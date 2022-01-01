Chicken burritos in Buffalo
Buffalo restaurants that serve chicken burritos
Ziggys Taco and Sub
3975 Main Street, Amherst
|(2) Chicken Burrito
|$8.99
|Chicken Finger Burrito
|$5.99
Chopped chicken fingers with cheese, lettuce and tomato in a 10" flour tortilla
|Chicken Burrito 4 Pack
|$17.99
SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Elmwood Taco & Subs
937 Elmwood Ave, Buffalo
|Chicken Burrito
|$5.00
10" tortilla filled with protein and cheese
|Fit Chicken Burrito
|$5.25
Wheat tortilla , spinach, tomato, grilled chicken, fit dressing
|Chicken and Bean Burrito
|$5.00
10" tortilla filled with protein and cheese
BURRITOS • TACOS
Deep South Taco
291 Ellicott St, Buffalo
|Chicken Tinga Burrito
|$16.00
SALADS • CHICKEN
Newbury Salads
5429 Main Street, Williamsville
|Chicken Burrito
|$8.95
Tortilla wrap, chicken, brown rice, romaine, corn, black beans, cheddar cheese, sour cream, jalapeno salsa