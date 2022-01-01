Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken burritos in Buffalo

Buffalo restaurants
Buffalo restaurants that serve chicken burritos

Ziggys Taco and Sub image

 

Ziggys Taco and Sub

3975 Main Street, Amherst

No reviews yet
Takeout
(2) Chicken Burrito$8.99
Chicken Finger Burrito$5.99
Chopped chicken fingers with cheese, lettuce and tomato in a 10" flour tortilla
Chicken Burrito 4 Pack$17.99
More about Ziggys Taco and Sub
Elmwood Taco & Subs image

SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Elmwood Taco & Subs

937 Elmwood Ave, Buffalo

Avg 3 (257 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Burrito$5.00
10" tortilla filled with protein and cheese
Fit Chicken Burrito$5.25
Wheat tortilla , spinach, tomato, grilled chicken, fit dressing
Chicken and Bean Burrito$5.00
10" tortilla filled with protein and cheese
More about Elmwood Taco & Subs
Deep South Taco image

BURRITOS • TACOS

Deep South Taco

291 Ellicott St, Buffalo

Avg 4 (1513 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Tinga Burrito$16.00
More about Deep South Taco
Item pic

SALADS • CHICKEN

Newbury Salads

5429 Main Street, Williamsville

Avg 4.5 (37 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Burrito$8.95
Tortilla wrap, chicken, brown rice, romaine, corn, black beans, cheddar cheese, sour cream, jalapeno salsa
More about Newbury Salads
Consumer pic

PIZZA

Bob & John's La Hacienda

1545 Hertel Ave, Buffalo

Avg 4.7 (2001 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Burrito$5.99
Served on a warm flour tortilla with lettuce, tomato, cheese and sauce (mild, medium or hot). Sour cream optional.
More about Bob & John's La Hacienda

