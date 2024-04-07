Restaurant header imageView gallery
G1 - Griffon Gastropub Niagara Falls

2470 Military Rd

Niagara Falls, NY 14304

Food B4 Food

Potstickers

Potstickers

$11.00

Five crispy Chinese dumplings filled with teriyaki chicken, scallions, garlic & Napa cabbage, served with sweet & spicy Asian dipping sauce

Fried " Grilled" Cheese

$12.00

Hand-cut Wisconsin white cheddar cheese curds. beer battered & golden brown. You betcha these crispy. buttery. cheesy. melt in your mouth treats will immediately transport you back to your younger years when snow days still existed ... dip them in that delicious tomato soup aioli for the ultimate combo.

Spicy Rhode Island Calamari

$17.00

Fresh sliced calamari rings & tentacles, coated in seasoned flour, flash-fried, tossed with garlic butter, hot cherry peppers, green onions & fresh parsley, served with grilled garlic toast. We recommend using a fork!

Bahn Mi Nachos

$16.00

Voted “best bite” at the taste of East Aurora 2017! Fried wontons topped with Vietnamese pulled pork, pickled carrots & red peppers, green onions, candied jalapenos & fresh-pulled cilantro, drizzled with toasted sesame-sriracha aioli

Sweet Corn Fritters

$11.00

Spoonfuls of fresh, sweet corn filled batter, flash-fried, served with NYS maple butter

Mexican Street Corn Dip

$14.00

Crowd Favorite dip! Charred Corn, Lime, Cotija-Cream Cheese Blend, Crema, Smoked Paprika, Margarita Salt & A Touch Of Cayenne With Freshly Fried Corn Tortilla Chips

Soup-er

Ultimate Baked Potato-Cup

$7.00

A velvety rich. lightly-spiced. hand-crafted lobster stock mixed with coconut milk. green curry. fresh minced lobster. celery. carrots. potatoes. onions. corn. green chilis. roux & a touch of cream

Ultimate Baked Potato-Bowl

$9.00

A velvety rich. lightly-spiced. hand-crafted lobster stock mixed with coconut milk. green curry. fresh minced lobster. celery. carrots. potatoes. onions. corn. green chilis. roux & a touch of cream

Not So Rabbit Foodish

House Small

$7.50

Mixed field greens topped with heirloom grape tomatoes, roasted red onions, smoked gouda & butter-herb croutons Dressings come on the side.

House Large

$12.50

Mixed field greens topped with heirloom grape tomatoes, roasted red onions, smoked gouda & butter-herb croutons. Dressings come on the side.

Grilled Caesar

$13.00

Fresh romaine heart brushed with Meyer lemon infused olive oil, lightly chargrilled, a touch of fresh squeezed lemon juice, fresh grated parmesan cheese, daily baked butter-herb croutons & sliced heirloom grape tomatoes. Dressing on the side.

Black & Blue Steak

$18.50

Mixed field greens, topped with blackened, sliced filet of sirloin, roasted red peppers, crumbled gorgonzola cheese, balsamic reduction & a crispy onion nest. Recommended dressing: Red Balsamic Vinaigrette. Dressing served on the side.

Sweater Weather

$18.50

Mixed field greens topped with grilled chicken breast. dried mission figs. applewood smoked bacon. diced granny smith apples. red grapes. toasted walnuts & crumbled goat cheese. drizzled with balsamic reduction. served with apple cider vinaigrette

It's All Greek To Me

$15.00

Mixed field greens with Mediterranean wheat berries. white beans. olive oil. Greek seasonings. spinach. cherry tomatoes. roasted red onions. crumbled feta. crispy fried garlic chickpeas. roasted red peppers. golden raisins & pistachios. topped with honey Greek yogurt

Inventive Sandwiches

Panko Chicken

Panko Chicken

$16.50

Tender, boneless, skinless, panko breaded chicken breast, served on a toasted Ciabatta roll with crispy Applewood smoked bacon, Pepper jack cheese, American Honey bourbon chipotle remoulade, crisp lettuce & fresh tomato

One Love

$19.00

Pan-seared Jamaican jerk blackened mahi mahi. fresh mango salsa. red pepper aioli. arugula & sliced tomatoes on a honey butter toasted brioche bun

Beef on Weck

$17.00

A WNY tradition of slow-roasted, tender, all-natural top round, thinly sliced, served on a fresh baked & toasted kimmelweck roll with a side of au jus & horseradish

Mangia Steak

$18.50

Thick-cut Italian garlic bread, topped with herbed goat cheese, fresh arugula, oven-roasted tomatoes, grilled & sliced filet of sirloin, finished with a drizzle of balsamic reduction and a crispy onion nest

Chicken & Waffle Sandwich

Chicken & Waffle Sandwich

$18.50

Freshly made Belgian chive waffle, sliced in half, filled with a southern spiced, buttermilk battered, panko fried chicken breast, jalapeno coleslaw, Applewood smoked bacon, sliced Wisconsin cheddar & drizzled with spicy maple mayonnaise

Vietnamese Pulled Pork

$17.00

Crispy baguette filled with banh mi pulled pork, Vietnamese slaw, fresh-sliced cucumbers, sesame sriracha mayo, cilantro & candied fresh jalapeno

Fresh Handmade Burgers

Build a Burger

$15.50

Our burgers are a half-pound custom blend of freshly ground chuck, short rib & sirloin made just for us! Char-grilled and served on a toasted brioche bun with arugula, fresh tomatoes and crispy onion nest. Create your own burger adventure and select any combination of available add-on toppings!

Bacon Jam Burger

$19.00

Maple bourbon bacon jam, Gorgonzola cheese, cage-free fried egg

PB & J Burger

$19.00

Crunchy organic peanut butter, applewood smoked bacon, blackberry-balsamic jam & fontina cheese. A perfect combination. Don’t knock it until you try it!

No Moo For You

$18.00

The famous Beyond Burger (looks like a beef burger, tastes like a beef burger, 100% vegan) topped with hippie sauce (vegan mayo, relish, hot sauce & a touch of mustard), cheddar “cheese”, chopped romaine, sautéed mushrooms, vine ripened tomatoes & crispy onion frizzles, served on a toasted vegan ciabatta bun

Caprese Turkey Burger

$18.00

Fresh patty of white & dark ground turkey with rosemary & garlic, topped with fresh milk mozzarella, oven-roasted tomatoes, basil pesto & balsamic drizzle

Bison Burger

$20.00Out of stock

Grilled Bison Burger accompanied by: Applewood Smoked Bacon, Pepperjack Cheese, Smoke Paprika Garlic Aioli, Crispy Onion Rings, Sauteed Mushrooms, Beefsteak Tomatoes, Fresh Arugula

Boar Burger

$20.00Out of stock

Grilled Boar Burger accompanied by: Applewood Smoked Bacon, Cheddar Cheese, Smoke Paprika Garlic Aioli, Crispy Onion Rings, Sauteed Mushrooms, Beefsteak Tomatoes, Fresh Arugula

Duck Burger

$20.00Out of stock

Grilled Duck Burger accompanied by: Grilled Apple Brie Cheese, Orange Honey Garlic Aioli, Crispy Onion Frizzles, Beefsteak Tomatoes, Fresh Arugula

Elk Burger

$20.00Out of stock

Grilled Elk Burger accompanied by: Applewood Smoked Bacon Gruyere Cheese, Smoke Paprika Garlic Aioli, Crispy Onion Rings, Sauteed Mushrooms, Beefsteak Tomatoes, Fresh Arugula

Emu Burger

$20.00Out of stock

Emu Grilled Emu Burger accompanied by: Basil Pesto Avocado, Herbed Goat Cheese, Smoked Paprika Garlic Aioli, Crispy Onion Frizzles, Beefsteak Tomatoes, Fresh Arugula

Kangaroo Burger

$20.00Out of stock

Grilled Kangaroo Burger accompanied by: Applewood Smoked Bacon Herbed Goat Cheese, Smoke Paprika Garlic Aioli, Crispy Onion Rings, Fried Egg, Beefsteak Tomatoes, Fresh Arugula

Kobe Burger

$20.00

Grilled Kobe Beef Burger accompanied by: Herbed Goat Cheese, Smoked Paprika Garlic Aioli, Sweet Piquante Peppers, Crispy Onion Frizzles, Beefsteak Tomatoes, Fresh Arugula

Lamb Burger

$20.00Out of stock

Grilled Lamb Burger accompanied by: Blackberry Balsamic Jam, Crumbled Feta Cheese, Applewood Smoked Bacon, Fried Egg, Crispy Onion Frizzles, Beefsteak Tomatoes, Fresh Arugula

Ostrich Burger

$20.00Out of stock

Grilled Ostrich Burger accompanied by: Gorgonzola Cheese, Smoke Paprika Garlic Aioli, Crispy Onion Frizzles, Grilled Apples, Balsamic Glaze, Beefsteak Tomatoes, Fresh Arugula

Venison Burger

$20.00Out of stock

Grilled Venison Burger accompanied by: Applewood Smoked Bacon, Grilled Apple, Gorgonzola Cheese, Smoke Paprika Garlic Aioli, Crispy Onion Frizzles, Sauteed Mushrooms, Beefsteak Tomatoes, Fresh Arugula

Yak Burger

$20.00Out of stock

Grilled Yak Burger accompanied by: Applewood Smoked Bacon, Swiss Cheese, Smoke Paprika Garlic Aioli, Crispy Onion Frizzles, Sauteed Mushrooms, Beefsteak Tomatoes, Fresh Arugula

Creative Entrees

Chicken Caprese

$26.00

Two 4oz sous-vide & grilled chicken breasts, topped with basil pesto, fresh milk mozzarella & oven roasted heirloom grape tomatoes, drizzled with balsamic reduction, served over smoked gouda shells & cheese with charred asparagus

Grecian Salmon

$34.00

Pan-seared aukra salmon. served over a Mediterranean grain blend mixed with white beans. spinach. roasted onion. cherry tomatoes & spices. topped with "baklava" compound butter. marinated & charred asparagus. finished with a slightly spicy red pepper aioli swirl

Filet Medallions

$31.00

Four prime filet of sirloin medallions grilled to perfection served over Yukon mashed potatoes, topped with our signature bacon jam butter and crispy onion frizzles. Served with charred asparagus

Smoked Gouda Shells & Cheese

$21.00

Al dente shell pasta tossed with our signature smoked Gouda cheese cream sauce, topped with crushed Ritz crackers. You will never want boring mac n’ cheese again! + Grilled Chicken & Oven-Roasted Tomatoes | 6 *GF + Sliced Sirloin & Caramelized Onions | 7 *GF

Shabu Shabu

$24.00

Japanese hot pot of hand-crafted vegetable dashi. baby bok choy. julienne carrots. green onions. forest mushrooms. baby corn. bean sprouts & ramen noodles. served with sriracha & hoisin

Sides

French Fries Side

$4.00

Miami spice (garlic, sea salt, onion, turmeric, cumin & paprika) rubbed all natural skin-on fries

Plain French Fries Side

$4.00

Natural skin-on fries with no seasoning

Sweet Potato Fries

$4.00

Tossed in Honey Butter

Smoked Gouda Shells & Cheese Side

$5.00

*Side Gluten Free Shells and Cheese

$5.00

Charred Asparagus Side

$5.00

*Vegan Asparagus

$5.00

Mediterranean Grain Blend

$5.00

Cheddar, Sour Cream & Chive Tater Tots

$5.00

Yukon Gold Whipped Potatoes

$4.00

Yukon Gold Whipped Potatoes & Gravy Side

$4.00

Side Gravy

$1.00

Side Sauce

$0.75

Click to make selection.

Side Dressing

$1.00

Click to make selection.

Side Blue Cheese

$0.90

Side Spicy Pickles Chips (6)

$1.00

Garlic Bread /Piece

$1.00

Thick Cut Plain Italian Bread /Piece

$1.00

Side Maple Butter

$0.75

Side Spicy Maple Mayo

$0.75

Side Sirarcha Aioli

$0.75

Side Garlic Aioli

$0.75

Side Marinara

$0.75

Side Cocktail Sauce

$0.75

Side Tartar Sauce

$0.75

Side Bacon Jam (2oz)

$2.00

Side Celery

$1.00

Side Apple Slices

$2.00

Side Shrimp Skewer (7pcs)

$9.00

Pub Menu

El Macho Nachos

$16.00

Two heavy layers of fresh made tri-colored tortilla chips with black olives. black beans. roasted corn. fresh tomato salsa. Mexican queso. topped with shredded lettuce. diced tomatoes. finished with Mexican crema & fresh cilantro

I Dream of Poutine

$11.00

A nod to our Canadian friends! Our crispy signature Miami spice all-natural skin on french fries topped with extra squeaky white cheddar cheese curds & slathered in rich special house gravy. After eating this dish you"ll be saying "eh" quite frequently and pronouncing "about" much different. + Substitute our cheddar. sour cream & chive tater tots I 4 (Note: this will result in nappy time for you)

Fried " Grilled" Cheese

$12.00

Hand-cut Wisconsin white cheddar cheese curds. beer battered & golden brown. You betcha these crispy. buttery. cheesy. melt in your mouth treats will immediately transport you back to your younger years when snow days still existed ... dip them in that delicious tomato soup aioli for the ultimate combo.

