Gnocchi in Buffalo

Go
Buffalo restaurants
Toast

Buffalo restaurants that serve gnocchi

Mulberry Italian Ristorante image

 

Mulberry Italian Ristorante

64 Jackson Ave, Lackawanna

Avg 4.3 (1561 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Gnocchi$17.99
Homemade Ricotta Gnocchi
Gnocchi Mulberry$20.49
Ricotta Gnocchi, Crumbled Sausage, Hot Peppers, Tomato Sauce, Baked in Mozzarella
More about Mulberry Italian Ristorante
Bobby J's Italian American Grille image

 

Bobby J's Italian American Grille

204 Como Park Blvd, Cheektowaga

No reviews yet
Takeout
Gnocchi Marinara$18.99
Delicious potato gnocchi with homemade marinara sauce.
More about Bobby J's Italian American Grille
Lago 210 image

TAPAS • FRENCH FRIES

Lago 210

4038 Hoover Road, Hamburg

Avg 3 (35 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
CHEF'S SPECIAL - RICOTTA GNOCCHI$28.00
House-made ricotta gnocchi with duck confit, sauteed greens, and a romano cream sauce.
More about Lago 210
This Little Pig image

 

This Little Pig

4401 Transit Rd., Williamsville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Pan-Fried Gnocchi$26.00
pan-fried potato and pasta dumplings with bacon-tomato sauce and smoked, pulled pork with basil and parmesan
More about This Little Pig
Mojo Market image

 

Mojo Market

3030 Delaware Avenue, Kenmore

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Gondola Gnocchi$4.00
8oz package locally made Nonna's potato gnocchi, frozen
More about Mojo Market

Map

Map

