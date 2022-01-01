Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Crepes in Buffalo

Buffalo restaurants
Buffalo restaurants that serve crepes

Break'n Eggs Creperie

1280 Sweethome Rd, Amherst

(16) Seafood Crepe$16.95
Shrimp, Bay Scallops, Mushrooms sauteed with garlic, Shallots, and white wine topped with a Mornay Sauce served w/ Fresh Mixed Greens, and House-Made Maple Balsamic Vinaigrette
(35) Dulce de leche Crepe$8.75
w/ Apples, Candied Walnuts, and Caramel Sauce
(36) Smores Crepe$7.75
w/ melted Chocolate, Marshmallow, Graham Cracker Crumbs, Topped w Chocolate Sauce
Break'N Eggs Creperie

5235 Main Street, Williamsville

(17) Smoked Salmon Crepe$15.95
Smoked Salmon, Capers, thinly sliced red onions, with Lemon Dill Cream Sauce served w/ Fresh Mixed Greens, and House-Made Maple Balsamic Vinaigrette
(11) Sauteed Apples Crepe$12.50
Sauteed Apples, Brie, and Candied Walnuts served w/ Fresh Mixed Greens, and House-Made Maple Balsamic Vinaigrette
(34) Banana Nutella Crepe$7.75
w/ whipped cream
