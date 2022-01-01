Ceviche in Buffalo
Buffalo restaurants that serve ceviche
More about Fresh Catch Poke Co.
Fresh Catch Poke Co.
5933 Main Street, Buffalo
|**NEW** Ceviche Bowl
|$15.95
Our scallop ceviche flavor is always changing, but this is served with jasmine rice and spring mix, edamame, pineapple, cucumber, bean sprouts, green onion, carrots, lemon basil vinaigrette, topped with black sesame seeds and toasted coconut
|Ceviche - Appetizer
|$12.95
Citrus-marinated halibut ceviche served with scallions, crispy onions, and tortilla chips.
More about Deep South Taco
BURRITOS • TACOS
Deep South Taco
1701 Hertel Avenue, Buffalo
|Shrimp Ceviche
|$10.00
A refreshing summer-style appetizer that's sure to please!
Shrimp pieces from Guatemala, dressed with: Lime Juice, Orange Juice, Cilantro Lime Vin, Diced Mango, Jalapeno, Tomato and Red Onion. Served with Romaine Heart Spears and Tortilla Chips
More about Andale Cantina
Andale Cantina
6850 Main Street, Buffalo
|CEVICHE NAYARIT WITH MANGO
|$25.00
Shrimp prepared and cooked in a lime juice marinade with avocado, pico de gallo and mango
More about Deep South Taco
BURRITOS • TACOS
Deep South Taco
291 Ellicott St, Buffalo
|Shrimp Ceviche
|$12.00
A refreshing summer-style appetizer that's sure to please!
Shrimp pieces from Guatemala, dressed with: Lime Juice, Orange Juice, Cilantro Lime Vin, Diced Mango, Jalapeno, Tomato and Red Onion. Served with Romaine Heart Spears and Tortilla Chips