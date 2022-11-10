Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bars & Lounges

Irishman Pub & Eatery - Williamsville

review star

No reviews yet

5601 Main Street

Williamsville, NY 14221

Order Again

Popular Items

Fish & Chips
Irish Spring Rolls
Pretzel/Hook

STARTERS

Buffalo Chicken Rolls

$11.00

Stuffed with Chicken, hot sauce and bleu cheese and served with a side of our house-made bleu cheese

Cajun Seasoned Hot Fries

$9.00

Chicken Quesadilla

$15.00

Guinness BBQ grilled chicken, shredded cheddar cheese, made-in-house salsa and our famous Guinness BBQ Sauce together in a spinach tortilla and served with creme fraiche on the side

Chicken Tenders

$13.00

Breaded chicken tenders deep fried, tossed in a sauce of your choice Guinness BBQ, Buffalo Style: mild medium, hot, extra hot and accompanied by our fresh hand cut fries and blue cheese

French Fries Basket

$6.00

Fried Pickles

$9.00

Five hand breaded and deep fried pickles served with ranch dressing for dipping

Guinness BBQ Wings

$18.00

(GF) Ten, plump juicy wings tossed with our famous Guinness BBQ sauce served with our house made blue cheese (also available Buffalo Style mild, medium, hot, extra hot)

Hot Pepper Rolls

$11.00

(V) Stuffed with hot banana peppers and cheese

Irish Spring Rolls

$11.00

Stuffed with corned beef, swiss cheese, cabbage and our Marie Rose dressing and served with sweet chili sauce for dipping

Pretzel/Hook

$11.00

(V) - JUMBO pretzel on a hook, served with a side of house made Irish mustard, honey mustard and cheese sauce for dipping

Trad Nachos

$15.00

SOUPS + SALADS

Caesar Salad

$11.00

Fresh romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese and homemade croutons tossed in homemade Caesar salad dressing

Chopped Cobb Salad

$17.00

Fresh mixed field greens, with grilled chicken, hard-boiled egg, bacon, crumbled blue cheese, avocado, diced tomato & cucumber served with your choice of dressing

Grilled Shrimp Salad

$17.00

(GF) Grilled shrimp atop fresh mixed greens with tomatoes, cucumber, red onion and avocado served with your choice of dressing

Irish Potato Soup

$6.00

A rich, creamy hearty potato soup

Large Seasonal Salad

$9.00

(GF) (V) Mixed field greens topped with cucumber, tomatoes, and your choice of dressing

Murphy' Irish Onion Soup

$7.00

Our Irish take on "French Onion Soup" we have added a touch of stout of course!

Shaved Almond & Berry Chicken Salad

$17.00

(GF) Grilled chicken served over a bed of mixed field greens with tomatoes, cucumbers, fresh mixed berries, shaved almonds and goat cheese served with a side of our home-made berry vinaigrette dressing

Small Seasonal Salad

$6.00

(GF) (V) Mixed field greens topped with cucumber, tomatoes, and your choice of dressing

Soup of the Day

$6.00

Strawberry/Salmon Salad

$20.00

(GF) Grilled & Chilled Salmon served over a bed of spinach topped with fresh strawberries, sliced cucumber, red onion and goat cheese served with a side of our home-made berry vinaigrette dressing

BURGERS

The Big Irish

$17.00

A half-pound burger char-grilled to your liking, topped with our house blended Irish cheese, sauteed mushrooms, Applewood bacon, onion crisps, lettuce, tomato, onion and our Shebeen sauce

Buffalo Bill Burger

$17.00

A half-pound burger char-grilled to your liking and topped with blue cheese crumbles, Applewood Bacon, hot sauce, onion crisps & our house Shebeen sauce

Banger Burger

$19.00

A half-pound burger char-grilled to your liking, topped with cheddar cheese and swiss cheese, caramelized onions, Irish sausage (bangers) and fried egg

Turkey Burger

$15.00

Ground Turkey burger topped with cheddar cheese, Applewood bacon, avocado, cucumber and spinach served on our signature Celtic knot roll

