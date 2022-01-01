Vegetable soup in Buffalo
Buffalo restaurants that serve vegetable soup
Flint Kitchen + Bar
40 Fountain Plaza, Buffalo
|Chicken Vegetable With Orzo Pasta Soup
|$4.50
May Jen Restaurant
47 Kenmore Avenue, Amherst
|Vegetable Soup
|$6.95
Napa, broccoli, mushrooms, carrots, bean sprouts, and snowpeas in savory broth.
SOUPS
Saigon Bangkok Restaurant
8080 Transit Rd, Buffalo
|Vegetable Soup
|$5.50
Assorted mix vegetables and tofu in a vegan stock garnished with cilantro, scallions, and crispy shallots.
SUSHI
Sun Cuisines
1989 Niagara St, Buffalo
|Large Tofu Vegetable Soup
|$8.00
V/GF: Burmese mild vegetable soup with tofu, cilantro, scallions & a variety of hearty vegetables. Vegetable or any meat (S) $ 5.49 (L) $6.99 / Any seafood or Seafood Combo (S) $7.99 (L) $10.99
|Small Tofu Vegetable Soup
|$6.00
V/GF: Burmese mild vegetable soup with tofu, cilantro, scallions & a variety of hearty vegetables. Vegetable or any meat (S) $ 5.49 (L) $6.99 / Any seafood or Seafood Combo (S) $7.99 (L) $10.99
Jack Rabbit
1010 Elmwood Ave, Buffalo, NY 14222, Buffalo
|Seasonal Veggie Soup
|$7.00
black beans, corn, onion and roasted tomato in a spicy vegetable broth
