfest (4-pack)
Cocktoberfest - 5.5% ABV - 15 IBU - 7 SRM - Marzen. Traditional style Märzen with fresh waves of soft, round, clean, malty deliciousness.
Niagara Lager (4-pack)
5% ABV - A traditional style lager designed to be a clean, crisp, and sessionable brew — perfect for warm summer days, or long nights of beer enjoyment. This is our "gateway beer" for those beer drinkers who are used to the standard Bud or Labatt's light. Sit back, relax and enjoy a Woodcock Niagara Lager.
Porter (4-pack)
5.9% ABV - Full-flavored, medium-bodied, classic style Porter. With chocolate flavors and mild hints of coffee, this beer pairs well with desserts.
Red Head Amber Ale (4-pack)
Red Head Amber Ale is the first beer we brewed when our brewery opened and has a special place in our hearts. She's easy on the palate, delivers lovely mild maltiness and a lightly hopped, crisp finish. Red Head loves everybody, and once you get a taste, you'll love her too.
Sky Dancer Ale (4-pack)
Like a Sky Dancer Woodcock bird flying over a shoreline at dusk, this unique session hazy IPA sings with the bright citrusy flavor of lemon peel, grapefruit and orange zest. Bright citrus with soft tropical fruit. It’s mild bitterness and easy drinkability make this the perfect beer to enjoy while under a beautiful summer sunset. Brewed with Citra, Mosaic and Simcoe hops.
Stiff Mitten (4-pack)
7.2% ABV - Our seasonal winter ale is brewed with cinnamon, ginger, allspice and nutmeg. It’s designed to impart those classic holiday flavors without bludgeoning your tongue with too much spice. A drinkable, delicious, classic style winter warmer designed to bring the warmth of this season from our family owned brewery to your glass.
Sweet Sweet Haze (4-pack)
This “fuzzy navel” colored American IPA is brewed with Mosaic, Citra and Azaaca hops atop a blend of carefully selected sweet and soft malts. It’s double dry hopped to push beautiful notes of clementines, sumo oranges, yellow grapefruit and tangelo. An instant favorite of our brewing team. We hope you enjoy it as much as we do!
Twisted Beak (4-pack)
Twisted Beak - 4.5% ABV - 7 IBU - Red SRM - Fruited Sour. Twist your beak with a fruit melange of sweet cherry and pineapple which mingles with a pleasant tangy snap.
Twisted Beak (2 4-packs)
Twisted Beak - 4.5% ABV - 7 IBU - Red SRM - Fruited Sour. Twist your beak with a fruit melange of sweet cherry and pineapple which mingles with a pleasant tangy snap.
Woodcock IPA (4-pack)
Primarily hopped with Simcoe and Chinook. Bursting with notes of citrus and pine, has a robust mouth feel and a solid West-Coast style bitterness. At 6.5% this beer is an all-seasons, all-day drinker designed for those who crave that intensely delicious hop bite.
RETAIL
Bucket Hat- Black
Bucket Hat- Khaki
Bucket Hat- Military
Bucket Hat- Canvas
Camo Baseball Hat
Baseball Hat- Neon pink
Baseball Hat- Neon Blue
Baseball Hat- Neon Orange
Faded Baseball Hat- Charcoal
Faded Baseball Hat- Red
Faded Baseball Hat- Olive
Vintage Hat- Pistachio
Vintage Hat- Copper
Vintage Hat- Navy
Faded Baseball Cap- Mulberry
Blue Knit Hat
White Knit Hat
Lime Baseball Hat
Teal Baseball Hat
Neon Yellow Baseball Hat
Plum Baseball Hat
Tangerine Baseball Hat
Grey Beanie
Olive Beanie
Pink Beanie
Orange Beanie
Grey Beanie
White Beanie
Dark Green Beanie
Forest Green Hoodie
Black Hoodie
Blue Hoodie
Grey Hoodie
Burnt Orange Hoodie
Red Hoodie
Green Hoodie
Light Blue Hoodie
Pink Hoodie
Bills Shirt
Black St. Patty's Tee
Green Coaster Shirt
Green St. Patty's Tee
Niagara Lager Shirt
Orange Coaster Shirt
Porter Shirt
Red Coaster Shirt
Red Head Shirt
Redhead Shirt
Stiffen Mitten Long Sleeve
Sweet Haze Shirt
Twisted Beak Shirt
WIPA Shirt
XPA Shirt
Rescue Shirt
Bills Longsleeve
Holiday Merch Bundle
*OS PIZZA
*OZ PRETZELS
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 7:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Come on in and enjoy!
638 Lake Street, Wilson, NY 14172