Sun Cuisines
2,313 Reviews
$$
1989 Niagara St
Buffalo, NY 14207
Popular Items
SUSHI MENU
Ultimate Appetizer
(For 3-6 People) / Raw/GF / 8 Pieces of Rainbow Sun Roll / 9 Pieces of Sashimi / 7 Pieces of Sun Pods
The Emperor Seafood Feast
(Dinner For 2) Served in a Wooden Ship/ 1 Lobster Sun Roll 8 pcs / 1 Golden Crispy Crab Roll 8 pcs / Sashimi 20 pcs: 4 Tuna, 4 Salmon, 4 Yellow Tail, 4 Octopus, 4 Squid Roll / Soup & Salad: Chef's Choice Salad & 2 Bowls of Miso Soup
Signature Roll Boat
1 Salmon Special Roll, 1 Grand Avocado Roll, 1 Coconut Shrimp Roll, 1 Boston Roll Edamame
Love Boat
8 Nigiri, 8 Sashimi, 8 Negi Hamachi, 8 Golden Crispy Shrimp, Edamame
Tuna Sun Roll
Salmon Sun Roll
Seared Tuna Sun Roll
Yellow Tail Sun Roll
Shrimp Sun Roll
Cooked
Eel Sun Roll
Cooked
Boston Sun Roll
Spicy Tuna Sun Roll
With Cucumber & Spicy Sauce / Avocado Optional
Spicy Seared Beef Sun Roll
With Cucumber & Spicy Sauce / Avocado Optional
Spicy Seared Tuna Sun Roll
With Cucumber & Spicy Sauce / Avocado Optional
Spicy Yellow Tail Sun Roll
With Cucumber & Spicy Sauce / Avocado Optional
Spicy Salmon Sun Roll
With Cucumber & Spicy Sauce / Avocado Optional
Spicy Crab Roll
Cooked / With Cucumber & Spicy Sauce / Avocado Optional
Califonia Roll
Vegetable Roll
Cocount Shrimp Sun Roll
Cooked / Cocount Shrimp, red pepper, cucumber and spicy sauce rolled with sesame seed soy wrap and topped with Milky Way sauce
Crispy Salmon Roll
Grilled salmon with a crispy skin rolled and garnished with our homemade savory ground sesame seed
Golden Crispy Shrimp Roll
Cooked / Tempura shrimp, cucumber, red pepper and spicy sauce rolled in sesame seed soy wrap and topped with our sweet soy sauce and crispy shallots
Grand Avocado Roll
V: Our Signature Roll / Mango, sweet potato, cucumber, red pepper, sweet soy sauce, avocado slices rolled with a mango puree wrap
Green Garden Roll
V/GF: Healthy Choice / Avocado, asparagus, sesame seed, cucumber and sweet chili sauce rolled with a mango puree wrap
Grilled Salmon Sun Roll
GF: Popular / Cooked / Grilled Salmon, avocado, seaweed, green onions, crispy shallots and our spicy sauce
Spicy Shrimp Roll
Cooked/GF: Grilled jumbo shrimp, avocado, scallions & our spicy sauce
Mango Roll
V/GF: Mango, avocado, sweet potato & sweet chili sauce rolled with a mango puree wrap
Philadelphia Sun Roll
Your choice of raw salmon, grilled salmon or crab stick rolled with cream cheese, avocado and sesame seed served with a light spicy sauce
Sweet Potato Sun Roll
V: Chef Recommended: Crispy seet potato and Milky Way sauce rolled with a mango puree wrap
Veggie Combo
(2 Sun Rolls) Green Garden Sun Roll & Mango Sun Roll
Date Night Combo
(2 Sun Rolls) Cooked / Spicy Grilled Salmon Sun Roll & Golden Crispy Shrimp Sun Roll
Family Combo
(3 Sun Rolls) Cooked / Spicy Grilled Salmon Sun Roll, Cocounut Shrimp Sun Roll & Mango Sun Roll
Omega-3 Combo
(2 Sun Rolls) Raw / Yellow Tail Sun Roll & Salmon Special Sun Roll
Black Dragon Roll
Tempura shrimp, grilled eel, cucumber, avocado rolled in seaweed wrap drizzled with a sweet soy sauce (Fish Roe Optional)
Golden Crispy Crab Roll
Cooked / Whole crispy soft shell crab, asparagus, aioli sauce, rolled in a sesame seed soy wrap
Lobster Sun Roll
Cooked / Crab salad roll with sweet chili sauce topped with chopped whole lobster taol
Negi Hamachi Maki Roll
GF: Yellow Tail marinated with wasabi mayo, scallion and fish roe rolled with black rice wrapped with yellow tail, sashimi & topped with yuzu paste
Rainbow Sun Roll
Raw / Avocado, cucumber, crab wrapped with a variety of seafood
Salmon Special Roll
GF: Raw salmon, avocado, cream cheese, spicy sauce all rolled with seaweed wrap, topped with scallion, crispy shallot & drizzled with sweet soy sauce
Spider Roll
Cooked / Whole crispy soft shell crab, asparagus, aioli sauce, rolled in mango puree wrap topped with mango, avocado slices, drizzled with sweet chili sauce
Tiger Sun Roll
Cooked/GF: Avocado, cucumber, crab roll wrapped with cooked shrimp & avocado drizzle with our red chili, spicy mayo & sweet soy sauce
Tunacado Roll
Raw/GF: Spicy Tuna Roll with cucumber, spicy sauce & wrapped with seared tuna & avocado
Volcano Roll
Crunch Roll
Firecrackers Roll
Super Tempura Roll
Hurricane Eye Roll
No Name
Mahuya Seafood
Chef Recommended! Cooked: Sun's original Black & White fried rice with peas, carrots, red pepper, mango, crispy shrimp, crispy fish fillet, crispy sweet potato topped with lemongrass sauce
Salmon Sun Platter
Raw/GF: 3 Salmon Sashimi, 3 Seared Salmon Pods & 6 Spicy Salmon Sun Rolls
Sun Seafood Combination Platter
Choice of 3: 3 Sashimi, 3 Sun Pods, 6 Pieces Spicy Sun Roll
Sun's Black Rice Salad
This made us famous! Black Rice with avocado, mango, red pepper, cashews, peauts, spring mix, homemade dressing topped with diced chili / With Beef $12.99 / With Shrimp & Fish Cake $14.99
Tuna Sun Platter
Raw/GF: 3 Tuna Sashimi, 3 Tuna Sun Pods, 6 Spicy Tuna Sun Roll
Ultimate Appetizer
S Cucumber Roll
S Avocado Roll
S Asparagus Roll
S Carrot Roll
S Tuna Roll
S Salmon Roll
S Grilled Salmon Roll
S Yellowtail Roll
APPETIZERS
Chicken Curry with Paratha
Chef Recommended / Multi-layered, flaky textured bread served with our slow roasted Burmese chicken curry sauce for dipping
Cocount Shrimp
Popular / Thai deep fried shrimp & cocount served with our special sauce
Deep Fried Gourd (Buthi Jyaw)
V: Popluar / Burmese deep fried gourd served with our hot & sour sauce
Edamame
V/GF: Healthy Choice / Green soy beans, lightly salted and steamed, rich in vitamins and protein
Fried Dumpling (Gyoza)
V: Japanese pan fried chicken or vegetable dumbling served with citric soy sauce
Samusa
Spring Roll - Fresh
V/GF: Homemade spring rolls with vegetables and/or choice of meat served with Thai sweet chilis auce and peanut sauce
Spring Roll - Fried
V/Not GF: Homemade spring rolls with vegetables and/or choice of meat served with Thai sweet chilli sauce
Steamed Dumpling
Healthy Choice / Chicken or vegetable dumpling served with mixed vegetable, edamame bean, chicken served with citric soy sauce
Sun Combination Platter (A Jyaw Zoan)
Combination of our favorite appetizers: Deep fried Gourd, Deep Fried Tofu, Golden Squid Rings, Fried Chicken & Veggie Dumpling, Fish Cake & Samusa
Fish Cake
Thai deep fried fish cake served with Thai sweet chili sauce.
SALADS
Crispy Salmon Skin Salad
Fresh spring greens & romaine lettuce with cream cheese, avocado, mango, cucumber & tomato topped with tempura crisps & served with our special homemade ginger dressing
Ginger Salad (Ginger Thoat)
GF: Healthy Choice / Burmese ginger salad with chana dal pea powder, fried garlic, onion, tomato, cabbage, peanuts and lime juice
Papaya Salad (Som Tum)
GF: Popular / Our famous Thai shredded papaya salad with carrots, chili, garlic, tomato, palm sugar, lime juice,fish sauce & peanuts / With Shrimp $10.99
Seaweed Salad
Seaweed, sesame oil topped with sesame seeds served on a bed of shredded romaine lettuce, drizzled with citrus soy sauce
Sun Flavor Bomb Salad
A Sun Original: A Must Try! Fresh spring greens and romaine lettuce with cream cheese, avocado, mango, cucumber and tomato topped with tempura crisps & served with our special homemade ginger dressing/ With Squid $10.99
Tea Leaf Salad (Le Peth Thoat)
GF: Chef Recommended / Burmese pickled tea loaf tossed with crispy chana dal pea, fried garlic, onion, tomato, sesame seed, cabbage, peanuts and lime juice
Thai Beef Salad
GF: Chef Recommended / Thai beef salad with homestyle dressing, spring mix, green leaves, red pepper, cucumber, tomato, cilantro & onion
Tuna Poke Salad (Raw)
Fresh Tuna marinated with soy sauce, ponzu sauce, sesame oil, served on a bed of lettuce and seaweed salad sprinkle with sesame and scallion.
Tuna Tataki Salad
Fresh spring greens & romaine lettuce with cream cheese, avocado, mango, cucumber & tomato topped with tempura crisps & served with our special homemade ginger dressing
House Salad
SOUPS
Small Tom Yum Soup
GF: Popular / Famous Thai soup with fresh mushrooms, tomato, chili, lemongrass, lime juice, cilantro & scallions.Vegetable or any meat (S) $ 5.49 (L) $6.99 / Any seafood or Seafood Combo (S) $7.99 (L) $10.99
Large Tom Yum Soup
GF: Popular / Famous Thai soup with fresh mushrooms, tomato, chili, lemongrass, lime juice, cilantro & scallions.Vegetable or any meat (S) $ 5.49 (L) $6.99 / Any seafood or Seafood Combo (S) $7.99 (L) $10.99
Small Tofu Vegetable Soup
V/GF: Burmese mild vegetable soup with tofu, cilantro, scallions & a variety of hearty vegetables. Vegetable or any meat (S) $ 5.49 (L) $6.99 / Any seafood or Seafood Combo (S) $7.99 (L) $10.99
Large Tofu Vegetable Soup
V/GF: Burmese mild vegetable soup with tofu, cilantro, scallions & a variety of hearty vegetables. Vegetable or any meat (S) $ 5.49 (L) $6.99 / Any seafood or Seafood Combo (S) $7.99 (L) $10.99
Miso Traditional Japanese Soup
Seaweed, tofu, scallions and our homemade broth
Japanese Ramen with Chicken
Your choice of Tonkotsu, Shoyu (Soy Sauce) or Spicy Miso Broth, with Japanese Egg Noodle with bean sprout, corn, scallions, topped with seaweed, soft-boiled egg & shredded chili.
Japanese Ramen with Pork
Your choice of Tonkotsu, Shoyu (Soy Sauce) or Spicy Miso Broth, with Japanese Egg Noodle with bean sprout, corn, scallions, topped with seaweed, soft-boiled egg & shredded chili.
Japanese Ramen with Boneless Duck
Your choice of Tonkotsu, Shoyu (Soy Sauce) or Spicy Miso Broth, with Japanese Egg Noodle with bean sprout, corn, scallions, topped with seaweed, soft-boiled egg & shredded chili.
Small Chicken Coconut Noodle Soup (Own No Koksware)
A Sun Favorite! Burmese chicken egg noodle soup with coconut milk, turmeric, boiled egg, onion and crispy flat noodles
Large Chicken Coconut Noodle Soup (Own No Koksware)
A Sun Favorite! Burmese chicken egg noodle soup with coconut milk, turmeric, boiled egg, onion and crispy flat noodles
BURMESE ENTREES
Beef Curry (Amare Thar Hin)
GF: Chef Recommended / Our slow roasted curry mixed with star anise , tender lean ribeye beef, ginger, garlic, onion and chili
Burmese Flat Wide Noodle (Kat Kyay Kite)
Spicy / Popular / Traditional Southern Burmese flat wide noodle with hot and sour sauce, scallions, garlic, vatana bean & bean sprout. With Chicken or Pork $12.99 / Fish Cake, Beef or Shrimp $14.99 / Seafood Combo $18.99
Burmese Fried Rice (Thamin Jyaw)
V/GF Available: Burmese fried rice with vatana bean, garlic, onion, egg & homestyle sauce / With Veg $11.99 / With Chicken or Pork $12.99 / Fish Cake, Beef or Shrimp $14.99 / Seafood Combo $18.99
Chicken Curry (Kyit Thar Aloo Hin)
GF: Popular / Our slow roasted Burmese curry mixed with marsala, chicken, potato, ginger, garlic, tumeric, onion & chili / Add Coconut Milk +$1
Pumpkin Stew (Shwe Payon Thi Hin)
V/GF Available: Our famous Burmese pumpkin curry with ginger, garlic and chili with homemade sauce. With Veg $11.99 / With Chicken or Pork $12.99 / Fish Cake, Beef or Shrimp $14.99 / Seafood Combo $18.99
Rice Noodles with Chicken Curry Sauce (Nan Gyi Thoat)
GF: Chef Recommended / Burmese rice noodles with a mild chicken curry sauce, eggs, chana dal pea, crispy flat noodle, turmeric, onion, green onion & cilantro
Stir Fried Clear Bean Noodle (Kya Zan Jyaw)
