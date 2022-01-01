Fried dumplings in Buffalo
Buffalo restaurants that serve fried dumplings
SUSHI
Sun Cuisines
1989 Niagara St, Buffalo
|Fried Dumpling (Gyoza)
|$5.00
V: Japanese pan fried chicken or vegetable dumbling served with citric soy sauce
PIZZA • SUSHI
Sun Cuisines
5759 Main Street, Williamsville
|Fried Dumpling (Gyoza)
|$5.00
V: Japanese pan fried chicken or vegetable dumbling served with citric soy sauce
Austin's Kitchen
520 LEE ENTRANCE #306, BUFFALO
|Fried Pork & Beef Dumplings - 5pc
|$4.50
Fried Beef Dumplings