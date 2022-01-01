Bacon cheeseburgers in Buffalo
Buffalo restaurants that serve bacon cheeseburgers
GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Blackwater Tavern and Tap
12443 Broadway, Alden
|Bacon, Swiss, Mushroom Burger
|$13.00
Lettuce, Tomato, Bacon French Fries
PIZZA • CHICKEN WINGS
Mister Pizza
1065 Elmwood Ave, Buffalo
|Bacon Cheeseburger Sub Whole
|$10.05
Vasilis Express
1066 Elmwood Ave, Buffalo
|Bacon Cheeseburger
|$11.00
Applewood smoked bacon, American cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, and onions. Served well done on a brioche bun.
|Bacon Cheeseburger, Fries, Drink
|$13.00
BBQ • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS
Dinosaur Bar-B-Que
301 Franklin Street, Buffalo
|Bacon Deluxe Burger
|$13.00
Certified Angus Beef ®, BBQ basted, caramelized tangy onions, thick-cut bacon, melted Swiss, pickles.
Ziggys Taco and Sub
3975 Main Street, Amherst
|Bacon Cheeseburger Deluxe
|$8.59
Black angus burger with bacon and melted American on a Costanzos hard roll served with French fries
|Double bacon cheeseburger deluxe
|$9.59
|Bacon Cheeseburger
|$5.99
Black angus burger with bacon and melted American cheese on a Costanzos hard roll
PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES
Abbott Pizza
1177 Abbott Road, Buffalo
|Bacon Cheeseburger Large
|$26.99
Special Sauce & Seasoning, Hamburger, Onion, 4 Cheese Blends and Bacon.
|Bacon Cheeseburger Personal
|$10.99
Special Sauce & Seasoning, Hamburger, Onion, 4 Cheese Blends and Bacon.
|Bacon Cheeseburger (8")
|$10.99
Jim's SteakOut
2180 Sheridan Dr, Tonawanda
|Bacon Cheeseburger Sub 6"
|$8.99
Jim’s Premium Burger Patties and Bacon with cheese, topped with lettuce, tomatoes and onions, all on a toasted 6" Italian Sub Roll.
|1/4lb Bacon Cheeseburger
|$7.99
High quality ground beef burger topped with White American Cheese and Grilled Bacon.
|Bacon Cheeseburger Sub 12"
|$12.99
Jim’s Premium Burger Patties and Bacon with cheese, topped with lettuce, tomatoes, and onions, all on a toasted 12" Italian Sub Roll.
HOAGIES • CHEESESTEAKS • TACOS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Jim's SteakOut
3094 Main Street, Buffalo
|1/4lb Bacon Cheeseburger
|$7.99
High quality ground beef burger topped with White American Cheese and Grilled Bacon.
|Bacon Cheeseburger Sub 12"
|$12.99
Jim’s Premium Burger Patties and Bacon with cheese, topped with lettuce, tomatoes, and onions, all on a toasted 12" Italian Sub Roll.
|Bacon Cheeseburger Sub 6"
|$8.99
Jim’s Premium Burger Patties and Bacon with cheese, topped with lettuce, tomatoes and onions, all on a toasted 6" Italian Sub Roll.
Bada Bing Bar&Grill
42 West Chippewa, Buffalo
|Bada Bacon Burger
|$16.99
Two 1/4lb patties, stacked with American Cheese, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion on a fresh seeded round roll.
PIZZA • CHICKEN WINGS
Just Pizza
300 Elmwood Ave, Buffalo
|Bacon Cheeseburger Sub (whole)
|$11.95
|Bacon Cheeseburger Sub (mini)
|$9.95
The Eatery
4455 Genesee Street, Cheektowaga
|Bacon Cheeseburger Salad
|$12.00
A burger and bacon on a bed of shredded lettuce, tomato, red onion and pickle with your choice of dressing and cheese
|Bacon Cheeseburger
|$12.00
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Wise Guys Pizza
1965 Seneca St., Buffalo
|Mini Bacon Cheese Burger
|$8.50
|Small Bacon Cheeseburger
|$17.50
Our homemade Thousand Island dressing base, our seasoned ground beef, covered in mozzarella, cheddar, and monterey jack cheeses, topped with bits of delicious bacon!! Fresh lettuce and tomato upon request.
|Bacon Cheese Burger Sub
|$13.50
WRAPS • SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Joe's Deli
1322 Hertel Ave, Buffalo
|Mushroom Swiss Bacon Burger
|$15.25
8oz. burger, bacon, melted swiss, caramelized onions & mushrooms with A1 mayo on a toasted hard roll served with fresh cut fries
Jim's SteakOut
4000 Seneca St, West Seneca
|1/4lb Bacon Cheeseburger
|$7.99
High quality ground beef burger topped with White American Cheese and Grilled Bacon.
|Bacon Cheeseburger Sub 12"
|$12.99
Jim’s Premium Burger Patties and Bacon with cheese, topped with lettuce, tomatoes, and onions, all on a toasted 12" Italian Sub Roll.
|Bacon Cheeseburger Sub 6"
|$8.99
Jim’s Premium Burger Patties and Bacon with cheese, topped with lettuce, tomatoes and onions, all on a toasted 6" Italian Sub Roll.
Macy’s Place Pizzeria
3348 Genesee St, Cheektowaga
|Bacon Cheeseburger Sub
|$11.49
|Bacon Cheese Burger Supreme Sub
|$12.49
Juicy burgers topped with american cheese and bacon on a bed of lettuce, tomato, sauteed mushroom & onion.
Santora's Pizza Pub & Grill
7800 Transit Road, Williamsville
|Bacon Bourbon Jam Burger
|$17.89
Three pieces of thick cut bourbon glazed bacon, fried egg, Cajun seasoned onion frizzles & our own bourbon bacon jam
Jim's SteakOut
194 Allen Street, Buffalo
|1/4lb Bacon Cheeseburger
|$7.99
High quality ground beef burger topped with White American Cheese and Grilled Bacon.
|Bacon Cheeseburger Sub 12"
|$12.99
Jim’s Premium Burger Patties and Bacon with cheese, topped with lettuce, tomatoes, and onions, all on a toasted 12" Italian Sub Roll.
|Bacon Cheeseburger Sub 6"
|$8.99
Jim’s Premium Burger Patties and Bacon with cheese, topped with lettuce, tomatoes and onions, all on a toasted 6" Italian Sub Roll.
PIZZA • TACOS • CHICKEN WINGS
Just Pizza
2249 South Park Ave, Buffalo
|Bacon Cheeseburger Sub (whole)
|$11.95
Jim's SteakOut
3336 Sheridan Dr, Amherst
|1/4lb Bacon Cheeseburger
|$7.99
High quality ground beef burger topped with White American Cheese and Grilled Bacon.
|Bacon Cheeseburger Sub 12"
|$12.99
Jim’s Premium Burger Patties and Bacon with cheese, topped with lettuce, tomatoes, and onions, all on a toasted 12" Italian Sub Roll.
|Bacon Cheeseburger Sub 6"
|$8.99
Jim’s Premium Burger Patties and Bacon with cheese, topped with lettuce, tomatoes and onions, all on a toasted 6" Italian Sub Roll.
SANDWICHES • HOT DOGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Cheeburger Cheeburger
1593 Niagara Falls Blvd, Amherst
|TURKEY Bacon Burger;
|$14.49
**CHOOSE TOPPINGS WANTED**
Turkey Bacon, American cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, mayo and more BACON!
|Double Bacon Burger;
|$14.49
**CHOOSE TOPPINGS WANTED**
Bacon, American cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, mayo and more BACON!
G2 - Griffon Gastropub
5445 Transit Road, Williamsville
|Bacon Jam Burger
|$19.00
Maple bourbon bacon jam, Gorgonzola cheese, cage-free fried egg
Seneca Texas Hots
2449 Seneca Street, Buffalo
|Big Bacon Burger
|$7.25
Cheddar, Bacon
HOAGIES • CHEESESTEAKS • TACOS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Jim's SteakOut
2611 Delaware Ave, Buffalo
|1/4lb Bacon Cheeseburger
|$7.99
High quality ground beef burger topped with White American Cheese and Grilled Bacon.
|Bacon Cheeseburger Sub 12"
|$12.99
Jim’s Premium Burger Patties and Bacon with cheese, topped with lettuce, tomatoes, and onions, all on a toasted 12" Italian Sub Roll.
Jim's SteakOut
2952 Niagara Falls Blvd, Amherst
|1/4lb Bacon Cheeseburger
|$7.99
High quality ground beef burger topped with White American Cheese and Grilled Bacon.
|Bacon Cheeseburger Sub 12"
|$12.99
Jim’s Premium Burger Patties and Bacon with cheese, topped with lettuce, tomatoes, and onions, all on a toasted 12" Italian Sub Roll.
|Bacon Cheeseburger Sub 6"
|$8.99
Jim’s Premium Burger Patties and Bacon with cheese, topped with lettuce, tomatoes and onions, all on a toasted 6" Italian Sub Roll.
FRENCH FRIES
Wellington Pub
1541 Hertel Ave, Buffalo
|Bacon Cheese Burger
|$13.99
3 Slices of Bacon, lettuce, tomato, and a choice of cheese served on a Kaiser Roll.
Santora's Pizza Pub & Grill
1 Walden Galleria, Cheektowaga
|Bacon Bourbon Jam Burger
|$17.89
Three pieces of thick cut bourbon glazed bacon, fried egg, Cajun seasoned onion frizzles & our own bourbon bacon jam
