Just Pizza Center Road

Super Saver 1

2 Large Cheese & 1 Topping Pizza

Super Saver 1, 2 Large

$39.55

Super Saver 2, Large & 20

Large Cheese & 1 Topping Pizza & Double Wings ( from the BBQ Char Pit add $1.25)

Super Saver 2

$45.95

Super Saver 3, Large & 50

Large Cheese & 1 Topping Pizza & Bucket of Wings ( from the BBQ Char Pit add $2.25)

Super Saver 3

$80.95

Super Saver 4,Sheet & 50

Jumbo Sheet Pizza or 2 Large Cheese & 1 Topping Pizza & Bucket of Wings ( from the BBQ Char Pit add $2.25)

Super Saver 4 with Sheet

$86.95

Super Saver 4 with 2 Larges

$86.95

Super Saver 5, Specialty & 50

Any Large Specialty Pizza & Bucket of Wings ( from the BBQ Char Pit add $2.25)

Super Saver 5

$78.95

Super Saver 6

Any 2 Large Specialty Pizzas & Bucket of Wings ( from the BBQ Char Pit add $2.25)

Super Saver 6

$101.95

Super Saver 7, Med & 10

Medium Cheese & 1 Topping Pizza & Single Wings ( from the BBQ Char Pit add $1.25)

Super Saver 7

$29.95

Super Saver 8, Specialty & 20

Any Large Specialty Pizza & Double Wings ( from the BBQ Char Pit add $1.25)

Super Saver 8

$49.95

Super Saver 9, Large & 30

Large Cheese & 1 Topping Pizza & Triple Wings ( from the BBQ Char Pit add $1.25)

Super Saver 9

$55.95

Super Saver 10, Specialty & 30

Any Large Specialty Pizza & Triple Wings ( from the BBQ Char Pit add $1.25)

Super Saver 10

$60.95

Super Saver 11, Med Spec & 10

Super Saver 11

$32.95

Slices

Slice Cheese

$2.75

Slice Cheese Pepperoni

$3.00

Slice Steak Hot Pep

$3.25

Slice Steak Sweet Pep

$3.25

Slice BFLO Chicken

$3.25

Slice Other ( please specify below)

$3.15

Slice Cheese, Peperoni, Green Olives

$3.00

Slice Cheese, Peperoni, Black Olives

$3.00

Traditional Large

Large Cheese

$19.35

LG NY Style Cheese

$19.35

LG Cheese + 1 Topping

$22.50

LG NY Cheese + 1 Topping

$22.50

LG Cheese +2 Half Toppings

$22.50

LG NY Style Cheese +2 Half Toppings

$22.50

Traditional Medium

Medium Cheese

$16.75

MED NY Style Cheese

$16.75

MED Cheese + 1 Topping

$19.00

MED NY Cheese + 1 Topping

$19.00

MED Cheese + 2 Half Toppings

$19.00

MED NY Cheese +2 Half Toppings

$19.00

Traditional Sheet

Sheet Cheese

$34.50

Sheet Cheese + 1 Topping

$36.00

Sheet Cheese + 2 Half Toppings

$36.00

Traditional Gluten Free

12" Gluten Free Cheese

$14.50

12" Gluten Free Cheese + 1 Topping

$14.50

12" Gluten Free Cheese + 2 Half Toppings

$14.50

Red Speciality Large

LG Basil Red

$23.90

Fresh Sweet Basil, Italian Fresh Mozzarella & a blend of Tomato Sauce & Pecorino Romano Cheese

LG Ched & Brocc

$23.65

Mozzarella and Cheddar Cheese with a touch of Onion and fresh Broccoli florets

LG Deluxe Veggie

$26.90

Mozzarella topped with Mushrooms, Green & Black Olives, Hot & Sweet Peppers and Onions plus Broccoli, Spinach, Tomatoes and Cheddar Cheese

LG Hawaiian

$23.30

Mozzarella Cheese, Ham, Fresh Pineapple and Maraschino Cherries. (sliced almonds if desired)

LG Holiday

$25.45

A special blend of heavy Pizza Sauce with Romano and Ricotta Cheese, Italian Sausage, Spinach, sweet Spanish Onions and choice of Hot or Sweet Peppers

LG Hollywood

$28.75

Traditional Red Pizza with double Mozzarella Cheese, double Pepperoni, double Italian Sausage and double Meatball

LG Lasagna

$26.10

our dough with Laura's Sauce with Ricotta cheese, meatballs and sausage topped with Romano and Mozzarella cheese on a garlic crust

LG Laura's

$23.90

(featuring Laura's Italian Style Pizza Sauce) The way our Mother used to make it. made with Thick Dough, Sautéed Onions in a special Sweet Pizza Sauce, Mozzarella and Romano Cheese, topped with a choice of thick sliced Margherita Pepperoni or thick sliced Mushrooms.

LG Old Italian Sauce

$22.50

(no mozzarella cheese on this pizza) Sautéed Onions in a Heavy Pizza Sauce made with Romano Cheese, and choice of Pepperoni or Sausage

LG Parm Pizza

$25.10

Heavy pizza sauce with romano, light onion and light fresh mushrooms, topped with mozzarella & Choice of chicken, Eggplant, Meatball, Sausage or Artichoke.

LG Royal

$26.05

Mozzarella, Italian Sausage, Cappocola, Black Olives and Onion

LG Taco

$25.75

Hot or sweet peppers with tomato, light onion, cheddar and mozzarella topped with black olives. This pizza can be topped with Spicy Seasoned Ground Beef, Chicken or Steak.

LG Veggie

$25.80

Mozzarella topped with Mushrooms, Green and Black Olives, Hot and Sweet Peppers and Onions

LG Works

$28.05

Mozzarella, mushrooms, Green and Black Olives, Hot and Sweet Peppers, Onions, Margherita Pepperoni and Italian Sausage. (Anchovies if desired)

Red Speciality Medium

MED Basil Red

$18.70

Fresh Sweet Basil, Italian Fresh Mozzarella & a blend of Tomato Sauce & Pecorino Romano Cheese

MED Ched & Brocc

$18.45

Mozzarella and Cheddar Cheese with a touch of Onion and fresh Broccoli florets

MED Deluxe Veggie

$20.85

Mozzarella topped with Mushrooms, Green & Black Olives, Hot & Sweet Peppers and Onions plus Broccoli, Spinach, Tomatoes and Cheddar Cheese

MED Hawaiian

$18.75

Mozzarella Cheese, Ham, Fresh Pineapple and Maraschino Cherries. (sliced almonds if desired)

MED Holiday

$19.50

A special blend of heavy Pizza Sauce with Romano and Ricotta Cheese, Italian Sausage, Spinach, sweet Spanish Onions and choice of Hot or Sweet Peppers

MED Hollywood

$21.10

Traditional Red Pizza with double Mozzarella Cheese, double Pepperoni, double Italian Sausage and double Meatball

MED Lasagna

$20.55

our dough with Laura's Sauce with Ricotta cheese, meatballs and sausage topped with Romano and Mozzarella cheese on a garlic crust

MED Laura's

$18.75

(featuring Laura's Italian Style Pizza Sauce) The way our Mother used to make it. made with Thick Dough, Sauteed Onions in a special Sweet Pizza Sauce, Mozzarella and Romano Cheese, topped with a choice of thick sliced Margherita Pepperoni or thick sliced Mushrooms.

MED Old Italian Sauce

$17.70

(no mozzarella cheese on this pizza) Sauteed Onions in a Heavy Pizza Sauce made with Romano Cheese, and choice of Pepperoni or Sausage

MED Parm Pizza

$19.75

Heavy pizza sauce with romano, light onion and light fresh mushrooms, topped with mozzarella & Choice of chicken, Eggplant, Meatball, Sausage or Artichoke.

MED Royal

$19.70

Mozzarella, Italian Sausage, Cappocola, Black Olives and Onion

MED Taco Pizza

$20.25

Hot or sweet peppers with tomato, light onion, cheddar and mozzarella topped with black olives. This pizza can be topped with Spicy Seasoned Ground Beef, Chicken or Steak.

MED Veggie

$19.00

Mozzarella topped with Mushrooms, Green and Black Olives, Hot and Sweet Peppers and Onions

MED Works

$20.80

Mozzarella, mushrooms, Green and Black Olives, Hot and Sweet Peppers, Onions, Margherita Pepperoni and Italian Sausage. (Anchovies if desired)

Red Speciality Sheet

SHEET Basil Red

$37.70

Fresh Sweet Basil, Italian Fresh Mozzarella & a blend of Tomato Sauce & Pecorino Romano Cheese

SHEET Cheddar & Brocc

$38.00

Mozzarella and Cheddar Cheese with a touch of Onion and fresh Broccoli florets

SHEET Deluxe Veggie

$41.75

Mozzarella topped with Mushrooms, Green & Black Olives, Hot & Sweet Peppers and Onions plus Broccoli, Spinach, Tomatoes and Cheddar Cheese

SHEET Hawaiian

$37.90

Mozzarella Cheese, Ham, Fresh Pineapple and Maraschino Cherries. (sliced almonds if desired)

SHEET Holiday

$41.45

A special blend of heavy Pizza Sauce with Romano and Ricotta Cheese, Italian Sausage, Spinach, sweet Spanish Onions and choice of Hot or Sweet Peppers

SHEET Hollywood

$49.10

Traditional Red Pizza with double Mozzarella Cheese, double Pepperoni, double Italian Sausage and double Meatball

SHEET Lasagna

$44.40

our dough with Laura's Sauce with Ricotta cheese, meatballs and sausage topped with Romano and Mozzarella cheese on a garlic crust

SHEET Laura's

$37.90

(featuring Laura's Italian Style Pizza Sauce) The way our Mother used to make it. made with Thick Dough, Sautéed Onions in a special Sweet Pizza Sauce, Mozzarella and Romano Cheese, topped with a choice of thick sliced Margherita Pepperoni or thick sliced Mushrooms.

SHEET Old Italian Sauce

$35.90

(no mozzarella cheese on this pizza) Sautéed Onions in a Heavy Pizza Sauce made with Romano Cheese, and choice of Pepperoni or Sausage

SHEET Parmigiana

$42.40

Heavy pizza sauce with romano, light onion and light fresh mushrooms, topped with mozzarella & Choice of chicken, Eggplant, Meatball, Sausage or Artichoke.

SHEET Royal

$41.90

Mozzarella, Italian Sausage, Cappocola, Black Olives and Onion

SHEET Taco

$43.70

Hot or sweet peppers with tomato, light onion, cheddar and mozzarella topped with black olives. This pizza can be topped with Spicy Seasoned Ground Beef, Chicken or Steak.

SHEET Veggie

$39.80

Mozzarella topped with Mushrooms, Green and Black Olives, Hot and Sweet Peppers and Onions

SHEET Works

$46.30

Mozzarella, mushrooms, Green and Black Olives, Hot and Sweet Peppers, Onions, Margherita Pepperoni and Italian Sausage. (Anchovies if desired)

Red Speciality Gluten Free

Basilico Red Pizza Gluten Free

$17.00

Fresh Sweet Basil, Italian Fresh Mozzarella & a blend of Tomato Sauce & Pecorino Romano Cheese

Cheddar & Broccoli Pizza Gluten Free

$17.00

Mozzarella and Cheddar Cheese with a touch of Onion and fresh Broccoli florets

Deluxe Veggie Pizza Gluten Free

$17.00

Mozzarella topped with Mushrooms, Green & Black Olives, Hot & Sweet Peppers and Onions plus Broccoli, Spinach, Tomatoes and Cheddar Cheese

Hawaiian Pizza Gluten Free

$17.00

Mozzarella Cheese, Ham, Fresh Pineapple and Maraschino Cherries. (sliced almonds if desired)