Pizza Logs

$10.00

A WNY tradition! Four eggroll wrappers filled with sliced mozzarella & pepperoni, rolled up & flash-fried, served with warm house made marinara sauce

Duck Wings

$14.50

Crispy fried Maple Leaf Farms duck wings tossed in a sweet Asian chili sauce, white sesame seeds & topped with green onions

Sweet Potato Fries

$9.00

A basket of natural skin-on sweet potato fries tossed with honey butter

House Spice French Fries

$6.00

A basket of Miami spice (garlic, sea salt, onion, turmeric, cumin & paprika) rubbed all natural skin-on fries, served with roasted garlic aioli

Crispy Shrimp Basket

$16.00

Seven jumbo cornmeal & buttermilk hand-battered spicy tiger shrimp, flash-fried, served over Miami spice rubbed all natural skin-on fries with a side of house cocktail sauce

Single Chicken Wings (8)

$14.00

Double Chicken Wings (16)

$26.00

Single Boneless Wings (8)

$13.00

Double Boneless Wings (16)

$24.00

Single Homemade Chicken Tenders (4)

$14.00

We marinate our fresh chicken tenderloins overnight in buttermilk, coat with seasoned flour, hand-batter & lightly fry until a crispy golden brown. So good you’ll wanna slap yourself! Served with choice of sauce on side for your dipping pleasure.

Double Homemade Chicken Tenders (8)

$24.00

We marinate our fresh chicken tenderloins overnight in buttermilk, coat with seasoned flour, hand-batter & lightly fry until a crispy golden brown. So good you’ll wanna slap yourself! Served with choice of sauce on side for your dipping pleasure.

Single Homemade Chicken Tender Basket (4)

$17.00

We marinate our fresh chicken tenderloins overnight in buttermilk, coat with seasoned flour, hand-batter & lightly fry until a crispy golden brown. So good you’ll wanna slap yourself! Served with choice of sauce on side for your dipping pleasure.

Double Homemade Chicken Tender Basket (8)

$27.00

We marinate our fresh chicken tenderloins overnight in buttermilk, coat with seasoned flour, hand-batter & lightly fry until a crispy golden brown. So good you’ll wanna slap yourself! Served with choice of sauce on side for your dipping pleasure.

Kids Menu

Kid Cheese Burger

$9.99

6oz griddled, all beef patty, topped with American cheese, served on a toasted brioche bun, served with choice of side.

Kids Shells & Cheese

$9.99

Shell pasta tossed with our smoked Gouda cheese cream sauce, topped with crushed butter cracker

Kids Red Pasta

$9.99

Shell pasta tossed with our homemade red sauce, topped with fresh grated parmesan cheese and served with garlic bread.

Kids Butter Pasta

$9.99

Shell pasta tossed with butter topped with fresh grated parmesan cheese and served with garlic bread.

Kids Grilled Cheese

$9.99

Thick-cut Italian garlic bread with American & mozzarella cheese served with a choice of side

Kids Shrimp Basket

$9.99

Crispy hand-battered shrimp served with your choice of side and cocktail sauce

Kids Grilled Tenders

$9.99

Two grilled chicken tenders, served with your choice of side and you choice of dipping sauce.

Kids Chicken Tenders

$9.99

Two hand-battered chicken tenders, served with your choice of side and you choice of dipping sauce.

Dessert

Chocolate Oblivion

$8.00

Flour-less chocolate torte. sealed in homemade chocolate ganache. *Gluten Free

Apple Cinn CC

$8.00

Peanut Butter Trifle

$8.00

Brownie bottom layered with peanut butter pie filling then filled with brownie chocolate cake infusion. Chocolate mousse and peanut butter pie filling finished with Pb cups and ganache. *Contains nuts

Pillows of Love

$7.00

Brown Sugar Cinamon Cheese Cake

$8.00Out of stock

Spiced Cake

$8.00

Caramel Apple Cheese Cake

$8.00Out of stock

Pumpkin Cheese Cake

$8.00

Retail

Cloth Togo bag

Cloth Togo bag

$2.00

Have your food togo in our environmentally friendly reusable bag. Made from recycled materials.

Restaurant info

We are a true gastropub, offering unique, creative, and fresh dishes. If you're looking for a typical "neighborhood grill" type of place, keep looking. Our food is thoughtful, original, and cooked to order with love!

Location

2470 Military Rd, Niagara Falls, NY 14304

Directions

