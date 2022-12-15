Restaurant header imageView gallery

Wingnutz Buffalo

700 Military Road

Buffalo, NY 14216

Order Again

Popular Items

Wingnutz Burger Time
Mozzarella Logs
Kids Chicken Fingers

Starters

*NEW SPECIAL* Wingnutz Platter

$20.00

5 chicken wings (your choice of sauce) , 2 pizza logs, 2 mozzarella sticks, 2 spring rolls, pickle fries, served with a side of bleu cheese and marinara sauce

Parmesan Fries

$8.00

Coated fries tossed in parmesan cheese, and parsley.

Hot Pretzel Bites

$14.00

Tossed in garlic butter, parmesan cheese, and parsley. Served with house queso.

Mozzarella Logs

$11.00

Panko crusted, garlic butter, and fresh herbs. Served with marinara.

Pizza Logs

$12.00

Margherita pepperoni, mozzarella, and spring roll wrapper. Served with marinara.

Wingnutz Dip

$13.00

Cheesy wing dip with a drizzle of Buffalo medium sauce. Served with tortilla chips.

Pickle Fries

$12.00

Battered dill pickles served with sriracha ranch

Bowl of Chicken Wing Soup

$8.00

Worlds best chicken wing soup, topped with a Wingnutz chicken wing, cheddar cheese & crumbly blue

Cup of Chicken Wing Soup

$5.00

Worlds best chicken wing soup, topped with cheddar cheese & crumbly blue

Spring Rolls

$13.00

(3) Vegetable fried spring rolls tossed in house chili sauce, furikake, chopped peanuts, cilantro

Letz Get Nutz

Nachos

$18.00

Smoked pulled pork, spicy queso, salsa, pickled jalapeno, cilantro, and sriracha ranch. Served with tortilla chips.

Wingnutz Poutine

$18.00

Braised beef, white cheddar cheese curds, parmesan and truffle fries with “crack” gravy.

Wingnutz Chicken Sandwich

$16.00

Buttermilk fried chicken, honey garlic, shredduce, and dill pickles on a toasted brioche roll served with fries

Wingnutz Burger Time

$13.00

5oz beef patty, LTOP, and American cheese. Served with fries.

Caprese Pizza Salad

$15.00

Marinated tomatoes, cucumbers, pickled red onions, fresh mozzarella, marinara, balsamic vinaigrette, and mixed greens on fried pizza dough. *Vegan/gluten free option available.

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$18.00

House smoked pork, fire & ice pickles, shaved iceberg lettuce, served with fries

Last Dragon Tacos

$18.00

(3) Braised short rib tacos, house chili sauce, furikake, chopped peanuts, cilantro, pickled red onions, kimchi, tiger sauce.

WingNutz Rolls

$12.00

(3) Chicken wing meat, celery, cheddar cheese & WingNuts Buffalo Hot sauce all rolled up in a crispy wonton wrapper, & then tossed in our famous WingNutz Mild! Served with Blue Cheese

Wingnutz Roast Beef

$16.00Out of stock

Shaved angus top round, "crack" gravy, choice of weck or plain roll, served with fries

Wingnutz Half & Half

$18.00Out of stock

5 chicken wings (your choice of sauce), Roast beef sandwich, Fries

Wings

Single (10)

$18.40

10 wings (your choice of 2 different sauces) Served w/ a bleu cheese & a side of carrots

Double (20)

$36.80

20 wings (your choice of 4 different sauces) Served w/ 2 bleu cheese & a side of carrots

Triple (30)

$55.20

30 wings (your choice of 3 different sauces) Served w/ 3 bleu cheese & a side of carrots

Fifty (50)

$90.00

50 wings (your choice of 5 different sauces) Served w/ 5 bleu cheese & a side of carrots

Hundred (100)

$175.00

100 wings (your choice of 4 different sauces) Served w/ 10 bleu cheese & a side of carrots

Fingers

Single Finger (5)

$16.00

5 Chicken fingers served w/ fries (your choice of sauce) Served w/ a bleu cheese & a side of carrots

Double Fingers (10)

$31.00

Kids Menu

Kids Grilled Cheese

$10.00

Grilled Cheese served with a side of Frites or House Chips

Kids Chicken Fingers

Kids Chicken Fingers

$10.00

Chicken Fingers served with a Side of Fries or House Chips

Kids Burger

$10.00

4oz Beef Patty and American Cheese on a Toasted Brioche Bun.

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Wingnutz Amherst Home of the #1 Rated Wings in the World by Barstool Sports We are located at 700 Military Rd Buffalo, NY 14207

Website

Location

700 Military Road, Buffalo, NY 14216

Directions

