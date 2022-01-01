Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tuna wraps in Buffalo

Buffalo restaurants
Toast

Buffalo restaurants that serve tuna wraps

Bocce Club Pizza image

PIZZA

Bocce Club Pizza

235 Delaware Ave, Buffalo

Avg 4.6 (92 reviews)
Takeout
Tuna Wrap$6.44
More about Bocce Club Pizza
Abbott Pizza image

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

Abbott Pizza

1177 Abbott Road, Buffalo

Avg 4.6 (966 reviews)
Takeout
Tuna Wrap$8.99
More about Abbott Pizza
Spot Coffee image

 

Spot Coffee

1408 Hertel Ave, Buffalo

No reviews yet
Takeout
Spicy Tuna Wrap$12.35
More about Spot Coffee
The Eatery image

 

The Eatery

4455 Genesee Street, Cheektowaga

No reviews yet
Takeout
Tuna wrap$12.00
More about The Eatery
Spot Coffee image

WRAPS • PIZZA • SMOOTHIES • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Spot Coffee

765 Elmwood Ave, Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (1098 reviews)
Takeout
Spicy Tuna Wrap$12.35
More about Spot Coffee
My Tomato Pie image

PIZZA • PASTA • CALZONES • PITAS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS

My Tomato Pie

3055 Niagara Falls Boulevard, Amherst

Avg 4.3 (750 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Albacore Tuna Diablo Wrap$14.00
Albacore Tuna mixed with a combination of hot banana peppers and jalapeno peppers with lettuce, and tomatoes in a white or wheat wrap.
More about My Tomato Pie
Spot Coffee image

 

Spot Coffee

4610 Main Street, Snyder

No reviews yet
Takeout
Spicy Tuna Wrap$11.95
More about Spot Coffee
Banner pic

PIZZA • SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES

Spot Coffee

1 Delaware Road, Kenmore

Avg 4.4 (439 reviews)
Takeout
Spicy Tuna Wrap$11.95
More about Spot Coffee
Consumer pic

PIZZA

Bob & John's La Hacienda

1545 Hertel Ave, Buffalo

Avg 4.7 (2001 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Tuna Wrap$8.99
Lettuce, tomato and cheese. Mayo, oil, and onion optional.
More about Bob & John's La Hacienda
Spot Coffee image

SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES

Spot Coffee

227 Delaware Ave, Buffalo

Avg 4.6 (494 reviews)
Takeout
Spicy Tuna Wrap$13.95
Our signature spicy tuna, mixed greens, pepper-jack cheese, and Cajun remoulade.
More about Spot Coffee

