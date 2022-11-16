Restaurant header imageView gallery

D'Avolio - Tops

1760 Wehrle Drive

Williamsville, NY 14221

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

SALAD
Chicken Fingers And Fries
Buffalo Chicken Wrap

CREATE YOUR OWN

ANTIPASTO

ANTIPASTO

$14.95
PIZZA

PIZZA

$18.95
SALAD

SALAD

$7.95+
SANDWICH

SANDWICH

Choose your sandwich size, and get your choice of side of soup or salad

FROM THE GRILL

BLT

$6.25

Buffalo Chicken Sub

$6.75

Chicken fingers tossed in buffalo sauce served on a ciabatta roll with swiss american cheese, lettuce, tomato + blue cheese.

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$6.75

Chicken fingers tossed in buffalo sauce served on your choice of wrap - with swiss american, lettuce, tomato + blue cheese.

Cheeseburger

$8.95

Chicken Fingers And Fries

$7.50

Grilled Cheese

$5.75

Ham Club Sandwich

$6.50

Ham Melt

$6.95

Honey Garlic Chicken Sandwich

$6.75

Steak & Cheese Sub

$6.95

Tuna Melt

$6.95

Turkey Club Sandwich

$6.50

Turkey Melt

$6.95

DAILY SPECIALS

Beef On Weck

$12.00

On a round kimmelweck roll, Roasted beef dipped in au jus. Served with a side of horseradish and crinkle cut fries 🍟

HOUSE ENTREES

BUFFALO SHRIMP SALAD

$18.95

Romaine Mix, Buffalo Shrimp, Cucumbers, Carrots, Celery, Tomatoes. Served with our spicy balsamic dressing.

CAESAR SALAD

$18.95

Romaine mix, Blackened Shrimp OR Chicken, Parm Cheese, Tomato. Served with our Caesar Dressing.

GREEK SALAD

$15.95

Romaine Mix, Chicken, Feta, Kalamata Olives, Tomatoes & Red Onions. Served with our greek dressing.

ITALIAN SALAD

$17.95

Romaine Mix, Proscuitto, Parm Reggiano, Artichokes, Roasted Red Peppers, Stuffed Olives & Walnuts.

MAMAS MEATBALL SALAD

$17.95

Romaine & Spinach Base, Meatballs, Parm Reggiano, Artichokes, Chickpeas, Tomatoes & White Onions. Served with our Mamas dressing & Red Sauce.

STEAK SALAD

$19.95

Spinach, Gorgonzola, Bacon Bits, Cucumber, Tomato, Mushroom. Served with our Mamas house vinaigrette.

VEGGIE SALAD

$16.95

Kale, Goat Cheese, Cucumbers, Seasonal Fruit, Red Onion, Walnuts.

MEATBALL SANDWICH

$14.95

Focaccia Bread, Meatballs, Parm Reggiano Cheese, Red Pepper Sauce, Spinach & Red Onions. Served with a side of our red sauce.

TURKEY SANDWICH

$15.95

Focaccia Bread, Turkey, Tuscan Herb Aioli, Goat Cheese, Dried Cranberries, Cucumbers, Red Onions, Arugula & Sliced Almonds.

CHICKEN WRAP

$12.00

CUBAN SANDWICH

$15.95

Focaccia Bread, Prosciutto, Ham, Swiss Cheese, Mustard & Pickle.

ROAST BEEF SANDWICH

$14.95

Ciabatta Bread, Horseradish Aioli, Arugula, Tomato, Red Onion, Roast Beef, Provolone & Aj Jus.

PLT SANDWICH

$14.95

Focaccia Bread, Crispy Proscuitto, Sundried Tomato Ailoi, Arugula & Tomato

DANNYS STEAK & CHEESE PIZZA

$17.95

White Sauce, Swiss American Cheese, Steak & Arugula.

VEGGIE PIZZA

$17.95

Basil Pesto Sauce, Goat Cheese, Artichokes, Spinach, Asparagus & Tomato.

SPICY MEAT LOVERS PIZZA

$20.95

Roasted Red Pepper Sauce, Shredded Mozzarella, Sausage, Meatballs, Crispy Prosciutto & Hot Cherry Peppers

HONEY GARLIC CHICKEN PIZZA

$19.95

Basil Pesto Sauce, Asiago Cheese, Shredded Mozz, Spicy Broccoli, Red Onion & Banana Pepper.

BUFFALO CHICKEN PIZZA

$18.95

White Sauce, Buffalo Chicken, Gorgonzola Cheese, Shredded Mozzarella, Topped with Carrots & Celery.

CHEESE PIZZA

$15.95

Red Sauce, Fresh Mozz & Shredded Mozz, Add Pepperoni for $2.00

MARGHERITA PIZZA

$16.95

Red Sauce, Basil Pesto & Fresh Mozzarella Cheese.

SPINACH ARTICHOKE PIZZA

$17.95

Garlic Oil, Parm Cheese, Ricotta Cheese, Artichoke & Spinach.

SIDES

CRINKLE FRIES

$2.25

CURLY FRIES

$2.25

TATER TOTS

$2.25

SIDE SALAD NO SUBSTITUTES

$2.95

ROMAINE MIX, SHREDDED MOZZ, CUCUMBER & TOMATO. NO SUBSTITUTES!

SOUP OF THE DAY

$3.25+

Tomato Basil and Orzo 11/15/22

SHREDDED CHICKEN

$1.95+

CITRUS SALMON

$9.95

CHICKEN BREAST

$3.00

TUNA

$1.95+

TOFU

$2.50

BROCCOLI

$2.95

HONEY GARLIC SAUCE

$2.00

ROLL

$1.00

DRESSINGS/SAUCE

CITRUS BALSAMIC

$9.95+

TRADITIONAL BALSAMIC

$9.95+

MAMAS HOUSE

$9.95+

RED SAUCE QUART

$7.95

EXTRA DRESSING CUP

$0.75+

BEVERAGES

BOTTLED SODAS

$2.00+

BOTTLED TEAS & JUICES

$1.49+

BOTTLED WATERS

$1.75+

COFFEE & TEA

$2.50+

ENERGY DRINKS

$2.79+

FOUNTAIN DRINKS

$1.25+

MILK

$2.25+

SNACKS

CEREAL

$1.75+

CHIPS & PRETZELS

$1.50+

CHOCOLATE

$1.75+

FRUIT & YOGURT

$1.25+

MINTS & GUM

$1.25+

PASTRIES

$1.00+

SNACK BAR

$1.50+

OILS

200 OIL ARBEQUINA CALIFORNIA

$12.95

200 OIL ARBEQUINA CHILE

$12.95Out of stock

200 OIL BAKLOUTI GREEN CHILI

$12.95Out of stock

200 OIL BASIL

$12.95

200 OIL BIANCOLILLA ITALY

$12.95Out of stock

200 OIL BLACK TRUFFLE

$17.00Out of stock

200 OIL BLOOD ORANGE

$12.95

200 OIL BUTTER

$12.95

200 OIL CAYENNE

$12.95Out of stock

200 OIL CHAABANI PEPPER

$12.95Out of stock

200 OIL CHIPOTLE

$12.95Out of stock

200 OIL CHIQUITITA PORTUGAL

$12.95Out of stock

200 OIL CILANTRO & ONION

$12.95Out of stock

200 Oil Cobrancosa Portugal

$12.95Out of stock

200 OIL CORATINA CHILE

$12.95Out of stock

200 OIL FAVOLOSA CHILE

$12.95Out of stock

200 OIL GARLIC

$12.95

200 OIL HARISSA

$12.95Out of stock

200 OIL HERBS DE PROVENCE

$12.95Out of stock

200 OIL HOJIBLANCA AUSTRALIA

$12.95Out of stock

200 OIL KORONEKI CHILE

$12.95Out of stock

200 OIL LEMON

$12.95

200 OIL MELGAREJO HOJIBLANCA

$12.95Out of stock

200 OIL MELGAREJO PICUAL

$12.95Out of stock

200 OIL MILANESE GREMOLATA

$12.95Out of stock

200 OIL MUSHROOM & SAGE

$12.95Out of stock

200 OIL PERSIAN LIME

$12.95Out of stock

200 OIL PICUAL CHILE

$12.95Out of stock

200 OIL ROSEMARY

$12.95Out of stock

200 OIL SESAME

$16.00Out of stock

200 OIL SWEET VALENCIA ORANGE

$12.95Out of stock

200 OIL TUSCAN HERB

$12.95

200 OIL WALNUT

$13.95Out of stock

200 OIL WHITE TRUFFLE

$22.00Out of stock

200 OIL WILD DILL

$12.95Out of stock

200 OIL ATHINOLOIA GREECE

$12.95Out of stock

OS 200 OIL SMOKED OLIVE WOOD

$12.95Out of stock

375 OIL ARBEQUINA CALIFORNIA

$18.95

375 OIL ARBEQUINA CHILE

$18.95Out of stock

375 OIL ATHINOLIA GREECE

$18.95Out of stock

375 OIL BAKLOUTI GREEN CHILI

$18.95Out of stock

375 OIL BASIL

$18.95

375 OIL BIANCOLILLA ITALY

$18.95Out of stock

375 OIL BLACK TRUFFLE

$31.00Out of stock

375 OIL BLOOD ORANGE

$18.95

375 OIL BUTTER

$18.95

375 OIL CAYENNE

$18.95Out of stock

375 OIL CHAABANI PEPPER

$18.95Out of stock

375 OIL CHIPOTLE

$18.95Out of stock

375 OIL CILANTRO & ONION

$18.95Out of stock

375 OIL CORATINA CHILE

$18.95Out of stock

375 OIL DILL

$18.95Out of stock

375 OIL FAVOLOSA CHILE

$18.95Out of stock

375 OIL GARLIC

$18.95

375 OIL HARISSA

$18.95Out of stock

375 OIL HERBS DE PROVENCE

$18.95Out of stock

375 OIL LEMON

$18.95Out of stock

375 OIL MADAGASCAR BLACK PEPPER

$18.95Out of stock

375 OIL MELGAREJO PICUAL

$18.95Out of stock

375 OIL MILANESE GREMOLATA

$18.95Out of stock

375 OIL PERSIAN LIME

$18.95Out of stock

375 OIL SESAME

$21.00Out of stock

375 OIL SPICY CALABRIAN PESTO

$18.95Out of stock

375 OIL Sweet Valencia Orange

$18.95Out of stock

375 OIL TUSCAN HERB

$18.95

375 OIL WALNUT

$19.95Out of stock

375 OIL WHITE TRUFFLE

$39.00Out of stock

375 OIL WILD MUSHROOM & SAGE

$18.95Out of stock

OS 375 OIL CHIQUITITA PORTUGAL

$18.95Out of stock

OS 375 OIL HOJIBLANCA AUSTRALIA

$18.95Out of stock

OS 375 OIL KORONEKI CHILE

$18.95Out of stock

OS 375 OIL MELGAREJO HOJIBLANCA

$18.95Out of stock

OS 375 OIL PICUAL CHILE

$18.95Out of stock

OS 375 OIL ROSEMARY

$18.95Out of stock

OS 375 OIL SMOKED OLIVE WOOD

$18.95Out of stock

750 OIL ARBEQUINA CALIFORNIA

$30.95

750 OIL ARBEQUINA CHILE

$30.95Out of stock

750 OIL ATHINOLIA GREECE

$30.95Out of stock

750 OIL Baklouti Green Chil

$30.95Out of stock

750 OIL BASIL

$30.95

750 OIL BLACK TRUFFLE

$56.00Out of stock

750 OIL BLOOD ORANGE

$30.95

750 OIL BUTTER

$30.95

750 OIL CAYENNE

$30.95Out of stock

750 OIL CHAABANI PEPPER

$30.95Out of stock

750 OIL CHIPOTLE

$30.95Out of stock

750 OIL CILANTRO & RSTD ONION

$30.95Out of stock

750 OIL CORATINA CHILE

$30.95Out of stock

750 OIL FAVOLOSA CHILE

$30.95Out of stock

750 OIL GARLIC

$30.95

750 OIL GREEN CHILI

$30.95Out of stock

750 OIL HARISSA

$30.95Out of stock

750 OIL HERBS DE PROVENCE

$30.95

750 OIL LEMON

$30.95Out of stock

750 OIL MADAGASCAR BLACK PEPPER

$30.95Out of stock

750 OIL MELGAREJO PICUAL

$30.95Out of stock

750 OIL MILANESE GREMOLATA

$30.95Out of stock

750 OIL MUSHROOM & SAGE

$30.95Out of stock

750 OIL PERSIAN LIME

$30.95Out of stock

750 OIL ROASTED SESAME OIL

$36.00Out of stock

750 OIL Special Order

$30.95

750 OIL SPICY CALABRIAN PESTO

$30.95Out of stock

750 OIL SWEET VALENCIA ORANGE

$30.95Out of stock

750 OIL TUSCAN HERB

$30.95

750 OIL WALNUT

$31.95Out of stock

750 OIL WHITE TRUFFLE

$71.00Out of stock

750 OIL WILD DILL

$30.95Out of stock

OS 750 OIL BIANCOLILLA ITALY

$30.95Out of stock

OS 750 OIL CHIQUITITA PORTUGAL

$30.95Out of stock

OS 750 OIL HOJIBLANCA AUSTRALIA

$30.95Out of stock

OS 750 OIL KORONEKI CHILE

$30.95Out of stock

OS 750 OIL MELGAREJO HOJIBLANCA

$30.95Out of stock

OS 750 OIL PICUAL CHILE

$30.95Out of stock

BASIL

$4.75

BLOOD ORANGE

$4.75

BUTTER

$4.75Out of stock

CHIPOTLE

$4.75Out of stock

CILANTRO & ROASTED ONION

$4.75Out of stock

DILL

$4.75Out of stock

GARLIC

$4.75

HERBS DE PROVENCE

$4.75Out of stock

LEMON

$4.75Out of stock

MUSHROOM & SAGE

$4.75

PERSIAN LIME

$4.75Out of stock

SPICY CALABRIAN PESTO

$4.75

TUSCAN HERB

$4.75

MADAGASCAR BLACK PEPPER

$4.75

GINGER & BLACK GARLIC

$4.75

VINEGARS

200 VIN 12 YEAR PREMIUM DARK

$12.95Out of stock

200 VIN 18 YEAR

$12.95

200 VIN BLACK CHERRY

$12.95Out of stock

200 VIN BLUEBERRY

$12.95Out of stock

200 VIN CASCADIAN RASPBERRY

$12.95

200 VIN CHAMPAGNE WINE

$12.95Out of stock

200 VIN CINNAMON PEAR

$12.95Out of stock

200 VIN COCONUT

$12.95Out of stock

200 VIN CRANBERRY PEAR

$12.95

200 VIN DARK CHOCOLATE

$12.95Out of stock

200 VIN ESPRESSO

$12.95Out of stock

200 VIN FIG

$12.95

200 VIN GRAPEFRUIT

$12.95Out of stock

200 VIN HONEY GINGER

$12.95Out of stock

200 VIN MANGO

$12.95Out of stock

200 VIN NEAPOLITAN HERB

$12.95Out of stock

200 VIN OREGANO

$12.95Out of stock

200 VIN PEACH

$12.95Out of stock

200 VIN PINEAPPLE

$12.95Out of stock

200 VIN POMEGRANATE

$12.95Out of stock

200 VIN PREMIUM WHITE

$12.95Out of stock

200 VIN RASPBERRY

$12.95

200 VIN RED APPLE

$12.95Out of stock

200 VIN RED WINE

$12.95Out of stock

200 VIN SICILIAN LEMON

$12.95

200 VIN STRAWBERRY

$12.95

375 VIN 12 YR PREMIUM DARK

$18.95Out of stock

375 VIN 18 YR

$18.95

375 VIN ALFOOS MANGO

$18.95Out of stock

375 VIN BLACK CHERRY

$18.95

375 VIN BLUEBERRY

$18.95Out of stock

375 VIN CASCADIAN RASP WHITE

$18.95

375 VIN CHAMPAGNE WINE

$18.95Out of stock

375 VIN CINNAMON PEAR

$18.95Out of stock

375 VIN COCONUT

$18.95Out of stock

375 VIN CRANBERRY PEAR

$18.95

375 VIN DARK CHOCOLATE

$18.95Out of stock

375 VIN ESPRESSO

$18.95Out of stock

375 VIN FIG

$18.95

375 VIN GRAPEFRUIT

$18.95Out of stock

375 VIN HONEY GINGER

$18.95Out of stock

375 VIN NEAPOLITAN HERB

$18.95Out of stock

375 VIN OREGANO

$18.95Out of stock

375 VIN PEACH

$18.95

375 VIN PINEAPPLE

$18.95Out of stock

375 VIN POMEGRANATE

$18.95Out of stock

375 VIN PREMIUM WHITE

$18.95Out of stock

375 VIN RASPBERRY

$18.95

375 VIN RED APPLE

$18.95Out of stock

375 VIN RED WINE

$18.95Out of stock

375 VIN SICILIAN LEMON

$18.95

375 VIN STRAWBERRY

$18.95Out of stock

750 VIN 12 YEAR

$30.95Out of stock

750 VIN 18 YEAR

$30.95

750 VIN BLUEBERRY

$30.95Out of stock

750 VIN CHAMPAGNE WINE

$30.95Out of stock

750 VIN CRANBERRY PEAR

$30.95

750 VIN NEAPOLITAN HERB

$30.95Out of stock

750 VIN PEACH

$30.95Out of stock

750 VIN PINEAPPLE

$30.95Out of stock

750 VIN SPECIAL ORDER

$30.95Out of stock

750 VIN CASCADIAN RASPBERRY

$30.95

750 VIN FIG

$30.95

750 VIN SICILIAN LEMON

$30.95

750 VIN RASPBERRY

$30.95

NEAPOLITAN HERB

$4.75

SICILIAN LEMON

$4.75

PEACH

$4.75Out of stock

DARK CHOCOLATE

$4.75Out of stock

ESPRESSO

$4.75Out of stock

18 YEAR

$4.75

FIG

$4.75

STRAWBERRY

$4.75Out of stock

JALAPENO

$4.75

ELDERBERRY

$4.75

CRANBERRY PEAR

$4.75
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
Restaurant info

12/30 due to staff shortages, Salads & Antipastos will be unavailable for purchase. DOORS ARE OPEN! You may come inside this location to place or pickup your order. Please call 716-919-1201 x3 with any questions. Thank you

Website

Location

1760 Wehrle Drive, Williamsville, NY 14221

Directions

