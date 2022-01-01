Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Wilson restaurants you'll love

Go
Wilson restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Wilson

Wilson's top cuisines

American
American
Brewpubs & breweries
Brewpubs & Breweries
Scroll right

Must-try Wilson restaurants

Woodcock Brothers Brewing Company image

 

Woodcock Brothers Brewing Company

638 Lake Street, Wilson

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Margherita Pizza$16.00
Choice of olive oil or red sauce, 6 Italian cheeses, sliced tomatoes, fresh basil & garlic.
Loaded Potato Pizza$19.00
Sliced potatoes, cheddar cheese, bacon and chives.
Stuffed Banana Peppers$14.00
House made filling stuffed into banana peppers. Served with pizza points, a roasted garlic marinara and mozzarella cheese.
More about Woodcock Brothers Brewing Company
Wilson Boathouse Restaurant image

SEAFOOD • STEAKS

Wilson Boathouse Restaurant

57 Harbor st, Wilson

Avg 4 (146 reviews)
Digital Dine-InFast Pay
More about Wilson Boathouse Restaurant
Restaurant banner

 

The Wilson House Restaurant & Inn

300 Lake St, Wilson

No reviews yet
More about The Wilson House Restaurant & Inn
Map

More near Wilson to explore

Niagara Falls

Avg 4.6 (15 restaurants)

North Tonawanda

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

East Amherst

Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)

Lockport

Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)

Lewiston

Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)

Tonawanda

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Getzville

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Medina

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Sanborn

Avg 5 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (217 restaurants)

Batavia

Avg 4.1 (7 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (66 restaurants)

Jamestown

Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)

Olean

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Warren

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (625 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1313 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.4 (329 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1585 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (329 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (150 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston