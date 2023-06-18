Restaurant header imageView gallery

Creekview Restaurant

587 Reviews

$$

5629 Main Street

Williamsville, NY 14221

Call

Hours

Directions

Gift Cards

Popular Items

Cobb Salad

$16.95

chicken, applewood smoked bacon, avocado, tomato, egg, crumbly bleu, buttermilk basil ranch

Fresh Atlantic Haddock

$20.95

french fries and coleslaw

French Onion Crock

$8.95


Lunch Specials

"THE BOMB"

$15.95

Italian sausage patty, ham, salami, sauteed sweet peppers & onions, provolone, lettuce, tomato, garlic aioli, kaiser roll, choice of potato

BRUNCH BURGER

$16.95

Charbroiled angus burger, fried egg, bacon, potato pancake, cheddar cheese, hollandaise sauce, kaiser roll, French fries

COD

$20.95

Panko crusted cod, remoulade, lettuce, tomato, brioche roll, coleslaw, choice of potato

EGGS BENEDICT

$16.95

Poached eggs, roasted pea meal bacon, English muffin, hollandaise sauce, home fries, fresh fruit

OMELET

$14.95

Bacon, cheddar cheese, home fries, fresh fruit, choice of toast

SOUP & 1/2 SAND

$11.95

Egg salad, lettuce, tomato, choice of bread

SOUP & CHEF

$11.95

ham, gruyere, lettuce, tomato, dijon mayo, choice of bread

SPEC CHICKEN SANDWICH

$16.95

Charbroiled chicken breast, sauteed spinach, provolone, garlic toasted hoagie roll, choice of potato

SPEC SALAD

$10.95

Chopped baby kale, bacon bits, red onion, caesar dressing, lemon slice, parmesan, croutons

SPEC WRAP

$16.95

Chicken souvlaki wrap - Chicken, lettuce, tomato, onion, feta cheese, kalamata olives, tzatziki, flour tortilla

STEAK & EGGS

$25.95

Filet of sirloin, 2 eggs, home fries, fresh fruit

Dinner Specials

PORK CHOPS

$28.95

Twin Grilled BBQ Pork Chops - Choice of hickory smoked BBQ OR Carolina Gold BBQ, mashed potatoes, roasted broccoli

SOFTSHELL CRAB ENTREE

$32.95

panko crusted, picatta sauce, linguine, roasted broccoli

SPEC NY STRIP STEAK

$37.95

12oz. New York strip steak, chimichurri sauce, roasted red potatoes, grilled asparagus

SPEC PASTA

$24.95

Creamy Cherry Tomato & Squash Pasta Shallot, garlic, cherry tomatoes, summer squash, zucchini, goat cheese, fresh basil, penne pasta

VEAL PARMESAN

$29.95

House breaded, homemade marinara, mozzarella, linguini

Starters

1/2 Dozen Clams Casino

$15.95

1/2 Dozen Steamed Clams

$13.95

Baked Artichoke, Spinach and Brie Dip

$12.95

Toasted Pita

Baked Spinach Bread

$9.95

spinach, mozzarella, parmesan, garlic

Bowl of Soup

$6.50

Bruschetta

$8.95

(6)

Chicken Fingers and French Fries

$13.95

(4)

Cup of Soup

$4.50

Dozen Clams Casino

$24.95

Dozen Steamed Clams

$22.95

French Onion Crock

$8.95

Fried Calamari

$15.95

arugula, hot banana peppers, grape tomatoes, parmesan, garlic aioli

Jumbo Shrimp Cocktail

$14.95

(4)

SOUP PINT

$8.95

SOUP QUART

$15.95

Steamed Mussels

$16.95

(20-25) scampi style with grilled french bread

Stuffed Hot Banana Peppers

$11.95

Tapas Plate

$12.95

sun-dried tomato goat cheese spread, hummus, tzatziki, kalamata olives, assorted breads, vegetables

Wings Double

$26.95

(20) buffalo style, bbq or grilled cajun

Wings Single

$15.95

(10) buffalo style, bbq or grilled cajun

Salads

Caesar Salad

$9.95

hearts of romaine, parmesan, croutons

California Greens

$16.95

field greens, portobello mushrooms, roasted red peppers, walnut crusted goat cheese, balsamic vinaigrette

Cobb Salad

$16.95

chicken, applewood smoked bacon, avocado, tomato, egg, crumbly bleu, buttermilk basil ranch

Julienne Salad

$15.95

turkey, ham, american, swiss, tomatoes, cucumbers, carrots, egg, red onion

Roasted Beet & Avocado Salad

$15.95

arugula, goat cheese, toasted walnuts, fresh horseradish, pickled red onion, citrus vinaigrette

Souvlaki Salad

$13.95

feta, kalamata olives, tomato, onion, herb vinaigrette with warm pita

Spinach Salad

$14.95

bacon, egg, mandarin oranges, crumbly bleu, red onion, mushrooms, hot bacon dressing

Wedge Salad

$13.95

iceberg lettuce, applewood smoked bacon, tomato, red onion, crumbly bleu cheese dressing