Main Street Burger

$14.00

A half-pound burger, prepared to your liking and served on our signature Celtic knot roll

Veggie Burger

$13.00

(V) Veggie burger topped with Cheddar Cheese, spinach and avocado served on our signature Celtic knot rool

SANDWICHES

Beef on Weck

$17.00

Our slow roasted beef, piled high on fresh weck roll served with horseradish

Chicken Pretzel Sandwich

$16.00

Grilled chicken breast with Havarti cheese served on fresh, toasted pretzel roll served with lettuce, tomatoes and a side of Irish mustard

Fish Tacos

$15.00

Two soft shell tacos stuffed with Guinness Beer battered haddock, Cheddar Jack Cheese, house made salsa, shredded cabbage and topped with a lime cream sauce, accompanied by hand cut French Fries

Grilled Portobello Wrap

$14.00

(V) A grilled Portobello mushroom set inside a warm spinach wrap with mixed greens, crumbly blue cheese, diced tomatoes, caramelized onions and balsamic dressing

Shrimp Tacos

$17.00

The Rachel

$15.00

Fresh sliced turkey, with our homemade coleslaw, sliced swiss cheese and Marie Rose dressing served on marble rye

The Reuben

$17.00

Our fresh corned beef rounds slow cooked and sliced thin, piled on marble rye bread with sauerkraut and Swiss cheese topped with Marie Rose dressing

MAINS

Fish & Chips

$18.00

Fresh haddock in a Guinness beer batter, accompanied by our fresh hand cut fries, coleslaw and house-made remoulade or tarter sauce

Bangers & Mash

$18.00

Our Irish sausage, char-grilled and served with mashed potatoes, shaved cabbage and spinach, finished with onion gravy

Shepherd's Pie

$18.00

Seasoned ground lamb with fresh assorted root vegetables topped with mashed potatoes and baked to perfection

Gardner's Pie

$15.00

(V) Lentils, tomatoes, aromatic root vegetables, simmered with red wine and fresh herbs, topped with a crispy parmesan potato crust

Guinness Stew

$19.00

Chunks of beef simmered in a house-made Guinness stout gravy with seasonal vegetables

Chicken Pot Pie

$18.00

Fresh chicken and vegetables in a rich, creamy sauce topped with a puff pastry

Drunken Chicken

$20.00

Twin grilled Rosemary - Garlic Chicken Breasts served with mashed potatoes, fresh vegetables and a shot glass of Irish

Cajun Salmon

$27.00

(GF) Blackened Cajun seasoned salmon served with mashed potatoes and fresh vegetables

Broiled Haddock

$20.00

(GF) Broiled Haddock with your choice of Cajun seasoning or lemon-pepper style served with mashed potatoes and fresh vegetables

SPECIALS

Chicken Satay

$13.00

Grilled Romaine Salad

$18.00

Salmon Special

$27.00

Short Rib Special

$20.00

Soup of the day

$6.00

SIDES

$ BBQ Sauce(SD)

$0.50

$ Beer Cheese

$2.00

$ Bleu Cheese(SD)

$1.00

$ Honey Mustard(SD)

$0.50

$ Lime Sauce(SD)

$0.50

$ Mashed Potato(SD)

$5.00

$ Remoulade(SD)

$0.75

$ Salsa(SD)

$0.50

$ Shebeen Sauce(SD)

$0.50

$ Sweet Chili Sauce(SD)

$0.50

$ Tartar Sauce(SD)

$0.75

$ Veggies(SD)

$5.00

KIDS MENU

Kids Fingers & Fries

$8.00

Kids Wings and Fries

$9.00

Kids Chicken Dinner

$10.00

Kids Nachos & Cheese

$7.00

Kids Cheese Quesadillas

$7.00

DESSERTS

Cheesecake

$7.00

Cheesecake & Berries

$8.00

Peanut Butter Pie

$7.00

Irish Pretzel Bread Pudding

$8.00

Irish Pretzel Pudding w/Ice Cream

$10.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
