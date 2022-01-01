Buffalo bars & lounges you'll love

Toast

Must-try bars & lounges in Buffalo

Deep South Taco image

BURRITOS • TACOS

Deep South Taco

1701 Hertel Avenue, Buffalo

Avg 3.8 (1896 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Quesadillas$12.00
Two grilled flour tortillas, filled with smoked cheddar, queso fresca, chihuahua cheese, and bean puree, as well as your choice of proteins. * note - beans are cooked with ham hocks.
Nacho Libre Platter$19.00
Served on a quarter sheet tray, this platter starts with a layer of our gluten friendly, house seasoned chips, which are then smothered in a layer of our decadent Tres Cheese Tequila Queso. We then a second layer tasty chips and a second, generous portion of Queso. But, that’s only the beginning. When then top that tasty cheesy layer with our Frijoles Charros or (Gawdy Beans), and then guest’s choice of protein. The options are spicy Chicken Pibil, decadent Pork Carnitas or freshly seared Carne Asada. We aren’t done yet. Fresh sliced jalapeños, green onions, diced tomato and a generous portion of Cotija Cheese round out the nacho platter. A heathly garnish of cilantro gives it a little extra flavor. To make vegetarian, substitute our black beans in place of our charros beans.
Taco al Pastor (c)$6.00
We take pork shoulder and cook it (confit style) in Manteca. The rich pork is then covered in our Al Pastor marinade, which gets a great red color from achiote paste and great spice from Chipotle peppers that is balanced by the sweetness of the pineapple. To this spicy meat mixture, we add grilled white onion and sweet grilled pineapple, it’s finished with cilantro, radish and lime wedge.
More about Deep South Taco
Blackwater Tavern and Tap image

GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Blackwater Tavern and Tap

12443 Broadway, Alden

Avg 4.5 (662 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Bacon, Swiss, Mushroom Burger$12.00
Lettuce, Tomato, Bacon French Fries
Pittsburgh Steak Salad$14.00
Wae Fries, Tomoato, French Riviera Dressing, Cheddar Cheese
Classic Cheese Burger$11.00
Lettuce, Tomato, French Fries
More about Blackwater Tavern and Tap
Bar Bill image

 

Bar Bill

8326 Main Street, Clarence

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Beef on Weck - Mini$8.95
Our specialty - slow roasted & carved while you wait. Served with a Pickle
Waffle Fries$4.49
All battered & seasoned
Wings - 20$31.95
Served with our homemade bleu cheese
More about Bar Bill
Bada Bing Bar&Grill image

 

Bada Bing Bar&Grill

42 West Chippewa, Buffalo

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
The Bing$17.99
A Strip Steak with stuffed hot banana pepper and melted Mozzarella. Served on a fresh seeded garlic roll with french fries or choice of one side.
10 Wings$16.99
Hot, Medium, Mild, Italian Style, BBQ $1.49
5 Fingers$12.99
Served with french fries
More about Bada Bing Bar&Grill
Mulberry Italian Ristorante image

 

Mulberry Italian Ristorante

64 Jackson Ave, Lackawanna

Avg 4.3 (1561 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Rigatoni Alla Vodka$16.99
House Made Rigatoni with Vodka Sauce
Joe Shaw$17.99
House Made Rigatoni, Tomato Cream Sauce, Hot Cherry Peppers, Organic Chicken
Meatball$6.99
Our Famous Huge Meatball
More about Mulberry Italian Ristorante
Hutch's image

SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES

Hutch's

1375 Delaware Ave, Buffalo

Avg 5 (3387 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Yellow Fin Tuna$39.95
sesame seed crusted, seared, wasabi, pickled ginger, soy dipping sauce
Thai High Calamari$16.50
fried calamari, vegetable slaw, corn salsa, spicy red pepper vinaigrette
Cookie Cup$12.50
whipped cream, fresh fruit, caramel sauce
More about Hutch's
Community Beer Works image

 

Community Beer Works

520 7th Street, Buffalo

Avg 4.6 (300 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Bills Vintage Sweater - 4 Pack$14.99
Oat Cream IPA / 7.6% / Not only is his garage a fantastic spot to watch the game, but Bill’s collection of vintage sweaters is second to none. Try this soft and smooth, hazy wonder on for size and let loads of juicy hops and flaked oats float you down a stream of future nostalgia. Let’s Go!
Buffaloasis 6-Pack$10.99
Tropical IPA / 6.5% / Escape to a warmer time in your mind with our new seasonal IPA. Brewed with Golden Promise malt and flaked wheat, then hopped with Citra, El Dorado, and Azacca to create a juicy, tropical fruit bomb of an IPA. Close your eyes,the beach isn’t too far off. Enjoy!
Alpaca Sweater 4-Pack$14.99
Spiced Porter / 6.7% / Alpaca Sweater is a rich and roasty porter with a twist. A medium hop bitterness helps to express chocolate and roasted malt character while Vietnamese cinnamon and ginger balance notes of caramel and coffee that unravel into a perfectly spiced holiday treat.
More about Community Beer Works
Creekview Restaurant image

PASTA • SEAFOOD • SALADS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Creekview Restaurant

5629 Main Street, Williamsville

Avg 4.3 (587 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
CLICK HERE FOR CURBSIDE PICK-UP!
CALL us at (716) 632-9373 when you arrive.
Penne alla Vodka$17.95
tomato cream sauce, fresh basil, asiago cheese
Cobb Salad$16.95
chicken, applewood smoked bacon, avocado, tomato, egg, crumbly bleu, buttermilk basil ranch
More about Creekview Restaurant
Santora's Pizza Pub & Grill image

 

Santora's Pizza Pub & Grill

7800 Transit Road, Williamsville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Personal Cheese$8.89
PIZZA SAUCE CHOICES: TRADITIONAL, TOMATO GARLIC, WHITE or PESTO*
Thin crust is available for up to three toppings
*pesto is the price of an additional topping
Garlic Knots$0.85
Our pizza dough, rolled & formed into a knot, proofed and baked with our garlic butter and seasoned Romano/ 6 for 5.89 / 12 for 11.29
Add red sauce for $0.99
Chicken Quesadilla$12.89
Grilled chicken, pico de gallo, mozzarella & cheddar cheese, in a jalapeno cheddar wrap & topped with chives. Served with tequila salsa & sour cream.
More about Santora's Pizza Pub & Grill
Mister Sizzle's image

FRIED CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Mister Sizzle's

346 Connecticut Street, Buffalo

Avg 4.5 (68 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Saucy Cowboy$12.00
Brioche Roll, Cheddar, BBQ Sauce, Bacon, Sautéed Onion, Pickle
Mister Fun Guy$10.00
Brioche Roll, Beef Patty, Provolone, Sautéed Mushroom, Onion, Mayo
Butter Burger$9.25
Brioche Roll, Beef Patty, Butter, American Cheese, Sautéed Onion
More about Mister Sizzle's
Lago 210 image

TAPAS • FRENCH FRIES

Lago 210

4038 Hoover Road, Hamburg

Avg 3 (35 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
SHRIMP & GRITS$29.00
Garlicky shrimp, cheddar grits, blistered tomatoes, salsa Verde, B.A.B.S Andouille
SHORT RIBS$39.00
Red wine braised short ribs over local root vegetable hash, and seasonal vegetables
ALL THE DIPS$16.00
Homemade hummus, bruschetta & roasted pepper feta dip, served with naan & sweet potato flatbread
More about Lago 210
Saigon Bangkok Restaurant image

SOUPS

Saigon Bangkok Restaurant

8080 Transit Rd, Buffalo

Avg 4.6 (757 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Tom Yum$3.95
Choice of SHRIMP (+1.00), CHICKEN, or TOFU with mushrooms in spicy hot & sour shrimp broth, garnished with scallions & Thai basil.
Thai Roll$5.50
Thai chicken & pork spring rolls with surry spice and taro, served with spicy white turnip sauce
Fresh Summer Roll$6.95
Lettuce, basil, mint, cucumbers, shrimp, and chicken wrapped in steamed rice paper, served with a peanut hoisin sauce.
More about Saigon Bangkok Restaurant
Pubski Pub image

 

Pubski Pub

2437 William St, Buffalo

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Choose 3 Pierogis$6.95
NE Clam Chowder Bowl$5.95
Beer Battered$15.95
More about Pubski Pub
Rocco's Wood Fired Pizza image

 

Rocco's Wood Fired Pizza

5433 Transit Road, Williamsville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Single(9) Wood Oven$15.00
marinated in lemon, olive oil, garlic, herbs, roasted in our wood-burning oven
Large Broccoli Rabe Pizza$24.95
sausage, garlic evoo, hot roasted banana peppers, mozzarella
Italian Salad
V | GF
More about Rocco's Wood Fired Pizza
Hydraulic Hearth image

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

Hydraulic Hearth

716 Swan Street, Buffalo

Avg 4.5 (893 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Farm Salad$11.00
winter greens, radish, carrot, golden beet, roasted almonds, lemon vinaigrette
BILLS GAME SPECIAL$20.00
A pepperoni pizza and a 4-pack of our 16oz pilsners
Mushroom & Truffle$16.00
garlic oil base, flat 12 mushrooms, local arugula, truffle salad, pecorino
More about Hydraulic Hearth
Mike & Pop's Bistro & Tavern image

