Remington Tavern and Seafood Exchange

4,159 Reviews

$$

184 Sweeney Street

North Tonawanda, NY 14120

Order Again

Appetizers

Almond Shrimp

$18.00

w/ Cajun Remoulade Sauce

Banana Pep

$15.00

Stuffed w/ Ricotta, Garlic, Olive Oil

Chowder Bowl

$8.00

Chopped Shrimp, Chives, Cream

Crabcake

$18.00

Bowl of Soup of the Day

Calamari

$18.00

w/ Arugula, Sweet Chili Sauce

Chowder Cup

$5.00

Chopped Shrimp, Chives, Cream

LENTIL Cup

$5.00

Cup of Soup of the Day

Grilled Oyster

$19.00

w/ Garlic Parmesan Butter, Baguette Crouton

Fried Cauliflower

$12.00

Daily Selection

Jumbo Fries

$10.00

LG Truffle

$12.00

Broiled Oysters Rockefeller (6)

$19.00

Served with House-Made Cocktail Sauce, Freshly Grated Horseradish + Cucumber-Pepper Mignonette

Broiled Oysters Rockefeller (12)

$38.00

Served with House-Made Cocktail Sauce, Freshly Grated Horseradish + Cucumber-Pepper Mignonette

Pike Fingers

$15.00

w/ Charleston Slaw, Cajun Remoulade Sauce

ShrimpCock6

$14.00

Shrmpcock12

$22.00

PASTA SPECIAL

$24.00

LENTIL Bowl

$8.00

Venison Meatball

$16.00

Mussels

$13.00

Brie

$15.00

Fish Dip

$15.00

King Caesar

$14.00

Salads

Caesar

$12.00

w/ Crouton, Romaine, Parmesan

CaesarChix

$20.00

w/ Crouton, Romaine, Parmesan, Chicken

CaesarShrimp

$18.50

w/ Crouton, Romaine, Parmesan, Shrimp

CaesarSteak

$27.00

w/ Crouton, Romaine, Parmesan, Steak

Dinner Salad

$5.00

House Salad

$9.00

w/ Candied Pecans, Balsamic Vinaigrette

House Chix

$17.00

w/ Candied Pecans, Balsamic Vinaigrette, Chicken

House Shrimp

$15.50

w/ Candied Pecans, Balsamic Vinaigrette, Shrimp

House Steak

$24.00

w/ Candied Pecans, Balsamic Vinaigrette, Steak

Steakhouse Wedge Salad

$12.00

House-Made Blue Cheese Dressing + Bacon + Tomato

Wedge Chix

$20.00

w/ Blue Cheese Dressing, Bacon, Tomato, Chicken

Wedge Shrimp

$18.50

w/ Blue Cheese Dressing, Bacon, Tomato, Shrimp

Wedge Steak

$27.00

w/ Blue Cheese Dressing, Bacon, Tomato, Steak

Butternut Salad

$14.00

Sandwiches

Angus Burger

$17.00

Romaine Lettuce + Cheddar + Tomato + Onion + Hand-Cut Fries

STK Sand

$24.00

w/ Mozzarella, Sauteed Onion, Portobello

Lobster Roll

$21.00Out of stock

PO' BOY

$17.00

Entrees

16oz Certified Angus Boneless Rib-Eye Steak

$46.00

Tobacco Onions + Roasted Potatoes

FILET

$52.00

9oz Filet w/ Cabernet Demi-Glace

BLK Ribeye

$46.00

16oz Blackened Rib-Eye w/ Gorgonzola Butter

BLK Salmon

$35.00

Blackened Salmon w/ Sweet & Sour Cabbage

Chicken Cutlets Alla Milanese

$28.00

Arugula Salad + Balsamic Vinaigrette

Creole

$31.00

Faroe Island Stuffed Salmon

$41.00

Crab Stuffed + Lemon Caper Butter Sauce

Fish Fry

$21.00

Veal Chop

$37.00

Mahi Mahi

$38.00

Pork Chop

$35.00

Cider-Brined w/ Seasonal Chutney

Rigatoni Pasta Bolognese

$29.00

Red Wine Braised Beef + Pork + Pancetta

Scallops

$40.00

w/ Andouille Croquette, Corn Salsa, Smoked Tomato Vinaigrette

Sesame Crusted Yellow Fin Tuna

$42.00

Wasabi + Soy + Ginger

Strip Steak Frites

$44.00

14oz NY Strip w/ Shallot Butter

Swordfish Oscar

$39.00

Twin Lobster

$49.00

Twin 4oz Canadian Tails, Drawn Butter

Vegetarian Pasta

$18.00

Snapper

$43.00Out of stock

Lamb Rack

$52.00

Pork Shank

$33.00

Grouper

$39.00

Seafood

Broiled Clams Casino (12)

$20.00

w/ Smoked Bacon, Casino Butter

Broiled Clams Casino (6)

$12.00

w/ Smoked Bacon, Casino Butter

Fresh Raw Clams (12)

$19.00

Served with House-Made Cocktail Sauce + Freshly Grated Horseradish

Fresh Raw Clams (6)

$12.00

Served with House-Made Cocktail Sauce + Freshly Grated Horseradish

Fresh Raw Oysters (6)

$18.00

w/ House-Made Cocktail Sauce, Freshly Grated Horseradish, Cucumber-Pepper Mignonette

Fresh Raw Oysters (12)

$36.00

w/ House-Made Cocktail Sauce, Freshly Grated Horseradish, Cucumber-Pepper Mignonette

Steam Clams

$16.00

w/ Drawn Butter, Lemon

Desserts

Cheesecake

$9.00

Seasonal Cheesecake

Red Velvet

$9.00

Chocolate Gelato

$6.00

Creme Brulee

$10.00

Tiramisu

$9.00

Pumpkin Cheesecake

$8.00

Choc Tortr

$10.00

Sorbet

$6.00

Cookie Sundae

$10.00

.

Kids Menu

Kids Buttered Pasta

$8.00

Kids Grilled Cheese & Fries

$8.00

Kids Mac n Cheese

$8.00

Kids Chicken Fingers & Fries

$8.00

Bowl of Fresh Fruit

$6.00

Kids Burger

$9.00

Kids Ham Dinner

$9.00Out of stock

Kids Meatball

$9.00Out of stock

Daily Special

Oyster & Sour Special

$30.00Out of stock

(12) w/ Smoked Bacon and Casino Butter

Oyster Special 1 Dozen

$30.00

(12) w/ House-Made Cocktail Sauce, Freshly Grated Horseradish

Clams Steamed Special

$12.00Out of stock

(12) w/ Drawn Butter, Lemon

Oyster Special 1/2 Dozen

$18.00

Pork Shank

$36.00Out of stock

Single Tail Entree

$25.00

Veal Chop

$38.00Out of stock

4oz Filet Mignon & 4oz Broiled Lobster Single Tail or Double Tail

Double Tail Entree

$42.00

Corned Beef

$22.00Out of stock
Attributes and Amenities
check markIntimate
check markLive Music
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday3:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday3:30 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday3:30 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday3:30 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday3:30 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday3:30 pm - 12:00 am
Saturday3:30 pm - 12:00 am
Introducing Remington Tavern Seafood Exchange, the latest Western New York eatery from Chef Mark Hutchinson of Hutch’s and Chef Paul Jenkins of Tempo. Originally named ‘Power House #4’ in 1895, the historic brick building located on the Erie Canal in North Tonawanda, NY has gone from a trolley barn to a spacious, industrial, modern, full-service restaurant with a casual atmosphere.

184 Sweeney Street, North Tonawanda, NY 14120

