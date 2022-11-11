Restaurant header imageView gallery

A'mano Fresh Pasta Kitchen

5429 Main St Suite 2

Williamsville, NY 14221

Build Your Own Pasta

Get creative and build your own pasta! Choose your pasta shape, sauce, seasonings, ingredients, and toppings. You can get a little bit of everything, or load up on just a couple ingredients. If you want a lot of something, make sure to add it 2 or 3x!

Build Your Own Pasta - Large

$12.49

Made to order with your choice of 8 oz. fresh pasta, 1 sauce, 4 ingredients, 2 toppings and served with a side of rosemary focaccia. Our ingredients are portioned to share the plate with 3+ other ingredients. If you want more of any particular ingredient, then let us know by adding it 2 or more times!

Build Your Own Pasta - Small

$8.49

Made to order with your choice of 4 oz. fresh pasta, 1 sauce, 4 ingredients, 2 toppings and served with a side of rosemary focaccia. Our ingredients are portioned to share the plate with 3+ other ingredients. If you want more of any particular ingredient, then let us know by adding it 2 or more times!

Large Signature Pasta

Large House Signature 8 oz. Pasta Dishes.

Large Gemelli al Salmone Affumicato

$14.49

Creamy smoke salmon sauce over 8 oz. fresh gemelli pasta, topped with fresh parsley. Served with a side of rosemary focaccia.

Large Bucatini all’ Amatriciana

$14.49

Seasoned red sauce with pancetta and Romano cheese over 8 oz. fresh bucatini pasta. Served with a side of rosemary focaccia.

Large Rigatoni alla Norma

$14.49

Seasoned red sauce with eggplant over 8 oz. fresh rigatoni pasta, topped with fresh basil and Ricotta Salata. Served with a side of rosemary focaccia.

Large Rigatoni Pomodoro e Salciccia

$14.49

Seasoned red sauce with spicy Italian sausage over 8 oz. fresh rigatoni pasta, topped with shaved parmesan. Served with a side of rosemary focaccia.

Large Rigatoni Asparagi e Gamberetti

$14.49

Light and creamy sauce with shrimp and asparagus over 8 oz. fresh rigatoni pasta, topped with shaved parmesan. Served with a side of rosemary focaccia.

Large Jalapeno White Cheddar with Cavatelli

$14.49

Creamy white cheddar cheese sauce with Jalapenos over 8 oz. fresh cavatelli pasta, topped with toasted breadcrumbs, shaved parmesan, and cilantro. Served with a side of rosemary focaccia.

Large Pappardelle alla Bolognese

$14.49

Seasoned red sauce with beef, pork, and a hint of cream over 8 oz. fresh pappardelle pasta, topped with shaved parmesan. Served with a side of rosemary focaccia.

Large Gemelli Ricotta e Rucola

$14.49

Light and cheesy white sauce with fresh arugula, onion over 8 oz. fresh gemelli pasta, topped with shaved parmesan. Served with a side of rosemary focaccia.

Small Signature Pasta

House Signature 4 oz. Pasta Dishes

Small Gemelli al Salmone Affumicato

$9.49

Creamy smoked salmon sauce over 4 oz. fresh gemelli pasta, topped with fresh parsley. Served with a side of rosemary focaccia.

Small Bucatini all’ Amatriciana

$9.49

Seasoned red sauce with pancetta and Romano cheese over 4 oz. fresh bucatini pasta. Served with a side of rosemary focaccia.

Small Rigatoni alla Norma

$9.49

Seasoned red sauce with eggplant over 4 oz. fresh rigatoni pasta, topped with fresh basil and ricotta Salata. Served with a side of rosemary focaccia.

Small Rigatoni Pomodoro e Salciccia

$9.49

Seasoned red sauce with spicy Italian sausage over 4 oz. fresh rigatoni pasta, topped with shaved parmesan. Served with a side of rosemary focaccia.

Small Rigatoni Asparagi e Gamberetti

$9.49

Light and creamy sauce with shrimp and asparagus over 4 oz. fresh rigatoni pasta, topped with shaved parmesan. Served with a side of rosemary focaccia.

Small Jalapeno White Cheddar with Cavatelli

$9.49

Creamy white cheddar cheese sauce with Jalapenos over 4 oz. fresh cavatelli pasta, topped with toasted breadcrumbs, shaved parmesan, and cilantro. Served with a side of rosemary focaccia.

Small Pappardelle alla Bolognese

$9.49

Seasoned red sauce with beef, pork, and a hint of cream over 4 oz. fresh pappardelle pasta, topped with shaved parmesan. Served with a side of rosemary focaccia.

Small Gemelli Ricotta e Rucola

$9.49

Light and cheesy white sauce with fresh arugula and onion over 4 oz. fresh gemelli pasta, topped with shaved parmesan. Served with a side of rosemary focaccia.

Sides

Jalapeno White Cheddar with Cavatelli

$4.49

Creamy white cheddar cheese sauce with Jalapenos over cavatelli, topped with toasted bread crumbs, shaved parmesan, and cilantro.

White Cheddar "Mac and Cheese"

$4.49

Creamy White cheddar cheese sauce over cavatelli pasta.

Rigatoni with Marinara and Cheese

$4.49

Rigatoni pasta tossed in our house marinara, topped with your choice of parmesan or Romano.

