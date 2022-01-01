Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Vegetable soup in Buffalo

Buffalo restaurants
Toast

Buffalo restaurants that serve vegetable soup

Flint Kitchen + Bar image

 

Flint Kitchen + Bar

40 Fountain Plaza, Buffalo

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chicken Vegetable With Orzo Pasta Soup$4.50
More about Flint Kitchen + Bar
The Eatery image

 

The Eatery

4455 Genesee Street, Cheektowaga

No reviews yet
Takeout
Steak Vegetable Soup$5.00
More about The Eatery
May Jen Restaurant image

 

May Jen Restaurant

47 Kenmore Avenue, Amherst

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Vegetable Soup$6.95
Napa, broccoli, mushrooms, carrots, bean sprouts, and snowpeas in savory broth.
More about May Jen Restaurant
Saigon Bangkok Restaurant image

SOUPS

Saigon Bangkok Restaurant

8080 Transit Rd, Buffalo

Avg 4.6 (757 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Vegetable Soup$5.50
Assorted mix vegetables and tofu in a vegan stock garnished with cilantro, scallions, and crispy shallots.
More about Saigon Bangkok Restaurant
Consumer pic

SUSHI

Sun Cuisines

1989 Niagara St, Buffalo

Avg 4.5 (2313 reviews)
Takeout
Large Tofu Vegetable Soup$8.00
V/GF: Burmese mild vegetable soup with tofu, cilantro, scallions & a variety of hearty vegetables. Vegetable or any meat (S) $ 5.49 (L) $6.99 / Any seafood or Seafood Combo (S) $7.99 (L) $10.99
Small Tofu Vegetable Soup$6.00
V/GF: Burmese mild vegetable soup with tofu, cilantro, scallions & a variety of hearty vegetables. Vegetable or any meat (S) $ 5.49 (L) $6.99 / Any seafood or Seafood Combo (S) $7.99 (L) $10.99
More about Sun Cuisines
Jack Rabbit image

 

Jack Rabbit

1010 Elmwood Ave, Buffalo, NY 14222, Buffalo

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Seasonal Veggie Soup$7.00
black beans, corn, onion and roasted tomato in a spicy vegetable broth
More about Jack Rabbit
Consumer pic

PIZZA • SUSHI

Sun Cuisines

5759 Main Street, Williamsville

Avg 4.5 (1633 reviews)
Takeout
Small Tofu Vegetable Soup$6.00
V/GF: Burmese mild vegetable soup with tofu, cilantro, scallions & a variety of hearty vegetables. Vegetable or any meat (S) $ 5.49 (L) $6.99 / Any seafood or Seafood Combo (S) $7.99 (L) $10.99
Large Tofu Vegetable Soup$8.00
V/GF: Burmese mild vegetable soup with tofu, cilantro, scallions & a variety of hearty vegetables. Vegetable or any meat (S) $ 5.49 (L) $6.99 / Any seafood or Seafood Combo (S) $7.99 (L) $10.99
More about Sun Cuisines
Spot Coffee image

 

Spot Coffee

4610 Main Street, Snyder

No reviews yet
Takeout
Veggie Soup$5.95
More about Spot Coffee
Wok & Roll Chinese Cuisine image

 

Wok & Roll Chinese Cuisine

5467 Sheridan Dr, Williamsville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Vegetable Bean Curd Soup$5.50
Quart
More about Wok & Roll Chinese Cuisine

