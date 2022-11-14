Restaurant header imageView gallery

Sun Cuisines

2,313 Reviews

$$

1989 Niagara St

Buffalo, NY 14207

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Pad Thai
Fried Dumpling (Gyoza)
Steamed Dumpling

SUSHI MENU

Ultimate Appetizer

$50.00

(For 3-6 People) / Raw/GF / 8 Pieces of Rainbow Sun Roll / 9 Pieces of Sashimi / 7 Pieces of Sun Pods

The Emperor Seafood Feast

$95.00

(Dinner For 2) Served in a Wooden Ship/ 1 Lobster Sun Roll 8 pcs / 1 Golden Crispy Crab Roll 8 pcs / Sashimi 20 pcs: 4 Tuna, 4 Salmon, 4 Yellow Tail, 4 Octopus, 4 Squid Roll / Soup & Salad: Chef's Choice Salad & 2 Bowls of Miso Soup

Signature Roll Boat

$40.00

1 Salmon Special Roll, 1 Grand Avocado Roll, 1 Coconut Shrimp Roll, 1 Boston Roll Edamame

Love Boat

$50.00

8 Nigiri, 8 Sashimi, 8 Negi Hamachi, 8 Golden Crispy Shrimp, Edamame

Tuna Sun Roll

$8.50

Salmon Sun Roll

$8.50

Seared Tuna Sun Roll

$8.50

Yellow Tail Sun Roll

$8.50

Shrimp Sun Roll

$8.50

Cooked

Eel Sun Roll

$8.50

Cooked

Boston Sun Roll

$7.50

Spicy Tuna Sun Roll

$8.50

With Cucumber & Spicy Sauce / Avocado Optional

Spicy Seared Beef Sun Roll

$7.50

With Cucumber & Spicy Sauce / Avocado Optional

Spicy Seared Tuna Sun Roll

$8.50

With Cucumber & Spicy Sauce / Avocado Optional

Spicy Yellow Tail Sun Roll

$8.50

With Cucumber & Spicy Sauce / Avocado Optional

Spicy Salmon Sun Roll

$8.50

With Cucumber & Spicy Sauce / Avocado Optional

Spicy Crab Roll

$6.50

Cooked / With Cucumber & Spicy Sauce / Avocado Optional

Califonia Roll

$6.50

Vegetable Roll

$6.50

Cocount Shrimp Sun Roll

$9.50

Cooked / Cocount Shrimp, red pepper, cucumber and spicy sauce rolled with sesame seed soy wrap and topped with Milky Way sauce

Crispy Salmon Roll

$9.50

Grilled salmon with a crispy skin rolled and garnished with our homemade savory ground sesame seed

Golden Crispy Shrimp Roll

$9.50

Cooked / Tempura shrimp, cucumber, red pepper and spicy sauce rolled in sesame seed soy wrap and topped with our sweet soy sauce and crispy shallots

Grand Avocado Roll

Grand Avocado Roll

$10.50

V: Our Signature Roll / Mango, sweet potato, cucumber, red pepper, sweet soy sauce, avocado slices rolled with a mango puree wrap

Green Garden Roll

$7.50

V/GF: Healthy Choice / Avocado, asparagus, sesame seed, cucumber and sweet chili sauce rolled with a mango puree wrap

Grilled Salmon Sun Roll

$9.50

GF: Popular / Cooked / Grilled Salmon, avocado, seaweed, green onions, crispy shallots and our spicy sauce

Spicy Shrimp Roll

$8.50

Cooked/GF: Grilled jumbo shrimp, avocado, scallions & our spicy sauce

Mango Roll

Mango Roll

$7.50

V/GF: Mango, avocado, sweet potato & sweet chili sauce rolled with a mango puree wrap

Philadelphia Sun Roll

$9.50

Your choice of raw salmon, grilled salmon or crab stick rolled with cream cheese, avocado and sesame seed served with a light spicy sauce

Sweet Potato Sun Roll

$6.50

V: Chef Recommended: Crispy seet potato and Milky Way sauce rolled with a mango puree wrap

Veggie Combo

$14.00

(2 Sun Rolls) Green Garden Sun Roll & Mango Sun Roll

Date Night Combo

$17.00

(2 Sun Rolls) Cooked / Spicy Grilled Salmon Sun Roll & Golden Crispy Shrimp Sun Roll

Family Combo

$23.00

(3 Sun Rolls) Cooked / Spicy Grilled Salmon Sun Roll, Cocounut Shrimp Sun Roll & Mango Sun Roll

Omega-3 Combo

$25.00

(2 Sun Rolls) Raw / Yellow Tail Sun Roll & Salmon Special Sun Roll

Black Dragon Roll

$17.00

Tempura shrimp, grilled eel, cucumber, avocado rolled in seaweed wrap drizzled with a sweet soy sauce (Fish Roe Optional)

Golden Crispy Crab Roll

$16.00

Cooked / Whole crispy soft shell crab, asparagus, aioli sauce, rolled in a sesame seed soy wrap

Lobster Sun Roll

$26.00

Cooked / Crab salad roll with sweet chili sauce topped with chopped whole lobster taol

Negi Hamachi Maki Roll

$17.00

GF: Yellow Tail marinated with wasabi mayo, scallion and fish roe rolled with black rice wrapped with yellow tail, sashimi & topped with yuzu paste

Rainbow Sun Roll

$14.99

Raw / Avocado, cucumber, crab wrapped with a variety of seafood

Salmon Special Roll

$16.99

GF: Raw salmon, avocado, cream cheese, spicy sauce all rolled with seaweed wrap, topped with scallion, crispy shallot & drizzled with sweet soy sauce

Spider Roll

$17.00

Cooked / Whole crispy soft shell crab, asparagus, aioli sauce, rolled in mango puree wrap topped with mango, avocado slices, drizzled with sweet chili sauce

Tiger Sun Roll

$13.50

Cooked/GF: Avocado, cucumber, crab roll wrapped with cooked shrimp & avocado drizzle with our red chili, spicy mayo & sweet soy sauce

Tunacado Roll

$16.00

Raw/GF: Spicy Tuna Roll with cucumber, spicy sauce & wrapped with seared tuna & avocado

Volcano Roll

$17.00

Crunch Roll

$9.00

Firecrackers Roll

$12.00

Super Tempura Roll

$14.00

Hurricane Eye Roll

$12.00

No Name

$10.00

Mahuya Seafood

$20.00

Chef Recommended! Cooked: Sun's original Black & White fried rice with peas, carrots, red pepper, mango, crispy shrimp, crispy fish fillet, crispy sweet potato topped with lemongrass sauce

Salmon Sun Platter

$20.00

Raw/GF: 3 Salmon Sashimi, 3 Seared Salmon Pods & 6 Spicy Salmon Sun Rolls

Sun Seafood Combination Platter

$20.00

Choice of 3: 3 Sashimi, 3 Sun Pods, 6 Pieces Spicy Sun Roll

Sun's Black Rice Salad

Sun's Black Rice Salad

$10.00

This made us famous! Black Rice with avocado, mango, red pepper, cashews, peauts, spring mix, homemade dressing topped with diced chili / With Beef $12.99 / With Shrimp & Fish Cake $14.99

Tuna Sun Platter

$20.00

Raw/GF: 3 Tuna Sashimi, 3 Tuna Sun Pods, 6 Spicy Tuna Sun Roll

Ultimate Appetizer

$50.00

S Cucumber Roll

$4.00

S Avocado Roll

$4.00

S Asparagus Roll

$4.00

S Carrot Roll

$4.00

S Tuna Roll

$5.00

S Salmon Roll

$5.00

S Grilled Salmon Roll

$5.00

S Yellowtail Roll

$5.00

APPETIZERS

Chicken Curry with Paratha

$8.00

Chef Recommended / Multi-layered, flaky textured bread served with our slow roasted Burmese chicken curry sauce for dipping

