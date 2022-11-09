Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Salty Chefs

review star

No reviews yet

111 Genesee St Ste 103

Buffalo, NY 14203

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Buffalo Chicken Burger
Smoked Turkey Cobb
Seared Salmon Bowl

Soups

Buffalo Chicken Corn Chowder

$6.00+

Classic creamy corn chowder with chunks of white meat chicken, fresh corn bacon, potatoes, with a touch of Franks Hot Sauce, and Blue Cheese.

Chicken Matzo Ball Soup

$6.00+

Classic chicken soup with vegetables, chunks of chicken and delicate Matzo Balls (Matzo meal dumplings)

Vegan French Onion Soup

$5.00+

A classic French Onion ... But vegan

Beef Taco Soup

$5.00+

Taco soup with ground beef, tomato, corn, pinto and black beans.

Salads

Maple Mustard Chicken Salad

$13.00

Chunks of marinated grilled chicken breast blended with our homemade maple mustard dressing, fresh Niagara grapes and celery. Served over your choice of greens and topped with spiced caramelized walnuts.

Smoked Turkey Cobb

$14.50

Chunks of Smoked Turkey Breast served with baby greens, choice of dressing, grape tomatoes, hard boiled egg, avocado, crumbled blue cheese and chopped bacon.

Seared Salmon Bowl

$16.50

Fresh Atlantic Salmon, seasoned and seared rare. With baby greens, choice of dressing, grape tomatoes, fresh apples and wild mushrooms.

Taco Salad

$13.00

Taco salad made with our seasoned locally raised beef, a fried flour tortilla, baby greens, Salty Chefs Salsa, cheddar cheese. Finished with Guaca-mayo, chipotle mayo.

Tossed Salad

$8.00

Burgers

Traditional Cheeseburger

$13.50

6 Oz coarsely ground WNY raised beef grilled to your desired temperature. Finished with melted cheddar cheese. Served with fries or salad

Buffalo Chicken Burger

$12.00

House made breaded and fried tender chicken cutlet topped with Franks hot sauce and crumbled blue cheese.

House Made Vegan Sweet Potato ShroomBurger

$12.00

6 oz house made Vegan veggie and mushroom burger made with white beans and oats, and finished with apple compote.

Fire Grilled Salmon Burger

$18.00

Grilled fresh Atlantic Salmon finished with caramelized house mage Gaca-Mayo.

The Salty Chefs Bacon Blue

$16.50

6 oz. of WNY raised coarse ground beef grilled to your liking. Finished with applewood smoked bacon and crumbled blue cheese.

Buffalo Thicc Burger

$18.00Out of stock

Half pound of WNY raised coarsely ground beef cooked to your liking. Finished with roasted wild mushrooms, gruyere cheese and topped with a fried egg.

Circle the Wagons Burger

$16.50

6 oz. of WNY raised coarsely ground beef grilled to your liking. Finished with chipotle mayonnaise, avocado and smoked Gouda.

Kids Chicken Strips And Fries

$7.50

Sweets & Sides

Scone Du Jour

$4.00

House made cookies. Varieties vary daily. call to find out the daily cookie!!

Hockey puck brownie

$9.00

House made hockey puck (size & shape) fudge brownie. Serves 2. Best served at room temp or warm with ice cream!!

Locally made Vanilla Ice Cream

$5.00

The name says it all! Great with the Hockey Puck brownie or an ice cream sandwich made with cookies!!

