Ration Ales

5444 Main St

Buffalo, NY 14221

Group Rations

Trail Rations

$3.00

Nau's Plate

$10.00

green chick peas, olive oil, lemon, spices

Just The Pits

$7.00

olives, artichoke hearts, peppers, capers

Breads & Spreads

$13.00

bread, pesto, tapenade, grain mustard, red bell peppers, giardiniera, cheese

Snack Pack

$13.00

capicola, sopressata, prosciutto, cheese, cherries, peppers, giardiniera, mustard, epi bread

Heart Warmers

Delicious Yummy Soup

Tomato Bisque

$6.00

confit tomatoes, roasted garlic, basil pesto, cream

Chicken Noodle

$7.00

chicken, stock, egg noodle, celery, carrot, onions, spices

Stout Stew

$8.00

beef, carrot, onion, celery, stout, potato, spices

Roots & Shoots

RationAle's Caesar

$11.00

brussel sprouts, house greens, parsnip croutons, crispy chick peas, carrot, onion, alfalfa sprouts, zesty lemon vin

Cool & Collected

$11.00

bacon, apples, cranberry, sunflower seed, cheddar, red onion, house greens

Curried Beet

$11.00

beets, crispy chick peas, apples, alfalfa sprouts, house greens, curried tahini vin

House Wiches

Crisp Crunch

$11.00

cucumber, carrot, alfalfa sprouts, spinach, arugula, red onion, sub oil & vinegar, hummus, sourdough

ABC

$12.00

chicken, bacon, apple, spinach, red onion, white cheddar, ranch, seeded grain bread

Chef's Cut

The Standard

$13.00

hand carved beef, kimmelweck roll, creamy horseradish

Cured & Savory

$14.00

capicola, sopressata, prosciutto, provolone, giardiniera, tapenade, bell pepper, foccacia

Hot Off The Press

Smoke Show

$13.00

turkey, smoked gouda, red onion, spinach, cranberry aioli, Italian Bread

Fearless Leader

$14.00

roast beef, provolone, red bell pepper, red onion, spinach, horseradish aioli, sourdough

Fried Fromage

$11.00

Fresh mozzarella, NYS Aged cheddar, smoked gouda, garlic butter, and panini pressed parmesan crusted Italian Bread.

2B Frank

$12.00

Frank's Red Hot dressed chicken, celery, carrot, onion, spinach, melted provolone, and panini pressed Italian Bread.

Tag Alongs

a la carte

Specialty Chips

$3.00

Small Salad

$6.00

house greens, red onions, parsnip croutons, carrots, choice dressing

Chili Roasted Broccoli

$6.00

brocolli, dried cranberries, sunflower seeds, red onion, creamy dressing

Antipasto Pasta Salad

$7.00

soppresata, fresh mozzarella, bell pepper, giardiniera, olives, rotini, sub oil & vinegar

Chicken Noodle

$7.00

chicken, stock, egg noodle, celery, carrot, onions, spices

Stout Stew

$8.00

beef, carrot, onion, celery, stout, potato, spices

Tomato Bisque

$6.00

confit tomatoes, roasted garlic, basil pesto, cream

Sunday8:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday8:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday8:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday8:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday8:00 am - 12:00 am
Choice Patio. Casual Fare. Craft Beer. One of a kind sandwiches and shareable appetizers paired alongside WNY local beer, whiskey, bourbon, and wine. When you're not enjoying our casual flow environment; we specialize in preparing your on-the-go lunches. With your future in mind, we strive for sustainability with our biodegradable and recyclable takeout materials. While our staff will be serving you, our service centers around an order-at-the-table theme in which orders are placed by yourself, via QR code. This elevated quick service concept is here to provide you with the personalized dining experience of your choosing. A server will be in charge of your section if you need assistance. Picture this as your concierge service. Peek in at our retail fridge for canned beverages or to snag a house crowler. Vegan and gluten-free options are available both on the menu or by request. Nice to meet you Williamsville.

5444 Main St, Buffalo, NY 14221

Directions

