Ceviche in Buffalo

Buffalo restaurants
Buffalo restaurants that serve ceviche

Fresh Catch Poke Co.

5933 Main Street, Buffalo

No reviews yet
Takeout
**NEW** Ceviche Bowl$15.95
Our scallop ceviche flavor is always changing, but this is served with jasmine rice and spring mix, edamame, pineapple, cucumber, bean sprouts, green onion, carrots, lemon basil vinaigrette, topped with black sesame seeds and toasted coconut
Ceviche - Appetizer$12.95
Citrus-marinated halibut ceviche served with scallions, crispy onions, and tortilla chips.
BURRITOS • TACOS

Deep South Taco

1701 Hertel Avenue, Buffalo

Avg 3.8 (1896 reviews)
Takeout
Shrimp Ceviche$10.00
A refreshing summer-style appetizer that's sure to please!
Shrimp pieces from Guatemala, dressed with: Lime Juice, Orange Juice, Cilantro Lime Vin, Diced Mango, Jalapeno, Tomato and Red Onion. Served with Romaine Heart Spears and Tortilla Chips
Andale Cantina

6850 Main Street, Buffalo

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
CEVICHE NAYARIT WITH MANGO$25.00
Shrimp prepared and cooked in a lime juice marinade with avocado, pico de gallo and mango