House Cut French Fries

$5.00

House Cut French Fries made with local potatoes

Bread

$2.00

Apples

$1.00

Cupcakes

$3.00

Beverages

Water Bottle

$2.00

Evian Water

$3.50

Diet Pepsi

$3.75

7Up

$3.75

Sunkist

$3.25

Flamin' Hot Mountain Dew

$3.00

MUG Root Beer

$3.50

Super Coffee Vanilla Latte

$6.00

Everfresh Orange Juice

$2.75

Lemonade

$3.75

Snapple Half And Half

$3.75

YOOHOO

$3.50

Bai Coconut

$4.50

Bai Mango

$4.50

Bai Pomegranate

$4.50

Snapple Lemon

$3.75

Snapple Peach

$3.75

Orange Vanilla Seltzer

$3.50

Black Cherry Seltzer

$3.50

Ruby Red Grapefruit Seltzer

$3.50

Gingerale

$2.00

Royal Crown Cola

$3.75

Ruby Red Grapefruit Seltzer

$3.50

Cider

$4.00

Mulled warm or cold

Mango Snapple

$3.75

Raspberry Snapple

$3.75

Specials

Wild Alaskan Salmon Cakes

$10.00

Wild caught Alaskan Salmon blended with spices, egg and bread. Served over greens with your choice of dressing.

Merchandise

Ceramic Mug

Ceramic Mug

$12.00
Salty Hat

Salty Hat

$25.00

High Quality Adidas ball cap

Winter Watch Cap

Winter Watch Cap

$20.00

Classic black knit cap with The Salty Chefs Logo

The Salty Sweatshirt

The Salty Sweatshirt

$40.00

A winter weather necessity when your a salty chef!!

Salty T Shirt

Salty T Shirt

$15.00

breakfast

breakfast burrito

$9.00

two scrambled eggs, cheddar cheese, applewood smoked bacon & fresh salsa stuffed into a 10" roasted red pepper wrap and toasted.

Breakfast Sandwich

$5.00

on our fresh baked rolls with applewood smoked bacon, scrambled eggs and cheddar cheese.

Baked Good and Coffee

$5.00
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday10:00 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 3:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
Restaurant info

The Salty Chefs are a Lunchery, serving from 10-3 Monday - Friday with a goal to serve amazing food by artistically blending together clean, natural, fresh, healthy and seasonal fare. Soups, salads, burgers etc... Our menus will be consistently different with the change of seasons, but always delicious. Food and service with the right attitude.

Location

111 Genesee St Ste 103, Buffalo, NY 14203

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Flint Kitchen + Bar - 40 Fountain Plaza
orange starNo Reviews
40 Fountain Plaza Buffalo, NY 14202
View restaurantnext
Dinosaur Bar-B-Que
orange star4.5 • 10,988
301 Franklin Street Buffalo, NY 14202
View restaurantnext
Bada Bing Bar&Grill - 42 West Chippewa
orange starNo Reviews
42 West Chippewa Buffalo, NY 14202
View restaurantnext
Frankie Primos +39 Buffalo - 51 West Chippewa Street
orange starNo Reviews
51 West Chippewa Street Buffalo, NY 14202
View restaurantnext
Fresh Catch Poke Co.
orange starNo Reviews
500 Pearl St Buffalo, NY 14202
View restaurantnext
Deep South Taco
orange star4.0 • 1,513
291 Ellicott St Buffalo, NY 14203
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Buffalo

Mister Pizza - Elmwood
orange star4.4 • 13,416
1065 Elmwood Ave Buffalo, NY 14222
View restaurantnext
Dinosaur Bar-B-Que
orange star4.5 • 10,988
301 Franklin Street Buffalo, NY 14202
View restaurantnext
Alibaba Kebab
orange star4.6 • 9,095
900 William st Buffalo, NY 14206
View restaurantnext
Jim's SteakOut - Main
orange star4.2 • 9,036
3094 Main Street Buffalo, NY 14214
View restaurantnext
Jim's SteakOut - Delaware
orange star4.2 • 6,935
2611 Delaware Ave Buffalo, NY 14216
View restaurantnext
Jim's SteakOut - Elmwood Ave
orange star4.2 • 6,065
938 Elmwood Ave Buffalo, NY 14222
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Buffalo
Depew
review star
Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)
Tonawanda
review star
Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)
Lancaster
review star
No reviews yet
Orchard Park
review star
Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)
Getzville
review star
Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
North Tonawanda
review star
Avg 4.3 (17 restaurants)
Hamburg
review star
Avg 4.7 (10 restaurants)
East Amherst
review star
Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)
Clarence
review star
Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston