American
Gastropubs

G4 - The Griffon Gastropub Lewiston

review star

No reviews yet

115 South Water Street

Lewiston, NY 14092

Order Again

Popular Items

Kids Chicken Tenders
Black and Blue Steak
Mangia Steak

Food B4 Food

Potstickers

$11.00

Five crispy Chinese dumplings filled with teriyaki chicken, scallions, garlic & Napa cabbage, served with sweet & spicy Asian dipping sauce

Mexican Street Corn Dip

$14.00

Creamy blend of Yancey's Fancy Jalapeno Cayenne Cheddar, karate-chopped chicken, cream cheese, diced pickles & secret spices, sprinkled with sweet & smoky panko breadcrumbs, oven-baked, finally topped with crispy Nashville chicken cracklins & served with warm garlic naan bread

Fried "Grilled" Cheese

$12.00

Hand-cut Wisconsin white cheddar cheese curds, beer battered & golden brown. You betcha these crispy, buttery, cheesy, melt in your mouth treats will immediately transport you back to your younger years when snow days still existed ... dip them in that delicious tomato soup aioli for the ultimate combo. VEGETARIAN

Corn Fritters

$11.00

Spoonfuls of fresh, sweet com filled batter, flash-fried, served with NYS maple butter VEGETARIAN

Spicy Rhode Island Calamari

$17.00

Fresh sliced calamari rings & tentacles, coated in seasoned flour, flash-fried, tossed with garlic butter, hot cherry peppers, green onions & fresh parsley, served with grilled garlic toast. We recommend using a fork!

Banh Mi Nachos

$16.00

Voted "Best Bite" at the Taste of East Aurora 2017! Fried wontons topped with Vietnamese pulled pork. pickled carrots & red peppers. green onions. candied jalapenos & fresh-pulled cilantro. drizzled with toasted sesame-sriracha aioli

Soup-er

Ultimate Baked Potato-Cup

$7.00

Tender red potatoes. applewood smoked bacon & Wisconsin cheddar cheese in a roux-thickened chicken stock with sauteed garlic & chopped chives. topped with a swirl of sour cream

Ultimate Baked Potato-Bowl

$9.00

Tender red potatoes. applewood smoked bacon & Wisconsin cheddar cheese in a roux-thickened chicken stock with sauteed garlic & chopped chives. topped with a swirl of sour cream

Not So Rabbit Food-Ish

House Small

$7.50

Mixed field greens topped with grape tomatoes, roasted red onions,smoked gouda cheese & butter-herb croutons VEGETARIAN BY REQUEST GLUTEN FREE BY REQUEST

House Large

$12.50

Mixed field greens topped with grape tomatoes, roasted red onions,smoked gouda cheese & butter-herb croutons VEGETARIAN BY REQUEST GLUTEN FREE BY REQUEST

Grilled Caesar

$13.00

Fresh romaine heart brushed with Meyer lemon infused olive oil. lightly chargrilled. drizzled with house made caesar dressing. a touch of fresh squeezed lemon juice. fresh grated parmesan cheese. daily baked butter-herb croutons & sliced heirloom grape tomatoes

Black and Blue Steak

$18.50

Mixed field greens, topped with blackened, sliced filet of sirloin, roasted red peppers, crumbled gorgonzola cheese, balsamic reduction & a crispy onion nest, served with red balsamic vinaigrette

Sweater Weather

$18.50

Mixed field greens topped with grilled chicken breast. dried mission figs. applewood smoked bacon. diced granny smith apples. red grapes. toasted walnuts & crumbled goat cheese. drizzled with balsamic reduction. served with apple cider vinaigrette

It's All Greek To Me

$15.00

Mixed field greens with Mediterranean wheat berries. white beans. olive oil. Greek seasonings. olive blend. spinach. cherry tomatoes. roasted red onions. crumbled feta. crispy fried garlic chickpeas. roasted red peppers. golden raisins & pistachios. topped with honey Greek yogurt

Breaking Bread

Panko Chicken

$17.00

Tender, boneless, skinless, panko breaded chicken breast, served on a toasted Ciabatta roll with crispy Applewood smoked bacon, Pepper jack cheese, American Honey bourbon chipotle remoulade, crisp lettuce & fresh tomato

Mangia Steak

$19.00

Thick-cut Italian garlic bread, topped with herbed goat cheese, fresh arugula, oven-roasted tomatoes, grilled & sliced filet of sirloin, finished with a drizzle of balsamic reduction and a crispy onion nest

One Love

$19.00

Pan-seared Jamaican jerk blackened mahi mahi, fresh mango salsa, red pepper aioli, arugula & sliced tomatoes on a honey butter toasted ciabatta bun GLUTEN FREE BY REQUEST

Chicken & Waffle

$18.50

Freshly made Belgian chive waffle, sliced in half, filled with a southern spiced, buttermilk battered fried chicken breast, jalapeno coleslaw, applewood smoked bacon, sliced Wisconsin cheddar & drizzled with spicy maple mayonnaise

Beef On Weck

$17.00

A WNY tradition of slow-roasted, tender, all-natural top round, thinly sliced, served on a fresh-baked & toasted kimmelweck pretzel roll with au jus & horseradish. You can't come to WNY without eating one! GLUTEN FREE BY REQUEST

