Tuna wraps in Buffalo
Buffalo restaurants that serve tuna wraps
WRAPS • PIZZA • SMOOTHIES • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Spot Coffee
765 Elmwood Ave, Buffalo
|Spicy Tuna Wrap
|$12.35
PIZZA • PASTA • CALZONES • PITAS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS
My Tomato Pie
3055 Niagara Falls Boulevard, Amherst
|Albacore Tuna Diablo Wrap
|$14.00
Albacore Tuna mixed with a combination of hot banana peppers and jalapeno peppers with lettuce, and tomatoes in a white or wheat wrap.
PIZZA • SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES
Spot Coffee
1 Delaware Road, Kenmore
|Spicy Tuna Wrap
|$11.95
PIZZA
Bob & John's La Hacienda
1545 Hertel Ave, Buffalo
|Tuna Wrap
|$8.99
Lettuce, tomato and cheese. Mayo, oil, and onion optional.