Sandwiches - Handhelds

BLT

$10.95

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$16.95

flour tortilla or roasted red pepper tortilla

Crab Cake Sandwich

$19.95

lettuce, tomato, remoulade sauce on brioche roll

Creekview Steak Sandwich

$19.95

sautéed mushrooms, spinach, gorgonzola grilled on garlic-toasted kaiser

Grilled Cheese

$8.95

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$16.95

roasted red peppers, prosciutto, asiago cheese,roasted garlic aioli on Kaiser roll

Ham & Swiss

$13.95

Hot Roast Beef

$16.95

housemade gravy, French fries

Portobello Mushroom Sandwich

$14.95

roasted red peppers, spinach, mozzarella, garlic aioli on brioche roll

Reuben

$15.95

corned beef, Swiss, sauerkraut, Russian dressing on rye

Roast Beef on Kümmelweck

$14.95

slow roasted angus beef, horseradish

Tuna Melt

$13.95

albacore tuna, tomato, cheddar cheese, grilled rye

CV Club Sandwich

$14.95

bacon, lettuce, tomato, choice of bread

Turkey Melt

$13.95

turkey, tomato, cheddar cheese, 1,000 island dressing, grilled sourdough

Vegetarian Wrap

$14.95

portobellos, roasted red peppers, spinach,asparagus, roasted garlic aioli, asiago cheese, red pepper tortilla

Burgers

Bella Burger

$16.95

portobello mushrooms, swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion

Char-grilled Black Angus Burger

$14.95

lettuce, tomato, onion

Cheeseburger

$17.90

Lettuce, tomato, onion

Olivers Burger

$16.95

bacon-onion jam, gorgonzola, arugula, balsamic reduction

Smokehouse Burger

$16.95

bbq sauce, bacon, cheddar, frizzled onions

Veggie Burger

$15.95

house made with avocado, tomato, lettuce, cilantro lime sauce

Southwest Burger

$16.95

Pepperjack cheese, bacon, chipotle aioli

Lunch Plates

Chicken Capricatta

$25.95

capers, lemon, garlic butter, linguine, broccoli

Chicken Milanese

$25.95

arugula salad, tomato, cucumber, red onion, asiago, balsamic drizzle

Chicken Parmesan

$25.95

baked with mozzarella, marinara, linguine

Potato Pancakes

$14.95

(3) applewood smoked bacon, housemade apple sauce, sour cream

Sautéed Spaghetti Squash

$14.95

prosciutto, sage, toasted walnuts, asiago cheese

Steak Frites

$29.95

Filet of sirloin, montreal spice rub, parmesan-truffle fries, grilled asparagus

Small Plates

------------------

Banana Pepper Pierogies

$15.95

(5) Caramelized onions, sour cream

GROUPER TACOS

$18.95Out of stock

Caribbean jerk seasoned, pineapple salsa, lettuce, cilantro-lime creme fraiche, flour tortillas

Mac N Cheese

$12.95

4 cheeses, Ritz crust

PIZZA LOGS

$12.95

Mozzarella, Italian herbs, pepperoni, marinara

Potato Pancakes

$14.95

(3) applewood smoked bacon, housemade apple sauce, sour cream

Sautéed Spaghetti Squash

$14.95

prosciutto, sage, toasted walnuts, asiago cheese

Scallop Sm Plate

$25.95

Pan seared, pancetta, kale, tomato, citrus vinaigrette

Shrimp Tacos

$17.95

(2) Thai spiced shrimp, avocado, lettuce, cilantro-lime creme fraiche

SOFT SHELL CRAB SANDWICH

$18.95

Panko crusted, lettuce, tomato, chipotle remoulade, brioche roll, french fries

SPEC MUSSELS

$16.95

Mussels FraDiovolo Tomato broth, crushed red pepper, garlic, grilled bread

SPEC SCALLOPS

$25.95

Pan Seared Scallops Asparagus risotto, beuree blanc, fresh thyme

KALE CAESAR

$10.95

Chopped baby kale, bacon bits, red onion, caesar dressing, parmesan, croutons

Pasta

Cellentani

$19.95

parmesan cream sauce, broccoli

Linguine Clam

$24.95

steamed clams, romano cheese

Lobster Mac and Cheese

$29.95

butter poached lobster, fontina, asiago, parmesan cheese

Penne alla Vodka

$17.95

tomato cream sauce, fresh basil, asiago cheese

Penne Parmesan

$17.95

baked with mozzarella cheese, marinara sauce

Shrimp Scampi

$25.95

(5) linguine, white wine, lemon, butter, garlic, fresh herbs, tomtoes

Fish & Seafood

Fresh Atlantic Haddock

$20.95

french fries and coleslaw

Haddock Parmesan

$25.95

tomatoes, parmesan cheese, breadcrumbs

Jumbo Shrimp

$24.95

(5) Fried OR Broiled, french fries, coleslaw

Panko Crusted Crab Cakes

$25.95

(2 Lunch, 3 Dinner) french fries, coleslaw, remoulade sauce

Grilled Faroe Island Salmon

$28.95

Lemon-beurre blanc, lemon-thyme risotto, grilled asparagus

Sea Scallops

$30.95

(8oz, 5-6 large) fried or broiled / french fries and coleslaw

Seafood Platter

$34.95

FRIED - haddock, shrimp, scallops BROILED - haddock, shrimp, scallops, clams

Yellow Pike

$27.95

Lemon-caper remoulade, french fries, grilled asparagus

Main Plates - Large Plates

Pork Tenderloin

$27.95

Bourbon demi-glace, mashed potatoes, sauteed vegetables

Sauteed Fresh Calf's Liver

$25.95

caramelized onions, applewood smoked bacon, mashed potatoes, sauteed vegetables

Chicken Capricatta

$25.95

capers, lemon, garlic butter, linguine, broccoli

Chicken Milanese

$25.95

arugula salad, tomato, cucumber, red onion, asiago, balsamic drizzle

Chicken Parmesan

$25.95

baked with mozzarella, marinara, linguine

Grandma Lucy’s Meatloaf

$23.95

mashed potatoes, sautéed mushrooms, brown gravy

Steak Frites

$29.95

Filet of sirloin, montreal spice rub, parmesan-truffle fries, grilled asparagus

Chopped Sirloin

$22.95

Kids Menu

*KIDS VIRGINIA BAKED HAM

$12.95

K-Baked Macaroni and Cheese

$6.95

4 cheeses, Ritz crust

K-Grilled Cheese with French Fries

$6.95

White bread, American cheese

K-Penne Pasta with Butter

$6.95

K-Penne Pasta with Red Sauce

$6.95

K-Penne Pasta with Red Sauce and Meatballs

$9.95

Kids Fingers

$7.95

Kids Ham Dinner

$11.95

Desserts

Banana Cream Pie

$8.00

Bread Pudding

$9.00

Apple Cinnamon Bread Pudding

Carrot Cake

$9.00

Cheesecake

$9.00Out of stock

NY Style cheesecake w/ strawberries

Choc Cake

$9.00

Chocolate Raspberry Mousse Cake

Chocolate Cream Pie

$8.00

Coconut Cream Pie

$8.00

Double Fudge Brownie

$7.00

Key Lime Pie

$8.00Out of stock

Blueberry Pie

$8.00Out of stock

Toll House Cookie Pie

$8.00Out of stock

Vanilla Ice Cream

$4.00

Sides

Large French Fries

$4.95

Large Sweet Potato Fries

$6.95

Side Asparagus

$7.95

Side Beet & Avocado Salad

$11.95

Side Blue Cheese Crumbles

$1.00

Side Broccoli

$5.95

Side Caesar Salad

$7.95

Side California Greens Salad

$11.95

Side Coleslaw

$2.95

Side German Potato Salad

$3.95

Side Honey

$0.50

Side House Salad

$6.95

Side Mac & Cheese

$6.95

Side Mashed Potatoes

$3.95

Side Risotto

$6.95

Side Spinach Salad

$10.95

Side Veg Medley

$6.95

Truffle Fries

$6.95

Roll

$2.00

Side Pasta & Sauce

$5.95

Side Pasta & Butter

$4.95

$Extras

$Anchovie

$1.95

$Avocado

$1.95

$ Asparagus

$3.95

$Bacon

$1.95

$Broccoli Upcharge

$2.95

$Caesar Upcharge

$4.95

$Cali Upcharge

$4.95

$Cheese

$1.00

$Chicken Upcharge

$6.95

$Crumbly Blue

$1.00

$Egg

$2.00

$Feta

$1.00

$Fried Onions

$2.50

$Fries Upcharge

$1.95

$Fruit Upcharge

$2.95

$German Upcharge

$2.95

$Goat Ball

$2.50

$Hard Broiled Egg

$1.00

$Mashed Upcharge

$2.95

$Meatballs

$4.95

$Mushrooms

$1.95

$Olives

$0.95

$Pita

$1.00

$Salmon Upcharge

$9.95

$Shrimp Upcharge

$9.95

$Steak Upcharge

$13.95

$Tomato

$0.95

$Truffle Fries Upcharge

$2.95

$ Honey

$0.50

$ Sauteed Onions

$2.00

$ Sauteed Spinach

$2.00

$Gravy

$1.00

$ Bacon Jam

$1.00

$Scallops

$15.95

$ Chili

$2.00

$ Beets

$2.00

$ French Onion

$5.00

$ Burger Upcharge

$6.95

$ Banana Pepper Rings

$0.75
Attributes and Amenities
check markTourists
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markHappy Hour
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markCash-Only
check markTable Service
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markTV
check markFast Service
check markHigh Chairs
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Situated in a historic house overlooking the falls of Ellicott Creek, the Creekview has been a village favorite for years. The Creekview features an American regional menu and full bar with a patio open year round.

Website

Location

5629 Main Street, Williamsville, NY 14221

Directions

Gallery
Creekview Restaurant image
Creekview Restaurant image
Creekview Restaurant image

