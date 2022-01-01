Restaurant header imageView gallery
Italian
Bars & Lounges

Mulberry Italian Ristorante

1,561 Reviews

$$

64 Jackson Ave

Lackawanna, NY 14218

Appetizers (takeout apps)

Stuffed Banana Peppers

$16.29

Sausage stuffing with mozzarella and bread crumbs

Meatball

$8.49

Our Famous Huge Meatball

Stuffed Mushrooms al Forno

$13.79

tuscan kale, scallions, fontina, mozzarella

Arancini

$12.79

Nduja, Fontina, Tomato Sauce, Basil Pesto

Fried Mozzarella

$9.79

tomato sauce

House Made Cheese Sticks

$11.99

breaded and fried basket cheese, tomato sauce

Sliced Meatball Parm

$10.49

Our Famous Meatball sliced with melted mozzarella

One & One

$11.59

a meatball and sausage link

Chicken Wings

$15.79+

Award-Winning

Salads (takeout salads)

Entree Caesar Salad

$11.79

Side Caesar

$6.99

Side House Salad

$5.29

Roasted Beets

$14.79

imported creamy gorgonzola, balsamic onions, marcona almonds, mixed greens

Madelyn Salad

$14.79

mixed greens, strawberries, cucumber, red onion, crumbled feta, candied walnuts, strawberry vinaigrette

a la carte Pasta (takeout pasta)

Served with Our House Tomato Sauce

Homemade Rigatoni

$15.79

Homemade Spaghetti

$15.79

Gnocchi

$18.79

Homemade Ricotta Gnocchi

Manicotti

$16.79

Homemade Crepes rolled with Ricotta, baked with mozzarella

Cheese Ravioli

$15.79

from Gondola

Gluten Free Fusilli

$14.99

Gluten Free Cheese Tortellini

$15.99

Entrees (takeout entrees)

Bolognese

$24.79

Classic Beef, Pork and Veal Ragu with Tagliatelle Pasta

Bowties N' Broccoli

$19.79

Homemade Farfalle Pasta, Broccoli, Sliced Garlic, EVOO, Ricotta Salata, Bread Crumbs

Chicken Parm

$24.79

Side of Linguine

Eggplant Parm

$21.79

Side of Linguine

GF Lasagna

$26.79

Layers of Gluten Free Pasta Sheets, ground beef & sausage, ricotta. Baked with mozzarella & Pepperoni on top!

Gnocchi Mulberry

$21.29

Ricotta Gnocchi, Crumbled Sausage, Hot Peppers, Tomato Sauce, Baked in Mozzarella

Italian "Goulash"

$18.79

sausage, beef, ’nduja, veal, mushrooms, homemade elbows

Joe Shaw

$19.79

House Made Rigatoni, Tomato Cream Sauce, Hot Cherry Peppers, Organic Chicken

Lasagna

$26.79

Made Famous on the Food Network! Layers of sliced meatball, ground beef, sausage & ricotta. Baked with mozzarella on top!

Pasta Martoche

$27.79

Crab, Asparagus, Vodka Sauce, Baby Shell Pasta

Rigatoni Alla Vodka

$18.79

House Made Rigatoni with Vodka Sauce

Scallops Amore

$29.79

Pan Seared Sea Scallops with Mushroom-Shallot Cream Sauce, Peas, Linguine

Spaghetti Parm

$16.99

Homemade Spaghetti with Tomato Sauce, Baked in Mozzarella

Stuffed Shells

$18.79

like Grandma's, except we make the shells here! stuffed with ricotta and baked in mozzarella

Veal Chop Parm

$35.79

Fresh, Pounded & Breaded in House Bone In Veal Chop with side of Linguine

Sides (takeout sides)

Crumbly Bleu

$1.29

(added on side to chef salad)

Gluten Free Meatballs

$8.49

Side Meatball

$8.49

Sausage Link

$4.99

Side Ricotta

$1.99

Desserts (takeout desserts)

New York Cheesecake

$7.29

melba sauce drizzle

Cannoli

$5.29

traditional cannoli

Tiramisu

$6.99

traditional

Other Stuff (takeout)

Jar of Sauce

Jar of Sauce

$6.99

24oz Jar of our house tomato sauce

Quart Sauce

$8.99

Utensil Set

Bread & Butter $

$0.29

House Ciabatta Slices

12oz Egg Spaghetti

$4.50
All hours
Sunday2:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Most authentic Italian cuisine this side of the Big Apple!

Website

Location

64 Jackson Ave, Lackawanna, NY 14218

Directions