Holiday Pizza Gluten Free

$17.00

A special blend of heavy Pizza Sauce with Romano and Ricotta Cheese, Italian Sausage, Spinach, sweet Spanish Onions and choice of Hot or Sweet Peppers

Lasagna Pizza Gluten Free

$17.00

our dough with Laura's Sauce with Ricotta cheese, meatballs and sausage topped with Romano and Mozzarella cheese on a garlic crust

Laura's Old Fashioned Pizza Gluten Free

$17.00

(featuring Laura's Italian Style Pizza Sauce) The way our Mother used to make it. made with Thick Dough, Sauteed Onions in a special Sweet Pizza Sauce, Mozzarella and Romano Cheese, topped with a choice of thick sliced Margherita Pepperoni or thick sliced Mushrooms.

Old Italian Sauce Pie Pizza Gluten Free

$17.00

(no mozzarella cheese on this pizza) Sauteed Onions in a Heavy Pizza Sauce made with Romano Cheese, and choice of Pepperoni or Sausage

Parmigiana Pizza Gluten Free

$17.00

Heavy pizza sauce with romano, light onion and light fresh mushrooms, topped with mozzarella & Choice of chicken, Eggplant, Meatball, Sausage or Artichoke.

Royal Pizza Gluten Free

$17.00

Mozzarella, Italian Sausage, Cappocola, Black Olives and Onion

The Hollywood Pizza Gluten Free

$17.00

Traditional Red Pizza with double Mozzarella Cheese, double Pepperoni, double Italian Sausage and double Meatball

The Works Pizza Gluten Free

$17.00

Mozzarella, mushrooms, Green and Black Olives, Hot and Sweet Peppers, Onions, Margherita Pepperoni and Italian Sausage. (Anchovies if desired)

Veggie Pizza Gluten Free

$17.00

Mozzarella topped with Mushrooms, Green and Black Olives, Hot and Sweet Peppers and Onions

White Speciality Large

LG 3 Cheese

$25.95

A blend of Mozzarella, Swiss, White American Cheese, loaded with tender, thin slices of Sirloin Steak Lite Mushrooms, Lite Onions & choice of Lite Hot or Sweet Peppers

LG Bacon Egg & Cheese

$24.65

LG BBQ Chicken

$25.60

Tender pieces of all white Chicken Breast, with our Famous Barbecue Sauce, a blend of Mozzarella & Cheddar Cheese, topped with Smokehouse Bacon on a Garlic Crust (sauteed Onions if desired)

LG Breakfast Ched & Brocc

$24.65

LG Breakfast Western

$24.65

LG Buffalo Chicken

$24.10

Tender pieces of all white Chicken Breast, our Special Buffalo Wing Sauce, Bleu Cheese Dressing & Mozzarella topped with crisp diced Celery after backing. Mild, Large or Hot

LG Chick Ched & Brocc

$24.90

Tender pieces of White Chicken Breast topped with Mozzarella and Cheddar Cheese with lite Onion and fresh Broccoli florets

LG Chicken Club

$25.80

Tender pieces of all white Chicken Breast, Mozzarella, Swiss & American Cheese with Virginia Ham, Smokehouse Bacon & a hint of Tomato

LG Chicken Pesto

$25.65

Tender pieces of all white chicken breast marinated in our special pesto sauce with Lite Tomato, Asiago, Fontinella and Mozzarella Cheese

LG Deluxe Greek

$26.10

Greek Pizza with Spinach and Artichoke Hearts

LG Eggplant White

$23.40

Breaded Eggplant, topped with light fresh Tomato, Onion and a blend of Mozzarella and Fontinella Cheese

LG Greek

$24.85

Olive Oil, Seasonings, Mozzarella & Feta, with sliced Tomatoes, Lite Onions & Lite Greek Olives

LG In The Grass

$25.60

Spinach & a blend of imported Cheese, topped with Mozzarella and choice of Chicken, Sausage or Steak

