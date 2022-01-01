Niagara Falls restaurants you'll love

Must-try Niagara Falls restaurants

Spot Café image

PIZZA • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Spot Café

24 Buffalo Ave, Niagara Falls

Avg 4.8 (41 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Breakfast Wrap 🌯$7.75
Scrambled eggs with salsa and melted provolone, served in a flour tortilla
New Yorker Pizza 🗽$15.15
Tomato sauce, mozzarella, mushrooms & pepperoni
The Mike Sandwich ⭐ Our Best Seller$8.00
Two pan fried eggs with melted provolone & cream cheese, served on your choice of bread
More about Spot Café
Antonio's Banquet Center image

 

Antonio's Banquet Center

7708 Niagara Falls Blvd., Niagara Falls

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Meatballs in Sauce - 20 pieces$30.00
20 pieces - Meatballs covered in Antonio's Homemade Tomato Sauce
Green Beans Half Tray$40.00
10 buffet servings
Antonio's Homemade Pomadoro (Tomato) Sauce One Quart$7.50
One Quart of Antonio's Homemade Tomato Sauce (order hot or cold)
More about Antonio's Banquet Center
Judi's Lounge image

WRAPS • PIZZA • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES

Judi's Lounge

2057 Military Rd, Niagara Falls

Avg 4.7 (403 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Beef on Weck$12.95
Judis Famous Roast Beef, Slow Cooked in House & Thin Sliced with Our Homemade Gravy. Served on a Fresh Weck Roll with Millers Horseradish
Fingers$9.45
Crispy Fried Chicken Tossed in Your Favorite Sauce Served with Blue Cheese and Celery
1/2 Tray Pizza$15.00
12 Slices of Pizza Topped Anyway You Like It.
Toppings $1.75
More about Judi's Lounge
Waves Gastropub image

 

Waves Gastropub

9524 Niagara Falls Blvd, Niagara Falls

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Chicken Wings (10)$14.00
Chicken Wings (20)$26.00
Cheese Sticks (6)$8.00
More about Waves Gastropub
G1 - Griffon Gastropub image

 

G1 - Griffon Gastropub

2470 Military Rd, Niagara Falls

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Beef on Weck$14.50
A WNY tradition of slow-roasted, tender, all-natural top round, thinly sliced, served on a fresh baked & toasted kimmelweck roll with a side of au jus & horseradish
Single Homemade Chicken Tenders (4)$12.50
We marinate our fresh chicken tenderloins overnight in buttermilk, coat with seasoned flour, hand-batter & lightly fry until a crispy golden brown. So good you’ll wanna slap yourself! Served with choice of sauce on side for your dipping pleasure.
Build a Burger$15.00
Our burgers are a half-pound custom blend of freshly ground chuck, short rib & sirloin made just for us! Char-grilled and served on a toasted brioche bun with arugula, fresh tomatoes and crispy onion nest.
Create your own burger adventure and select any combination of available add-on toppings!
More about G1 - Griffon Gastropub
Red Coach Inn image

SMOKED SALMON

Red Coach Inn

2 Buffalo Ave, Niagara Falls

Avg 4.1 (1175 reviews)
Takeout
More about Red Coach Inn
BG pic

 

Duff's Famous Wings

8351 Niagara Falls Blvd, Niagara Falls

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
More about Duff's Famous Wings
Main pic

 

Torrent

300 3rd Street, Niagara Falls

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
More about Torrent
Restaurant banner

 

Ashker's Fresh Market & Cafe - Niagara 1

447 3rd Street, Niagara Falls

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Ashker's Fresh Market & Cafe - Niagara 1
Restaurant banner

 

Sēvā

200 Rainbow Boulevard, Niagara Falls

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
More about Sēvā
