Gnocchi in Buffalo
Buffalo restaurants that serve gnocchi
Mulberry Italian Ristorante
64 Jackson Ave, Lackawanna
|Gnocchi
|$17.99
Homemade Ricotta Gnocchi
|Gnocchi Mulberry
|$20.49
Ricotta Gnocchi, Crumbled Sausage, Hot Peppers, Tomato Sauce, Baked in Mozzarella
Bobby J's Italian American Grille
204 Como Park Blvd, Cheektowaga
|Gnocchi Marinara
|$18.99
Delicious potato gnocchi with homemade marinara sauce.
TAPAS • FRENCH FRIES
Lago 210
4038 Hoover Road, Hamburg
|CHEF'S SPECIAL - RICOTTA GNOCCHI
|$28.00
House-made ricotta gnocchi with duck confit, sauteed greens, and a romano cream sauce.
This Little Pig
4401 Transit Rd., Williamsville
|Pan-Fried Gnocchi
|$26.00
pan-fried potato and pasta dumplings with bacon-tomato sauce and smoked, pulled pork with basil and parmesan