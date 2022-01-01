South Buffalo pizza restaurants you'll love

Must-try pizza restaurants in South Buffalo

Abbott Pizza image

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

Abbott Pizza

1177 Abbott Road, Buffalo

Avg 4.6 (966 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Chicken Finger (12")$10.99
choice of sauce
Homemade Garlic Breadsticks$2.99
With a side of sauce (5 sticks)
Large Cheese & 1 Topping (special)$16.99
More about Abbott Pizza
Wise Guys Pizza image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Wise Guys Pizza

1965 Seneca St., Buffalo

Avg 4.5 (251 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
French Fries$5.00
1lb of crispy french fries.
10 Wings$15.00
Large Cheese Pizza$17.00
More about Wise Guys Pizza
Just Pizza image

PIZZA • TACOS • CHICKEN WINGS

Just Pizza

2249 South Park Ave, Buffalo

Avg 4.6 (165 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Garlic Cheese Knot Rolls (4)$3.95
Side of pizza sauce for dipping .60
Beef Taco$4.95
Cheese, lettuce & tomato
French Fries$4.95
More about Just Pizza