Cocount Shrimp

$8.00

Popular / Thai deep fried shrimp & cocount served with our special sauce

Deep Fried Gourd (Buthi Jyaw)

$5.00

V: Popluar / Burmese deep fried gourd served with our hot & sour sauce

Edamame

$5.00

V/GF: Healthy Choice / Green soy beans, lightly salted and steamed, rich in vitamins and protein

Fried Dumpling (Gyoza)

$5.00

V: Japanese pan fried chicken or vegetable dumbling served with citric soy sauce

Samusa

$5.00
Spring Roll - Fresh

Spring Roll - Fresh

$7.50

V/GF: Homemade spring rolls with vegetables and/or choice of meat served with Thai sweet chilis auce and peanut sauce

Spring Roll - Fried

$5.00

V/Not GF: Homemade spring rolls with vegetables and/or choice of meat served with Thai sweet chilli sauce

Steamed Dumpling

$5.00

Healthy Choice / Chicken or vegetable dumpling served with mixed vegetable, edamame bean, chicken served with citric soy sauce

Sun Combination Platter (A Jyaw Zoan)

$15.00

Combination of our favorite appetizers: Deep fried Gourd, Deep Fried Tofu, Golden Squid Rings, Fried Chicken & Veggie Dumpling, Fish Cake & Samusa

Fish Cake

$8.50

Thai deep fried fish cake served with Thai sweet chili sauce.

SALADS

Crispy Salmon Skin Salad

$10.00

Fresh spring greens & romaine lettuce with cream cheese, avocado, mango, cucumber & tomato topped with tempura crisps & served with our special homemade ginger dressing

Ginger Salad (Ginger Thoat)

$8.50

GF: Healthy Choice / Burmese ginger salad with chana dal pea powder, fried garlic, onion, tomato, cabbage, peanuts and lime juice

Papaya Salad (Som Tum)

$10.00

GF: Popular / Our famous Thai shredded papaya salad with carrots, chili, garlic, tomato, palm sugar, lime juice,fish sauce & peanuts / With Shrimp $10.99

Seaweed Salad

Seaweed Salad

$6.00

Seaweed, sesame oil topped with sesame seeds served on a bed of shredded romaine lettuce, drizzled with citrus soy sauce

Sun Flavor Bomb Salad

$9.99

A Sun Original: A Must Try! Fresh spring greens and romaine lettuce with cream cheese, avocado, mango, cucumber and tomato topped with tempura crisps & served with our special homemade ginger dressing/ With Squid $10.99

Tea Leaf Salad (Le Peth Thoat)

Tea Leaf Salad (Le Peth Thoat)

$8.50

GF: Chef Recommended / Burmese pickled tea loaf tossed with crispy chana dal pea, fried garlic, onion, tomato, sesame seed, cabbage, peanuts and lime juice

Thai Beef Salad

$16.00

GF: Chef Recommended / Thai beef salad with homestyle dressing, spring mix, green leaves, red pepper, cucumber, tomato, cilantro & onion

Tuna Poke Salad (Raw)

$10.00

Fresh Tuna marinated with soy sauce, ponzu sauce, sesame oil, served on a bed of lettuce and seaweed salad sprinkle with sesame and scallion.

Tuna Tataki Salad

$15.00

Fresh spring greens & romaine lettuce with cream cheese, avocado, mango, cucumber & tomato topped with tempura crisps & served with our special homemade ginger dressing

House Salad

$5.00

SOUPS

Small Tom Yum Soup

$6.00

GF: Popular / Famous Thai soup with fresh mushrooms, tomato, chili, lemongrass, lime juice, cilantro & scallions.Vegetable or any meat (S) $ 5.49 (L) $6.99 / Any seafood or Seafood Combo (S) $7.99 (L) $10.99

Large Tom Yum Soup

$8.00

GF: Popular / Famous Thai soup with fresh mushrooms, tomato, chili, lemongrass, lime juice, cilantro & scallions.Vegetable or any meat (S) $ 5.49 (L) $6.99 / Any seafood or Seafood Combo (S) $7.99 (L) $10.99

Small Tofu Vegetable Soup

$6.00

V/GF: Burmese mild vegetable soup with tofu, cilantro, scallions & a variety of hearty vegetables. Vegetable or any meat (S) $ 5.49 (L) $6.99 / Any seafood or Seafood Combo (S) $7.99 (L) $10.99

Large Tofu Vegetable Soup

$8.00

V/GF: Burmese mild vegetable soup with tofu, cilantro, scallions & a variety of hearty vegetables. Vegetable or any meat (S) $ 5.49 (L) $6.99 / Any seafood or Seafood Combo (S) $7.99 (L) $10.99

Miso Traditional Japanese Soup

$3.00

Seaweed, tofu, scallions and our homemade broth

Japanese Ramen with Chicken

$13.00

Your choice of Tonkotsu, Shoyu (Soy Sauce) or Spicy Miso Broth, with Japanese Egg Noodle with bean sprout, corn, scallions, topped with seaweed, soft-boiled egg & shredded chili.

Japanese Ramen with Pork

Japanese Ramen with Pork

$14.00

Your choice of Tonkotsu, Shoyu (Soy Sauce) or Spicy Miso Broth, with Japanese Egg Noodle with bean sprout, corn, scallions, topped with seaweed, soft-boiled egg & shredded chili.

Japanese Ramen with Boneless Duck

$17.00

Your choice of Tonkotsu, Shoyu (Soy Sauce) or Spicy Miso Broth, with Japanese Egg Noodle with bean sprout, corn, scallions, topped with seaweed, soft-boiled egg & shredded chili.

Small Chicken Coconut Noodle Soup (Own No Koksware)

Small Chicken Coconut Noodle Soup (Own No Koksware)

$6.60

A Sun Favorite! Burmese chicken egg noodle soup with coconut milk, turmeric, boiled egg, onion and crispy flat noodles

Large Chicken Coconut Noodle Soup (Own No Koksware)

Large Chicken Coconut Noodle Soup (Own No Koksware)

$12.99

A Sun Favorite! Burmese chicken egg noodle soup with coconut milk, turmeric, boiled egg, onion and crispy flat noodles

BURMESE ENTREES

Beef Curry (Amare Thar Hin)

$17.00

GF: Chef Recommended / Our slow roasted curry mixed with star anise , tender lean ribeye beef, ginger, garlic, onion and chili

Burmese Flat Wide Noodle (Kat Kyay Kite)

Burmese Flat Wide Noodle (Kat Kyay Kite)

$15.00

Spicy / Popular / Traditional Southern Burmese flat wide noodle with hot and sour sauce, scallions, garlic, vatana bean & bean sprout. With Chicken or Pork $12.99 / Fish Cake, Beef or Shrimp $14.99 / Seafood Combo $18.99

Burmese Fried Rice (Thamin Jyaw)

$15.00

V/GF Available: Burmese fried rice with vatana bean, garlic, onion, egg & homestyle sauce / With Veg $11.99 / With Chicken or Pork $12.99 / Fish Cake, Beef or Shrimp $14.99 / Seafood Combo $18.99

Chicken Curry (Kyit Thar Aloo Hin)

$16.00

GF: Popular / Our slow roasted Burmese curry mixed with marsala, chicken, potato, ginger, garlic, tumeric, onion & chili / Add Coconut Milk +$1

Pumpkin Stew (Shwe Payon Thi Hin)

$15.00

V/GF Available: Our famous Burmese pumpkin curry with ginger, garlic and chili with homemade sauce. With Veg $11.99 / With Chicken or Pork $12.99 / Fish Cake, Beef or Shrimp $14.99 / Seafood Combo $18.99

Rice Noodles with Chicken Curry Sauce (Nan Gyi Thoat)

Rice Noodles with Chicken Curry Sauce (Nan Gyi Thoat)

$15.00

GF: Chef Recommended / Burmese rice noodles with a mild chicken curry sauce, eggs, chana dal pea, crispy flat noodle, turmeric, onion, green onion & cilantro

