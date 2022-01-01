Taco pizza in Buffalo

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Buffalo restaurants
Buffalo restaurants that serve taco pizza

Pizza delight image

 

Pizza Delight

3324 sheridan drive, amherst

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
TACO PIZZA
Salsa, Taco beef, Cheddar Cheese, Black Olives, Onions, Diced Tomatoes
More about Pizza Delight
Mister Pizza image

PIZZA • CHICKEN WINGS

Mister Pizza

1065 Elmwood Ave, Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (13416 reviews)
Takeout
15" Señor Taco Pizza$19.95
A blend of Monterey Jack and Cheddar Cheeses with our own style Taco Meat, topped with Black Olives, Spanish Onions and fresh Tomatoes. (Add lettuce at no extra charge, Hot Peppers if desired)
17" Señor Taco Pizza$22.90
A blend of Monterey Jack and Cheddar Cheeses with our own style Taco Meat, topped with Black Olives, Spanish Onions and fresh Tomatoes. (Add lettuce at no extra charge, Hot Peppers if desired)
More about Mister Pizza
Abbott Pizza image

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

Abbott Pizza

1177 Abbott Road, Buffalo

Avg 4.6 (966 reviews)
Takeout
Taco Pizza Personal$10.99
Made with taco sauce, onions, black olives, mozzarella & cheddar cheese & your choice of beef, chicken, or steak. (Lettuce & tomato added after cooked).
Taco Pizza Small$19.99
Made with taco sauce, onions, black olives, mozzarella & cheddar cheese & your choice of beef, chicken, or steak. (Lettuce & tomato added after cooked).
More about Abbott Pizza
Item pic

 

Macy’s Place Pizzeria

3348 Genesee St, Cheektowaga

No reviews yet
Takeout
Large Taco in a Bag Pizza$26.99
Flaming Hot Doritos, Salsa, Sour Cream, Ground Beef, Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, Jalapeño, Taco Sauce
Small Taco in a Bag Pizza$22.99
More about Macy’s Place Pizzeria
Pesci's Pizza & Boneless Wings image

 

Pesci's Pizza & Boneless Wings

8065 Main St, Williamsville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Taco Pizza
Made with pizza sauce, taco meat, cheddar and mozzarella cheeses. Topped with lettuce and tomatoes, hot, medium or mild sauce.
More about Pesci's Pizza & Boneless Wings
Just Pizza image

PIZZA • TACOS • CHICKEN WINGS

Just Pizza

2249 South Park Ave, Buffalo

Avg 4.6 (165 reviews)
Takeout
MED Taco Pizza$19.20
Hot or sweet peppers with tomato, light onion, cheddar and mozzarella topped with black olives. This pizza can be topped with Spicy Seasoned Ground Beef, Chicken or Steak.
More about Just Pizza
Banner pic

 

Imperial Pizza

1035 Abbott Rd., Buffalo

No reviews yet
Takeout
1/4 Taco Pizza$8.43
Whole Taco Pizza$33.75
1/2 Taco Pizza$16.87
More about Imperial Pizza
La Nova Pizzeria image

 

La Nova Pizzeria

5151 Main Street, Williamsville

No reviews yet
Takeout
LG SENOR LJ TACO PIZZA$29.39
A Mexican style pizza topped with lettuce, tomatoes, black olives, sour cream, taco meat, and baked with cheddar cheese. Recommended topping: jalapeño peppers.
SM SENOR LJ TACO PIZZA$20.47
A Mexican style pizza topped with lettuce, tomatoes, black olives, sour cream, taco meat, and baked with cheddar cheese. Recommended topping: jalapeño peppers.
More about La Nova Pizzeria
Pat's Pizzeria image

PIZZA • CHICKEN WINGS

Pat's Pizzeria

544 Ontario Street, Buffalo

Avg 4.1 (326 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Taco Pizza Small$18.95
Taco sauce & taco meat, mozzarella, sharp cheddar cheese. Topped with lettuce, tomato, black olives.
Served with a side of hot sauce.
Taco Pizza Large$25.95
Taco sauce & taco meat, mozzarella, sharp cheddar cheese , topped wit’s lettuce, tomato and black olives.
Served with a side of hot sauce.
More about Pat's Pizzeria
Restaurant banner

 

Just Pizza & Wing Co.

5090 Genesee St, Cheektowaga

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
MED Taco Pizza$20.25
Hot or sweet peppers with tomato, light onion, cheddar and mozzarella topped with black olives. This pizza can be topped with Spicy Seasoned Ground Beef, Chicken or Steak.
Taco Pizza Gluten Free$17.00
Hot or sweet peppers with tomato, light onion, cheddar and mozzarella topped with black olives. This pizza can be topped with Spicy Seasoned Ground Beef, Chicken or Steak.
More about Just Pizza & Wing Co.

