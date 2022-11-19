Main picView gallery

Churn Soft Serve & Coffee Churn

No reviews yet

1501 Hertel Avenue

Buffalo, NY 14216

Specials!

The Pumpkin King

$5.99

Ginger Molasses Cookies, Pumpkin Coconut Ice Cream, Candied Pumpkin Seeds (VEGAN)

Campfire Cocoa

$4.49

Fudgy Hot Cocoa, scratch marshmallow, graham cracker crumb

Curated Cones

“She works hard for the money so you better treat her right”
Cosmic Rose

$4.99+

Pistachio soft serve, chocolate dip, rose petal shortbread, toasted pistachios, rose water mist.

De la lloyd

$4.99+

This one’s for you, big bro!

Trix Are For Kiddos

$4.99+

Does Toucan Sam like ice cream?

The Billionaire

$4.99+

“She works hard for the money so you better treat her right”

Churro Sundaes

"If you want to view paradise, simply look around and view it."
Lady Marmalade

$8.29

Pistachio soft serve, spice cake, orange crème anglaise, oat crumble, candied orange slice, house-made churro

Caramelicious

$8.29

We raise this sundae to you, Richard Foster, father of Bananas Foster

The Velvet Room

$8.29

It's like putting on a (delicious) velvet robe

Lisa Turtle

$8.29

Money speaks, sundaes speak louder

Churned Up

Churn it up to 11
Gucci Latte

$6.49+

Best latte you'll ever have

Mint Condition

$6.49+

I like to keep my Ferrari Testarossa in Mint Condition

Cookie Monsta

$6.49+

Ice cream important to me. Me love ice cream. Me love cookies. Me love them together

The Samoan

$6.49+

A serving size of girl scout cookies is 1 sleeve.

Cones

Come with me. And you'll be. In a world of pure imagination.
Basic Cone

$2.99+

Novelties

"A little nonsense now and then is relished by the wisest men."
Artisan Ice Cream Sandwiches

$5.49

Scratch made and seasonal

Pints

$4.99

Perfect for that late night snack

Pup Cup

$3.99

Coconut Soft Serve, Peanut Butter Sauce, & Fetch! Dog Treat.

Single Churro

$1.99

Half Dozen Churros

$9.99

Add-Ons

Waffle Cone

$0.99

Made in house just for you!

Fancy Yellow Sprinkles

$0.99

The perfect addition to our soft serve

Sauces

$0.99

Various Flavors

Our Dranks

Campfire Cocoa

$4.49

Fudgy Hot Cocoa, scratch marshmallow, graham cracker crumbs

Hot Chocolate

$2.99+
Quick Cup (Hot Coffee)

$2.49+

Using Tipico beans roasted just for us, Our coffee might be just as delicious as our soft serve

Cold Brew

$3.49

Steeped in ground espresso beans for 12 hours, we can honestly say this IS the best Cold Brew in town

Bottled Water

$3.89
Hot Tea

$2.49+
Espresso

$2.49

Not just the name of the drink but the method of how coffee is brewed. This coffee is prepared by forcing 195 °F-200 °F water under pressure through a finely dense pack of ground coffee beans. The result is a short, dark, and strong coffee

Americano

$2.99+

A style of coffee prepared by brewing espresso with added hot water, giving it a similar strength, but different flavor from drip coffee

Affagato

$4.49

Espresso over any of our soft serves

Macchiato

$2.79

An Italian word meaning “marked” or “stained.” This drink consists of espresso, and a very small amount of frothy steamed milk.

Cortado

$3.29

Consists of espresso coffee mixed with a roughly equal amount of warm milk to reduce the acidity

Latte

$3.79+

A coffee drink made with espresso and steamed milk

Cappuccino

$3.29

An Italian coffee drink that is traditionally prepared with a double espresso, hot milk and steamed milk foam

Mocha

$3.99+

A latte with the added ingredient of chocolate syrup. Churn uses a homemade chocolate sauce.

Chai Latte

$3.79+

A flavored tea beverage made by brewing black tea with a mixture of aromatic Indian spices and herbs

Matcha Latte

$3.79+

A steamed-milk drink made with powdered green tea

Iced Tea

$2.49

I went to a tea meditation yesterday. There was a real atmosphere of tranquili-tea.

Coffee Beans

Coordinates Espresso (Tipico)

$16.00

Dark Chocolate, Raspberry, Creamy

Churn Blend (Tipico)

$14.50

Caramel, Syrupy, Red Plums

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Churn Soft Serve & Coffee is the home of soft serve ice cream made with milk from pasture-raised cows and clean label coconuts. From cow to cone™, we’ve reimagined soft serve for the 21st century.

1501 Hertel Avenue, Buffalo, NY 14216

