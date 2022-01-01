Buffalo bars & lounges you'll love
Must-try bars & lounges in Buffalo
BURRITOS • TACOS
Deep South Taco
1701 Hertel Avenue, Buffalo
|Popular items
|Quesadillas
|$12.00
Two grilled flour tortillas, filled with smoked cheddar, queso fresca, chihuahua cheese, and bean puree, as well as your choice of proteins. * note - beans are cooked with ham hocks.
|Nacho Libre Platter
|$19.00
Served on a quarter sheet tray, this platter starts with a layer of our gluten friendly, house seasoned chips, which are then smothered in a layer of our decadent Tres Cheese Tequila Queso. We then a second layer tasty chips and a second, generous portion of Queso. But, that’s only the beginning. When then top that tasty cheesy layer with our Frijoles Charros or (Gawdy Beans), and then guest’s choice of protein. The options are spicy Chicken Pibil, decadent Pork Carnitas or freshly seared Carne Asada. We aren’t done yet. Fresh sliced jalapeños, green onions, diced tomato and a generous portion of Cotija Cheese round out the nacho platter. A heathly garnish of cilantro gives it a little extra flavor. To make vegetarian, substitute our black beans in place of our charros beans.
|Taco al Pastor (c)
|$6.00
We take pork shoulder and cook it (confit style) in Manteca. The rich pork is then covered in our Al Pastor marinade, which gets a great red color from achiote paste and great spice from Chipotle peppers that is balanced by the sweetness of the pineapple. To this spicy meat mixture, we add grilled white onion and sweet grilled pineapple, it’s finished with cilantro, radish and lime wedge.
GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Blackwater Tavern and Tap
12443 Broadway, Alden
|Popular items
|Bacon, Swiss, Mushroom Burger
|$12.00
Lettuce, Tomato, Bacon French Fries
|Pittsburgh Steak Salad
|$14.00
Wae Fries, Tomoato, French Riviera Dressing, Cheddar Cheese
|Classic Cheese Burger
|$11.00
Lettuce, Tomato, French Fries
Bar Bill
8326 Main Street, Clarence
|Popular items
|Beef on Weck - Mini
|$8.95
Our specialty - slow roasted & carved while you wait. Served with a Pickle
|Waffle Fries
|$4.49
All battered & seasoned
|Wings - 20
|$31.95
Served with our homemade bleu cheese
Bada Bing Bar&Grill
42 West Chippewa, Buffalo
|Popular items
|The Bing
|$17.99
A Strip Steak with stuffed hot banana pepper and melted Mozzarella. Served on a fresh seeded garlic roll with french fries or choice of one side.
|10 Wings
|$16.99
Hot, Medium, Mild, Italian Style, BBQ $1.49
|5 Fingers
|$12.99
Served with french fries
Mulberry Italian Ristorante
64 Jackson Ave, Lackawanna
|Popular items
|Rigatoni Alla Vodka
|$16.99
House Made Rigatoni with Vodka Sauce
|Joe Shaw
|$17.99
House Made Rigatoni, Tomato Cream Sauce, Hot Cherry Peppers, Organic Chicken
|Meatball
|$6.99
Our Famous Huge Meatball
SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES
Hutch's
1375 Delaware Ave, Buffalo
|Popular items
|Yellow Fin Tuna
|$39.95
sesame seed crusted, seared, wasabi, pickled ginger, soy dipping sauce
|Thai High Calamari
|$16.50
fried calamari, vegetable slaw, corn salsa, spicy red pepper vinaigrette
|Cookie Cup
|$12.50
whipped cream, fresh fruit, caramel sauce
Community Beer Works
520 7th Street, Buffalo
|Popular items
|Bills Vintage Sweater - 4 Pack
|$14.99
Oat Cream IPA / 7.6% / Not only is his garage a fantastic spot to watch the game, but Bill’s collection of vintage sweaters is second to none. Try this soft and smooth, hazy wonder on for size and let loads of juicy hops and flaked oats float you down a stream of future nostalgia. Let’s Go!
|Buffaloasis 6-Pack
|$10.99
Tropical IPA / 6.5% / Escape to a warmer time in your mind with our new seasonal IPA. Brewed with Golden Promise malt and flaked wheat, then hopped with Citra, El Dorado, and Azacca to create a juicy, tropical fruit bomb of an IPA. Close your eyes,the beach isn’t too far off. Enjoy!
|Alpaca Sweater 4-Pack
|$14.99
Spiced Porter / 6.7% / Alpaca Sweater is a rich and roasty porter with a twist. A medium hop bitterness helps to express chocolate and roasted malt character while Vietnamese cinnamon and ginger balance notes of caramel and coffee that unravel into a perfectly spiced holiday treat.
PASTA • SEAFOOD • SALADS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Creekview Restaurant
5629 Main Street, Williamsville
|Popular items
|CLICK HERE FOR CURBSIDE PICK-UP!
CALL us at (716) 632-9373 when you arrive.
|Penne alla Vodka
|$17.95
tomato cream sauce, fresh basil, asiago cheese
|Cobb Salad
|$16.95
chicken, applewood smoked bacon, avocado, tomato, egg, crumbly bleu, buttermilk basil ranch
Santora's Pizza Pub & Grill
7800 Transit Road, Williamsville
|Popular items
|Personal Cheese
|$8.89
PIZZA SAUCE CHOICES: TRADITIONAL, TOMATO GARLIC, WHITE or PESTO*
Thin crust is available for up to three toppings
*pesto is the price of an additional topping
|Garlic Knots
|$0.85
Our pizza dough, rolled & formed into a knot, proofed and baked with our garlic butter and seasoned Romano/ 6 for 5.89 / 12 for 11.29
Add red sauce for $0.99
|Chicken Quesadilla
|$12.89
Grilled chicken, pico de gallo, mozzarella & cheddar cheese, in a jalapeno cheddar wrap & topped with chives. Served with tequila salsa & sour cream.
FRIED CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Mister Sizzle's
346 Connecticut Street, Buffalo
|Popular items
|Saucy Cowboy
|$12.00
Brioche Roll, Cheddar, BBQ Sauce, Bacon, Sautéed Onion, Pickle
|Mister Fun Guy
|$10.00
Brioche Roll, Beef Patty, Provolone, Sautéed Mushroom, Onion, Mayo
|Butter Burger
|$9.25
Brioche Roll, Beef Patty, Butter, American Cheese, Sautéed Onion
TAPAS • FRENCH FRIES
Lago 210
4038 Hoover Road, Hamburg
|Popular items
|SHRIMP & GRITS
|$29.00
Garlicky shrimp, cheddar grits, blistered tomatoes, salsa Verde, B.A.B.S Andouille
|SHORT RIBS
|$39.00
Red wine braised short ribs over local root vegetable hash, and seasonal vegetables
|ALL THE DIPS
|$16.00
Homemade hummus, bruschetta & roasted pepper feta dip, served with naan & sweet potato flatbread
SOUPS
Saigon Bangkok Restaurant
8080 Transit Rd, Buffalo
|Popular items
|Tom Yum
|$3.95
Choice of SHRIMP (+1.00), CHICKEN, or TOFU with mushrooms in spicy hot & sour shrimp broth, garnished with scallions & Thai basil.
|Thai Roll
|$5.50
Thai chicken & pork spring rolls with surry spice and taro, served with spicy white turnip sauce
|Fresh Summer Roll
|$6.95
Lettuce, basil, mint, cucumbers, shrimp, and chicken wrapped in steamed rice paper, served with a peanut hoisin sauce.
Pubski Pub
2437 William St, Buffalo
|Popular items
|Choose 3 Pierogis
|$6.95
|NE Clam Chowder Bowl
|$5.95
|Beer Battered
|$15.95
Rocco's Wood Fired Pizza
5433 Transit Road, Williamsville
|Popular items
|Single(9) Wood Oven
|$15.00
marinated in lemon, olive oil, garlic, herbs, roasted in our wood-burning oven
|Large Broccoli Rabe Pizza
|$24.95
sausage, garlic evoo, hot roasted banana peppers, mozzarella
|Italian Salad
V | GF
PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES
Hydraulic Hearth
716 Swan Street, Buffalo
|Popular items
|Farm Salad
|$11.00
winter greens, radish, carrot, golden beet, roasted almonds, lemon vinaigrette
|BILLS GAME SPECIAL
|$20.00
A pepperoni pizza and a 4-pack of our 16oz pilsners
|Mushroom & Truffle
|$16.00
garlic oil base, flat 12 mushrooms, local arugula, truffle salad, pecorino
FRENCH FRIES
Mike & Pop's Bistro & Tavern
3020 Delaware Ave, Buffalo, NY 14217, Kenmore
|Popular items
|Pretzel Fries
|$6.99
Salted pretzel fries served with our beer cheese.
|Pop's Steak Sandwich
|$16.99
A strip steak grilled on a garlic hoagie roll topped with a stuffed banana pepper and melted pepper jack cheese.
|Bourbon Steak Sandwich
|$16.99
A strip steak grilled on a toasted hoagie roll topped with caramelized onions, mushrooms, bourbon sauce, and your choice of cheese.
FRENCH FRIES
Wellington Pub
1541 Hertel Ave, Buffalo
|Popular items
|Reuben
|$10.99
Tender corned beef, Swiss cheese, sauerkraut, and Thousand Island dressing on rye bread.
|Fish Fry
|$13.99
Beer battered haddock served with coleslaw & tartar sauce. fries, , potato salad and pasta salad.
|Mozzarella Sticks
|$6.99
Lightly breaded, deep fried and served with pizza sauce.
Santora's Pizza Pub & Grill
1 Walden Galleria, Cheektowaga
|Popular items
|Garlic Knots
|$0.85
Our pizza dough, rolled & formed into a knot, proofed and baked with our garlic butter and seasoned Romano/ 6 for 5.89 / 12 for 11.29
Add red sauce for $0.99
|Chicken Quesadilla
|$12.89
Grilled chicken, pico de gallo, mozzarella & cheddar cheese, topped with chives and served with tequila salsa
|Personal Cheese
|$8.89
PIZZA SAUCE CHOICES: TRADITIONAL, TOMATO GARLIC, WHITE or PESTO*
Thin crust is available for up to three toppings
*pesto is the price of an additional topping
BBQ • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Fat Bob's Smokehouse
41 Virginia Place, Buffalo
|Popular items
|Brisket + Ribs Combo
|$24.99
juicy brisket, and a quarter rack of ribs with choice of two sides
|Pulled Pork
|$12.99
smoked pulled pork shoulder on a kaiser roll
|1 lb Pulled Pork
|$12.99
1lb. Recommended for 2-3 ppl.
**Any order over 3 pounds is not guaranteed. **
Duffs Famous Wings
4545 Transit Rd., Williamsville
|Popular items
|Beef on Weck
|$11.99
Another Buffalo favorite! Trimmed and seasoned angus beef, seared and 24-hour slow cooked.
|Large Fries
|$5.99
Deep fried, shoestring cut, unsalted slices of potato
|Small Fries
|$4.49
Deep fried, shoestring cut, unsalted slices of potato
Tappo Italian Restaurant
338 Ellicott Street, Buffalo
|Popular items
|Garlic Cheese Bread
|$6.00
Italian bread with garlic butter topped with mozzarella, provolone & parmesan cheeses, baked until golden and cut into 8 slices. Vegetarian & Nut Free.
|Lasagna (Beef, Pork & Cheese)
|$18.00
layered pasta, cheeses, meat and sauce, baked and served with our traditional red sauce. Nut Free.
|Five Hand-Made Meatballs
|$11.00
hand-made beef & pork meatballs in our traditional red sauce with parmesan cheese. Nut Free.
Santora's Pizza Pub & Grill
1402 Millersport Hwy, Williamsville
|Popular items
|Pecan Berry Salad
|$12.89
Mixed field greens, strawberries, blueberries, candied pecans, craisins & goat cheese. Served with homemade balsamic dressing. Add Grilled Chicken $5.89
|Garlic Knots
|$0.85
Our pizza dough, rolled & formed into a knot, proofed and baked with our garlic butter and seasoned Romano/ 6 for 5.89 / 12 for 11.29
Add red sauce for $0.99
|Personal Cheese
|$8.89
PIZZA SAUCE CHOICES: TRADITIONAL, TOMATO GARLIC, WHITE or PESTO*
Thin crust is available for up to three toppings
*pesto is the price of an additional topping
The Rose
199 Scott Street, Buffalo