LG Italian Veggie

$24.20

Artichoke Hearts, Tomatoes, Onions, Broccoli, Bell Peppers, Ricotta and Mozzarella

LG Jamaican Jerk

$25.40

Sliced all white Chicken breast, marinated in our Special Jamaican jerk Sauce, with Lite Tomatoes, topped with Mozzarella, Fontinella Cheese, and choice of Hot or Sweet Peppers

LG Low Cal Chicken

$24.80

Chicken Breast, Tomato, Onion & your choice of one of the following: Broccoli, Spinach, Mushrooms, Hot or Sweet Peppers. Topped with Low Fat Mozzarella Cheese

LG Low Cal Veggie

$24.20

Broccoli, Spinach, sliced Tomatoes, topped with low fat Mozzarella or Ricotta

LG Margherita

$23.85

The classic Italian pizza. made with ripe Roma Tomatoes and fresh Mozzarella Cheese topped with fresh Basil and Romano Cheese

LG Old Italian White

$23.85

Olive Oil, Italian seasoning, crisp onions, a light blend of Mozzarella, Fontinella and Romano Cheese, topped with Imported Anchovies

LG Sicilian White

$25.80

Our thick dough topped with Whole Tomatoes, Olive Oil, Garlic, Onions, Romano Cheese and Choice of Hot or Sweet Peppers. Top with your choice of Anchovies, Chicken, Hamburger, Pepperoni, Sausage or Steak at no additional charge.

LG Spinach Popeye

$25.05

Mozzarella, heavy Romano & Ricotta with Onions, Spinach & choice of Sausage or Hamburger

LG Stinger

$27.90

Our Signature Pizza Dough covered with our Large Chicken Wing Sauce, a blend of Bleu Cheese and White American Cheese, Topped with Sirlion Steak, Large Chicken Fingers and Mozzarella Cheese

LG Stuffed HP

$23.85

Little Rudy's Invention Olive Oil, light Onions, a blend of Bread Crumbs, Ricotta and Cream Cheese, Roasted Hot Peppers, topped with Italian Sausage

White Speciality Medium

MED 3 Cheese

$19.95

A blend of Mozzarella, Swiss, White American Cheese, loaded with tender, thin slices of Sirloin Steak Lite Mushrooms, Lite Onions & choice of Lite Hot or Sweet Peppers

MED Bacon Egg & Cheese

$18.60

MED BBQ Chicken

$19.50

Tender pieces of all white Chicken Breast, with our Famous Barbecue Sauce, a blend of Mozzarella & Cheddar Cheese, topped with Smokehouse Bacon on a Garlic Crust (sautéed Onions if desired)

MED Breakfast Ched & Brocc

$18.60

MED Breakfast Western

$18.60

MED Buffalo Chicken

$18.95

Tender pieces of all white Chicken Breast, our Special Buffalo Wing Sauce, Bleu Cheese Dressing & Mozzarella topped with crisp diced Celery after backing. Mild, Medium or Hot

MED Chick Ched & Brocc

$18.70

Tender pieces of White Chicken Breast topped with Mozzarella and Cheddar Cheese with lite Onion and fresh Broccoli florets

MED Chicken Club

$19.50

Tender pieces of all white Chicken Breast, Mozzarella, Swiss & American Cheese with Virginia Ham, Smokehouse Bacon & a hint of Tomato

MED Chicken Pesto

$19.25

Tender pieces of all white chicken breast marinated in our special pesto sauce with Lite Tomato, Asiago, Fontinella and Mozzarella Cheese

MED Deluxe Greek

$20.50

Greek Pizza with Spinach and Artichoke Hearts

MED Eggplant White

$18.45

Breaded Eggplant, topped with light fresh Tomato, Onion and a blend of Mozzarella and Fontinella Cheese

MED Greek

$19.70

Olive Oil, Seasonings, Mozzarella & Feta, with sliced Tomatoes, Lite Onions & Lite Greek Olives

MED In The Grass

$20.05

Spinach & a blend of imported Cheese, topped with Mozzarella and choice of Chicken, Sausage or Steak

