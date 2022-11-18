Wise Guys Pizza

Restaurant header imageView gallery
Popular Items

Large Cheese Pizza
French Fries
Large and 20 Wings

Pizza

Small Cheese Pizza

$15.00

Large Cheese Pizza

$20.00
X-Large Cheese Pizza

X-Large Cheese Pizza

$24.00
Sheet Cheese Pizza

Sheet Cheese Pizza

$35.00

Gluten Free Cheese Pizza

$17.00

Personal Cheese Pizza

$9.00
Slice PIzza

Slice PIzza

$3.50
LCP

LCP

$22.75
SMCP

SMCP

$16.25

XLCP

$26.75
SHCP

SHCP

$39.50

Wing Packs

Large and 20 Wings

$49.99

Large and 50 Wings

$69.99

Sheet and 50 Wings

$84.99

XL and 30 Wings

$64.99

Boneless Wing Packs

Small &15 boneless & 2ltr

$29.99

Large 25 Boneless & 2 Lt

$49.99

XL Cheese 35 Boneless &2Lt

$64.99

Large, 55 Boneless &2lt

$69.99

Sheet, 55 Boneless & 2Lt

$84.99

Finger Packs

Large & 9 Fingers

$49.99

Large & 20 Fingers

$69.99

XL &15 Fingers

$64.99

Sheet & 20 Fingers

$84.99

Speciality Pie of the Week

Pie Of The Week

Pie Of The Week

$18.00

Please refer to Facebook for this weeks specialty pie.

Wings and Boneless

10 Wings

10 Wings

$15.00

10 Wings Specialty Sauce(10)

$16.00
20 Wings

20 Wings

$27.00
20 Wings Specialty Sauce (20)

20 Wings Specialty Sauce (20)

$29.00
30 Wings

30 Wings

$36.00

30 Wings Specialty Sauce (30)

$38.00
50 Wings

50 Wings

$50.00

50 Wings Specialty Sauce (50)

$53.00

15 Boneless Wings

$15.00

15 Boneless Wings Specialty Sauce

$16.00

25 Boneless Wings

$25.00

25 Boneless Wings Specialty Sauce

$27.00

35 Boneless Wings

$32.00

35 Boneless Speciality

$35.00

55 Boneless Wings

$45.00

55 Boneless Wings Specialty Sauce

$48.00

Beverage

2 Liter

$3.00

Bottle Water

$2.25

CAN OF POP

$1.25

Chicken Fingers

INCLUDES FRIES, CARROTS & BLEU CHEESEADDITIONAL CHARGES APPLY FOR SPECIALTY SAUCES

5 Chicken Fingers

$15.50

5 Finger Specialty Sauce

$16.50

10 Chicken Fingers

$23.99

10 Fingers Specialty Sauce

$25.99

22 Chicken Fingers

$47.99

22 Fingers Specialty Sauce

$49.99

Subs

Assorted*

$11.99

ham, salami, and capicola

Capicola*

$10.50

Margherita capicola

Cheese*

$10.00

baked on request

Ham& Turkey*

$11.99

Sahlen’s ham & premium turkey

Ham*

$11.50

Sahlen’s smoked ham

Salami*

$10.50

Margherita Salami

Tuna*

$11.99

premium turkey

Turkey*

$11.50

Mini Assorted

$8.75

ham, salami, and capicola

Mini Capicola

$8.00

Margherita capicola

Mini Cheese

$8.00

baked on request

Mini Ham

$9.00

Sahlen’s smoked ham

Mini Ham& Turkey

$9.00

Sahlen’s ham & premium turkey

Mini Salami

$8.00

Margherita Salami

Mini Tuna

$9.00

premium turkey

Mini Turkey

$9.00

Bacon Cheese Burger Sub

$14.75

Baked Chicken Bacon Ranch

$14.75

Baked Chicken Parm

$13.25

Baked Meatball

$13.25

Baked Sicilian

$14.75Out of stock

Sausage, bacon, mozzarella & parmesan baked on garlic bread with fried onions and your choice of peppers

BLT

$13.50

Cheeseburger Sub

$13.25

Chicken Breast

$13.25

Chicken Breast & Bacon

$14.75

Chicken Finger

$13.25

Chicken Finger Club

$14.75

Chicken Souvlaki

$13.75

Hitman

$14.99Out of stock

sausage, capicola, ham & salami (hot sauce optional)

Italian Sausage

$12.25Out of stock

Pepperoni Pizza Sub

$11.99

mozzarella & pepperoni

Royal Sausage & Capicola

$13.75Out of stock

Steak Sub

$13.50

3 Pieces of U.S.D.A Ribeye steak, NOT CHOPPED, Grilled to perfection.

Turkey Club

$13.50

Mini Bacon Cheese Burger

$10.99Out of stock

Mini Baked Chicken Bacon Ranch

$10.99

Mini Baked Chicken Parm

$10.50

Mini Baked Meatball

$10.50

Mini Baked Sicilian

$10.50

Sausage, bacon, mozzarella & parmesan baked on garlic bread with fried onions and your choice of peppers

Mini BLT

$10.50

Mini Cheeseburger

$10.50

Mini Chicken Breast

$10.50

Mini Chicken Breast & Bacon

$10.99

Mini Chicken Finger

$10.50

Mini Chicken Finger Club

$10.99

Mini Chicken Souvlaki

$10.50

Mini Italian Sausage

$10.50

Mini Pizza

$10.50

mozzarella & pepperoni

Mini Royal Sausage & Capicola

$10.50

Mini Steak Sub

$10.50

2 pieces of U.S.D.A Ribeye steak, NOT CHOPPED, and grilled to perfection.

Mini Turkey Club

$10.99

Mini Hitman

$10.99

sausage, capicola, ham & salami (hot sauce optional)

Hoagies

All hoagies include CHOPPED meat,fried onions, fresh tomatoes, crisp lettuce, melted cheese and our homemade blend of hoagie oil.

Cheeseburger Hoagie

$15.00Out of stock

Chicken Hoagie

$15.00

Hoagie Supreme

$16.00

includes peppers and mushrooms. Spinach upon request

Sausage Hoagie

$15.00

Steak Hoagie

$15.00

Steak&Bacon Hoagie

$15.99

Steak&Chicken Hoagie

$15.99

Steak&Sausage Hoagie

$15.99

Stinger Hoagie

$15.99

Chopped steak & delicious chicken fingers sauced to your liking

Turkey Hoagie

$15.00

Mini Cheeseburger Hoagie

$12.00Out of stock

Mini Chicken Hoagie

$12.00

Mini Hoagie Supreme

$12.00

includes peppers and mushrooms. Spinach upon request

Mini Sausage Hoagie

$12.00

Mini Steak Hoagie

$12.00

Mini Steak&Bacon Hoagie

$12.00

Mini Steak&Chicken Hoagie

$12.00

Mini Steak&Sausage Hoagie

$12.00

Mini Stinger Hoagie

$12.00

Chopped steak & delicious chicken fingers sauced to your liking

Mini Turkey Hoagie

$12.00

Salads

Antipasto Salad

Antipasto Salad

$15.00

Lettuce, Ham, Salami, Capicola, Green Olives, Black Olives, Onions, Tomatoes, Mozzarella Cheese, Pepperoni, and Pepperoncinis.

Chef Salad

Chef Salad

$12.00

Romaine Lettuce, Spinach, Tomato, Onion, and Mozzarella.

Caprese Salad

$15.00

Sliced Tomatoes, Sliced Fresh Mozzarella, Fresh Basil, Blasamic Vinaigrete

Large Chicken Finger Salad

$15.00

Chicken Fingers, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Mozzarella and Cheddar Cheese.

Large Chicken Souvlaki Salad

Large Chicken Souvlaki Salad

$15.00

Grilled Chicken, Lettuce, Greek Dressing, Black Olives, Tomato, Onion, Feta Cheese, and Pita Bread

Large Grilled Chicken Salad

$15.00

Grilled Chicken, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Mozzarella and Cheddar Cheese

Large Ham & Turkey Salad

$15.00

Ham, Turkey, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, And Mozzarella.

Large Steak Salad

$15.00

Steak, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Mozzarella and Cheddar Cheese.

Large Taco Salad

$15.00

Tostito Chips, Seasoned Beef, Iceberg Lettuce, Tomato, Mozzarella, Cheddar, Black Olives with Sour Cream and Salsa on the side.

Large Tuna Salad

$15.00

Tuna, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Mozzarella and Cheddar Cheese

Large Tray Chef Salad

$29.00

Romaine Lettuce, Spinach, Tomatoes, Onions, Mozzarella Cheese.

Large Tray Antipasto

$49.00

Romaine Lettuce, Spinach, Tomatoes, Onions, Black Olives, Green Olives, Ham, Salami, Cappicola, Pepperoni, Peppercinnis, Mozzarella Cheese.

LARGE TRAY SOUVLAKI

$50.00

FISH FRY

Dillons famous 10 oz Beer Battered Fish Fry

$16.99

Includes fries, coleslaw, macaroni, potato salad & garlic toast.

Calzones

Calzone

Calzone

$14.00

Dinners

On a Costanzo’ s roll, includes fries, cole slaw & pickles. Onions upon request.

Bacon Cheeseburger Dinner

$15.00

One half pound Angus burger, crispy bacon smothered in american cheese, lettuce and tomato.

Burning Jalapeno & Onion Ring Burger

$15.00

Topped with fried jalapeño, crispy onion rings, cheese, lettuce, tomatoes and chipotle mayo. On a Costanzo’s roll. It’s love at first bite.

Kickin' Bourbon Burger

$15.00

Our signature bourbon BBQ sauce crispy onion straws cheddar lettuce tomatoes and mayo

Cheeseburger Dinner

$15.00

One half pound Angus burger, crispy bacon smothered in american cheese, lettuce and tomato.

Meatball Dinner

$15.00

4 hefty meatballs, garlic bread & side salad

Penne w/Marinara Dinner

$14.99

Includes garlic bread & side salad

Tacos, Nachos & Quesadillas

Served with Hot, Medium, Mild, Atomic hot, or Carolina Reaper Served on a 12″ soft shell with lettuce, tomatoes, and cheese. ADD SOUR CREAM $.50 – ADD NACHO CHEESE $.75 ADD GREEN OR BLACK OLIVES, HOT, SWEET, CHERRY OR JALAPENO PEPPERS FOR $.75

Beef Taco

$5.50

Seasoned taco beef, lettuce, tomato, and cheese, unless otherwise specified.

Chicken Finger Taco

$6.00

Chicken fingers, lettuce, tomato, cheese, and your choice of wing sauce unless otherwise specified.

Chicken Taco

$6.50

Grilled chicken, lettuce, tomato, and cheese, unless otherwise specified.

Doritos Supreme

$11.00Out of stock

Dorito Chips, nacho cheese, ground beef, sour cream, salsa, lettuce, tomato, and cheese, unless otherwise specified.

Steak Taco

$6.50

Seasoned steak, lettuce, tomato, and cheese, unless otherwise specified.

Quesadilla Beef

$14.00

Seasoned beef, and cheese. Lettuce and tomato optional. Sour cream and salsa on the side.

Quesadilla Chicken

$14.00

Grilled chicken, and cheese. Lettuce and tomato optional. Sour cream and salsa on the side.

Quesadilla Steak

$14.00

Seasoned steak, and cheese. Lettuce and tomato optional. Sour cream and salsa on the side.

Cheese Quesadilla

$12.00

A blend of cheeses. Lettuce and tomato optional. Sour cream and salsa on the side.

Fry Zone

French Fries

$5.00

Garlic Parm Fries

$10.50

Nacho Fries

$10.50

Pizza Fries

$10.50

Shaken Fries w/ Ranch

$10.50

Shaken Fries w/ BC

$10.50

Steak Hoagie Fries

$13.50

Taco Fries

$10.50

Cajun Fries

$8.00

Lemon Pepper Fries

$8.00

Poutine Fry

$10.50

Smothered in gravy and topped with cheese curds

Specialty Pizza Logs

Pizza Logs

$7.99

Four pizza logs with pizza dipping sauce on the side.

Speciality Pizza Logs

$9.00

Sides

Bavarian Pretzel Sticks 4pc With Beer Cheese

$10.00

Deep Fried Mushrooms

$9.00

20 deep fried mushrooms with bleu cheese on the side.

Garlic Bread Sticks

$8.00

Garlic bread sticks with pizza dipping sauce on the side.

Garlic Bread Sticks w/Cheese

$12.00

Garlic bread sticks topped with melted cheese with pizza dipping sauce on the side.

Mozzarella Sticks

$6.00

Six deep fried mozzarella sticks with pizza dipping sauce on the side.

Oven Baked Garlic Bread w/Cheese

$8.00

Oven baked 12" costanzo's garlic bread with melted mozzarella cheese.

Pizza Logs

$7.99

Four pizza logs with pizza dipping sauce on the side.

Tommy's Sampler Platter

$32.00

4 Pizza logs, 6 mozzarella sticks, 2 chicken fingers, french fries, 4 pretzel sticks, and 6 deep fried pickles. No substitutes.

Steak Cut Onion Rings

$5.50

1lb of steakcut onion rings.

Bbq Pizza Logs

$9.00

Honey Bbq Pizza Logs

$9.00

Loganberry Q Pizza Logs

$9.00

Honey Mustard Pizza Logs

$9.00

Maryjane's Desserts

Cannoli's

Cannoli's

$8.50

(3) Delicious cannoli cream & chocolate chips dusted with powdered sugar.

Cherry Calzone

$9.00

Apple or Cherry topped with powdered sugar, and cinnamon.

Fried Dough

$5.99

Smothered in butter, powered sugar & cinnamon. Add Apple or Cherry topping $1.50

Slice Cherry Cheesecake

$7.99

Slice Oreo Cake

$6.00

Slice Plain Cheesecake

$7.00

Deep Fried Cheesecake (2)

$9.00

Homemade Deep Fried Cheesecake, topped with powdered sugar and raspberry glaze.

REESE CUP COOKIE

$2.00Out of stock

Dessert Breadsticks

$6.00

Extras

$Side Bleu Cheese

$1.50

$Side Sauce

$1.50

$Side Salsa

$1.50

$Side Sour Cream

$1.50

$Side Nacho Cheese

$1.75

$Beer Cheese Dip (5.5 OZ)

$2.50

Plates

$0.75

Napkins

$0.25

Cups

$0.25

Forks

$0.25

Tub Bleu Cheese

$7.00

Tub Ranch

$7.00

KENS BLUE CHEESE

$1.50

$SIDE OF KETCHUP

$1.50

5lbs Bag Of Ice

$0.99

SIDE OF COLESLAW

$1.50

SIDE OF MAC SALAD

$1.50

SIDE OF POTATO

$1.50

GIFT CARD SERVICE FEE

$1.00

Specialty Pizzas

Small Bacon Cheeseburger

$19.99

Our homemade Thousand Island dressing base, our seasoned ground beef, covered in mozzarella, cheddar, and monterey jack cheeses, topped with bits of delicious bacon!! Fresh lettuce and tomato upon request.

Small Chicken Bacon Ranch

$19.99

Homemade Ranch dressing with chunks of seasoned chicken breast grilled to perfection. Topped with mozzarella, cheddar, monterey jack cheeses, and delicious bits of bacon!

Small Chicken Finger

$19.99

Homemade pizza dough covered in your choice of wing sauce, chunks of chicken fingers shaken to your liking, covered in mozzarella, cheddar,and monterey jack cheeses.

Small Deluxe White

$19.99

Our house olive oil dressing base with freshly minced garlic and fried onions covered with mozzarella cheese, freshly diced tomatoes with your choice of peppers, and one meat of your choice.

Small Hawaiian

$19.99

Homemade pizza dough with our delicious red sauce base, topped with Sahlen’s ham, fresh chunks of pineapple, and delectable maraschino cherries

Small Lasagna

$19.99

Our homemade pizza sauce with ricotta cheese, meatballs and sausage topped with romano and mozzarella cheese on a garlic crust.

Small Steak

$19.99

Homemade dough, smothered in our very own blend of hoagie oil, layered with fi ve different cheeses, fresh onions, garlic baked mushrooms and freshly seasoned steak.

Small Stinger

$19.99

Our signature pizza dough covered with your choice of chicken wing sauce, a blend of blue cheese, and swiss american cheese, topped with sirloin steak, your choice of chicken fingers, and mozzarella and cheddar cheese.

Small Stuffed Hot Pepper Pizza

$19.99

Olive oil, light onions, ricotta and cream cheese, roasted hot peppers, topped with Italian sausage on a garlic crust

Small Supreme

$19.99

Pepperoni, sausage, fresh chopped onions, garlic baked mushrooms, and your choice of hot, sweet, red hot cherry or jalapeño peppers.

Small Taco

$19.99

Our homemade salsa base, seasoned ground beef, smothered with mozzarella, cheddar, and monterey jack cheeses, topped with black olives, and fresh tomatoes. Fresh lettuce upon request.

Small The Tony Soprano

$19.99

Beer cheese base, spicy chicken, provolone, mozzarella, cheddar topped with sun dried tomatoes and thick cut bacon drizzled with Buffalo Brewing Company’s 1841 Irish Red Ale Glaze.

Small Vegetarian

$19.99

Choose five of our freshest veggies piled on our homemade dough with your choice of red sauce, olive oil, or alfredo sauce.

Small White

$19.99

Our very own blend of olive oil, minced garlic, fried onions, fresh tomatoes and mozzarella. Topped off with oregano and parmesan

Large Bacon Cheeseburger

Large Bacon Cheeseburger

$28.00

Our homemade Thousand Island dressing base, our seasoned ground beef, covered in mozzarella, cheddar, and monterey jack cheeses, topped with bits of delicious bacon!! Fresh lettuce and tomato upon request.

Large Chicken Bacon Ranch

$28.00

Homemade Ranch dressing with chunks of seasoned chicken breast grilled to perfection. Topped with mozzarella, cheddar, monterey jack cheeses, and delicious bits of bacon!

Large Deluxe White

$28.00

Our house olive oil dressing base with freshly minced garlic and fried onions covered with mozzarella cheese, freshly diced tomatoes with your choice of peppers, and one meat of your choice.

Large Hawaiian

$28.00

Homemade pizza dough with our delicious red sauce base, topped with Sahlen’s ham, fresh chunks of pineapple, and delectable maraschino cherries

Large Lasagna

$28.00

Our homemade pizza sauce with ricotta cheese, meatballs and sausage topped with romano and mozzarella cheese on a garlic crust.

Large Steak

$28.00

Homemade dough, smothered in our very own blend of hoagie oil, layered with fi ve different cheeses, fresh onions, garlic baked mushrooms and freshly seasoned steak.

Large Stinger

$28.00

Our signature pizza dough covered with your choice of chicken wing sauce, a blend of blue cheese, and swiss american cheese, topped with sirloin steak, your choice of chicken fingers, and mozzarella and cheddar cheese.

Large Stuffed Hot Pepper Pizza

$28.00

Olive oil, light onions, ricotta and cream cheese, roasted hot peppers, topped with Italian sausage on a garlic crust

Large Supreme

Large Supreme

$28.00

Pepperoni, sausage, fresh chopped onions, garlic baked mushrooms, and your choice of hot, sweet, red hot cherry or jalapeño peppers.

Large Taco

Large Taco

$28.00

Our homemade salsa base, seasoned ground beef, smothered with mozzarella, cheddar, and monterey jack cheeses, topped with black olives, and fresh tomatoes. Fresh lettuce upon request.

Large The Tony Soprano

$28.00

Beer cheese base, spicy chicken, provolone, mozzarella, cheddar topped with sun dried tomatoes and thick cut bacon drizzled with Buffalo Brewing Company’s 1841 Irish Red Ale Glaze.

Large Vegetarian

$28.00

Choose five of our freshest veggies piled on our homemade dough with your choice of red sauce, olive oil, or alfredo sauce.

Large White

$28.00

Our very own blend of olive oil, minced garlic, fried onions, fresh tomatoes and mozzarella. Topped off with oregano and parmesan

LG CHICKEN FINGER

$28.00

Homemade pizza dough covered in your choice of wing sauce, chunks of chicken fingers shaken to your liking, covered in mozzarella, cheddar,and monterey jack cheeses.

Large Bacon Cheeseburger (Copy)

Large Bacon Cheeseburger (Copy)

$28.00

Our homemade Thousand Island dressing base, our seasoned ground beef, covered in mozzarella, cheddar, and monterey jack cheeses, topped with bits of delicious bacon!! Fresh lettuce and tomato upon request.

X-Large Bacon Cheeseburger

$35.00

Our homemade Thousand Island dressing base, our seasoned ground beef, covered in mozzarella, cheddar, and monterey jack cheeses, topped with bits of delicious bacon!! Fresh lettuce and tomato upon request.

X-Large Chicken Bacon Ranch

$35.00

Homemade Ranch dressing with chunks of seasoned chicken breast grilled to perfection. Topped with mozzarella, cheddar, monterey jack cheeses, and delicious bits of bacon!

X-Large Chicken Finger

$35.00

Homemade pizza dough covered in your choice of wing sauce, chunks of chicken fingers shaken to your liking, covered in mozzarella, cheddar,and monterey jack cheeses.

X-Large Deluxe White

$35.00

Our house olive oil dressing base with freshly minced garlic and fried onions covered with mozzarella cheese, freshly diced tomatoes with your choice of peppers, and one meat of your choice.

X-Large Hawaiian

$35.00

Homemade pizza dough with our delicious red sauce base, topped with Sahlen’s ham, fresh chunks of pineapple, and delectable maraschino cherries

X-Large Lasagna

$35.00

Our homemade pizza sauce with ricotta cheese, meatballs and sausage topped with romano and mozzarella cheese on a garlic crust.

X-Large Steak

$35.00

Homemade dough, smothered in our very own blend of hoagie oil, layered with fi ve different cheeses, fresh onions, garlic baked mushrooms and freshly seasoned steak.

X-Large Stinger

$35.00

Our signature pizza dough covered with your choice of chicken wing sauce, a blend of blue cheese, and swiss american cheese, topped with sirloin steak, your choice of chicken fingers, and mozzarella and cheddar cheese.

X-Large Stuffed Hot Pepper Pizza

$35.00

Olive oil, light onions, ricotta and cream cheese, roasted hot peppers, topped with Italian sausage on a garlic crust

X-Large Supreme

$35.00

Pepperoni, sausage, fresh chopped onions, garlic baked mushrooms, and your choice of hot, sweet, red hot cherry or jalapeño peppers.

X-Large Taco

$35.00

Our homemade salsa base, seasoned ground beef, smothered with mozzarella, cheddar, and monterey jack cheeses, topped with black olives, and fresh tomatoes. Fresh lettuce upon request.

X-Large The Tony Soprano

$35.00

Beer cheese base, spicy chicken, provolone, mozzarella, cheddar topped with sun dried tomatoes and thick cut bacon drizzled with Buffalo Brewing Company’s 1841 Irish Red Ale Glaze.

X-Large Vegetarian

$35.00

Choose five of our freshest veggies piled on our homemade dough with your choice of red sauce, olive oil, or alfredo sauce.

X-Large White

$31.00

Our very own blend of olive oil, minced garlic, fried onions, fresh tomatoes and mozzarella. Topped off with oregano and parmesan

Sheet Bacon Cheeseburger

$48.00

Our homemade Thousand Island dressing base, our seasoned ground beef, covered in mozzarella, cheddar, and monterey jack cheeses, topped with bits of delicious bacon!! Fresh lettuce and tomato upon request.

Sheet Chicken Bacon Ranch

$48.00

Homemade Ranch dressing with chunks of seasoned chicken breast grilled to perfection. Topped with mozzarella, cheddar, monterey jack cheeses, and delicious bits of bacon!

Sheet Chicken Finger

$48.00

Homemade pizza dough covered in your choice of wing sauce, chunks of chicken fingers shaken to your liking, covered in mozzarella, cheddar,and monterey jack cheeses.

Sheet Deluxe White

$48.00

Our house olive oil dressing base with freshly minced garlic and fried onions covered with mozzarella cheese, freshly diced tomatoes with your choice of peppers, and one meat of your choice.

Sheet Hawaiian

$48.00

Homemade pizza dough with our delicious red sauce base, topped with Sahlen’s ham, fresh chunks of pineapple, and delectable maraschino cherries

Sheet Lasagna

$48.00

Our homemade pizza sauce with ricotta cheese, meatballs and sausage topped with romano and mozzarella cheese on a garlic crust.

Sheet Steak

$48.00

Homemade dough, smothered in our very own blend of hoagie oil, layered with fi ve different cheeses, fresh onions, garlic baked mushrooms and freshly seasoned steak.

Sheet Stinger

$48.00

Our signature pizza dough covered with your choice of chicken wing sauce, a blend of blue cheese, and swiss american cheese, topped with sirloin steak, your choice of chicken fingers, and mozzarella and cheddar cheese.

Sheet Stuffed Hot Pepper Pizza

$48.00

Olive oil, light onions, ricotta and cream cheese, roasted hot peppers, topped with Italian sausage on a garlic crust

Sheet Supreme

$48.00

Pepperoni, sausage, fresh chopped onions, garlic baked mushrooms, and your choice of hot, sweet, red hot cherry or jalapeño peppers.

Sheet Taco

$48.00

Our homemade salsa base, seasoned ground beef, smothered with mozzarella, cheddar, and monterey jack cheeses, topped with black olives, and fresh tomatoes. Fresh lettuce upon request.

Sheet The Tony Soprano

$48.00

Beer cheese base, spicy chicken, provolone, mozzarella, cheddar topped with sun dried tomatoes and thick cut bacon drizzled with Buffalo Brewing Company’s 1841 Irish Red Ale Glaze.

Sheet Vegetarian

$48.00

Choose five of our freshest veggies piled on our homemade dough with your choice of red sauce, olive oil, or alfredo sauce.

Sheet White

$48.00

Our very own blend of olive oil, minced garlic, fried onions, fresh tomatoes and mozzarella. Topped off with oregano and parmesan

Gluten Free Bacon Cheeseburger

$19.00Out of stock

Our homemade Thousand Island dressing base, our seasoned ground beef, covered in mozzarella, cheddar, and monterey jack cheeses, topped with bits of delicious bacon!! Fresh lettuce and tomato upon request.

Gluten Free Chicken Bacon Ranch

$19.00

Homemade Ranch dressing with chunks of seasoned chicken breast grilled to perfection. Topped with mozzarella, cheddar, monterey jack cheeses, and delicious bits of bacon!

Gluten Free Chicken Finger

$19.00

Homemade pizza dough covered in your choice of wing sauce, chunks of chicken fingers shaken to your liking, covered in mozzarella, cheddar,and monterey jack cheeses.

Gluten Free Deluxe White

$19.00

Our house olive oil dressing base with freshly minced garlic and fried onions covered with mozzarella cheese, freshly diced tomatoes with your choice of peppers, and one meat of your choice.

Gluten Free Hawaiian

$19.00

Homemade pizza dough with our delicious red sauce base, topped with Sahlen’s ham, fresh chunks of pineapple, and delectable maraschino cherries

Gluten Free Lasagna

$19.00

Our homemade pizza sauce with ricotta cheese, meatballs and sausage topped with romano and mozzarella cheese on a garlic crust.

Gluten Free Steak

$19.00

Homemade dough, smothered in our very own blend of hoagie oil, layered with fi ve different cheeses, fresh onions, garlic baked mushrooms and freshly seasoned steak.

Gluten Free Stinger

$19.00

Our signature pizza dough covered with your choice of chicken wing sauce, a blend of blue cheese, and swiss american cheese, topped with sirloin steak, your choice of chicken fingers, and mozzarella and cheddar cheese.

Gluten Free Stuffed Hot Pepper Pizza

$19.00

Olive oil, light onions, ricotta and cream cheese, roasted hot peppers, topped with Italian sausage on a garlic crust

Gluten Free Supreme

$19.00

Pepperoni, sausage, fresh chopped onions, garlic baked mushrooms, and your choice of hot, sweet, red hot cherry or jalapeño peppers.

Gluten Free Taco

$19.00

Our homemade salsa base, seasoned ground beef, smothered with mozzarella, cheddar, and monterey jack cheeses, topped with black olives, and fresh tomatoes. Fresh lettuce upon request.

Gluten Free The Tony Soprano

$19.00

Beer cheese base, spicy chicken, provolone, mozzarella, cheddar topped with sun dried tomatoes and thick cut bacon drizzled with Buffalo Brewing Company’s 1841 Irish Red Ale Glaze.

Gluten Free Vegetarian

$19.00

Choose five of our freshest veggies piled on our homemade dough with your choice of red sauce, olive oil, or alfredo sauce.

Gluten Free White

$19.00

Our very own blend of olive oil, minced garlic, fried onions, fresh tomatoes and mozzarella. Topped off with oregano and parmesan

Cauliflower Pizzas

CC Cheese and Pepp

$19.00

CC Cheese

$19.00

CC Chicken FInger

$20.00

CC Steak

$20.00

CC Chicken Bacon Ranch

$20.00

CC Veggie

$20.00

CC Tony Soprano

$20.00

CC White

$20.00

Vegan Options

14in White Pizza

$24.99

Tomato and fried onion topped with vegan cheese.

14in Veggie Pizza

$24.99

Made with mushroom, onion and your choice of peppers

14in Vegan Sausage Pizza

$24.99

Tomato and fried onion topped with vegan cheese and vegan sausage

Vegan Burger Dinner

$17.99

Veegan bun, lettuce, tomato, pickles, vegan cheese, vegan mayo (includes side vegan salad)

Vegan Chef Salad

$15.00

Olives, sundried tomatoes, onions, pepperchinis, vegan cheese

Vegan Flat Bread

$12.99

Vegan Quesadilla

$16.99

Strombolis

Cheese Stromboli

$12.00

Ham Stromboli

$15.00

Pepperoni Stromboli

$15.00

Catering Menu (24 Hours Advance Minimum)

Wrap platter (8 wraps)

$55.00

Sub Platter (8 subs)

$55.00

10 Large 1 Topping Pizzas

$150.00

10 Large Specialty Pizzas

$200.00

Tray Souvlaki Salad

$50.00

Tray Chef Salad

$25.00

Tray Grilled Chicken Salad

$50.00

Tray Antipasta Salad

$50.00

Tray Taco Salad

$50.00

Tray Potato Salad

$22.00

Tray Mac Salad

$22.00

Tray Cole Slaw

$22.00

15 Lunch Special Bundle

$120.00

5 Lbs French Fries

$15.00

50 Chicken Fingers (no fries)

$80.00

Tray Baked Penne (comes with 10 rolls)

$40.00

Tray Baked Chicken Parm (comes with spaghetti noodles)

$55.00

Tray Stuffed Shells (comes with 10 rolls)

$45.00

Tray Meatballs (comes with 10 rolls)

$55.00

Tray Cannoli

$40.00

Whole cheesecake

$35.00

Tray Chivettas Chicken (10 4oz pieces CB)

$60.00

5-2 Liters

$12.00

Baked Penne with Chicken (comes with 10 rolls)

$50.00

Tray of Grilled Chicken (10 40z pieces CB)

$60.00

Tray Beer Cheese Mac and Cheese

$45.00

Tray of Mashed Potatoes

$35.00

Tray Fried Chicken (10 Lbs)

$60.00

Tray of Taco Dip (meat or meatless)

$45.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markReservations
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markDelivery
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markCatering
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday8:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday8:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday8:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday8:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Thanks for choosing WiseGuys Pizza. Please be as descriptive and provide as many instructions as possible in the special request boxes. USE #FREEDEL FOR FREE OR DISCOUNTED DELIVERY (DEPENDS ON DISTANCE) OR #FREE2LTR ON $25PLUS ORDERS. MUST SELECT 2LTR. ONLY ONE PROMO CODE VALID PER AN ORDER. ONLINE ORDERS WILL NOT PROCESS AFTER 10:45PM SUN-WED AND 12:45AM THUR-SAT.

Website

Location

1965 Seneca St., Buffalo, NY 14210

Directions

Gallery
Wise Guys Pizza image
Wise Guys Pizza image
Wise Guys Pizza image
Wise Guys Pizza image

