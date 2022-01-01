Niagara Falls restaurants you'll love
PIZZA • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Spot Café
24 Buffalo Ave, Niagara Falls
|Breakfast Wrap 🌯
|$7.75
Scrambled eggs with salsa and melted provolone, served in a flour tortilla
|New Yorker Pizza 🗽
|$15.15
Tomato sauce, mozzarella, mushrooms & pepperoni
|The Mike Sandwich ⭐ Our Best Seller
|$8.00
Two pan fried eggs with melted provolone & cream cheese, served on your choice of bread
Antonio's Banquet Center
7708 Niagara Falls Blvd., Niagara Falls
|Meatballs in Sauce - 20 pieces
|$30.00
20 pieces - Meatballs covered in Antonio's Homemade Tomato Sauce
|Green Beans Half Tray
|$40.00
10 buffet servings
|Antonio's Homemade Pomadoro (Tomato) Sauce One Quart
|$7.50
One Quart of Antonio's Homemade Tomato Sauce (order hot or cold)
WRAPS • PIZZA • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES
Judi's Lounge
2057 Military Rd, Niagara Falls
|Beef on Weck
|$12.95
Judis Famous Roast Beef, Slow Cooked in House & Thin Sliced with Our Homemade Gravy. Served on a Fresh Weck Roll with Millers Horseradish
|Fingers
|$9.45
Crispy Fried Chicken Tossed in Your Favorite Sauce Served with Blue Cheese and Celery
|1/2 Tray Pizza
|$15.00
12 Slices of Pizza Topped Anyway You Like It.
Toppings $1.75
Waves Gastropub
9524 Niagara Falls Blvd, Niagara Falls
|Chicken Wings (10)
|$14.00
|Chicken Wings (20)
|$26.00
|Cheese Sticks (6)
|$8.00
G1 - Griffon Gastropub
2470 Military Rd, Niagara Falls
|Beef on Weck
|$14.50
A WNY tradition of slow-roasted, tender, all-natural top round, thinly sliced, served on a fresh baked & toasted kimmelweck roll with a side of au jus & horseradish
|Single Homemade Chicken Tenders (4)
|$12.50
We marinate our fresh chicken tenderloins overnight in buttermilk, coat with seasoned flour, hand-batter & lightly fry until a crispy golden brown. So good you’ll wanna slap yourself! Served with choice of sauce on side for your dipping pleasure.
|Build a Burger
|$15.00
Our burgers are a half-pound custom blend of freshly ground chuck, short rib & sirloin made just for us! Char-grilled and served on a toasted brioche bun with arugula, fresh tomatoes and crispy onion nest.
Create your own burger adventure and select any combination of available add-on toppings!
Torrent
300 3rd Street, Niagara Falls
Ashker's Fresh Market & Cafe - Niagara 1
447 3rd Street, Niagara Falls
Sēvā
200 Rainbow Boulevard, Niagara Falls