MED Italian Veggie

$18.95

Artichoke Hearts, Tomatoes, Onions, Broccoli, Bell Peppers, Ricotta and Mozzarella

MED Jamaican Jerk

$19.35

Sliced all white Chicken breast, marinated in our Special Jamaican jerk Sauce, with Lite Tomatoes, topped with Mozzarella, Fontinella Cheese, and choice of Hot or Sweet Peppers

MED Low Cal Chicken

$18.95

Chicken Breast, Tomato, Onion & your choice of one of the following: Broccoli, Spinach, Mushrooms, Hot or Sweet Peppers. Topped with Low Fat Mozzarella Cheese

MED Low Cal Veggie

$17.15

Broccoli, Spinach, sliced Tomatoes, topped with low fat Mozzarella or Ricotta

MED Margherita

$18.20

The classic Italian pizza. made with ripe Roma Tomatoes and fresh Mozzarella Cheese topped with fresh Basil and Romano Cheese

MED Old Italian White

$18.00

Olive Oil, Italian seasoning, crisp onions, a light blend of Mozzarella, Fontinella and Romano Cheese, topped with Imported Anchovies

MED Sicilian White

$19.15

Our thick dough topped with Whole Tomatoes, Olive Oil, Garlic, Onions, Romano Cheese and Choice of Hot or Sweet Peppers. Top with your choice of Anchovies, Chicken, Hamburger, Pepperoni, Sausage or Steak at no additional charge.

MED Spinach Popeye

$19.25

Mozzarella, heavy Romano & Ricotta with Onions, Spinach & choice of Sausage or Hamburger

MED Stinger

$21.95

Our Signature Pizza Dough covered with our Medium Chicken Wing Sauce, a blend of Bleu Cheese and White American Cheese, Topped with Sirloin Steak, Medium Chicken Fingers and Mozzarella Cheese

MED Stuffed HP

$19.95

Little Rudy's Invention Olive Oil, light Onions, a blend of Bread Crumbs, Ricotta and Cream Cheese, Roasted Hot Peppers, topped with Italian Sausage

White Speciality Sheet

SHEET 3 Cheese

$43.00

A blend of Mozzarella, Swiss, White American Cheese, loaded with tender, thin slices of Sirloin Steak Lite Mushrooms, Lite Onions & choice of Lite Hot or Sweet Peppers

SHEET Bacon Egg & Cheese

$39.50

SHEET BBQ Chicken

$41.40

Tender pieces of all white Chicken Breast, with our Famous Barbecue Sauce, a blend of Mozzarella & Cheddar Cheese, topped with Smokehouse Bacon on a Garlic Crust (sauteed Onions if desired)

SHEET Breakfast Cheddar & Brocc

$39.50

SHEET Breakfast Western

$39.50

SHEET Buffalo Chicken

$40.90

Tender pieces of all white Chicken Breast, our Special Buffalo Wing Sauce, Bleu Cheese Dressing & Mozzarella topped with crisp diced Celery after backing. Mild, Jumbo or Hot

SHEET Chicken Ched & Brocc

$41.00

Tender pieces of White Chicken Breast topped with Mozzarella and Cheddar Cheese with lite Onion and fresh Broccoli florets

SHEET Chicken Club

$43.00

Tender pieces of all white Chicken Breast, Mozzarella, Swiss & American Cheese with Virginia Ham, Smokehouse Bacon & a hint of Tomato

SHEET Chicken Pesto

$41.00

Tender pieces of all white chicken breast marinated in our special pesto sauce with Lite Tomato, Asiago, Fontinella and Mozzarella Cheese

SHEET Deluxe Greek

$43.45

Greek Pizza with Spinach and Artichoke Hearts

SHEET Eggplant White

$39.00

Breaded Eggplant, topped with light fresh Tomato, Onion and a blend of Mozzarella and Fontinella Cheese

SHEET Greek

$40.90

Olive Oil, Seasonings, Mozzarella & Feta, with sliced Tomatoes, Lite Onions & Lite Greek Olives