FRENCH FRIES

Mike & Pop's Bistro & Tavern

3020 Delaware Ave, Buffalo, NY 14217, Kenmore

Avg 5 (13 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Pretzel Fries$6.99
Salted pretzel fries served with our beer cheese.
Pop's Steak Sandwich$16.99
A strip steak grilled on a garlic hoagie roll topped with a stuffed banana pepper and melted pepper jack cheese.
Bourbon Steak Sandwich$16.99
A strip steak grilled on a toasted hoagie roll topped with caramelized onions, mushrooms, bourbon sauce, and your choice of cheese.
More about Mike & Pop's Bistro & Tavern
Wellington Pub image

FRENCH FRIES

Wellington Pub

1541 Hertel Ave, Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (725 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Reuben$10.99
Tender corned beef, Swiss cheese, sauerkraut, and Thousand Island dressing on rye bread.
Fish Fry$13.99
Beer battered haddock served with coleslaw & tartar sauce. fries, , potato salad and pasta salad.
Mozzarella Sticks$6.99
Lightly breaded, deep fried and served with pizza sauce.
More about Wellington Pub
Santora's Pizza Pub & Grill image

 

Santora's Pizza Pub & Grill

1 Walden Galleria, Cheektowaga

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Garlic Knots$0.85
Our pizza dough, rolled & formed into a knot, proofed and baked with our garlic butter and seasoned Romano/ 6 for 5.89 / 12 for 11.29
Add red sauce for $0.99
Chicken Quesadilla$12.89
Grilled chicken, pico de gallo, mozzarella & cheddar cheese, topped with chives and served with tequila salsa
Personal Cheese$8.89
PIZZA SAUCE CHOICES: TRADITIONAL, TOMATO GARLIC, WHITE or PESTO*
Thin crust is available for up to three toppings
*pesto is the price of an additional topping
More about Santora's Pizza Pub & Grill
Fat Bob's Smokehouse image

BBQ • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Fat Bob's Smokehouse

41 Virginia Place, Buffalo

Avg 4 (527 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Brisket + Ribs Combo$24.99
juicy brisket, and a quarter rack of ribs with choice of two sides
Pulled Pork$12.99
smoked pulled pork shoulder on a kaiser roll
1 lb Pulled Pork$12.99
1lb. Recommended for 2-3 ppl.
**Any order over 3 pounds is not guaranteed. **
More about Fat Bob's Smokehouse
Duffs Famous Wings image

 

Duffs Famous Wings

4545 Transit Rd., Williamsville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Beef on Weck$11.99
Another Buffalo favorite! Trimmed and seasoned angus beef, seared and 24-hour slow cooked.
Large Fries$5.99
Deep fried, shoestring cut, unsalted slices of potato
Small Fries$4.49
Deep fried, shoestring cut, unsalted slices of potato
More about Duffs Famous Wings
Tappo Italian Restaurant image

 

Tappo Italian Restaurant

338 Ellicott Street, Buffalo

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Garlic Cheese Bread$6.00
Italian bread with garlic butter topped with mozzarella, provolone & parmesan cheeses, baked until golden and cut into 8 slices. Vegetarian & Nut Free.
Lasagna (Beef, Pork & Cheese)$18.00
layered pasta, cheeses, meat and sauce, baked and served with our traditional red sauce. Nut Free.
Five Hand-Made Meatballs$11.00
hand-made beef & pork meatballs in our traditional red sauce with parmesan cheese. Nut Free.
More about Tappo Italian Restaurant
Santora's Pizza Pub & Grill image

 

Santora's Pizza Pub & Grill

1402 Millersport Hwy, Williamsville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Pecan Berry Salad$12.89
Mixed field greens, strawberries, blueberries, candied pecans, craisins & goat cheese. Served with homemade balsamic dressing. Add Grilled Chicken $5.89
Garlic Knots$0.85
Our pizza dough, rolled & formed into a knot, proofed and baked with our garlic butter and seasoned Romano/ 6 for 5.89 / 12 for 11.29
Add red sauce for $0.99
Personal Cheese$8.89
PIZZA SAUCE CHOICES: TRADITIONAL, TOMATO GARLIC, WHITE or PESTO*
Thin crust is available for up to three toppings
*pesto is the price of an additional topping
More about Santora's Pizza Pub & Grill
Chocolate Bar image

 

Chocolate Bar

114 Chippewa, Buffalo

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Chocolate Bar
Hatchets and Hops image

 

Hatchets and Hops

505 Main Street, Buffalo

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Hatchets and Hops
Restaurant banner

 

My Dad's Market & Restaurant

6850 Main Street, Williamsville

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about My Dad's Market & Restaurant
Restaurant banner

 

Tappo Day Club

140 Chandler Street, Buffalo

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Tappo Day Club
The Rose image

 

The Rose

199 Scott Street, Buffalo

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about The Rose

