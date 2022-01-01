Wilson restaurants you'll love
Wilson's top cuisines
Must-try Wilson restaurants
More about Woodcock Brothers Brewing Company
Woodcock Brothers Brewing Company
638 Lake Street, Wilson
|Popular items
|Margherita Pizza
|$16.00
Choice of olive oil or red sauce, 6 Italian cheeses, sliced tomatoes, fresh basil & garlic.
|Loaded Potato Pizza
|$19.00
Sliced potatoes, cheddar cheese, bacon and chives.
|Stuffed Banana Peppers
|$14.00
House made filling stuffed into banana peppers. Served with pizza points, a roasted garlic marinara and mozzarella cheese.
More about Wilson Boathouse Restaurant
SEAFOOD • STEAKS
Wilson Boathouse Restaurant
57 Harbor st, Wilson
More about The Wilson House Restaurant & Inn
The Wilson House Restaurant & Inn
300 Lake St, Wilson