Stir Fried Clear Bean Noodle (Kya Zan Jyaw)

$15.00

V/GF Available: Healthy Choice / Homestyle stir fried clear bean noodles with egg, broccoli, cabbage, carrot bean sprout & special sauce. Tofu $11.99 / Chicken or Pork $12.99 / Fish Cake, Beef or Shrimp $14.99 / Seafood Combo $18.99

Stir Fry Egg Noodle (Koksware Jyaw)

$15.00

Stir fried egg noodle withh carrot, cabbage, broccoli, onion, bean sprout and our special thick soy sauce. Tofu $11.99 / Chicken or Pork $12.99 / Fish Cake, Beef or Shrimp $14.99 / Seafood Combo $18.99

Burmese Shrimp in Tomato Sauce

$17.00

Curry Leaves, potato, eggplant, green bean, long squash, kabocha squash, ginger, garlic, turmeric, onion, paprika, masala and tamarind.

FISH MENU

Green Curry Fish

$18.00

Crispy haddock fillet in green curry sauce with coconut milk, red pepper, green beans, peas, carrots & Thai basil leaves

Red Curry Fish

$18.00

Crispy haddock fillet in green curry sauce with coconut milk, red pepper, kaffir lime leaves, green peas, carrots, Thai basil leaves, baby corn, mushroom & zucchini

Lemongrass Fish

$18.99

Crispy haddock fillet in Sun's lemongrass curry prepared with coconu milk, fresh lemongrass, napa cabbage, zucchini and ie juice

Pan Seared Salmon Filet

$17.99

Pan seared sushi grade salmon filet with your choice of homemadeteriyaki sauce or seasoned with salt & pepper served with steamed vegetables and choice of black or white rice

Panang Curry Fish

$18.00

Crispy haddock fillet in panang curry sauce with coconut milk, red pepper, kaffir lime leaves, green peas, carrots, zucchini, baby corn, mushrooms & beans

Sesame Fish

$16.99

Crispy haddock fillet served with Sun's famous sesame sauce

Steamed Salmon Filet w/ Miso Sauce

$17.99

Steamed sushi grade salmon fillet covered in our special miso sauce with edamame & broccoli served with choice of black or white rice

Sun's Famous Crispy Whole Fish

$28.00

Popular / Crispy whole red snapper topped with Sun's special sauce, bell pepper, chili & broccoli

Prew Wan Fish

Prew Wan Fish

$18.00

Stir-fried ginger, onion, tomato, broccoli, zucchini, pineapple, and special sweet and sour sauce.

THAI ENTREES

Coconut Seafood Medley

$23.00

Jumbo shrimo, napa, red pepper, zucchini, onion, scallion, green bean, mushroom, lime leaves, scallop, squid, mussel and our Thai coconut homestyle sauce

Green Curry (Gaeng Kheeo Wan)

$15.00

GF: Green curry sauce with coconut cream, red pepper, green beans, peas, carrots & Thai basil leaves. Tofu $11.99 / Chicken or Pork $12.99 / Beef or Shrimp $14.99 / Seafood Combo $18.99 / Roast Boneless Duck $16.99$14.99 / Seafood Combo $18.99 / Roast Boneless Duck $16.99

Pad Ga Pow

$16.00

Not Available Mild / Chef Recommended / Thai basil leaves stir fried with chopped meat of choice, thai chillis, garlic, red pepper, zucchini, mushroom & homemade sauce / Chicken or Pork $13.99 / Beef or Shrimp $15.9

Pad Kee Mao

$15.00

Popular / Thai flat wide rice noodles with chili paste & thick soy sauce, napa, scallion, tomato, red pepper and basil leaves. Tofu $11.99 / Chicken or Pork $12.99 / Beef or Shrimp $14.99 / Seafood Combo $18.99 / Roast Boneless Duck $16.99

