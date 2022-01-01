Crepes in Buffalo
Break'n Eggs Creperie
1280 Sweethome Rd, Amherst
|(16) Seafood Crepe
|$16.95
Shrimp, Bay Scallops, Mushrooms sauteed with garlic, Shallots, and white wine topped with a Mornay Sauce served w/ Fresh Mixed Greens, and House-Made Maple Balsamic Vinaigrette
|(35) Dulce de leche Crepe
|$8.75
w/ Apples, Candied Walnuts, and Caramel Sauce
|(36) Smores Crepe
|$7.75
w/ melted Chocolate, Marshmallow, Graham Cracker Crumbs, Topped w Chocolate Sauce
Break'N Eggs Creperie
5235 Main Street, Williamsville
|(17) Smoked Salmon Crepe
|$15.95
Smoked Salmon, Capers, thinly sliced red onions, with Lemon Dill Cream Sauce served w/ Fresh Mixed Greens, and House-Made Maple Balsamic Vinaigrette
|(11) Sauteed Apples Crepe
|$12.50
Sauteed Apples, Brie, and Candied Walnuts served w/ Fresh Mixed Greens, and House-Made Maple Balsamic Vinaigrette
|(34) Banana Nutella Crepe
|$7.75
w/ whipped cream