Creekview Restaurant
587 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info
Situated in a historic house overlooking the falls of Ellicott Creek, the Creekview has been a village favorite for years. The Creekview features an American regional menu and full bar with a patio open year round.
Location
5629 Main Street, Williamsville, NY 14221
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Irishman Pub & Eatery - Williamsville
No Reviews
5601 Main Street Williamsville, NY 14221
View restaurant
Original Pancake House - Main Street, Williamsville
No Reviews
5479 main st Williamsville, NY 14221
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Williamsville
More near Williamsville