V/GF Available: Healthy Choice / Homestyle stir fried clear bean noodles with egg, broccoli, cabbage, carrot bean sprout & special sauce. Tofu $11.99 / Chicken or Pork $12.99 / Fish Cake, Beef or Shrimp $14.99 / Seafood Combo $18.99
Stir Fry Egg Noodle (Koksware Jyaw)
Stir fried egg noodle withh carrot, cabbage, broccoli, onion, bean sprout and our special thick soy sauce. Tofu $11.99 / Chicken or Pork $12.99 / Fish Cake, Beef or Shrimp $14.99 / Seafood Combo $18.99
Burmese Shrimp in Tomato Sauce
Curry Leaves, potato, eggplant, green bean, long squash, kabocha squash, ginger, garlic, turmeric, onion, paprika, masala and tamarind.
FISH MENU
Green Curry Fish
Crispy haddock fillet in green curry sauce with coconut milk, red pepper, green beans, peas, carrots & Thai basil leaves
Red Curry Fish
Crispy haddock fillet in green curry sauce with coconut milk, red pepper, kaffir lime leaves, green peas, carrots, Thai basil leaves, baby corn, mushroom & zucchini
Lemongrass Fish
Crispy haddock fillet in Sun's lemongrass curry prepared with coconu milk, fresh lemongrass, napa cabbage, zucchini and ie juice
Pan Seared Salmon Filet
Pan seared sushi grade salmon filet with your choice of homemadeteriyaki sauce or seasoned with salt & pepper served with steamed vegetables and choice of black or white rice
Panang Curry Fish
Crispy haddock fillet in panang curry sauce with coconut milk, red pepper, kaffir lime leaves, green peas, carrots, zucchini, baby corn, mushrooms & beans
Sesame Fish
Crispy haddock fillet served with Sun's famous sesame sauce
Steamed Salmon Filet w/ Miso Sauce
Steamed sushi grade salmon fillet covered in our special miso sauce with edamame & broccoli served with choice of black or white rice
Sun's Famous Crispy Whole Fish
Popular / Crispy whole red snapper topped with Sun's special sauce, bell pepper, chili & broccoli
Prew Wan Fish
Stir-fried ginger, onion, tomato, broccoli, zucchini, pineapple, and special sweet and sour sauce.
THAI ENTREES
Coconut Seafood Medley
Jumbo shrimo, napa, red pepper, zucchini, onion, scallion, green bean, mushroom, lime leaves, scallop, squid, mussel and our Thai coconut homestyle sauce
Green Curry (Gaeng Kheeo Wan)
GF: Green curry sauce with coconut cream, red pepper, green beans, peas, carrots & Thai basil leaves. Tofu $11.99 / Chicken or Pork $12.99 / Beef or Shrimp $14.99 / Seafood Combo $18.99 / Roast Boneless Duck $16.99$14.99 / Seafood Combo $18.99 / Roast Boneless Duck $16.99
Pad Ga Pow
Not Available Mild / Chef Recommended / Thai basil leaves stir fried with chopped meat of choice, thai chillis, garlic, red pepper, zucchini, mushroom & homemade sauce / Chicken or Pork $13.99 / Beef or Shrimp $15.9
Pad Kee Mao
Popular / Thai flat wide rice noodles with chili paste & thick soy sauce, napa, scallion, tomato, red pepper and basil leaves. Tofu $11.99 / Chicken or Pork $12.99 / Beef or Shrimp $14.99 / Seafood Combo $18.99 / Roast Boneless Duck $16.99
Pad Prig Pow
GF Available: Thai hot chili stir fried bamboo shoot, napa, broccoli, red pepper, zucchini, scallion, green bean, bamboo shoot & basil leaves / Tofu $11.99 / Chicken or Pork $12.99 / Beef or Shrimp $14.99 / Seafood Combo $18.99 / Roast Boneless Pork $16.99
Pad See U
Thai flat wide rice noodles with a sweet soy sauce , broccoli, napa, mushrooms, red pepper and basil leaves. Tofu $11.99 / Chicken or Pork $12.99 / Beef or Shrimp $14.99 /Seafood Combo $18.99 / Roast Boneless Duck $16.99
Pad Thai
GF/V Available: Famous Thai stir fried noodles with bean sprouts, garlic, green onions, eggs, carrots & peanuts.
