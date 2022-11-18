- Home
Wise Guys Pizza
251 Reviews
$$
1965 Seneca St.
Buffalo, NY 14210
Order Again
Popular Items
Pizza
Wing Packs
Boneless Wing Packs
Finger Packs
Speciality Pie of the Week
Wings and Boneless
10 Wings
10 Wings Specialty Sauce(10)
20 Wings
20 Wings Specialty Sauce (20)
30 Wings
30 Wings Specialty Sauce (30)
50 Wings
50 Wings Specialty Sauce (50)
15 Boneless Wings
15 Boneless Wings Specialty Sauce
25 Boneless Wings
25 Boneless Wings Specialty Sauce
35 Boneless Wings
35 Boneless Speciality
55 Boneless Wings
55 Boneless Wings Specialty Sauce
Chicken Fingers
Subs
Assorted*
ham, salami, and capicola
Capicola*
Margherita capicola
Cheese*
baked on request
Ham& Turkey*
Sahlen’s ham & premium turkey
Ham*
Sahlen’s smoked ham
Salami*
Margherita Salami
Tuna*
premium turkey
Turkey*
Mini Assorted
ham, salami, and capicola
Mini Capicola
Margherita capicola
Mini Cheese
baked on request
Mini Ham
Sahlen’s smoked ham
Mini Ham& Turkey
Sahlen’s ham & premium turkey
Mini Salami
Margherita Salami
Mini Tuna
premium turkey
Mini Turkey
Bacon Cheese Burger Sub
Baked Chicken Bacon Ranch
Baked Chicken Parm
Baked Meatball
Baked Sicilian
Sausage, bacon, mozzarella & parmesan baked on garlic bread with fried onions and your choice of peppers
BLT
Cheeseburger Sub
Chicken Breast
Chicken Breast & Bacon
Chicken Finger
Chicken Finger Club
Chicken Souvlaki
Hitman
sausage, capicola, ham & salami (hot sauce optional)
Italian Sausage
Pepperoni Pizza Sub
mozzarella & pepperoni
Royal Sausage & Capicola
Steak Sub
3 Pieces of U.S.D.A Ribeye steak, NOT CHOPPED, Grilled to perfection.
Turkey Club
Mini Bacon Cheese Burger
Mini Baked Chicken Bacon Ranch
Mini Baked Chicken Parm
Mini Baked Meatball
Mini Baked Sicilian
Sausage, bacon, mozzarella & parmesan baked on garlic bread with fried onions and your choice of peppers
Mini BLT
Mini Cheeseburger
Mini Chicken Breast
Mini Chicken Breast & Bacon
Mini Chicken Finger
Mini Chicken Finger Club
Mini Chicken Souvlaki
Mini Italian Sausage
Mini Pizza
mozzarella & pepperoni
Mini Royal Sausage & Capicola
Mini Steak Sub
2 pieces of U.S.D.A Ribeye steak, NOT CHOPPED, and grilled to perfection.
Mini Turkey Club
Mini Hitman
sausage, capicola, ham & salami (hot sauce optional)
Hoagies
Cheeseburger Hoagie
Chicken Hoagie
Hoagie Supreme
includes peppers and mushrooms. Spinach upon request
Sausage Hoagie
Steak Hoagie
Steak&Bacon Hoagie
Steak&Chicken Hoagie
Steak&Sausage Hoagie
Stinger Hoagie
Chopped steak & delicious chicken fingers sauced to your liking
Turkey Hoagie
Mini Cheeseburger Hoagie
Mini Chicken Hoagie
Mini Hoagie Supreme
includes peppers and mushrooms. Spinach upon request
Mini Sausage Hoagie
Mini Steak Hoagie
Mini Steak&Bacon Hoagie
Mini Steak&Chicken Hoagie
Mini Steak&Sausage Hoagie
Mini Stinger Hoagie
Chopped steak & delicious chicken fingers sauced to your liking
Mini Turkey Hoagie
Salads
Antipasto Salad
Lettuce, Ham, Salami, Capicola, Green Olives, Black Olives, Onions, Tomatoes, Mozzarella Cheese, Pepperoni, and Pepperoncinis.
Chef Salad
Romaine Lettuce, Spinach, Tomato, Onion, and Mozzarella.
