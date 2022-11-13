- Home
David's 716 Bar and Grill 2424 Military Rd.
2424 Military Rd.
Niagara Falls, NY 14304
Popular Items
Appetizers
The Original Pizza Log
4 served with marinara sauce
Mozzarella Sticks
5 served with marinara
Stuffed Deep Fried Pickles
4 stuffed with cream cheese, cheddar cheese, bacon, served with ranch
Buffalo Cauliflower
Deep fried spicy cauliflower, served with ranch
House-made BBQ Pork Logs
4 stuffed with cheddar cheese & pulled pork in our homemade BBQ sauce
Stuffed Pretzel Knots
4 filled with pimento cheese | served with honey mustard
Loaded Fries
Topped with ground beef, bacon, jalapenos, nacho cheese
Loaded Nachos
Topped with choice of beef, chicken or pulled pork with bacon, jalapenos ,nacho cheese, lettuce, tomato , served with salsa & sour cream
Fried Rav
Salads & Soups
House Salad
tomato, onion, pickle, olives, & mozzarella
Greek Salad
Grilled chicken, tomato, olives, feta
Antipasto
Capicola, salami, ham, pepperoni, tomato, onion, black olives, banana peppers, mozzarella
Caesar Salad
Buffalo Chicken Salad
Buffalo Chicken fingers, tomato, onion, mozzarella
Taco Salad
Beef, crispy deep fried tortilla shell, tomato, swiss american cheese, black olives, served with salsa & sour cream
Soup of the Day Cup
Ask your server for today's soup of the day
Soup of the Day Bowl
Ask your server for today's soup of the day
Cold Subs
Turkey Sub
Turkey Sub
Turkey Club Sub
Turkey Club Sub
Ham Sub
Ham Sub
Tuna Sub
Tuna Sub
Salami Sub
Salami Sub
Capicola Sub
Capicola Sub
BLT Sub
BLT Sub
Cheese Sub
Cheese Sub
Assorted Meat Sub (Salami, Capicola, Ham)
Assorted Meat Sub (Salami, Capicola, Ham)
Hot Subs
Steak Sub
Steak Sub
Chicken Finger Sub
Chicken Finger Sub
Stinger
Stinger
Royal Sub (Capicola & Italian Sausage)
Royal Sub (Capicola & Italian Sausage)
Cheeseburger Sub
Cheeseburger Sub
Italian Sausage Sub
Italian Sausage Sub
Fish Sub (FRIDAYS ONLY)
Fish Sub (FRIDAYS ONLY)
Pizza Sub
Pizza Sub
Hoagies
Tacos
Burgers & Sandwiches
Classic Cheeseburger
1⁄2 lb angus beef, with american cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, Costanzo bun with house-made chips
BBQ Bacon Burger
1⁄2 lb certified angus beef burger smothered in house-made BBQ topped with crispy onion rings, bacon & cheddar cheese Served with cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, Costanzo bun with house-made chips
Hoagie Burger
1⁄2 lb certified angus beef burger topped with sautéed mushrooms, onions &Served with cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, Costanzo bun with house-made chips swiss-american cheese
Pulled Pork Sandwich
Slow roasted pulled pork smothered in house-made BBQ topped with coleslaw & cheddar cheese Served with cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, Costanzo bun with house-made chips
Zesty Chicken Sandwich
Grilled chicken breast, medium sauce, blue cheese Served with cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, Costanzo bun with house-made chips
Fish Sandwich (Friday Only)
Haddock fish, Tarter Sauce Served with cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, Costanzo bun with house-made chips
Beef on Weck
Premium choice angus beef served on Dicamillo Kimmelweck roll with side of au-jus Served with cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, Costanzo bun with house-made chips
Brisket Burger
Wings & Fingers
Pizza
12 inch Cheese Pizza (plus 1)
12 inch Cheese Pizza (plus 1)
Half Tray Cheese Pizza (plus 1)
Half Tray Cheese Pizza (plus 1)
12 inch Chicken Finger Pizza
12 inch Chicken Finger Pizza
Blue Cheese Base, Mozzarella Cheese, Choice of Hot, Medium, Mild, BBQ.
Half Tray Chicken Finger Pizza
Half Tray Chicken Finger Pizza
12 inch Steak Pizza
12 inch Steak Pizza
Grilled Rib Eye, Seasoned Olive Oil Base, Swiss American & Mozzarella Cheese.
Half Tray Steak Pizza
Half Tray Steak Pizza
Grilled Rib Eye, Seasoned Olive Oil Base, Swiss American & Mozzarella Cheese.
12 inch Cheeseburger Pizza
12 inch Cheeseburger Pizza
Thousand Island Base, American & Cheddar Cheese, Pickles, Lettuce, Tomato
Half Tray Cheeseburger Pizza
Half Tray Cheeseburger Pizza
Thousand Island Base, American & Cheddar Cheese, Pickles, Lettuce, Tomato
Seafood
Fish Fry
Fish Fry
Baked served with house-made tarter sauce
Seafood Dinner
Seafood Dinner
1⁄2 Fish , 4 Shrimp, 4 Scallops served with house-made tarter and cocktail sauce
Shrimp Dinner
Shrimp Dinner
8 breaded shrimp served with house-made cocktail sauce or tarter sauce
Scallop Dinner
Scallop Dinner
8 breaded scallops served with house-made cocktail sauce or tarter sauce
Piece Of Fish
Pasta
Kids
Sides
N/A Beverages
DRAFT BEER
Berry Badrinath Sour
Berry Badrinath TASTING
Blue Moon
Blue Moon TASTING
Circle The Wagon Pilsner
Circle the Wagon TASTING
Cran Orange
Cran Orange TASTING
EBC Blueberry
EBC Blueberry TASTING
Fat Tire
Fat Tire TASTING
Hayburner
Hayburner TASTING
Into The Orchard
Into the Orchard TASTING
Make Me Wanna Stout
Make Me Wanna Stout TASTING
Winter
Winter TASTING
Pumpking
Pumpking TASTING
West Coast IPA
West Coast IPA TASTING
BOTTLED BEER
RED WINE
WHITE WINE
Chardonnay (house) Glass
Dr. Frank Riesling Bottle
Dr. Frank Riesling Glass
Harken Chard Bottle
Harken Chard Glass
Moscato (house) Glass
Bottle Of Moscato
Pinot Grigio (house) Glass
Prosecco Bottle
Prosecco Glass
Riesling (house) Glass
Sauv Blanc (house) Glass
White Zinfadel
VODKA
RUM
TEQUILA
WHISKEY
Jameson
Jameson Orange
Jack Daniels
Jack Fire
Jack Honey
Jack Apple
Crown
Crown Apple
Well Whiskey
Screwball
Dough Ball
Tullamore
Johnny Walker Black
Johnny Walker Red
Red Stag
Dewars
Fireball
Gentlemen Jack
Ballontin Choc Toffee Whisky
Canadian Club
Seagrams 7
Tullamore
BOURBAN
LIQUOR
DRINK LIST
Appletini
Bloody Caesar CALL
Bloody Caesar WELL
Bloody Mary CALL
Bloody Mary WELL
Cosmo
Long Island CALL
Long Island WELL
Manhattan
Moscow Mule
Old Fashioned
Pina Colada
Sex on Beach CALL
Sex on Beach WELL
Tom Collins
White Russian
Martini
Well Marti
Blue Hawaiian
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!
2424 Military Rd., Niagara Falls, NY 14304
