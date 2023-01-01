Chicken alfredo pizza in Buffalo
Buffalo restaurants that serve chicken alfredo pizza
PIZZA • CHICKEN WINGS
Mister Pizza - Elmwood
1065 Elmwood Ave, Buffalo
|Personal Chicken Alfredo Pizza
|$11.99
Specially seasoned Chicken Breast with Broccoli, Monterey Jack and Mozzarella Cheese on top of our famous dough with Alfredo Sauce base. (Substitute sliced Tomatoes for Broccoli at no extra charge)
Macy's Place Pizzeria
3348 Genesee St, Cheektowaga
|Large Chicken Broccoli Alfredo Pizza
|$28.49
Alfredo Sauce, Garlic Butter, Chicken, Broccoli, Mozzarella, Cheddar