Caprese Salad
Sliced Tomatoes, Sliced Fresh Mozzarella, Fresh Basil, Blasamic Vinaigrete
Large Chicken Finger Salad
Chicken Fingers, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Mozzarella and Cheddar Cheese.
Large Chicken Souvlaki Salad
Grilled Chicken, Lettuce, Greek Dressing, Black Olives, Tomato, Onion, Feta Cheese, and Pita Bread
Large Grilled Chicken Salad
Grilled Chicken, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Mozzarella and Cheddar Cheese
Large Ham & Turkey Salad
Ham, Turkey, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, And Mozzarella.
Large Steak Salad
Steak, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Mozzarella and Cheddar Cheese.
Large Taco Salad
Tostito Chips, Seasoned Beef, Iceberg Lettuce, Tomato, Mozzarella, Cheddar, Black Olives with Sour Cream and Salsa on the side.
Large Tuna Salad
Tuna, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Mozzarella and Cheddar Cheese
Large Tray Chef Salad
Romaine Lettuce, Spinach, Tomatoes, Onions, Mozzarella Cheese.
Large Tray Antipasto
Romaine Lettuce, Spinach, Tomatoes, Onions, Black Olives, Green Olives, Ham, Salami, Cappicola, Pepperoni, Peppercinnis, Mozzarella Cheese.
LARGE TRAY SOUVLAKI
FISH FRY
Calzones
Dinners
Bacon Cheeseburger Dinner
One half pound Angus burger, crispy bacon smothered in american cheese, lettuce and tomato.
Burning Jalapeno & Onion Ring Burger
Topped with fried jalapeño, crispy onion rings, cheese, lettuce, tomatoes and chipotle mayo. On a Costanzo’s roll. It’s love at first bite.
Kickin' Bourbon Burger
Our signature bourbon BBQ sauce crispy onion straws cheddar lettuce tomatoes and mayo
Cheeseburger Dinner
One half pound Angus burger, crispy bacon smothered in american cheese, lettuce and tomato.
Meatball Dinner
4 hefty meatballs, garlic bread & side salad
Penne w/Marinara Dinner
Includes garlic bread & side salad
Tacos, Nachos & Quesadillas
Beef Taco
Seasoned taco beef, lettuce, tomato, and cheese, unless otherwise specified.
Chicken Finger Taco
Chicken fingers, lettuce, tomato, cheese, and your choice of wing sauce unless otherwise specified.
Chicken Taco
Grilled chicken, lettuce, tomato, and cheese, unless otherwise specified.
Doritos Supreme
Dorito Chips, nacho cheese, ground beef, sour cream, salsa, lettuce, tomato, and cheese, unless otherwise specified.
Steak Taco
Seasoned steak, lettuce, tomato, and cheese, unless otherwise specified.
Quesadilla Beef
Seasoned beef, and cheese. Lettuce and tomato optional. Sour cream and salsa on the side.
Quesadilla Chicken
Grilled chicken, and cheese. Lettuce and tomato optional. Sour cream and salsa on the side.
Quesadilla Steak
Seasoned steak, and cheese. Lettuce and tomato optional. Sour cream and salsa on the side.
Cheese Quesadilla
A blend of cheeses. Lettuce and tomato optional. Sour cream and salsa on the side.
Fry Zone
Specialty Pizza Logs
Sides
Bavarian Pretzel Sticks 4pc With Beer Cheese
Deep Fried Mushrooms
20 deep fried mushrooms with bleu cheese on the side.
Garlic Bread Sticks
Garlic bread sticks with pizza dipping sauce on the side.
Garlic Bread Sticks w/Cheese
Garlic bread sticks topped with melted cheese with pizza dipping sauce on the side.
Mozzarella Sticks
Six deep fried mozzarella sticks with pizza dipping sauce on the side.
Oven Baked Garlic Bread w/Cheese
Oven baked 12" costanzo's garlic bread with melted mozzarella cheese.
Pizza Logs
Four pizza logs with pizza dipping sauce on the side.
Tommy's Sampler Platter
4 Pizza logs, 6 mozzarella sticks, 2 chicken fingers, french fries, 4 pretzel sticks, and 6 deep fried pickles. No substitutes.
Steak Cut Onion Rings
1lb of steakcut onion rings.
