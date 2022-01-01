Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Yogurt parfaits in Buffalo

Go
Buffalo restaurants
Toast

Buffalo restaurants that serve yogurt parfaits

Spot Coffee image

WRAPS • PIZZA • SMOOTHIES • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Spot Coffee

765 Elmwood Ave, Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (1098 reviews)
Takeout
Yogurt Parfait$5.50
More about Spot Coffee
Spot Coffee image

 

Spot Coffee

4610 Main Street, Snyder

No reviews yet
Takeout
Yogurt Parfait$5.50
More about Spot Coffee
Banner pic

PIZZA • SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES

Spot Coffee

1 Delaware Road, Kenmore

Avg 4.4 (439 reviews)
Takeout
Yogurt Parfait$5.50
More about Spot Coffee
Item pic

 

Mojo Market

3030 Delaware Avenue, Kenmore

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Yogurt Parfait$9.00
house made whole milk greek yogurt, today's fruit selection, house granola, honey
More about Mojo Market
Spot Coffee image

SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES

Spot Coffee

227 Delaware Ave, Buffalo

Avg 4.6 (494 reviews)
Takeout
Yogurt Parfait$6.95
Vanilla-infused Greek yogurt, fresh fruit, and our housemade granola
More about Spot Coffee

Browse other tasty dishes in Buffalo

Sundaes

Boneless Wings

Vegetarian Sandwiches

Blueberry Pancakes

Chicken Caesar Wraps

Chicken Tenders

Pepper Steaks

Short Ribs

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Buffalo to explore

Downtown

Avg 4.6 (20 restaurants)

Elmwood Village

Avg 4.1 (10 restaurants)

North Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Eastside

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Main Street

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

South Buffalo

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.1 (5 restaurants)

Allentown

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Black Rock

Avg 4.7 (3 restaurants)
Map

More near Buffalo to explore

North Tonawanda

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

East Amherst

Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)

Hamburg

Avg 4.7 (10 restaurants)

Orchard Park

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Tonawanda

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Depew

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Getzville

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Clarence

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)

Lancaster

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Batavia

Avg 4.1 (7 restaurants)

Jamestown

Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)

Olean

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (66 restaurants)

Warren

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Erie

Avg 4.5 (51 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (521 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (44 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (850 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (124 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (99 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (340 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston