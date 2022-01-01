Taco pizza in Buffalo
Buffalo restaurants that serve taco pizza
More about Pizza Delight
Pizza Delight
3324 sheridan drive, amherst
|TACO PIZZA
Salsa, Taco beef, Cheddar Cheese, Black Olives, Onions, Diced Tomatoes
More about Mister Pizza
PIZZA • CHICKEN WINGS
Mister Pizza
1065 Elmwood Ave, Buffalo
|15" Señor Taco Pizza
|$19.95
A blend of Monterey Jack and Cheddar Cheeses with our own style Taco Meat, topped with Black Olives, Spanish Onions and fresh Tomatoes. (Add lettuce at no extra charge, Hot Peppers if desired)
|17" Señor Taco Pizza
|$22.90
A blend of Monterey Jack and Cheddar Cheeses with our own style Taco Meat, topped with Black Olives, Spanish Onions and fresh Tomatoes. (Add lettuce at no extra charge, Hot Peppers if desired)
More about Abbott Pizza
PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES
Abbott Pizza
1177 Abbott Road, Buffalo
|Taco Pizza Personal
|$10.99
Made with taco sauce, onions, black olives, mozzarella & cheddar cheese & your choice of beef, chicken, or steak. (Lettuce & tomato added after cooked).
|Taco Pizza Small
|$19.99
Made with taco sauce, onions, black olives, mozzarella & cheddar cheese & your choice of beef, chicken, or steak. (Lettuce & tomato added after cooked).
More about Macy’s Place Pizzeria
Macy’s Place Pizzeria
3348 Genesee St, Cheektowaga
|Large Taco in a Bag Pizza
|$26.99
Flaming Hot Doritos, Salsa, Sour Cream, Ground Beef, Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, Jalapeño, Taco Sauce
|Small Taco in a Bag Pizza
|$22.99
More about Pesci's Pizza & Boneless Wings
Pesci's Pizza & Boneless Wings
8065 Main St, Williamsville
|Taco Pizza
Made with pizza sauce, taco meat, cheddar and mozzarella cheeses. Topped with lettuce and tomatoes, hot, medium or mild sauce.
More about Just Pizza
PIZZA • TACOS • CHICKEN WINGS
Just Pizza
2249 South Park Ave, Buffalo
|MED Taco Pizza
|$19.20
Hot or sweet peppers with tomato, light onion, cheddar and mozzarella topped with black olives. This pizza can be topped with Spicy Seasoned Ground Beef, Chicken or Steak.
More about Imperial Pizza
Imperial Pizza
1035 Abbott Rd., Buffalo
|1/4 Taco Pizza
|$8.43
|Whole Taco Pizza
|$33.75
|1/2 Taco Pizza
|$16.87
More about La Nova Pizzeria
La Nova Pizzeria
5151 Main Street, Williamsville
|LG SENOR LJ TACO PIZZA
|$29.39
A Mexican style pizza topped with lettuce, tomatoes, black olives, sour cream, taco meat, and baked with cheddar cheese. Recommended topping: jalapeño peppers.
|SM SENOR LJ TACO PIZZA
|$20.47
A Mexican style pizza topped with lettuce, tomatoes, black olives, sour cream, taco meat, and baked with cheddar cheese. Recommended topping: jalapeño peppers.
More about Pat's Pizzeria
PIZZA • CHICKEN WINGS
Pat's Pizzeria
544 Ontario Street, Buffalo
|Taco Pizza Small
|$18.95
Taco sauce & taco meat, mozzarella, sharp cheddar cheese. Topped with lettuce, tomato, black olives.
Served with a side of hot sauce.
|Taco Pizza Large
|$25.95
Taco sauce & taco meat, mozzarella, sharp cheddar cheese , topped wit’s lettuce, tomato and black olives.
Served with a side of hot sauce.
More about Just Pizza & Wing Co.
Just Pizza & Wing Co.
5090 Genesee St, Cheektowaga
|MED Taco Pizza
|$20.25
Hot or sweet peppers with tomato, light onion, cheddar and mozzarella topped with black olives. This pizza can be topped with Spicy Seasoned Ground Beef, Chicken or Steak.
|Taco Pizza Gluten Free
|$17.00
Hot or sweet peppers with tomato, light onion, cheddar and mozzarella topped with black olives. This pizza can be topped with Spicy Seasoned Ground Beef, Chicken or Steak.