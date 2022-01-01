Rigatoni in Buffalo
Buffalo restaurants that serve rigatoni
Mulberry Italian Ristorante
64 Jackson Ave, Lackawanna
|Homemade Rigatoni
|$14.99
|Rigatoni Alla Vodka
|$17.99
House Made Rigatoni with Vodka Sauce
Santora's Pizza Pub & Grill
7800 Transit Road, Williamsville
|Kids Rigatoni w/ Meatball
|$8.59
|Baked Rigatoni
|$14.29
Topped with our homemade ricotta & sauce, mozzarella cheese and baked
Bobby J's Italian American Grille
204 Como Park Blvd, Cheektowaga
|Rigatoni Parm w/ Red Sauce (Half Tray)
|$45.00
serves approx. 10 people
|Rigatoni w/ Red Sauce (Half Tray)
|$35.00
serves approx. 10 people
|Rigatoni w/ Red Sauce (Full Tray)
|$50.00
Serves approx. 20 people
Santora's Pizza Pub & Grill
1 Walden Galleria, Cheektowaga
|Kids Rigatoni w/ Meatball
|$8.59
Tappo Italian Restaurant
338 Ellicott Street, Buffalo
|Pork Ragu Over Rigatoni Pasta
|$19.00
braised pork shoulder in a mix of our traditional red sauce and the pork’s braising liquid over rigatoni pasta with parmesan cheese and fresh oregano. Nut Free.