Vietnamese Pulled Pork

$17.00

Butter-toasted round roll filled with banh mi pulled pork. Vietnamese slaw. fresh-sliced cucumbers. sesame sriracha mayo. cilantro & candied jalapenos

Sun's Out Buns Out

Griffon Burger

$16.00

A half-pound special blend of freshly ground chuck, short rib & sirloin, topped with melty Swiss American cheese & crispy onion nest

Bacon Jam Burger

$19.00

Maple bourbon bacon jam, Gorgonzola cheese, cage-free fried egg

PB & J Burger

$19.00

Creamy peanut butter, applewood smoked bacon, blackberry balsamic jam & fontina cheese. A perfect combo, don't knock it until you try it! GLUTEN FREE BY REQUEST

No Moo For You

$18.00

The famous Beyond Burger Hooks like a beef burger. tastes like a beef burger. 100% vegan) topped with hippie sauce. cheddar "cheese". chopped romaine. sauteed musrooms and vine-ripened tomatoes. served on a toasted vegan ciabatta bun

Caprese Turkey Burger

$18.00

Fresh patty of ground white & dark meat turkey with rosemary & garlic, topped with fresh milk mozzarella, oven-roasted tomatoes, basil pesto & balsamic drizzle GLUTEN FREE BY REQUEST

Kobe Burger

$20.00Out of stock

Grilled Kobe Beef Burger accompanied by: Herbed Goat Cheese, Smoked Paprika Garlic Aioli, Sweet Piquante Peppers, Crispy Onion Frizzles, Beefsteak Tomatoes, Fresh Arugula

Venison Burger

$20.00

Ostrich Burger

$20.00Out of stock

Boar Burger

$20.00Out of stock

Elk Burger

$20.00Out of stock

Bison Burger

$20.00Out of stock

Grilled Bison Burger accompanied by: Applewood Smoked Bacon, Pepperjack Cheese, Smoke Paprika Garlic Aioli, Crispy Onion Rings, Sauteed Mushrooms, Beefsteak Tomatoes, Fresh Arugula

Yak Burger

$20.00Out of stock

Kangaroo Burger

$20.00Out of stock

Lamb Burger

$20.00Out of stock

Duck Burger

$20.00Out of stock

Creative Entrees

Chicken Caprese

$28.00

Two 4oz sous-vide & grilled chicken breasts, topped with basil pesto, fresh milk mozzarella & oven roasted heirloom grape tomatoes, drizzled with balsamic reduction, served over smoked gouda shells & cheese with charred asparagus

Grecian Salmon

$34.00

Pan-seared aukra salmon. served over a Mediterranean grain blend mixed with white beans. spinach. roasted onion. cherry tomatoes & spices. topped with "baklava" compound butter. marinated & charred asparagus. finished with a slightly spicy red pepper aioli swirl

Smoked Gouda Shells & Cheese

$21.00

Al dente shell pasta tossed with our signature smoked Gouda cheese cream sauce, topped with crushed Ritz crackers. You will never want boring mac n’ cheese again! + Grilled Chicken & Oven-Roasted Tomatoes | 6 *GF + Sliced Sirloin & Caramelized Onions | 7 *GF

Shabu Shabu

$24.00

Japanese hotpot "soup" of hand-crafted vegetable dashi , baby bok choy, julienne carrots , green onions, forest mushrooms, baby corn, bean sprouts & ramen noodles, served with sriracha & hoisin

Filet Medallions

$31.00

Four prime filet of sirloin medallions grilled to perfection. served over Yukon mashed potatoes. topped with our signature bacon jam butter and crispy onion nest. Served with charred asparagus.

Sides

Miami Spiced French Fries Side

$4.00

Miami spice Fries (garlic, sea salt, onion, turmeric, cumin & paprika)

Plain Fries Side

$4.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$4.00

Tossed in Honey Butter

Smoked Gouda Shells & Cheese Side

$5.00

*Side Gluten Free Shells and Cheese

$5.00

Charred Asparagus Side

$5.00

Side Mediterranean Grain Blend

$5.00

Side Cheddar, Sour Cream & Chive Tater Tots

$5.00

Yukon Gold Whipped Potatoes & Gravy

$4.00

Yukon Gold Whipped Potatoes

$4.00

Side Sauce

$0.75

Click to make selection.

Side Dressing

$1.00

Click to make selection.

