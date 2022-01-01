Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cobb salad in Buffalo

Buffalo restaurants
Toast

Buffalo restaurants that serve cobb salad

Item pic

 

Flint Kitchen + Bar

40 Fountain Plaza, Buffalo

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Cobb Salad$9.50
Mixed greens, chicken breast, bacon, hardboiled egg, veggies and crumbled bleu cheese with ranch dressing
More about Flint Kitchen + Bar
Cobb Fit Salad image

 

The Healthy Scratch

75 Main St #4, Buffalo

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Cobb Fit Salad$9.00
Romaine, Chicken, Egg, Avocado, Red Grapes, Tomatoes, Ranch Seasoned Goat Cheese, White Balsamic Dressing
More about The Healthy Scratch
Item pic

 

The Eatery

4455 Genesee Street, Cheektowaga

No reviews yet
Takeout
Cobb Salad$12.00
More about The Eatery
Creekview Restaurant image

PASTA • SEAFOOD • SALADS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Creekview Restaurant

5629 Main Street, Williamsville

Avg 4.3 (587 reviews)
Takeout
Cobb Salad$16.95
chicken, applewood smoked bacon, avocado, tomato, egg, crumbly bleu, buttermilk basil ranch
More about Creekview Restaurant
Item pic

WRAPS • SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Joe's Deli

1322 Hertel Ave, Buffalo

Avg 4.5 (570 reviews)
Takeout
Cobb Salad$12.99
Crisp romaine hearts, grilled chicken, avocado, bacon, crumbly bleu cheese, egg, tomato and red onion with ranch dressing.
More about Joe's Deli
Joe's Deli image

 

Joe's Deli

818 Ellicott street, Buffalo

No reviews yet
Takeout
Cobb salad$13.99
More about Joe's Deli
Oliver's Restaurant image

 

Oliver's Restaurant

2095 Delaware Avenue, Buffalo

No reviews yet
Takeout
Cajun Cobb Salad$17.00
More about Oliver's Restaurant
My Tomato Pie image

PIZZA • PASTA • CALZONES • PITAS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS

My Tomato Pie

3055 Niagara Falls Boulevard, Amherst

Avg 4.3 (750 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Cobb Salad$16.00
Smoked turkey breast, sliced ham, egg, tomato, bacon, and crumbled bleu cheese over mixed greens with your choice of dressing.
More about My Tomato Pie
Newbury Cobb Salad image

SALADS • CHICKEN

Newbury Salads

5429 Main Street, Williamsville

Avg 4.5 (37 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Newbury Cobb Salad$10.95
Romaine, spicy chicken, hard-boiled egg, tomatoes, feta, cucumbers, jalapeno lime cilantro vinaigrette
More about Newbury Salads
Wellington Pub image

FRENCH FRIES

Wellington Pub

1541 Hertel Ave, Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (725 reviews)
Takeout
Cobb Salad Wrap$11.59
Grilled chicken, bacon, romaine lettuce, avocado mayo, red onion, tomato, crumbly bleu cheese
More about Wellington Pub
Irishman Pub & Eatery - Williamsville image

 

Irishman Pub & Eatery - Williamsville

5601 Main Street, Williamsville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chopped Cobb Salad$17.00
Fresh mixed field greens, with grilled chicken, hard-boiled egg, bacon, crumbled blue cheese, avocado, diced tomato & cucumber served with your choice of dressing
More about Irishman Pub & Eatery - Williamsville
Item pic

 

The Healthy Scratch Buffalo General

100 High Street, Buffalo

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Cobb Fit Salad$9.00
Romaine, Chicken, Egg, Avocado, Red Grapes, Tomatoes, Ranch Seasoned Goat Cheese, White Balsamic Dressing
More about The Healthy Scratch Buffalo General

