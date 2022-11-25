Remington Tavern and Seafood Exchange
4,159 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|3:30 pm - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|3:30 pm - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|3:30 pm - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|3:30 pm - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|3:30 pm - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|3:30 pm - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|3:30 pm - 12:00 am
Introducing Remington Tavern Seafood Exchange, the latest Western New York eatery from Chef Mark Hutchinson of Hutch’s and Chef Paul Jenkins of Tempo. Originally named ‘Power House #4’ in 1895, the historic brick building located on the Erie Canal in North Tonawanda, NY has gone from a trolley barn to a spacious, industrial, modern, full-service restaurant with a casual atmosphere.
184 Sweeney Street, North Tonawanda, NY 14120
