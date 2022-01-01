G4 - The Griffon Gastropub Lewiston
No reviews yet
115 South Water Street
Lewiston, NY 14092
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Popular Items
Food B4 Food
Potstickers
Five crispy Chinese dumplings filled with teriyaki chicken, scallions, garlic & Napa cabbage, served with sweet & spicy Asian dipping sauce
Mexican Street Corn Dip
Creamy blend of Yancey's Fancy Jalapeno Cayenne Cheddar, karate-chopped chicken, cream cheese, diced pickles & secret spices, sprinkled with sweet & smoky panko breadcrumbs, oven-baked, finally topped with crispy Nashville chicken cracklins & served with warm garlic naan bread
Fried "Grilled" Cheese
Hand-cut Wisconsin white cheddar cheese curds, beer battered & golden brown. You betcha these crispy, buttery, cheesy, melt in your mouth treats will immediately transport you back to your younger years when snow days still existed ... dip them in that delicious tomato soup aioli for the ultimate combo. VEGETARIAN
Corn Fritters
Spoonfuls of fresh, sweet com filled batter, flash-fried, served with NYS maple butter VEGETARIAN
Spicy Rhode Island Calamari
Fresh sliced calamari rings & tentacles, coated in seasoned flour, flash-fried, tossed with garlic butter, hot cherry peppers, green onions & fresh parsley, served with grilled garlic toast. We recommend using a fork!
Banh Mi Nachos
Voted "Best Bite" at the Taste of East Aurora 2017! Fried wontons topped with Vietnamese pulled pork. pickled carrots & red peppers. green onions. candied jalapenos & fresh-pulled cilantro. drizzled with toasted sesame-sriracha aioli
Soup-er
Ultimate Baked Potato-Cup
Tender red potatoes. applewood smoked bacon & Wisconsin cheddar cheese in a roux-thickened chicken stock with sauteed garlic & chopped chives. topped with a swirl of sour cream
Ultimate Baked Potato-Bowl
Tender red potatoes. applewood smoked bacon & Wisconsin cheddar cheese in a roux-thickened chicken stock with sauteed garlic & chopped chives. topped with a swirl of sour cream
Not So Rabbit Food-Ish
House Small
Mixed field greens topped with grape tomatoes, roasted red onions,smoked gouda cheese & butter-herb croutons VEGETARIAN BY REQUEST GLUTEN FREE BY REQUEST
House Large
Mixed field greens topped with grape tomatoes, roasted red onions,smoked gouda cheese & butter-herb croutons VEGETARIAN BY REQUEST GLUTEN FREE BY REQUEST
Grilled Caesar
Fresh romaine heart brushed with Meyer lemon infused olive oil. lightly chargrilled. drizzled with house made caesar dressing. a touch of fresh squeezed lemon juice. fresh grated parmesan cheese. daily baked butter-herb croutons & sliced heirloom grape tomatoes
Black and Blue Steak
Mixed field greens, topped with blackened, sliced filet of sirloin, roasted red peppers, crumbled gorgonzola cheese, balsamic reduction & a crispy onion nest, served with red balsamic vinaigrette
Sweater Weather
Mixed field greens topped with grilled chicken breast. dried mission figs. applewood smoked bacon. diced granny smith apples. red grapes. toasted walnuts & crumbled goat cheese. drizzled with balsamic reduction. served with apple cider vinaigrette
It's All Greek To Me
Mixed field greens with Mediterranean wheat berries. white beans. olive oil. Greek seasonings. olive blend. spinach. cherry tomatoes. roasted red onions. crumbled feta. crispy fried garlic chickpeas. roasted red peppers. golden raisins & pistachios. topped with honey Greek yogurt
Breaking Bread
Panko Chicken
Tender, boneless, skinless, panko breaded chicken breast, served on a toasted Ciabatta roll with crispy Applewood smoked bacon, Pepper jack cheese, American Honey bourbon chipotle remoulade, crisp lettuce & fresh tomato
Mangia Steak
Thick-cut Italian garlic bread, topped with herbed goat cheese, fresh arugula, oven-roasted tomatoes, grilled & sliced filet of sirloin, finished with a drizzle of balsamic reduction and a crispy onion nest
