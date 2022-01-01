Margherita pizza in Buffalo
Buffalo restaurants that serve margherita pizza
PIZZA • CHICKEN WINGS
Mister Pizza
1065 Elmwood Ave, Buffalo
|Personal Margherita Pizza
|$11.49
Our Famous Pizza Dough spread thin with a white base topped with Fresh Mozzarella, Roma Tomatoes, Fresh Basil and Imported Italian Cheeses
Giancarlo's Sicilian Steakhouse
5110 Main Street, Williamsville
|Margherita Pizza
|$17.90
fresh mozzarella, crushed tomato sauce, basil
WRAPS • PIZZA • SMOOTHIES • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Spot Coffee
765 Elmwood Ave, Buffalo
|Margherita Pizza
|$12.20
Rocco's Wood Fired Pizza
5433 Transit Road, Williamsville
|Large Margherita Pizza
|$24.95
fresh mozzarella, tomato, basil | V
|Small Margherita Pizza
|$20.95
fresh mozzarella, tomato, basil | V
PIZZA • SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES
Spot Coffee
1 Delaware Road, Kenmore
|Margherita Pizza
|$12.20
D'Avolio - Williamsville
5409 Main St, Williamsville
|MARGHERITA PIZZA
|$16.95
RED SAUCE, PESTO, FRESH MOZZ & TOMATO
Rizotto Italian Eatery & Sweetery
930 Maple Road, Williamsville
|Margarita Pizza
|$12.50
tomato sauce | fresh mozzarella | basil
D'Avolio
1760 Wehrle Drive, Williamsville
|MARGHERITA PIZZA
|$16.95
Red Sauce, Basil Pesto & Fresh Mozzarella Cheese.