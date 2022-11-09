The Salty Chefs
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|10:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Friday
|10:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Saturday
|Closed
The Salty Chefs are a Lunchery, serving from 10-3 Monday - Friday with a goal to serve amazing food by artistically blending together clean, natural, fresh, healthy and seasonal fare. Soups, salads, burgers etc... Our menus will be consistently different with the change of seasons, but always delicious. Food and service with the right attitude.
111 Genesee St Ste 103, Buffalo, NY 14203