One Love
Pan-seared Jamaican jerk blackened mahi mahi, fresh mango salsa, red pepper aioli, arugula & sliced tomatoes on a honey butter toasted ciabatta bun GLUTEN FREE BY REQUEST
Chicken & Waffle
Freshly made Belgian chive waffle, sliced in half, filled with a southern spiced, buttermilk battered fried chicken breast, jalapeno coleslaw, applewood smoked bacon, sliced Wisconsin cheddar & drizzled with spicy maple mayonnaise
Beef On Weck
A WNY tradition of slow-roasted, tender, all-natural top round, thinly sliced, served on a fresh-baked & toasted kimmelweck pretzel roll with au jus & horseradish. You can't come to WNY without eating one! GLUTEN FREE BY REQUEST
Vietnamese Pulled Pork
Butter-toasted round roll filled with banh mi pulled pork. Vietnamese slaw. fresh-sliced cucumbers. sesame sriracha mayo. cilantro & candied jalapenos
Sun's Out Buns Out
Griffon Burger
A half-pound special blend of freshly ground chuck, short rib & sirloin, topped with melty Swiss American cheese & crispy onion nest
Bacon Jam Burger
Maple bourbon bacon jam, Gorgonzola cheese, cage-free fried egg
PB & J Burger
Creamy peanut butter, applewood smoked bacon, blackberry balsamic jam & fontina cheese. A perfect combo, don't knock it until you try it! GLUTEN FREE BY REQUEST
No Moo For You
The famous Beyond Burger Hooks like a beef burger. tastes like a beef burger. 100% vegan) topped with hippie sauce. cheddar "cheese". chopped romaine. sauteed musrooms and vine-ripened tomatoes. served on a toasted vegan ciabatta bun
Caprese Turkey Burger
Fresh patty of ground white & dark meat turkey with rosemary & garlic, topped with fresh milk mozzarella, oven-roasted tomatoes, basil pesto & balsamic drizzle GLUTEN FREE BY REQUEST
Kobe Burger
Grilled Kobe Beef Burger accompanied by: Herbed Goat Cheese, Smoked Paprika Garlic Aioli, Sweet Piquante Peppers, Crispy Onion Frizzles, Beefsteak Tomatoes, Fresh Arugula
Venison Burger
Ostrich Burger
Boar Burger
Elk Burger
Bison Burger
Grilled Bison Burger accompanied by: Applewood Smoked Bacon, Pepperjack Cheese, Smoke Paprika Garlic Aioli, Crispy Onion Rings, Sauteed Mushrooms, Beefsteak Tomatoes, Fresh Arugula
Yak Burger
Kangaroo Burger
Lamb Burger
Duck Burger
Creative Entrees
Chicken Caprese
Two 4oz sous-vide & grilled chicken breasts, topped with basil pesto, fresh milk mozzarella & oven roasted heirloom grape tomatoes, drizzled with balsamic reduction, served over smoked gouda shells & cheese with charred asparagus
Grecian Salmon
Pan-seared aukra salmon. served over a Mediterranean grain blend mixed with white beans. spinach. roasted onion. cherry tomatoes & spices. topped with "baklava" compound butter. marinated & charred asparagus. finished with a slightly spicy red pepper aioli swirl
Smoked Gouda Shells & Cheese
Al dente shell pasta tossed with our signature smoked Gouda cheese cream sauce, topped with crushed Ritz crackers. You will never want boring mac n’ cheese again! + Grilled Chicken & Oven-Roasted Tomatoes | 6 *GF + Sliced Sirloin & Caramelized Onions | 7 *GF
Shabu Shabu
Japanese hotpot "soup" of hand-crafted vegetable dashi , baby bok choy, julienne carrots , green onions, forest mushrooms, baby corn, bean sprouts & ramen noodles, served with sriracha & hoisin
Filet Medallions
Four prime filet of sirloin medallions grilled to perfection. served over Yukon mashed potatoes. topped with our signature bacon jam butter and crispy onion nest. Served with charred asparagus.
Sides
Miami Spiced French Fries Side
Miami spice Fries (garlic, sea salt, onion, turmeric, cumin & paprika)
Plain Fries Side
Sweet Potato Fries
Tossed in Honey Butter
Smoked Gouda Shells & Cheese Side
*Side Gluten Free Shells and Cheese
Charred Asparagus Side
Side Mediterranean Grain Blend
Side Cheddar, Sour Cream & Chive Tater Tots
Yukon Gold Whipped Potatoes & Gravy
Yukon Gold Whipped Potatoes
Side Sauce
Click to make selection.
Side Dressing
Click to make selection.
