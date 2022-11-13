A map showing the location of David's 716 Bar and Grill 2424 Military Rd.View gallery

David's 716 Bar and Grill 2424 Military Rd.

review star

No reviews yet

2424 Military Rd.

Niagara Falls, NY 14304

Order Again

Popular Items

Chicken Finger Sub
Turkey Club Sub
Chicken Caesar Wrap

Appetizers

The Original Pizza Log

$8.00

4 served with marinara sauce

Mozzarella Sticks

$8.00

5 served with marinara

Stuffed Deep Fried Pickles

$12.00

4 stuffed with cream cheese, cheddar cheese, bacon, served with ranch

Buffalo Cauliflower

$6.00

Deep fried spicy cauliflower, served with ranch

House-made BBQ Pork Logs

$12.00

4 stuffed with cheddar cheese & pulled pork in our homemade BBQ sauce

Stuffed Pretzel Knots

$9.00

4 filled with pimento cheese | served with honey mustard

Loaded Fries

$10.00

Topped with ground beef, bacon, jalapenos, nacho cheese

Loaded Nachos

$15.00

Topped with choice of beef, chicken or pulled pork with bacon, jalapenos ,nacho cheese, lettuce, tomato , served with salsa & sour cream

Fried Rav

$8.00

Salads & Soups

Dressings: Italian | Ranch | French | Honey Mustard | Balsamic Vinaigrette | Thousand Island | Greek | Caesar | Blue Cheese | House Oil

House Salad

$7.00

tomato, onion, pickle, olives, & mozzarella

Greek Salad

$12.00

Grilled chicken, tomato, olives, feta

Antipasto

$13.00

Capicola, salami, ham, pepperoni, tomato, onion, black olives, banana peppers, mozzarella

Caesar Salad

$10.00

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$12.00

Buffalo Chicken fingers, tomato, onion, mozzarella

Taco Salad

$12.00

Beef, crispy deep fried tortilla shell, tomato, swiss american cheese, black olives, served with salsa & sour cream

Soup of the Day Cup

$4.00

Ask your server for today's soup of the day

Soup of the Day Bowl

$6.00

Ask your server for today's soup of the day

Cold Subs

All subs seasoned with salt & pepper and made with lettuce | tomato | onion | cheese | mayo or oil | served on Costanzo roll * Make any sub a wrap *

Turkey Sub

All subs seasoned with salt & pepper and made with lettuce | tomato | onion | cheese | mayo or oil | served on Costanzo roll * Make any sub a wrap *

Turkey Club Sub

$1.00

All subs seasoned with salt & pepper and made with lettuce | tomato | onion | cheese | mayo or oil | served on Costanzo roll * Make any sub a wrap *

Ham Sub

All subs seasoned with salt & pepper and made with lettuce | tomato | onion | cheese | mayo or oil | served on Costanzo roll * Make any sub a wrap *

Tuna Sub

All subs seasoned with salt & pepper and made with lettuce | tomato | onion | cheese | mayo or oil | served on Costanzo roll * Make any sub a wrap *

Salami Sub

All subs seasoned with salt & pepper and made with lettuce | tomato | onion | cheese | mayo or oil | served on Costanzo roll * Make any sub a wrap *

Capicola Sub

All subs seasoned with salt & pepper and made with lettuce | tomato | onion | cheese | mayo or oil | served on Costanzo roll * Make any sub a wrap *

BLT Sub

All subs seasoned with salt & pepper and made with lettuce | tomato | onion | cheese | mayo or oil | served on Costanzo roll * Make any sub a wrap *

Cheese Sub

All subs seasoned with salt & pepper and made with lettuce | tomato | onion | cheese | mayo or oil | served on Costanzo roll * Make any sub a wrap *

Assorted Meat Sub (Salami, Capicola, Ham)

All subs seasoned with salt & pepper and made with lettuce | tomato | onion | cheese | mayo or oil | served on Costanzo roll * Make any sub a wrap *

Hot Subs

All subs seasoned with salt & pepper and made with lettuce | tomato | onion | cheese | mayo or oil | served on Costanzo roll * Make any sub a wrap *

Steak Sub

All subs seasoned with salt & pepper and made with lettuce | tomato | onion | cheese | mayo or oil | served on Costanzo roll * Make any sub a wrap *

Chicken Finger Sub

All subs seasoned with salt & pepper and made with lettuce | tomato | onion | cheese | mayo or oil | served on Costanzo roll * Make any sub a wrap *

Stinger

$2.00

All subs seasoned with salt & pepper and made with lettuce | tomato | onion | cheese | mayo or oil | served on Costanzo roll * Make any sub a wrap *

Royal Sub (Capicola & Italian Sausage)

All subs seasoned with salt & pepper and made with lettuce | tomato | onion | cheese | mayo or oil | served on Costanzo roll * Make any sub a wrap *

Cheeseburger Sub

All subs seasoned with salt & pepper and made with lettuce | tomato | onion | cheese | mayo or oil | served on Costanzo roll * Make any sub a wrap *

Italian Sausage Sub

All subs seasoned with salt & pepper and made with lettuce | tomato | onion | cheese | mayo or oil | served on Costanzo roll * Make any sub a wrap *

Fish Sub (FRIDAYS ONLY)

All subs seasoned with salt & pepper and made with lettuce | tomato | onion | cheese | mayo or oil | served on Costanzo roll * Make any sub a wrap *

Pizza Sub

All subs seasoned with salt & pepper and made with lettuce | tomato | onion | cheese | mayo or oil | served on Costanzo roll * Make any sub a wrap *

Hoagies

All hoagies seasoned and served on Costanzo roll

Steak Hoagie

made with rib-eye, melted provolone, fried onions, mushrooms

Meatball Hoagie

made with house-made spaghetti sauce and mozzarella

Sausage Special

Italian sausage, provolone, fried onion, fried sweet peppers

Sausage Hoagie

Italian sausage, house-made hot sauce

Tacos

All tacos made with lettuce | tomato | onion | cheese

Taco

$6.00

All tacos made with lettuce, tomato, onions, & cheese

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$12.00

Burgers & Sandwiches

Served with cheese | lettuce | tomato | onion | Costanzo bun with house-made chips

Classic Cheeseburger

$14.00

1⁄2 lb angus beef, with american cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, Costanzo bun with house-made chips

BBQ Bacon Burger

$17.00

1⁄2 lb certified angus beef burger smothered in house-made BBQ topped with crispy onion rings, bacon & cheddar cheese Served with cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, Costanzo bun with house-made chips

Hoagie Burger

$17.00

1⁄2 lb certified angus beef burger topped with sautéed mushrooms, onions &Served with cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, Costanzo bun with house-made chips swiss-american cheese

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$15.00

Slow roasted pulled pork smothered in house-made BBQ topped with coleslaw & cheddar cheese Served with cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, Costanzo bun with house-made chips

Zesty Chicken Sandwich

$14.00

Grilled chicken breast, medium sauce, blue cheese Served with cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, Costanzo bun with house-made chips

Fish Sandwich (Friday Only)

$15.00

Haddock fish, Tarter Sauce Served with cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, Costanzo bun with house-made chips

Beef on Weck

$15.00

Premium choice angus beef served on Dicamillo Kimmelweck roll with side of au-jus Served with cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, Costanzo bun with house-made chips

Brisket Burger

$17.00

Wings & Fingers

Sauces: mild | medium | hot | homemade BBQ | honey garlic | garlic parmesan

Chicken Fingers

$12.00

Single (10) Chicken Wings

$14.00

Double (20) Chicken Wings

$24.00

Bucket (50) Chicken Wings

$52.00

Pizza

All pizzas made with house-made dough & come in 12" pie (8 slices) or half tray (12 slices)

12 inch Cheese Pizza (plus 1)

$13.00

All pizzas made with house-made dough & come in 12" pie (8 slices) or half tray (12 slices)

Half Tray Cheese Pizza (plus 1)

$17.00

All pizzas made with house-made dough & come in 12" pie (8 slices) or half tray (12 slices)

12 inch Chicken Finger Pizza

$17.00

Blue Cheese Base, Mozzarella Cheese, Choice of Hot, Medium, Mild, BBQ. All pizzas made with house-made dough & come in 12" pie (8 slices) or half tray (12 slices)

Half Tray Chicken Finger Pizza

$22.00

) pizzas made with house-made dough & come in 12" pie (8 slices) or half tray (12 slices)

12 inch Steak Pizza

$17.00

Grilled Rib Eye, Seasoned Olive Oil Base, Swiss American & Mozzarella Cheese. pizzas made with house-made dough & come in 12" pie (8 slices) or half tray (12 slices)

Half Tray Steak Pizza

$22.00

Grilled Rib Eye, Seasoned Olive Oil Base, Swiss American & Mozzarella Cheese. pizzas made with house-made dough & come in 12" pie (8 slices) or half tray (12 slices)

12 inch Cheeseburger Pizza

$17.00

Thousand Island Base, American & Cheddar Cheese, Pickles, Lettuce, Tomato pizzas made with house-made dough & come in 12" pie (8 slices) or half tray (12 slices)

Half Tray Cheeseburger Pizza

$22.00

Thousand Island Base, American & Cheddar Cheese, Pickles, Lettuce, Tomato pizzas made with house-made dough & come in 12" pie (8 slices) or half tray (12 slices)

Seafood

All entrées served with choice of french fries or baked potato, coleslaw, bread & butter, lemon wedge

Fish Fry

$15.00

Baked served with house-made tarter sauceAll entrées served with choice of french fries or baked potato,coleslaw, bread & butter, lemon wedge.

Seafood Dinner

$17.00Out of stock

1⁄2 Fish , 4 Shrimp, 4 Scallops served with house-made tarter and cocktail sauce entrées served with choice of french fries or baked potato,coleslaw, bread & butter, lemon wedge

Shrimp Dinner

$15.00Out of stock

8 breaded shrimp served with house-made cocktail sauce or tarter sauceAll entrées served with choice of french fries or baked potato,coleslaw, bread & butter, lemon wedge

Scallop Dinner

$15.00

8 breaded scallops served with house-made cocktail sauce or tarter sauceAll entrées served with choice of french fries or baked potato,coleslaw, bread & butter, lemon wedge

Piece Of Fish

$9.50

Pasta

Pasta & Meatballs

$13.00

Covered with our house-made red sauce

Chicken Parm

$16.00

Breaded chicken with melted provolone served with shells in our red sauce

Kids

Kids Grilled Cheese

$8.00

Dicamillo's Italian bread with american cheese served with fries

Kids Chicken Finger Basket

$8.00

Two chicken fingers with choice of sauce served with fries

Kids Pasta

$8.00

Shell pasta tossed in house-made red sauce served with a meatball —

Desserts

Dedee’s Dairy Ice Cream Bomb (seasonal)

$8.00Out of stock

VBS Cheesecake

$8.00

VBS Cake

$8.00

Sides

Full Order French Fries

$4.00

Full Order Sweet Potato Fries

$5.00

Side Order House-Made Chips

$2.00

Full Order House-Made Chips

$4.00

Onion Rings

$4.00

Side Of Gravy

$1.00

Cheese Sauce

$1.00

Extra Blue Cheese

$1.00

N/A Beverages

Coke

$2.95

Diet Coke

$2.95

Sprite

$2.95

Ginger Ale

$2.95

Sweet Tea

$2.95

Soda

Tonic

Water

Orange Crush

$2.95

Bottle Pop

$2.00

Pitcher Of Pop

$6.00

Coffee

$2.25

Tea

$2.00

Lemonade

$2.95

DRAFT BEER

Berry Badrinath Sour

$7.00

Berry Badrinath TASTING

Blue Moon

$6.00

Blue Moon TASTING

Circle The Wagon Pilsner

$6.00

Circle the Wagon TASTING

Cran Orange

$6.00

Cran Orange TASTING

EBC Blueberry

$6.00

EBC Blueberry TASTING

Fat Tire

$6.00

Fat Tire TASTING

Hayburner

$6.00

Hayburner TASTING

Into The Orchard

$7.00

Into the Orchard TASTING

Make Me Wanna Stout

$6.00

Make Me Wanna Stout TASTING

Winter

$6.00

Winter TASTING

Pumpking

$8.00

Pumpking TASTING

West Coast IPA

$6.00

West Coast IPA TASTING

BOTTLED BEER

Blue

$4.00

Blue Light

$4.00

Bud Light

$4.00

Budwiser

$4.00

Coors Light

$4.00

Corona

$5.00

Guinness

$5.00

Molson

$4.00

Ultra

$4.00

Yuengling

$5.00

Miller Light

$4.00

White Claw

$5.00

Truly

$5.00

Beer Bucket

$16.00

High Noon

$5.00

Labatt N/A

$4.00

RED WINE

Cab Sauv (house) Glass

$8.00

Line 39 Red Blend Bottle

$35.00

Line 39 Red Blend Glass

$8.00

Merlot (house) Glass

$8.00

Pinot Noir (house) Glass

$8.00

Robert Hall Bottle

$35.00

Robert Hall Glass

$10.00

WHITE WINE

Chardonnay (house) Glass

$8.00

Dr. Frank Riesling Bottle

$35.00

Dr. Frank Riesling Glass

$10.00

Harken Chard Bottle

$35.00

Harken Chard Glass

$10.00

Moscato (house) Glass

$8.00

Bottle Of Moscato

$28.00

Pinot Grigio (house) Glass

$8.00

Prosecco Bottle

$28.00

Prosecco Glass

$8.00

Riesling (house) Glass

$8.00

Sauv Blanc (house) Glass

$8.00

White Zinfadel

$6.00

VODKA

Deep Eddy Lemon

$4.00

Deep Eddy Ruby

$4.00

Grey Goose

$7.00

Stoli

$6.00

Stoli Blueberry

$6.00

Stoli Raz

$6.00

Stoli Vanilla

$6.00

Three Olives Cherry

$5.00

Three Olives Grape

$5.00

Titos

$6.00

Well Vodka

$4.00

Bills Mafia

$7.16

Absolut Citron

$5.00

RUM

Bacardi

$4.00

Captain Morgan

$5.00

Don Q Coco

$4.00

Sailor Jerry

$6.00

Well Rum

$4.00

Malibu

$4.00

RumChata

$5.00

Selva Rey

$5.00

TEQUILA

Casamigos

$7.00

Cazadores

$6.00

El Espolon

$6.00

Jose Cuervo

$5.00

Patron

$7.00

Well Tequila

$4.00

Herradura

$6.00

Pink Lemonade Tequila

$5.00

Don Julio

$7.00

WHISKEY

Jameson

$5.00

Jameson Orange

$5.00

Jack Daniels

$5.00

Jack Fire

$5.00

Jack Honey

$5.00

Jack Apple

$5.00

Crown

$6.00

Crown Apple

$6.00

Well Whiskey

$4.00

Screwball

$6.00

Dough Ball

$6.00

Tullamore

$7.00

Johnny Walker Black

$6.00

Johnny Walker Red

$6.00

Red Stag

$5.00

Dewars

$5.00

Fireball

$5.00

Gentlemen Jack

$6.50

Ballontin Choc Toffee Whisky

$5.00

Canadian Club

$5.00

Seagrams 7

$5.00

Tullamore

$4.00

BOURBAN

Buffalo Trace

$7.25

Bulleit

$8.00

Woodford Reserve

$7.25

Jim Beam

$4.00

Makers Mark Cask

$6.00

Evan Williams

$5.00

GIN

Tanqueray

$7.00

Hendricks

$6.00

Well Gin

$4.00

LIQUOR

Triple Sec

$4.00

D'usse

$7.00

Rossi Rosso

$4.00

Rossi Bianco

$4.00

Amaretto

$4.00

Peach Schnapps

$4.00

Baileys

$4.00

Kahlua

$4.00

DRINK LIST

Appletini

$12.00

Bloody Caesar CALL

$8.00

Bloody Caesar WELL

$6.00

Bloody Mary CALL

$8.00

Bloody Mary WELL

$6.00

Cosmo

$9.00

Long Island CALL

$10.00

Long Island WELL

$7.00

Manhattan

$8.00

Moscow Mule

$8.00

Old Fashioned

$8.00

Pina Colada

$8.00

Sex on Beach CALL

$8.00

Sex on Beach WELL

$6.00

Tom Collins

$8.00

White Russian

$8.00

Martini

$9.00

Well Marti

$7.00

Blue Hawaiian

$6.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

2424 Military Rd., Niagara Falls, NY 14304

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

