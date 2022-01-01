Italian
Bars & Lounges
Mulberry Italian Ristorante
1,561 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|2:00 pm - 7:00 pm
|Monday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info
Most authentic Italian cuisine this side of the Big Apple!
Location
64 Jackson Ave, Lackawanna, NY 14218
Gallery