Panang Curry (Gaeng Panang)
GF: Panang curry sauce with coconut milk, red pepper, kaffir lime leaves, green beans, peas, carrots, mushrooms & zucchini. Tofu $11.99 / Chicken or Pork $12.99 / Beef or Shrimp $14.99 / Seafood Combo $18.99 / Roast Boneless Duck $16.99
Prew Wan
GF Available: Stir fried onion, tomato, broccoli, zucchini, pineapple & special sweet & sour sauce / Tofu $11.99 / Chicken or Pork $12.99 / Beef or Shrimp $14.99 / Seafood Combo $18.99 / Roast Boneless Duck $16.99
Red Curry (Gaeng Dang)
GF: Popular / Red curry sauce with coconut cream, red pepper, bamboo shoots, green beans, peas, carrots, Thai basil leaves, mushrooms & zucchini. Tofu $11.99 / Chicken or Pork $12.99 / Beef or Shrimp $14.99 / Seafood Combo $18.99 / Roast Boneless Duck $16.99
Soft Shell Crab Seafood Medley
Chef Recommended / Thai crispy soft shell crab with stir fried jumbo shrimp, sea scallops, squid, napa, red pepper, scallion, zucchini and special sauce. 2 Crabs.
Thai Basil Fried Rice
GF/V Available: Thai fried rice with egg, peas, carrots and Thai basil leaves. Veg $11.99 / Chicken or Pork $12.99 / Beef or Shrimp $14.99 / Seafood Combo $18.99 / Roast Boneless Duck $16.99
ASIAN FUSION SPECIALTIES
General Tso's Chicken
Popular / Homemade crispy chicken stir fried with ginger, garlic, chili & famous General Tso's sauce
Japanese Stir Fry (Yaki Udon)
Popular / Stir fried Japanese udon with carrots, cabbage, zucchini, scallion & our special thick soy sauce / Tofu $11.99 / Chicken or Pork $12.99 / Beef or Shrimp $14.99 / Seafood Combo $18.99 / Roast Boneless Duck $16.99
Seafood in Clay Pot
Healthy Choice / Seafood (Shrimp, Squid & Scallops) with onion, green onion, shitake mushroom, napa, pepper, clear bean noodles, basil leaves, lemon juice and boiled in clay pot
Sesame Chicken
Homemade crispy chicken stir fried with ginger, garlic, sesame seeds & sweet sesame sauce
Sun's Eggplant Dish
V/GF Available: Popular / Eggplant mixed with onion, green onion, napa, bell pepper, basill leaves and homemade sauce / With Tofu $11.99 / With Chicken or Pork $12.99 / With Beef or Shrimp $14.99 / With Seafood Combo $18.99 / With Roast Boneless Duck $16.99
Sun's Loaded Fried Rice
Our black and white fried rice with seafood, meat, variety of vegetables, roasted cashew, peas, carrots & chef's secret sauce
Sun's Spicy Chicken
GF: Chef Reccomended / Chicken marinated with Sun's special sauce served with coconut-seasoned rice, roasted cashew & served in a clay pot. (Not spicy, just made with many spices)
Mother's Day Special ( Set A )
Mother's Day Special ( Set B )
Crispy Duck Pineapple
DESSERTS
Utensils
NFL SPECIAL BOGO
N/A BEVERAGES
Avocado Danechin
Avocado Juice
Burmese Milk Tea
Chocolate Milk
Club Soda
Diet Coke
Ginger Ale
Ginger Tea
Hot Coffee
Hot Green Tea
Hot Jasmine Tea
Iced Tea
Mango Danechin
Mango Juice
Orange Juice
Orange Soda
Coke
Sprite
Thai Iced Tea
Thai Lemon Tea
Unsweetened Tea
Spring Water
Lemonade
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 9:30 pm
|Monday
|11:30 am - 9:30 pm
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 9:30 pm
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 9:30 pm
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 9:30 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 9:30 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Exceptionally Authentic Delicious Burmese and Thai Cuisines! Our Menu is 100% MSG Free * Available V= Vegan * GF=Gluten Free ** Please let us know how hot or mild you would like us to prepare for you ** *Veg order include tofu, broccoli, napa, carrot *
