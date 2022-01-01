Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Rigatoni in Buffalo

Go
Buffalo restaurants
Toast

Buffalo restaurants that serve rigatoni

Mulberry Italian Ristorante image

 

Mulberry Italian Ristorante

64 Jackson Ave, Lackawanna

Avg 4.3 (1561 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Homemade Rigatoni$14.99
Rigatoni Alla Vodka$17.99
House Made Rigatoni with Vodka Sauce
More about Mulberry Italian Ristorante
Consumer pic

 

Santora's Pizza Pub & Grill

7800 Transit Road, Williamsville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Kids Rigatoni w/ Meatball$8.59
Baked Rigatoni$14.29
Topped with our homemade ricotta & sauce, mozzarella cheese and baked
More about Santora's Pizza Pub & Grill
Bobby J's Italian American Grille image

 

Bobby J's Italian American Grille

204 Como Park Blvd, Cheektowaga

No reviews yet
Takeout
Rigatoni Parm w/ Red Sauce (Half Tray)$45.00
serves approx. 10 people
Rigatoni w/ Red Sauce (Half Tray)$35.00
serves approx. 10 people
Rigatoni w/ Red Sauce (Full Tray)$50.00
Serves approx. 20 people
More about Bobby J's Italian American Grille
Consumer pic

 

Santora's Pizza Pub & Grill

1 Walden Galleria, Cheektowaga

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Kids Rigatoni w/ Meatball$8.59
More about Santora's Pizza Pub & Grill
Item pic

 

Tappo Italian Restaurant

338 Ellicott Street, Buffalo

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Pork Ragu Over Rigatoni Pasta$19.00
braised pork shoulder in a mix of our traditional red sauce and the pork’s braising liquid over rigatoni pasta with parmesan cheese and fresh oregano. Nut Free.
More about Tappo Italian Restaurant
Consumer pic

 

Santora's Pizza Pub & Grill

1402 Millersport Hwy, Williamsville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Kids Rigatoni w/ Meatball$8.59
Baked Rigatoni$14.29
Topped with our homemade ricotta & sauce, mozzarella cheese and baked
More about Santora's Pizza Pub & Grill

Browse other tasty dishes in Buffalo

Buffalo Chicken Pizza

Crab Cakes

Hot And Sour Soup

Mushroom Burgers

Turkey Wraps

Vegetarian Sandwiches

Chicken Fried Steaks

Chicken Pot Pies

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Buffalo to explore

Downtown

Avg 4.6 (20 restaurants)

Elmwood Village

Avg 4.1 (10 restaurants)

North Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Eastside

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Main Street

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

South Buffalo

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.1 (5 restaurants)

Allentown

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Black Rock

Avg 4.7 (3 restaurants)
Map

More near Buffalo to explore

North Tonawanda

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

East Amherst

Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)

Hamburg

Avg 4.7 (10 restaurants)

Orchard Park

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Tonawanda

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Depew

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Getzville

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Clarence

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)

Lancaster

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Batavia

Avg 4.1 (7 restaurants)

Jamestown

Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)

Olean

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (66 restaurants)

Warren

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Erie

Avg 4.5 (51 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (521 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (44 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (850 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (124 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (99 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (340 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston