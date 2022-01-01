Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Margherita pizza in Buffalo

Buffalo restaurants
Buffalo restaurants that serve margherita pizza

Mister Pizza image

PIZZA • CHICKEN WINGS

Mister Pizza

1065 Elmwood Ave, Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (13416 reviews)
Takeout
Personal Margherita Pizza$11.49
Our Famous Pizza Dough spread thin with a white base topped with Fresh Mozzarella, Roma Tomatoes, Fresh Basil and Imported Italian Cheeses
More about Mister Pizza
Spot Coffee image

 

Spot Coffee

1408 Hertel Ave, Buffalo

No reviews yet
Takeout
Margherita Pizza$12.20
More about Spot Coffee
Margherita Pizza image

 

Giancarlo's Sicilian Steakhouse

5110 Main Street, Williamsville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Margherita Pizza$17.90
fresh mozzarella, crushed tomato sauce, basil
More about Giancarlo's Sicilian Steakhouse
Spot Coffee image

WRAPS • PIZZA • SMOOTHIES • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Spot Coffee

765 Elmwood Ave, Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (1098 reviews)
Takeout
Margherita Pizza$12.20
More about Spot Coffee
Rocco's Wood Fired Pizza image

 

Rocco's Wood Fired Pizza

5433 Transit Road, Williamsville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Large Margherita Pizza$24.95
fresh mozzarella, tomato, basil | V
Small Margherita Pizza$20.95
fresh mozzarella, tomato, basil | V
More about Rocco's Wood Fired Pizza
Banner pic

PIZZA • SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES

Spot Coffee

1 Delaware Road, Kenmore

Avg 4.4 (439 reviews)
Takeout
Margherita Pizza$12.20
More about Spot Coffee
D'Avolio - Williamsville image

 

D'Avolio - Williamsville

5409 Main St, Williamsville

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
MARGHERITA PIZZA$16.95
RED SAUCE, PESTO, FRESH MOZZ & TOMATO
More about D'Avolio - Williamsville
Rizotto Italian Eatery & Sweetery image

 

Rizotto Italian Eatery & Sweetery

930 Maple Road, Williamsville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Margarita Pizza$12.50
tomato sauce | fresh mozzarella | basil
More about Rizotto Italian Eatery & Sweetery
D'Avolio image

 

D'Avolio

1760 Wehrle Drive, Williamsville

No reviews yet
Takeout
MARGHERITA PIZZA$16.95
Red Sauce, Basil Pesto & Fresh Mozzarella Cheese.
More about D'Avolio
Thin Man | Tappo Pizza image

 

Thin Man | Tappo Pizza

166 Chandler Street, Buffalo

No reviews yet
Takeout
Traditional Margarita Pizza$15.00
San marzano sauce, fresh mozzarella, olive oil, fresh basil
More about Thin Man | Tappo Pizza

