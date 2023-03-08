Ration Ales

Restaurant info

Choice Patio. Casual Fare. Craft Beer. One of a kind sandwiches and shareable appetizers paired alongside WNY local beer, whiskey, bourbon, and wine. When you're not enjoying our casual flow environment; we specialize in preparing your on-the-go lunches. With your future in mind, we strive for sustainability with our biodegradable and recyclable takeout materials. While our staff will be serving you, our service centers around an order-at-the-table theme in which orders are placed by yourself, via QR code. This elevated quick service concept is here to provide you with the personalized dining experience of your choosing. A server will be in charge of your section if you need assistance. Picture this as your concierge service. Peek in at our retail fridge for canned beverages or to snag a house crowler. Vegan and gluten-free options are available both on the menu or by request. Nice to meet you Williamsville.

Website