Pad Prig Pow

$15.00

GF Available: Thai hot chili stir fried bamboo shoot, napa, broccoli, red pepper, zucchini, scallion, green bean, bamboo shoot & basil leaves / Tofu $11.99 / Chicken or Pork $12.99 / Beef or Shrimp $14.99 / Seafood Combo $18.99 / Roast Boneless Pork $16.99

Pad See U

$15.00

Thai flat wide rice noodles with a sweet soy sauce , broccoli, napa, mushrooms, red pepper and basil leaves. Tofu $11.99 / Chicken or Pork $12.99 / Beef or Shrimp $14.99 /Seafood Combo $18.99 / Roast Boneless Duck $16.99

Pad Thai

Pad Thai

$15.00

GF/V Available: Famous Thai stir fried noodles with bean sprouts, garlic, green onions, eggs, carrots & peanuts.

Panang Curry (Gaeng Panang)

$15.00

GF: Panang curry sauce with coconut milk, red pepper, kaffir lime leaves, green beans, peas, carrots, mushrooms & zucchini. Tofu $11.99 / Chicken or Pork $12.99 / Beef or Shrimp $14.99 / Seafood Combo $18.99 / Roast Boneless Duck $16.99

Prew Wan

$15.00

GF Available: Stir fried onion, tomato, broccoli, zucchini, pineapple & special sweet & sour sauce / Tofu $11.99 / Chicken or Pork $12.99 / Beef or Shrimp $14.99 / Seafood Combo $18.99 / Roast Boneless Duck $16.99

Red Curry (Gaeng Dang)

Red Curry (Gaeng Dang)

$15.00

GF: Popular / Red curry sauce with coconut cream, red pepper, bamboo shoots, green beans, peas, carrots, Thai basil leaves, mushrooms & zucchini. Tofu $11.99 / Chicken or Pork $12.99 / Beef or Shrimp $14.99 / Seafood Combo $18.99 / Roast Boneless Duck $16.99

Soft Shell Crab Seafood Medley

$30.00

Chef Recommended / Thai crispy soft shell crab with stir fried jumbo shrimp, sea scallops, squid, napa, red pepper, scallion, zucchini and special sauce. 2 Crabs.

Thai Basil Fried Rice

$15.00

GF/V Available: Thai fried rice with egg, peas, carrots and Thai basil leaves. Veg $11.99 / Chicken or Pork $12.99 / Beef or Shrimp $14.99 / Seafood Combo $18.99 / Roast Boneless Duck $16.99

ASIAN FUSION SPECIALTIES

General Tso's Chicken

General Tso's Chicken

$16.00

Popular / Homemade crispy chicken stir fried with ginger, garlic, chili & famous General Tso's sauce

Japanese Stir Fry (Yaki Udon)

$15.00

Popular / Stir fried Japanese udon with carrots, cabbage, zucchini, scallion & our special thick soy sauce / Tofu $11.99 / Chicken or Pork $12.99 / Beef or Shrimp $14.99 / Seafood Combo $18.99 / Roast Boneless Duck $16.99

Seafood in Clay Pot

Seafood in Clay Pot

$21.00

Healthy Choice / Seafood (Shrimp, Squid & Scallops) with onion, green onion, shitake mushroom, napa, pepper, clear bean noodles, basil leaves, lemon juice and boiled in clay pot

Sesame Chicken

$16.00

Homemade crispy chicken stir fried with ginger, garlic, sesame seeds & sweet sesame sauce

Sun's Eggplant Dish

$12.50

V/GF Available: Popular / Eggplant mixed with onion, green onion, napa, bell pepper, basill leaves and homemade sauce / With Tofu $11.99 / With Chicken or Pork $12.99 / With Beef or Shrimp $14.99 / With Seafood Combo $18.99 / With Roast Boneless Duck $16.99

Sun's Loaded Fried Rice

$21.00

Our black and white fried rice with seafood, meat, variety of vegetables, roasted cashew, peas, carrots & chef's secret sauce

Sun's Spicy Chicken

$16.00

GF: Chef Reccomended / Chicken marinated with Sun's special sauce served with coconut-seasoned rice, roasted cashew & served in a clay pot. (Not spicy, just made with many spices)

