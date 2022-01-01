Penne in Buffalo
Buffalo restaurants that serve penne
More about Creekview Restaurant
PASTA • SEAFOOD • SALADS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Creekview Restaurant
5629 Main Street, Williamsville
|Penne Parmesan
|$17.95
baked with mozzarella cheese, marinara sauce
|K-Penne Pasta with Red Sauce and Meatballs
|$9.95
|K-Penne Pasta with Butter
|$6.95
More about Bobby J's Italian American Grille
Bobby J's Italian American Grille
204 Como Park Blvd, Cheektowaga
|Gluten Free Penne Parm (GF)
|$19.99
In meatless marinara sauce
More about Pesci's Pizza & Boneless Wings
Pesci's Pizza & Boneless Wings
8065 Main St, Williamsville
|Penne Pasta
|$6.99
More about Mythos
Mythos
510 Elmwood Avenue, Buffalo
|Penne Pasta Arrabbiata
|$13.99
Vegetarian. Tossed in our spicy marinara.
More about My Tomato Pie
PIZZA • PASTA • CALZONES • PITAS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS
My Tomato Pie
3055 Niagara Falls Boulevard, Amherst
|Tomato Cream Penne
|$18.00
Penne style pasta with sausage, mushrooms, and onions in a tomato cream sauce.
|Tossed Penne
|$11.00
|Gluten Free Tossed Penne
|$14.50
Gluten-free penne pasta tossed with our homemade gluten-free marinara sauce.