Lloyd Taco Factory- North Buffalo

review star

No reviews yet

1503 Hertel Avenue

Buffalo, NY 14216

Order Again

Popular Items

Grilled Chicken Burrito
Grilled Chicken Taco
Crispy Fish Taco

SPECIALS!

The Gobbler Taco

The Gobbler Taco

$3.79

Oven roasted dark meat turkey, baby kale, orange vinaigrette, mayo, cran-apple Chutney, house corn tortilla

The Gobbler Burrito

The Gobbler Burrito

$11.49

Oven roasted dark meat turkey, baby kale, orange vinaigrette, mayo, cran-apple Chutney, house flour tortilla, rice, cabbage, Chimi

The Gobbler El Camino

The Gobbler El Camino

$11.49

Oven roasted dark meat turkey, baby kale, orange vinaigrette, mayo, cran-apple Chutney, rice, cabbage, Chimi

Single Churro

Single Churro

$1.99

A Spanish style cinnamon & sugar coated fried pastry snack. A crispy exterior and custard like interior, produced in house by hand for consistency and quality.

Churn Ice Cream Sandwiches

Churn Ice Cream Sandwiches

$5.49

Flavors Vary

Corn & Bean Salad

Corn & Bean Salad

$3.49

This is a classic lloyd backyard style salad that is a great accompaniment to any meal. It is full of kidney and garbanzo beans, corn off the cob, scallions and cilantro. We finish it with our signature Chimi sauce, mayo and cotija cheese.

Old School Tacos

Grilled Chicken Taco

Grilled Chicken Taco

$3.59

Antibiotic and hormone-free chicken, lloyd corn tortilla, jack, cabbage, Chimi, Roja, cilantro

Braised Beef Taco

Braised Beef Taco

$3.59

Pasture-raised local beef, lloyd corn tortilla, jack, cabbage, Chimi, Roja, cilantro

Slow Roasted Pork Taco

Slow Roasted Pork Taco

$3.59

Antibiotic and hormone-free pork, lloyd corn tortilla, jack, cabbage, Chimi, Roja, cilantro

Stewed Organic Black Bean Taco

Stewed Organic Black Bean Taco

$3.59

Organic black beans, lloyd corn tortilla, jack, cabbage, Chimi, Roja, cilantro

New School Tacos

Dirty South Taco

Dirty South Taco

$3.79

Buttermilk fried, antibiotic and hormone-free chicken, lloyd corn tortilla, baby kale, bacon aioli, local maple syrup, waffle pieces

Big lloyd Taco

Big lloyd Taco

$3.79

Local pasture-raised ground beef, lloyd corn tortilla, cheddar, romaine, pickles, onions, special sauce, sesame seeds

Crispy Fish Taco

Crispy Fish Taco

$3.79

Wild Pollock, lloyd corn tortilla, cabbage, radish, chipotle mayo, Chimi, cilantro

Skinny Thai Taco

Skinny Thai Taco

$3.79

Organic fried tofu, lloyd corn tortilla, Asian cukes, radish, peanut sauce, scallions, cilantro *CONTAINS PEANUTS*

The Gobbler Taco

The Gobbler Taco

$3.79

Oven roasted dark meat turkey, baby kale, orange vinaigrette, mayo, cran-apple Chutney, house corn tortilla

Old School Burritos

Grilled Chicken Burrito

Grilled Chicken Burrito

$10.99

Antibiotic and hormone-free chicken, flour tortilla, rice, beans, jack, cabbage, Chimi, Roja

Braised Beef Burrito

Braised Beef Burrito

$10.99

Pasture-raised local beef, flour tortilla, rice, beans, jack, cabbage, Chimi, Roja

Slow Roasted Pork Burrito

Slow Roasted Pork Burrito

$10.99

Antibiotic and hormone-free pork, flour tortilla, rice, beans, jack, cabbage, Chimi, Roja

Stewed Organic Black Bean Burrito

Stewed Organic Black Bean Burrito

$10.99

Organic black beans, flour tortilla, rice, jack, cabbage, Chimi, Roja

New School Burritos

Who doesn't love Thanksgiving Dinner! We wanted to take all the comforting seasonal flavors and put it into 1 dish. It’s almost like making a Late Night Sandwich with all of the leftover ingredients from Thanksgiving (Our favorite part).
Dirty South Burrito

Dirty South Burrito

$11.49

Buttermilk fried, antibiotic and hormone-free chicken, flour tortilla, rice, cabbage, baby kale, bacon aioli, local maple syrup, waffle pieces

Big lloyd Burrito

Big lloyd Burrito

$11.49

Local pasture-raised ground beef, flour tortilla, rice, cheddar, romaine, pickles, onions, special sauce, sesame seeds

Crispy Fish Burrito

Crispy Fish Burrito

$11.49

Wild Pollock, flour tortilla, rice, cabbage, radish, chipotle mayo, Chimi, cilantro

Skinny Thai Burrito

Skinny Thai Burrito

$11.49

Organic fried tofu, flour tortilla, rice, cabbage, Asian cukes, radish, peanut sauce, scallions, cilantro

The Gobbler Burrito

The Gobbler Burrito

$11.49

Oven roasted dark meat turkey, baby kale, orange vinaigrette, mayo, cran-apple Chutney, house flour tortilla, rice, cabbage, Chimi

Old School El Camino

Grilled Chicken El Camino

Grilled Chicken El Camino

$10.99

Antibiotic and hormone-free chicken, cabbage and romaine, rice, beans, jack, Chimi, Roja, Pickled Reds, cilantro

Braised Beef El Camino

Braised Beef El Camino

$10.99

Pasture-raised local beef, cabbage and romaine, rice, beans, jack, Chimi, Roja, Pickled Reds, cilantro

Slow Roasted Pork El Camino

Slow Roasted Pork El Camino

$10.99

Antibiotic and hormone-free pork, cabbage and romaine, rice, beans, jack, Chimi, Roja, Pickled Reds, cilantro

Stewed Organic Black Bean El Camino

Stewed Organic Black Bean El Camino

$10.99

Organic black beans, cabbage and romaine, rice, jack, Chimi, Roja, Pickled Reds, cilantro

New School El Camino

Dirty South El Camino

Dirty South El Camino

$11.49

Buttermilk fried, antibiotic and hormone-free chicken, cabbage and romaine, rice, baby kale, bacon aioli, local maple syrup, waffle pieces

Big lloyd El Camino

Big lloyd El Camino

$11.49

Local pasture-raised ground beef, flour tortilla, rice, cheddar, romaine, pickles, onions, special sauce, sesame seeds

Crispy Fish El Camino

Crispy Fish El Camino

$11.49

Wild Pollock, cabbage and romaine, rice, radish, chipotle mayo, Chimi, cilantro

Skinny Thai El Camino

Skinny Thai El Camino

$11.49

Organic fried tofu, cabbage and romaine, rice, Asian cukes, radish, peanut sauce, scallions, cilantro

The Gobbler El Camino

The Gobbler El Camino

$11.49

Oven roasted dark meat turkey, baby kale, orange vinaigrette, mayo, cran-apple Chutney, rice, cabbage, Chimi

Tricked Out Nachos

Tricked Out Nachos

Tricked Out Nachos

$11.99

lloyd corn tortilla chips, Queso, Crema Mexicana, Roja, Pickled Reds, jalapeños, cilantro

S'more Stuff

Drunken Chicken Quesadilla

Drunken Chicken Quesadilla

$11.49

Antibiotic and hormone-free chicken tossed in mezcal salsa, Chihuahua cheese, flour tortilla, with cabbage, Crema Mexicana, Pickled Reds, and Roja on the side

Quesadilla

Quesadilla

$6.99

Choice of protein, jack, flour tortilla, with cabbage, Crema Mexicana, Pickled Reds, and Roja on the side

Cortez Salad

Cortez Salad

$6.99

Shredded cabbage, romaine, & baby kale, lloyd Caesar dressing, cotija cheese, spiced candied pumpkin seeds, crispy fried lloyd corn tortilla strips

The Crispy Pig

The Crispy Pig

$10.69

Fried pork cutlet, DiCamillo roll, romaine, spicy tomato relish, roasted garlic aioli

Sides n' Such

Reg Nacho

Reg Nacho

$6.49

lloyd chips, Roja, Queso OR house guac

Crack-ed Potatoes

Crack-ed Potatoes

$5.49

Crispy-fried local fingerlings, garlic oil, ssamjang “crack” sauce, mayo, garlic crunchies, scallions, cilantro, sesame seeds

Mexicali Spring Rolls

Mexicali Spring Rolls

$5.69

Charred poblano, roasted shrooms, Chihuahua cheese, Roja, lime

Bang Bang Cauliflower 2.0

Bang Bang Cauliflower 2.0

$5.49

Pickled cauliflower, piquillo romesco, spiced candied pumpkin seeds

Corn & Bean Salad

Corn & Bean Salad

$3.49

This is a classic lloyd backyard style salad that is a great accompaniment to any meal. It is full of kidney and garbanzo beans, corn off the cob, scallions and cilantro. We finish it with our signature Chimi sauce, mayo and cotija cheese.

Extra Stuff

Side Sauces

Side Sauces

$0.59

A side of any of our available sauces!

Side Veggie

Side Veggie

$0.59

A side of any of our available veggies!

Side Protein

Side Protein

$2.99

A side of any of our available proteins!

Guac

Guac

$1.39

Fresh avocado, charred veggies, cilantro, & lime all smashed by lloyd himself

Queso

Queso

$1.39

Local milk, jack cheese, butter, spices

Dessert

NY style, spiced pumpkin puree, sweet crema glaze, cinnamon crumble
Aztec Brownie

Aztec Brownie

$3.29

Fudgy cake, spicy mocha ganache, chocolate chips

Extra Basic Cheesecake

Extra Basic Cheesecake

$3.99

NY style, spiced pumpkin puree, sweet crema glaze, cinnamon crumble

Single Churro

Single Churro

$1.99

A Spanish style cinnamon & sugar coated fried pastry snack. A crispy exterior and custard like interior, produced in house by hand for consistency and quality.

Half Dozen Churros

Half Dozen Churros

$9.99

A Spanish style cinnamon & sugar coated fried pastry snack. A crispy exterior and custard like interior, produced in house by hand for consistency and quality.

Churn Ice Cream

Churn Ice Cream Pints

Churn Ice Cream Pints

$4.99

Artisan made, flavors vary

Churn Ice Cream Sandwiches

Churn Ice Cream Sandwiches

$5.49

Flavors Vary

Take lloyd Home!

Chimi Sauce Bottle

Chimi Sauce Bottle

$5.99

Say Yes to the Dressing

Roja Sauce Bottle

Roja Sauce Bottle

$5.99

An unorthodox table salsa

Rocket Sauce Bottle

Rocket Sauce Bottle

$5.99

How hot's your hot?

Big Daddy BBQ Sauce Bottle

Big Daddy BBQ Sauce Bottle

$5.99

Named after a guy we know

Truck Stop BBQ Sauce Bottle

Truck Stop BBQ Sauce Bottle

$5.99

Sticky-icky Kansas City

Fresh Tortillas

Fresh Tortillas

A stack of our Fresh Housemade Corn Tortillas or our 12

NA Beverages

lloyd Bottled Water

lloyd Bottled Water

$2.89

Water that is sealed in a bottle

Mexican Cola

Mexican Cola

$3.19
Grapefruit Jarrito

$3.19

Grapefruit Jarrito

$3.19
Lime Jarrito

Lime Jarrito

$3.19
Mandarin Jarrito

$3.19

Mandarin Jarrito

$3.19
Pineapple Jarrito

$3.19

Pineapple Jarrito

$3.19
Unsweetened Green Tea

$3.19

Unsweetened Green Tea

$3.19

Club Soda

$0.99

Tonic Water

$0.99

Ginger Beer

$3.19
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

In the beginning, there was nothing. Then there was lloyd, ushering in a new era of culinary excellence to the streets of Buffalo NY. It began when Pete and Chris met the mighty and wise Lloyd. They began to serve up burittos out of a truck.

Website

Location

1503 Hertel Avenue, Buffalo, NY 14216

Directions