Mother's Day Special ( Set A )

$70.00

Mother's Day Special ( Set B )

$70.00

Crispy Duck Pineapple

$23.00

DESSERTS

Fried Banana

$7.00

Taro Custard w/ Ice Cream

$8.00

Red Bean Ice Cream

$3.30

Green Tea Ice Cream

$3.30

Sticky Rice Custard

$6.00

Taro Custard

$6.00

Steamed Ban Rice

$6.00

Mango Sticky Black Rice

$6.30

Black Rice Pudding

$5.00

SIDES

Steamed White Rice

$2.00

Steamed Black Rice

$3.00

Rice Noodle

$2.00

Paratha

$2.00

Utensils

YES Utensils

NO Utensils

NFL SPECIAL BOGO

Chicken Pad Thai (BOGO)

$16.00

Vegetable + Tofu Pad Thai (BOGO)

$15.00

Chicken Curry (BOGO)

$16.00

California Roll (BOGO)

$6.50

Spicy Tuna Roll (BOGO)

$8.50

Spicy Salmon Roll (BOGO)

$8.50

N/A BEVERAGES

Avocado Danechin

$5.50

Avocado Juice

$5.50

Burmese Milk Tea

$5.50Out of stock

Chocolate Milk

$2.00

Club Soda

$3.50

Diet Coke

$3.50

Ginger Ale

$3.50

Ginger Tea

$3.00

Hot Coffee

$3.00

Hot Green Tea

$3.00

Hot Jasmine Tea

$3.00

Iced Tea

$3.50

Mango Danechin

$5.50

Mango Juice

$5.50

Orange Juice

$3.50

Orange Soda

$3.50

Coke

$3.50

Sprite

$3.50

Thai Iced Tea

$5.00

Thai Lemon Tea

$5.00

Unsweetened Tea

$3.50

Spring Water

$2.50

Lemonade

$3.50
Attributes and Amenities
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markGift Cards
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Monday11:30 am - 9:30 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 9:30 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 9:30 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 9:30 pm
Friday11:30 am - 9:30 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Exceptionally Authentic Delicious Burmese and Thai Cuisines! Our Menu is 100% MSG Free * Available V= Vegan * GF=Gluten Free ** Please let us know how hot or mild you would like us to prepare for you ** *Veg order include tofu, broccoli, napa, carrot *

Website

Location

1989 Niagara St, Buffalo, NY 14207

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Sun Cuisines image
Sun Cuisines image
Sun Cuisines image

Similar restaurants in your area

The Dapper Goose
orange star4.6 • 423
491 Amherst Street Buffalo, NY 14207
View restaurantnext
Thin Man | Tappo Pizza
orange starNo Reviews
166 Chandler Street Buffalo, NY 14203
View restaurantnext
Hatchets and Hops - Blackrock
orange starNo Reviews
68 Tonawanda Street Buffalo, NY 14207
View restaurantnext
Pressure Drop Brewing
orange starNo Reviews
1672 Elmwood Avenue Buffalo, NY 14207
View restaurantnext
Mister Pizza - Elmwood
orange star4.4 • 13,416
1065 Elmwood Ave Buffalo, NY 14222
View restaurantnext
Vasilis Express - 1066 Elmwood Ave
orange starNo Reviews
1066 Elmwood Ave Buffalo, NY 14222
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Buffalo

The Dapper Goose
orange star4.6 • 423
491 Amherst Street Buffalo, NY 14207
View restaurantnext
Casey's Black Rock
orange star5.0 • 28
484 Amherst St Buffalo, NY 14207
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Buffalo
Allentown
review star
Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)
Downtown
review star
Avg 4.6 (20 restaurants)
Riverside
review star
Avg 4.1 (5 restaurants)
Main Street
review star
Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)
Elmwood Village
review star
Avg 4.1 (10 restaurants)
North Buffalo
review star
Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)
Eastside
review star
Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)
South Buffalo
review star
Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)
Westside
review star
Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston