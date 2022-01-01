Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Penne in Buffalo

Go
Buffalo restaurants
Toast

Buffalo restaurants that serve penne

Creekview Restaurant image

PASTA • SEAFOOD • SALADS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Creekview Restaurant

5629 Main Street, Williamsville

Avg 4.3 (587 reviews)
Takeout
Penne Parmesan$17.95
baked with mozzarella cheese, marinara sauce
K-Penne Pasta with Red Sauce and Meatballs$9.95
K-Penne Pasta with Butter$6.95
More about Creekview Restaurant
Bobby J's Italian American Grille image

 

Bobby J's Italian American Grille

204 Como Park Blvd, Cheektowaga

No reviews yet
Takeout
Gluten Free Penne Parm (GF)$19.99
In meatless marinara sauce
More about Bobby J's Italian American Grille
Item pic

 

Pesci's Pizza & Boneless Wings

8065 Main St, Williamsville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Penne Pasta$6.99
More about Pesci's Pizza & Boneless Wings
Mythos image

 

Mythos

510 Elmwood Avenue, Buffalo

Avg 4.6 (2835 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Penne Pasta Arrabbiata$13.99
Vegetarian. Tossed in our spicy marinara.
More about Mythos
My Tomato Pie image

PIZZA • PASTA • CALZONES • PITAS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS

My Tomato Pie

3055 Niagara Falls Boulevard, Amherst

Avg 4.3 (750 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Tomato Cream Penne$18.00
Penne style pasta with sausage, mushrooms, and onions in a tomato cream sauce.
Tossed Penne$11.00
Gluten Free Tossed Penne$14.50
Gluten-free penne pasta tossed with our homemade gluten-free marinara sauce.
More about My Tomato Pie