Side Blue Cheese
Side Spicy Pickles Chips (6)
Garlic Bread /Piece
Plain Italian Bread/Piece
Side Maple Butter
Side Spicy Maple Mayo
Side Garlic Aioli
Side Sirarcha Aioli
Side Hippie Sauce
Side Marinara
Side Tarter Sauce
Side Cocktail Sauce
Side Bacon Jam (2oz)
Side Celery
Side Apple
Side Tortilla Chips
Side Grilled Chicken (4oz)
Side Crispy Chicken (4oz)
Side Grilled Steak (5oz)
Side Crispy Tofu
Side Shrimp Skewer (7pcs)
Pub Menu
Miami Spice Fries-Basket
A basket of Miami spice (garlic, sea salt, onion, turmeric, cumin & paprika) rubbed all natural skin-on fries, served with roasted garlic aioli
El Macho Nachos
Two heavy layers of fresh made tri-colored tortilla chips with black olives. black beans. roasted corn. fresh tomato salsa. Mexican queso. topped with shredded lettuce. diced tomatoes. finished with Mexican crema & fresh cilantro
Duck Wings
Crispy fried Maple Leaf Farms duck wings tossed in a sweet Asian chili sauce, white sesame seeds & topped with green onions
I Dream of Poutine
A nod to our Canadian friends! Our crispy signature Miami spice all-natural skin on french fries topped with extra squeaky white cheddar cheese curds & slathered in rich special house gravy. After eating this dish you"ll be saying "eh" quite frequently and pronouncing "about" much different. + Substitute our cheddar. sour cream & chive tater tots I 4 (Note: this will result in nappy time for you)
Sweet Potato Basket
A basket of natural skin-on sweet potato fries tossed with honey butter
Pizza Logs
A WNY tradition! Four eggroll wrappers filled with sliced mozzarella & pepperoni, rolled up & flash-fried, served with warm house made marinara sauce
Crispy Shrimp Basket
Seven jumbo cornmeal & buttermilk hand-battered spicy tiger shrimp, flash-fried, served over Miami spice rubbed all natural skin-on fries with a side of house cocktail sauce
Single Chicken Wings (8)
Double Chicken Wings (16)
Single Boneless Wings
Double Boneless Wings
Single Homemade Chicken Tenders (4)
We marinate our fresh chicken tenderloins overnight in buttermilk, coat with seasoned flour, hand-batter & lightly fry until a crispy golden brown. So good you’ll wanna slap yourself! Served with choice of sauce on side for your dipping pleasure.
Double Homemade Chicken Tenders (8)
We marinate our fresh chicken tenderloins overnight in buttermilk, coat with seasoned flour, hand-batter & lightly fry until a crispy golden brown. So good you’ll wanna slap yourself! Served with choice of sauce on side for your dipping pleasure.
Single Homemade Chicken Tender Basket (4)
We marinate our fresh chicken tenderloins overnight in buttermilk, coat with seasoned flour, hand-batter & lightly fry until a crispy golden brown. So good you’ll wanna slap yourself! Served with choice of sauce on side for your dipping pleasure.
Double Homemade Chicken Tender Basket (8)
We marinate our fresh chicken tenderloins overnight in buttermilk, coat with seasoned flour, hand-batter & lightly fry until a crispy golden brown. So good you’ll wanna slap yourself! Served with choice of sauce on side for your dipping pleasure.
Kids Menu
Kid Cheese Burger
6oz griddled, all beef patty, topped with American cheese, served on a toasted brioche bun, served with choice of side.
Kids Shells & Cheese
Shell pasta tossed with our smoked Gouda cheese cream sauce, topped with crushed butter cracker
Kids Red Pasta
Shell pasta tossed with our homemade red sauce, topped with fresh grated parmesan cheese and served with garlic bread.
Kids Butter Pasta
Shell pasta tossed with butter topped with fresh grated parmesan cheese and served with garlic bread.
Kids Grilled Cheese
Thick-cut Italian garlic bread with American & mozzarella cheese served with a choice of side
Kids Chicken Tenders
Two hand-battered chicken tenders, served with your choice of side and you choice of dipping sauce.
Kids Shrimp Basket
Dessert
Chocolate Oblivion
Flour-less chocolate torte. sealed in homemade chocolate ganache. *Gluten Free
Peanut Butter Trifle
Brownie bottom layered with peanut butter pie filling then filled with brownie chocolate cake infusion. Chocolate mousse and peanut butter pie filling finished with Pb cups and ganache. *Contains nuts
Chocolate Bavarian Cake
Funfetti Cake
Pillows of Love
Cherry Chip Cheesecake
Pumkin Cheesecake
Spice Cake
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
|Monday
|3:00 pm - 2:00 am
|Tuesday
|3:00 pm - 2:00 am
|Wednesday
|3:00 pm - 2:00 am
|Thursday
|3:00 pm - 2:00 am
|Friday
|3:00 pm - 3:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:00 am
We are a true gastropub, offering unique, creative, and fresh dishes. If you're looking for a typical "neighborhood grill" type of place, keep looking. Our food is thoughtful, original, and cooked to order with love!
115 South Water Street, Lewiston, NY 14092