Side Blue Cheese

$1.00

Side Spicy Pickles Chips (6)

$1.00

Garlic Bread /Piece

$1.00

Plain Italian Bread/Piece

$1.00

Side Maple Butter

$0.75

Side Spicy Maple Mayo

$0.75

Side Garlic Aioli

$0.75

Side Sirarcha Aioli

$0.75

Side Hippie Sauce

$1.00

Side Marinara

$1.00

Side Tarter Sauce

$0.75

Side Cocktail Sauce

$0.75

Side Bacon Jam (2oz)

$2.00

Side Celery

$1.00

Side Apple

$2.00

Side Tortilla Chips

$2.00

Side Grilled Chicken (4oz)

$8.00

Side Crispy Chicken (4oz)

$8.00

Side Grilled Steak (5oz)

$9.00

Side Crispy Tofu

$6.00

Side Shrimp Skewer (7pcs)

$9.00

Pub Menu

Miami Spice Fries-Basket

$7.00

A basket of Miami spice (garlic, sea salt, onion, turmeric, cumin & paprika) rubbed all natural skin-on fries, served with roasted garlic aioli

El Macho Nachos

$16.00

Two heavy layers of fresh made tri-colored tortilla chips with black olives. black beans. roasted corn. fresh tomato salsa. Mexican queso. topped with shredded lettuce. diced tomatoes. finished with Mexican crema & fresh cilantro

Duck Wings

$14.00

Crispy fried Maple Leaf Farms duck wings tossed in a sweet Asian chili sauce, white sesame seeds & topped with green onions

I Dream of Poutine

$11.00

A nod to our Canadian friends! Our crispy signature Miami spice all-natural skin on french fries topped with extra squeaky white cheddar cheese curds & slathered in rich special house gravy. After eating this dish you"ll be saying "eh" quite frequently and pronouncing "about" much different. + Substitute our cheddar. sour cream & chive tater tots I 4 (Note: this will result in nappy time for you)

Sweet Potato Basket

$8.00

A basket of natural skin-on sweet potato fries tossed with honey butter

Pizza Logs

$10.00

A WNY tradition! Four eggroll wrappers filled with sliced mozzarella & pepperoni, rolled up & flash-fried, served with warm house made marinara sauce

Crispy Shrimp Basket

$16.00

Seven jumbo cornmeal & buttermilk hand-battered spicy tiger shrimp, flash-fried, served over Miami spice rubbed all natural skin-on fries with a side of house cocktail sauce

Single Chicken Wings (8)

$14.00

Double Chicken Wings (16)

$26.00

Single Boneless Wings

$13.00

Double Boneless Wings

$24.00

Single Homemade Chicken Tenders (4)

$14.00

We marinate our fresh chicken tenderloins overnight in buttermilk, coat with seasoned flour, hand-batter & lightly fry until a crispy golden brown. So good you’ll wanna slap yourself! Served with choice of sauce on side for your dipping pleasure.

Double Homemade Chicken Tenders (8)

$24.00

We marinate our fresh chicken tenderloins overnight in buttermilk, coat with seasoned flour, hand-batter & lightly fry until a crispy golden brown. So good you’ll wanna slap yourself! Served with choice of sauce on side for your dipping pleasure.

Single Homemade Chicken Tender Basket (4)

$17.00

We marinate our fresh chicken tenderloins overnight in buttermilk, coat with seasoned flour, hand-batter & lightly fry until a crispy golden brown. So good you’ll wanna slap yourself! Served with choice of sauce on side for your dipping pleasure.

Double Homemade Chicken Tender Basket (8)

$26.00

We marinate our fresh chicken tenderloins overnight in buttermilk, coat with seasoned flour, hand-batter & lightly fry until a crispy golden brown. So good you’ll wanna slap yourself! Served with choice of sauce on side for your dipping pleasure.

Kids Menu

Kid Cheese Burger

$9.99

6oz griddled, all beef patty, topped with American cheese, served on a toasted brioche bun, served with choice of side.

Kids Shells & Cheese

$9.99

Shell pasta tossed with our smoked Gouda cheese cream sauce, topped with crushed butter cracker

Kids Red Pasta

$9.99

Shell pasta tossed with our homemade red sauce, topped with fresh grated parmesan cheese and served with garlic bread.

Kids Butter Pasta

$9.99

Shell pasta tossed with butter topped with fresh grated parmesan cheese and served with garlic bread.

Kids Grilled Cheese

$9.99

Thick-cut Italian garlic bread with American & mozzarella cheese served with a choice of side

Kids Chicken Tenders

$9.99

Two hand-battered chicken tenders, served with your choice of side and you choice of dipping sauce.

Kids Shrimp Basket

$9.99

Dessert

Chocolate Oblivion

$9.00

Flour-less chocolate torte. sealed in homemade chocolate ganache. *Gluten Free

Peanut Butter Trifle

$9.00

Brownie bottom layered with peanut butter pie filling then filled with brownie chocolate cake infusion. Chocolate mousse and peanut butter pie filling finished with Pb cups and ganache. *Contains nuts

Chocolate Bavarian Cake

$9.00Out of stock

Funfetti Cake

$9.00

Pillows of Love

$8.00

Cherry Chip Cheesecake

$9.00Out of stock

Pumkin Cheesecake

$9.00Out of stock

Spice Cake

$9.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Monday3:00 pm - 2:00 am
Tuesday3:00 pm - 2:00 am
Wednesday3:00 pm - 2:00 am
Thursday3:00 pm - 2:00 am
Friday3:00 pm - 3:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 am
We are a true gastropub, offering unique, creative, and fresh dishes. If you're looking for a typical "neighborhood grill" type of place, keep looking. Our food is thoughtful, original, and cooked to order with love!

115 South Water Street, Lewiston, NY 14092

