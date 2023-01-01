Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken alfredo pizza in Buffalo

Buffalo restaurants
Buffalo restaurants that serve chicken alfredo pizza

Mister Pizza image

PIZZA • CHICKEN WINGS

Mister Pizza - Elmwood

1065 Elmwood Ave, Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (13416 reviews)
Takeout
Personal Chicken Alfredo Pizza$11.99
Specially seasoned Chicken Breast with Broccoli, Monterey Jack and Mozzarella Cheese on top of our famous dough with Alfredo Sauce base. (Substitute sliced Tomatoes for Broccoli at no extra charge)
More about Mister Pizza - Elmwood
Item pic

 

Macy's Place Pizzeria

3348 Genesee St, Cheektowaga

No reviews yet
Takeout
Large Chicken Broccoli Alfredo Pizza$28.49
Alfredo Sauce, Garlic Butter, Chicken, Broccoli, Mozzarella, Cheddar
More about Macy's Place Pizzeria
Item pic

 

Macy's Place Kenmore - 3100 Delaware Avenue

3100 Delaware Avenue, Kenmore

No reviews yet
Takeout
Large Chicken Broccoli Alfredo Pizza$28.49
Alfredo Sauce, Garlic Butter, Chicken, Broccoli, Mozzarella, Cheddar
More about Macy's Place Kenmore - 3100 Delaware Avenue