Bbq Pizza Logs
Honey Bbq Pizza Logs
Loganberry Q Pizza Logs
Honey Mustard Pizza Logs
Maryjane's Desserts
Cannoli's
(3) Delicious cannoli cream & chocolate chips dusted with powdered sugar.
Cherry Calzone
Apple or Cherry topped with powdered sugar, and cinnamon.
Fried Dough
Smothered in butter, powered sugar & cinnamon. Add Apple or Cherry topping $1.50
Slice Cherry Cheesecake
Slice Oreo Cake
Slice Plain Cheesecake
Deep Fried Cheesecake (2)
Homemade Deep Fried Cheesecake, topped with powdered sugar and raspberry glaze.
REESE CUP COOKIE
Dessert Breadsticks
Extras
$Side Bleu Cheese
$Side Sauce
$Side Salsa
$Side Sour Cream
$Side Nacho Cheese
$Beer Cheese Dip (5.5 OZ)
Plates
Napkins
Cups
Forks
Tub Bleu Cheese
Tub Ranch
KENS BLUE CHEESE
$SIDE OF KETCHUP
5lbs Bag Of Ice
SIDE OF COLESLAW
SIDE OF MAC SALAD
SIDE OF POTATO
GIFT CARD SERVICE FEE
Specialty Pizzas
Small Bacon Cheeseburger
Our homemade Thousand Island dressing base, our seasoned ground beef, covered in mozzarella, cheddar, and monterey jack cheeses, topped with bits of delicious bacon!! Fresh lettuce and tomato upon request.
Small Chicken Bacon Ranch
Homemade Ranch dressing with chunks of seasoned chicken breast grilled to perfection. Topped with mozzarella, cheddar, monterey jack cheeses, and delicious bits of bacon!
Small Chicken Finger
Homemade pizza dough covered in your choice of wing sauce, chunks of chicken fingers shaken to your liking, covered in mozzarella, cheddar,and monterey jack cheeses.
Small Deluxe White
Our house olive oil dressing base with freshly minced garlic and fried onions covered with mozzarella cheese, freshly diced tomatoes with your choice of peppers, and one meat of your choice.
Small Hawaiian
Homemade pizza dough with our delicious red sauce base, topped with Sahlen’s ham, fresh chunks of pineapple, and delectable maraschino cherries
Small Lasagna
Our homemade pizza sauce with ricotta cheese, meatballs and sausage topped with romano and mozzarella cheese on a garlic crust.
Small Steak
Homemade dough, smothered in our very own blend of hoagie oil, layered with fi ve different cheeses, fresh onions, garlic baked mushrooms and freshly seasoned steak.
Small Stinger
Our signature pizza dough covered with your choice of chicken wing sauce, a blend of blue cheese, and swiss american cheese, topped with sirloin steak, your choice of chicken fingers, and mozzarella and cheddar cheese.
Small Stuffed Hot Pepper Pizza
Olive oil, light onions, ricotta and cream cheese, roasted hot peppers, topped with Italian sausage on a garlic crust
Small Supreme
Pepperoni, sausage, fresh chopped onions, garlic baked mushrooms, and your choice of hot, sweet, red hot cherry or jalapeño peppers.
Small Taco
Our homemade salsa base, seasoned ground beef, smothered with mozzarella, cheddar, and monterey jack cheeses, topped with black olives, and fresh tomatoes. Fresh lettuce upon request.
Small The Tony Soprano
Beer cheese base, spicy chicken, provolone, mozzarella, cheddar topped with sun dried tomatoes and thick cut bacon drizzled with Buffalo Brewing Company’s 1841 Irish Red Ale Glaze.
Small Vegetarian
Choose five of our freshest veggies piled on our homemade dough with your choice of red sauce, olive oil, or alfredo sauce.
Small White
Our very own blend of olive oil, minced garlic, fried onions, fresh tomatoes and mozzarella. Topped off with oregano and parmesan
Large Bacon Cheeseburger
Our homemade Thousand Island dressing base, our seasoned ground beef, covered in mozzarella, cheddar, and monterey jack cheeses, topped with bits of delicious bacon!! Fresh lettuce and tomato upon request.
Large Chicken Bacon Ranch
Homemade Ranch dressing with chunks of seasoned chicken breast grilled to perfection. Topped with mozzarella, cheddar, monterey jack cheeses, and delicious bits of bacon!
Large Deluxe White
Our house olive oil dressing base with freshly minced garlic and fried onions covered with mozzarella cheese, freshly diced tomatoes with your choice of peppers, and one meat of your choice.
Large Hawaiian
Homemade pizza dough with our delicious red sauce base, topped with Sahlen’s ham, fresh chunks of pineapple, and delectable maraschino cherries
Large Lasagna
Our homemade pizza sauce with ricotta cheese, meatballs and sausage topped with romano and mozzarella cheese on a garlic crust.
Large Steak
Homemade dough, smothered in our very own blend of hoagie oil, layered with fi ve different cheeses, fresh onions, garlic baked mushrooms and freshly seasoned steak.
Large Stinger
Our signature pizza dough covered with your choice of chicken wing sauce, a blend of blue cheese, and swiss american cheese, topped with sirloin steak, your choice of chicken fingers, and mozzarella and cheddar cheese.
Large Stuffed Hot Pepper Pizza
Olive oil, light onions, ricotta and cream cheese, roasted hot peppers, topped with Italian sausage on a garlic crust
Large Supreme
Pepperoni, sausage, fresh chopped onions, garlic baked mushrooms, and your choice of hot, sweet, red hot cherry or jalapeño peppers.
Large Taco
Our homemade salsa base, seasoned ground beef, smothered with mozzarella, cheddar, and monterey jack cheeses, topped with black olives, and fresh tomatoes. Fresh lettuce upon request.
Large The Tony Soprano
Beer cheese base, spicy chicken, provolone, mozzarella, cheddar topped with sun dried tomatoes and thick cut bacon drizzled with Buffalo Brewing Company’s 1841 Irish Red Ale Glaze.
Large Vegetarian
Choose five of our freshest veggies piled on our homemade dough with your choice of red sauce, olive oil, or alfredo sauce.
Large White
Our very own blend of olive oil, minced garlic, fried onions, fresh tomatoes and mozzarella. Topped off with oregano and parmesan
LG CHICKEN FINGER
Homemade pizza dough covered in your choice of wing sauce, chunks of chicken fingers shaken to your liking, covered in mozzarella, cheddar,and monterey jack cheeses.
Large Bacon Cheeseburger (Copy)
Our homemade Thousand Island dressing base, our seasoned ground beef, covered in mozzarella, cheddar, and monterey jack cheeses, topped with bits of delicious bacon!! Fresh lettuce and tomato upon request.
X-Large Bacon Cheeseburger
Our homemade Thousand Island dressing base, our seasoned ground beef, covered in mozzarella, cheddar, and monterey jack cheeses, topped with bits of delicious bacon!! Fresh lettuce and tomato upon request.
X-Large Chicken Bacon Ranch
Homemade Ranch dressing with chunks of seasoned chicken breast grilled to perfection. Topped with mozzarella, cheddar, monterey jack cheeses, and delicious bits of bacon!
X-Large Chicken Finger
Homemade pizza dough covered in your choice of wing sauce, chunks of chicken fingers shaken to your liking, covered in mozzarella, cheddar,and monterey jack cheeses.
X-Large Deluxe White
Our house olive oil dressing base with freshly minced garlic and fried onions covered with mozzarella cheese, freshly diced tomatoes with your choice of peppers, and one meat of your choice.
X-Large Hawaiian
Homemade pizza dough with our delicious red sauce base, topped with Sahlen’s ham, fresh chunks of pineapple, and delectable maraschino cherries
X-Large Lasagna
Our homemade pizza sauce with ricotta cheese, meatballs and sausage topped with romano and mozzarella cheese on a garlic crust.
X-Large Steak
Homemade dough, smothered in our very own blend of hoagie oil, layered with fi ve different cheeses, fresh onions, garlic baked mushrooms and freshly seasoned steak.
X-Large Stinger
Our signature pizza dough covered with your choice of chicken wing sauce, a blend of blue cheese, and swiss american cheese, topped with sirloin steak, your choice of chicken fingers, and mozzarella and cheddar cheese.
X-Large Stuffed Hot Pepper Pizza
Olive oil, light onions, ricotta and cream cheese, roasted hot peppers, topped with Italian sausage on a garlic crust
X-Large Supreme
Pepperoni, sausage, fresh chopped onions, garlic baked mushrooms, and your choice of hot, sweet, red hot cherry or jalapeño peppers.
X-Large Taco
Our homemade salsa base, seasoned ground beef, smothered with mozzarella, cheddar, and monterey jack cheeses, topped with black olives, and fresh tomatoes. Fresh lettuce upon request.
X-Large The Tony Soprano
Beer cheese base, spicy chicken, provolone, mozzarella, cheddar topped with sun dried tomatoes and thick cut bacon drizzled with Buffalo Brewing Company’s 1841 Irish Red Ale Glaze.
X-Large Vegetarian
Choose five of our freshest veggies piled on our homemade dough with your choice of red sauce, olive oil, or alfredo sauce.
X-Large White
Our very own blend of olive oil, minced garlic, fried onions, fresh tomatoes and mozzarella. Topped off with oregano and parmesan
Sheet Bacon Cheeseburger
Our homemade Thousand Island dressing base, our seasoned ground beef, covered in mozzarella, cheddar, and monterey jack cheeses, topped with bits of delicious bacon!! Fresh lettuce and tomato upon request.
Sheet Chicken Bacon Ranch
Homemade Ranch dressing with chunks of seasoned chicken breast grilled to perfection. Topped with mozzarella, cheddar, monterey jack cheeses, and delicious bits of bacon!
Sheet Chicken Finger
Homemade pizza dough covered in your choice of wing sauce, chunks of chicken fingers shaken to your liking, covered in mozzarella, cheddar,and monterey jack cheeses.
Sheet Deluxe White
Our house olive oil dressing base with freshly minced garlic and fried onions covered with mozzarella cheese, freshly diced tomatoes with your choice of peppers, and one meat of your choice.
Sheet Hawaiian
Homemade pizza dough with our delicious red sauce base, topped with Sahlen’s ham, fresh chunks of pineapple, and delectable maraschino cherries
Sheet Lasagna
Our homemade pizza sauce with ricotta cheese, meatballs and sausage topped with romano and mozzarella cheese on a garlic crust.
Sheet Steak
Homemade dough, smothered in our very own blend of hoagie oil, layered with fi ve different cheeses, fresh onions, garlic baked mushrooms and freshly seasoned steak.
Sheet Stinger
Our signature pizza dough covered with your choice of chicken wing sauce, a blend of blue cheese, and swiss american cheese, topped with sirloin steak, your choice of chicken fingers, and mozzarella and cheddar cheese.
Sheet Stuffed Hot Pepper Pizza
Olive oil, light onions, ricotta and cream cheese, roasted hot peppers, topped with Italian sausage on a garlic crust
Sheet Supreme
Pepperoni, sausage, fresh chopped onions, garlic baked mushrooms, and your choice of hot, sweet, red hot cherry or jalapeño peppers.
Sheet Taco
Our homemade salsa base, seasoned ground beef, smothered with mozzarella, cheddar, and monterey jack cheeses, topped with black olives, and fresh tomatoes. Fresh lettuce upon request.
Sheet The Tony Soprano
Beer cheese base, spicy chicken, provolone, mozzarella, cheddar topped with sun dried tomatoes and thick cut bacon drizzled with Buffalo Brewing Company’s 1841 Irish Red Ale Glaze.
Sheet Vegetarian
Choose five of our freshest veggies piled on our homemade dough with your choice of red sauce, olive oil, or alfredo sauce.
Sheet White
Our very own blend of olive oil, minced garlic, fried onions, fresh tomatoes and mozzarella. Topped off with oregano and parmesan
Gluten Free Bacon Cheeseburger
Our homemade Thousand Island dressing base, our seasoned ground beef, covered in mozzarella, cheddar, and monterey jack cheeses, topped with bits of delicious bacon!! Fresh lettuce and tomato upon request.
Gluten Free Chicken Bacon Ranch
Homemade Ranch dressing with chunks of seasoned chicken breast grilled to perfection. Topped with mozzarella, cheddar, monterey jack cheeses, and delicious bits of bacon!
Gluten Free Chicken Finger
Homemade pizza dough covered in your choice of wing sauce, chunks of chicken fingers shaken to your liking, covered in mozzarella, cheddar,and monterey jack cheeses.
Gluten Free Deluxe White
Our house olive oil dressing base with freshly minced garlic and fried onions covered with mozzarella cheese, freshly diced tomatoes with your choice of peppers, and one meat of your choice.
Gluten Free Hawaiian
Homemade pizza dough with our delicious red sauce base, topped with Sahlen’s ham, fresh chunks of pineapple, and delectable maraschino cherries
Gluten Free Lasagna
Our homemade pizza sauce with ricotta cheese, meatballs and sausage topped with romano and mozzarella cheese on a garlic crust.
Gluten Free Steak
Homemade dough, smothered in our very own blend of hoagie oil, layered with fi ve different cheeses, fresh onions, garlic baked mushrooms and freshly seasoned steak.
Gluten Free Stinger
Our signature pizza dough covered with your choice of chicken wing sauce, a blend of blue cheese, and swiss american cheese, topped with sirloin steak, your choice of chicken fingers, and mozzarella and cheddar cheese.
Gluten Free Stuffed Hot Pepper Pizza
Olive oil, light onions, ricotta and cream cheese, roasted hot peppers, topped with Italian sausage on a garlic crust
Gluten Free Supreme
Pepperoni, sausage, fresh chopped onions, garlic baked mushrooms, and your choice of hot, sweet, red hot cherry or jalapeño peppers.
Gluten Free Taco
Our homemade salsa base, seasoned ground beef, smothered with mozzarella, cheddar, and monterey jack cheeses, topped with black olives, and fresh tomatoes. Fresh lettuce upon request.
Gluten Free The Tony Soprano
Beer cheese base, spicy chicken, provolone, mozzarella, cheddar topped with sun dried tomatoes and thick cut bacon drizzled with Buffalo Brewing Company’s 1841 Irish Red Ale Glaze.
Gluten Free Vegetarian
Choose five of our freshest veggies piled on our homemade dough with your choice of red sauce, olive oil, or alfredo sauce.
Gluten Free White
Our very own blend of olive oil, minced garlic, fried onions, fresh tomatoes and mozzarella. Topped off with oregano and parmesan
Cauliflower Pizzas
Vegan Options
14in White Pizza
Tomato and fried onion topped with vegan cheese.
14in Veggie Pizza
Made with mushroom, onion and your choice of peppers
14in Vegan Sausage Pizza
Tomato and fried onion topped with vegan cheese and vegan sausage
Vegan Burger Dinner
Veegan bun, lettuce, tomato, pickles, vegan cheese, vegan mayo (includes side vegan salad)
Vegan Chef Salad
Olives, sundried tomatoes, onions, pepperchinis, vegan cheese
Vegan Flat Bread
Vegan Quesadilla
Catering Menu (24 Hours Advance Minimum)
Wrap platter (8 wraps)
Sub Platter (8 subs)
10 Large 1 Topping Pizzas
10 Large Specialty Pizzas
Tray Souvlaki Salad
Tray Chef Salad
Tray Grilled Chicken Salad
Tray Antipasta Salad
Tray Taco Salad
Tray Potato Salad
Tray Mac Salad
Tray Cole Slaw
15 Lunch Special Bundle
5 Lbs French Fries
50 Chicken Fingers (no fries)
Tray Baked Penne (comes with 10 rolls)
Tray Baked Chicken Parm (comes with spaghetti noodles)
Tray Stuffed Shells (comes with 10 rolls)
Tray Meatballs (comes with 10 rolls)
Tray Cannoli
Whole cheesecake
Tray Chivettas Chicken (10 4oz pieces CB)
5-2 Liters
Baked Penne with Chicken (comes with 10 rolls)
Tray of Grilled Chicken (10 40z pieces CB)
Tray Beer Cheese Mac and Cheese
Tray of Mashed Potatoes
Tray Fried Chicken (10 Lbs)
Tray of Taco Dip (meat or meatless)
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 12:00 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 12:00 am
Thanks for choosing WiseGuys Pizza. Please be as descriptive and provide as many instructions as possible in the special request boxes. USE #FREEDEL FOR FREE OR DISCOUNTED DELIVERY (DEPENDS ON DISTANCE) OR #FREE2LTR ON $25PLUS ORDERS. MUST SELECT 2LTR. ONLY ONE PROMO CODE VALID PER AN ORDER. ONLINE ORDERS WILL NOT PROCESS AFTER 10:45PM SUN-WED AND 12:45AM THUR-SAT.
1965 Seneca St., Buffalo, NY 14210