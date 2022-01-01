Cobb salad in Buffalo
Buffalo restaurants that serve cobb salad
Flint Kitchen + Bar
40 Fountain Plaza, Buffalo
|Cobb Salad
|$9.50
Mixed greens, chicken breast, bacon, hardboiled egg, veggies and crumbled bleu cheese with ranch dressing
The Healthy Scratch
75 Main St #4, Buffalo
|Cobb Fit Salad
|$9.00
Romaine, Chicken, Egg, Avocado, Red Grapes, Tomatoes, Ranch Seasoned Goat Cheese, White Balsamic Dressing
PASTA • SEAFOOD • SALADS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Creekview Restaurant
5629 Main Street, Williamsville
|Cobb Salad
|$16.95
chicken, applewood smoked bacon, avocado, tomato, egg, crumbly bleu, buttermilk basil ranch
WRAPS • SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Joe's Deli
1322 Hertel Ave, Buffalo
|Cobb Salad
|$12.99
Crisp romaine hearts, grilled chicken, avocado, bacon, crumbly bleu cheese, egg, tomato and red onion with ranch dressing.
Oliver's Restaurant
2095 Delaware Avenue, Buffalo
|Cajun Cobb Salad
|$17.00
PIZZA • PASTA • CALZONES • PITAS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS
My Tomato Pie
3055 Niagara Falls Boulevard, Amherst
|Cobb Salad
|$16.00
Smoked turkey breast, sliced ham, egg, tomato, bacon, and crumbled bleu cheese over mixed greens with your choice of dressing.
SALADS • CHICKEN
Newbury Salads
5429 Main Street, Williamsville
|Newbury Cobb Salad
|$10.95
Romaine, spicy chicken, hard-boiled egg, tomatoes, feta, cucumbers, jalapeno lime cilantro vinaigrette
FRENCH FRIES
Wellington Pub
1541 Hertel Ave, Buffalo
|Cobb Salad Wrap
|$11.59
Grilled chicken, bacon, romaine lettuce, avocado mayo, red onion, tomato, crumbly bleu cheese
Irishman Pub & Eatery - Williamsville
5601 Main Street, Williamsville
|Chopped Cobb Salad
|$17.00
Fresh mixed field greens, with grilled chicken, hard-boiled egg, bacon, crumbled blue cheese, avocado, diced tomato & cucumber served with your choice of dressing