Pistachios

$3.99

Individual portion of pistachios.

Rosemary Focaccia

$1.99

House made and baked fresh daily.

Salad

Caesar Salad

$7.99

Romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese, croutons, and creamy casesar dressing. Served with a side of rosemary focaccia.

House Salad

$7.99

Spinach, arugula, and romaine lettuce, mixed with shredded carrot, tomato and one choice dressing. Served with a side of rosemary focaccia.

Side Caesar Salad

$3.99

Romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese, croutons, and creamy casesar dressing.

Side House Salad

$3.99

Spinach, arugula, and romaine lettuce, mixed with shredded carrot, tomato, and a choice dressing.

Protein a la carte

Chicken Breast

$3.99

4 oz. Seared Chicken Breast

Breaded Chicken

$3.99

4 oz. Breaded Chicken Tenderloin

Meatballs

$3.99

4 oz. Italian Meatballs

Vegetarian Breaded "Chicken"

$3.99

4 oz. Breaded Vegetable Based Vegan Protein.

Dessert

Tiramisu

$5.99

Layered espresso dipped lady fingers, mascarpone cheese custard and dusting of coco powder.

Assorted Italian Cookies

$4.99

Assortment of DiCamillo Bakery's traditional Italian cookies. Sesame Cookie Italian Wedding Cookie Fig Cookie Biscotti Amaretti **Contains Tree Nuts**

Almond Biscotti with Chocolate Drizzle

$2.99

DiCamillo Bakery's Almond Biscotti Grande Chocolate Drizzled. ***Contains Tree Nuts***

Beverages

Bottled Water

$1.99

Dasani Water 20 oz. Bottle

S. Pelligrino Sparkling Water

$2.99

San Pellegrino Sparkling Water 16.9 oz. Bottle

Bottled Soda

$2.99

Soda 20 oz. Bottle

Gold Peak Bottled Tea

$2.99

Gold Peak Tea 18.5 oz. Bottle

AHA Seltzer

$2.99

AHA Seltzer 16 oz. Can

Minute Maid Lemonade

$2.99

Minute Maid Lemonade 20 oz. Bottle

Coffee

$1.99

Freshly Brewed Local Overwinter Coffee 10 oz.

Espresso

$2.99

Double Shot Espresso made with local Overwinter Coffee 2 oz.

Cappuccino

$3.99

Freshly Brewed Local Overwinter Espresso Cappuccino with your choice of steamed milk or almond milk 4 oz.

Tap Water

Alcoholic Beverages

Alcoholic beverages can only be purchased when ordering an entree according to NYS law.

101 North Cabernet Sauvignon Glass

$9.50

California grown with smooth notes of red cherry, rich blackberry and toasted oak on the finish.

Gionelli Pinot Grigio Glass

$9.50

This light-bodied Pinot Grigio boasts citrus aromas with flavors of pear and honeydew and a crisp, clean finish. Perfect for all occasions!

Ferrante Chianti - Glass

$10.50

Our House Wine. A great compliment to any of our signature dishes. Ruby Red Color - Intense bouquet of fruit with cherry and black cherry hints. Dry, balanced, fresh and velvety.

101 North Chardonnay Glass

$9.50

California grown with expressive notes of green apple, sweet peach, and honeysuckle. A hint of toasted oak adds to a beautiful balanced, smooth finish.

Paso Cellars Cabernet Sauvignon Glass

$12.50

A medium bodied cabernet with blueberry currant and pepper flavors, hints of oak, moderate tannins and balanced acidity.

Terramia Montepuiciano D'Abruzzo Glass

$10.00

Handcrafted in order to express the spicy and bright character of this popular Italian varietal: one will find rich notes of plum and dark cherry.

Big Ditch Hayburner IPA

$6.00

Hayburner is a luscious and citrusy IPA, with primary notes of orange, melon, grapefruit, and a slightly earthy finish. It packs a firm bitterness but remains balanced by abundant late hop additions and a soft, airy malt base.

Bud Light

$4.00

Featuring a fresh, clean taste with subtle hop aromas, this light lager delivers ultimate refreshment with its delicate malt sweetness and crisp finish.

Cider- Black Bird Estate Reserve

$6.00

A semi-dry hard apple cider aged in Kentucky bourbon barrels. Bold flavors include hints of vanilla and cloves.

EBC Blueberry

$6.00

A dry and fruity wheat beer with the perfect amount of mellow blueberry flavor.

Labatt Blue

$4.00

Labatt Blue has a clean refreshing taste with distinct hop aroma, delicate fruit flavor and a slightly sweet aftertaste.

Labatt Blue Light

$4.00

Labatt Blue Light has a clean refreshing taste with distinct hop aroma, delicate fruit flavor and a slightly sweet aftertaste with less calories than Labatt Blue.

Southerntier IPA

$6.00

Southern Tier IPA is triple-hopped to create a deliciously aromatic and eminently drinkable brew. It pours a deep copper color and is crisp and refreshing. This is a nicely balanced, not-overly aggressive IPA

Stella Artois

$6.00

This premium imported beer is brewed in Belgium and made with light barley malt, and Tomahawk and Saaz hops.

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
5429 Main St Suite 2, Williamsville, NY 14221

