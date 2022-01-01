A map showing the location of Tappo Day Club 140 Chandler StreetView gallery
Bars & Lounges

Tappo Day Club 140 Chandler Street

review star

No reviews yet

140 Chandler Street

Buffalo, NY 14207

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Menu

Hot Dog

$5.99

Double Hamburger

$13.99

Italian Sausage

$10.99

Bratwurst Sausage

$10.99

Chicken Sausage

$10.99

Soda

$2.00

Hamburg

$9.99

Cheese

$0.10

Peppers

$0.10

Onion

$0.10

Ketchup

Mustard

Relish

Mayo

Lettuce

Tomato

Pickles

Bag Of Chips

$1.00

Black Bean Burger

$10.00

Pico D G

$0.10
All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

140 Chandler Street, Buffalo, NY 14207

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Similar restaurants in your area

Hatchets and Hops - Blackrock
orange starNo Reviews
68 Tonawanda Street Buffalo, NY 14207
View restaurantnext
Jack Rabbit - 1010 Elmwood Ave, Buffalo, NY 14222
orange starNo Reviews
1010 Elmwood Ave, Buffalo, NY 14222 Buffalo, NY 14222
View restaurantnext
Hutch's
orange star5.0 • 3,387
1375 Delaware Ave Buffalo, NY 14209
View restaurantnext
Mister Sizzle's - 346 Connecticut Street
orange star4.5 • 68
346 Connecticut Street Buffalo, NY 14213
View restaurantnext
Mike & Pop's Bistro & Tavern
orange star5.0 • 13
3020 Delaware Ave, Buffalo, NY 14217 Kenmore, NY 14217
View restaurantnext
Wellington Pub
orange star4.4 • 725
1541 Hertel Ave Buffalo, NY 14216
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Buffalo

PATS PIZZERIA
orange star4.1 • 326
544 Ontario Street Buffalo, NY 14207
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Buffalo
South Buffalo
review star
Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)
Elmwood Village
review star
Avg 4.1 (10 restaurants)
Main Street
review star
Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)
Westside
review star
Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)
Allentown
review star
Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)
Eastside
review star
Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)
North Buffalo
review star
Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)
Downtown
review star
Avg 4.6 (20 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston