Bacon cheeseburgers in Buffalo

Buffalo restaurants
Toast

Buffalo restaurants that serve bacon cheeseburgers

Blackwater Tavern and Tap image

GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Blackwater Tavern and Tap

12443 Broadway, Alden

Avg 4.5 (662 reviews)
Takeout
Bacon, Swiss, Mushroom Burger$13.00
Lettuce, Tomato, Bacon French Fries
More about Blackwater Tavern and Tap
Mister Pizza image

PIZZA • CHICKEN WINGS

Mister Pizza

1065 Elmwood Ave, Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (13416 reviews)
Takeout
Bacon Cheeseburger Sub Whole$10.05
More about Mister Pizza
Vasilis Express image

 

Vasilis Express

1066 Elmwood Ave, Buffalo

No reviews yet
Takeout
Bacon Cheeseburger$11.00
Applewood smoked bacon, American cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, and onions. Served well done on a brioche bun.
Bacon Cheeseburger, Fries, Drink$13.00
More about Vasilis Express
Item pic

BBQ • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS

Dinosaur Bar-B-Que

301 Franklin Street, Buffalo

Avg 4.5 (10988 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Bacon Deluxe Burger$13.00
Certified Angus Beef ®, BBQ basted, caramelized tangy onions, thick-cut bacon, melted Swiss, pickles.
More about Dinosaur Bar-B-Que
Ziggys Taco and Sub image

 

Ziggys Taco and Sub

3975 Main Street, Amherst

No reviews yet
Takeout
Bacon Cheeseburger Deluxe$8.59
Black angus burger with bacon and melted American on a Costanzos hard roll served with French fries
Double bacon cheeseburger deluxe$9.59
Bacon Cheeseburger$5.99
Black angus burger with bacon and melted American cheese on a Costanzos hard roll
More about Ziggys Taco and Sub
Abbott Pizza image

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

Abbott Pizza

1177 Abbott Road, Buffalo

Avg 4.6 (966 reviews)
Takeout
Bacon Cheeseburger Large$26.99
Special Sauce & Seasoning, Hamburger, Onion, 4 Cheese Blends and Bacon.
Bacon Cheeseburger Personal$10.99
Special Sauce & Seasoning, Hamburger, Onion, 4 Cheese Blends and Bacon.
Bacon Cheeseburger (8")$10.99
More about Abbott Pizza
Banner pic

 

Jim's SteakOut

2180 Sheridan Dr, Tonawanda

No reviews yet
Takeout
Bacon Cheeseburger Sub 6"$8.99
Jim’s Premium Burger Patties and Bacon with cheese, topped with lettuce, tomatoes and onions, all on a toasted 6" Italian Sub Roll.
1/4lb Bacon Cheeseburger$7.99
High quality ground beef burger topped with White American Cheese and Grilled Bacon.
Bacon Cheeseburger Sub 12"$12.99
Jim’s Premium Burger Patties and Bacon with cheese, topped with lettuce, tomatoes, and onions, all on a toasted 12" Italian Sub Roll.
More about Jim's SteakOut
Banner pic

HOAGIES • CHEESESTEAKS • TACOS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Jim's SteakOut

3094 Main Street, Buffalo

Avg 4.2 (9036 reviews)
Takeout
1/4lb Bacon Cheeseburger$7.99
High quality ground beef burger topped with White American Cheese and Grilled Bacon.
Bacon Cheeseburger Sub 12"$12.99
Jim’s Premium Burger Patties and Bacon with cheese, topped with lettuce, tomatoes, and onions, all on a toasted 12" Italian Sub Roll.
Bacon Cheeseburger Sub 6"$8.99
Jim’s Premium Burger Patties and Bacon with cheese, topped with lettuce, tomatoes and onions, all on a toasted 6" Italian Sub Roll.
More about Jim's SteakOut
Bada Bing Bar&Grill image

 

Bada Bing Bar&Grill

42 West Chippewa, Buffalo

No reviews yet
Takeout
Bada Bacon Burger$16.99
Two 1/4lb patties, stacked with American Cheese, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion on a fresh seeded round roll.
More about Bada Bing Bar&Grill
Just Pizza image

PIZZA • CHICKEN WINGS

Just Pizza

300 Elmwood Ave, Buffalo

Avg 3.5 (46 reviews)
Takeout
Bacon Cheeseburger Sub (whole)$11.95
Bacon Cheeseburger Sub (mini)$9.95
More about Just Pizza
The Eatery image

 

The Eatery

4455 Genesee Street, Cheektowaga

No reviews yet
Takeout
Bacon Cheeseburger Salad$12.00
A burger and bacon on a bed of shredded lettuce, tomato, red onion and pickle with your choice of dressing and cheese
Bacon Cheeseburger$12.00
More about The Eatery
Item pic

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Wise Guys Pizza

1965 Seneca St., Buffalo

Avg 4.5 (251 reviews)
Takeout
Mini Bacon Cheese Burger$8.50
Small Bacon Cheeseburger$17.50
Our homemade Thousand Island dressing base, our seasoned ground beef, covered in mozzarella, cheddar, and monterey jack cheeses, topped with bits of delicious bacon!! Fresh lettuce and tomato upon request.
Bacon Cheese Burger Sub$13.50
More about Wise Guys Pizza
Joe's Deli image

WRAPS • SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Joe's Deli

1322 Hertel Ave, Buffalo

Avg 4.5 (570 reviews)
Takeout
Mushroom Swiss Bacon Burger$15.25
8oz. burger, bacon, melted swiss, caramelized onions & mushrooms with A1 mayo on a toasted hard roll served with fresh cut fries
More about Joe's Deli
Banner pic

 

Jim's SteakOut

4000 Seneca St, West Seneca

No reviews yet
Takeout
1/4lb Bacon Cheeseburger$7.99
High quality ground beef burger topped with White American Cheese and Grilled Bacon.
Bacon Cheeseburger Sub 12"$12.99
Jim’s Premium Burger Patties and Bacon with cheese, topped with lettuce, tomatoes, and onions, all on a toasted 12" Italian Sub Roll.
Bacon Cheeseburger Sub 6"$8.99
Jim’s Premium Burger Patties and Bacon with cheese, topped with lettuce, tomatoes and onions, all on a toasted 6" Italian Sub Roll.
More about Jim's SteakOut
Macy’s Place Pizzeria image

 

Macy’s Place Pizzeria

3348 Genesee St, Cheektowaga

No reviews yet
Takeout
Bacon Cheeseburger Sub$11.49
Bacon Cheese Burger Supreme Sub$12.49
Juicy burgers topped with american cheese and bacon on a bed of lettuce, tomato, sauteed mushroom & onion.
More about Macy’s Place Pizzeria
Item pic

 

Santora's Pizza Pub & Grill

7800 Transit Road, Williamsville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Bacon Bourbon Jam Burger$17.89
Three pieces of thick cut bourbon glazed bacon, fried egg, Cajun seasoned onion frizzles & our own bourbon bacon jam
More about Santora's Pizza Pub & Grill
Banner pic

 

Jim's SteakOut

194 Allen Street, Buffalo

No reviews yet
Takeout
1/4lb Bacon Cheeseburger$7.99
High quality ground beef burger topped with White American Cheese and Grilled Bacon.
Bacon Cheeseburger Sub 12"$12.99
Jim’s Premium Burger Patties and Bacon with cheese, topped with lettuce, tomatoes, and onions, all on a toasted 12" Italian Sub Roll.
Bacon Cheeseburger Sub 6"$8.99
Jim’s Premium Burger Patties and Bacon with cheese, topped with lettuce, tomatoes and onions, all on a toasted 6" Italian Sub Roll.
More about Jim's SteakOut
Just Pizza image

PIZZA • TACOS • CHICKEN WINGS

Just Pizza

2249 South Park Ave, Buffalo

Avg 4.6 (165 reviews)
Takeout
Bacon Cheeseburger Sub (whole)$11.95
More about Just Pizza
Banner pic

 

Jim's SteakOut

3336 Sheridan Dr, Amherst

No reviews yet
Takeout
1/4lb Bacon Cheeseburger$7.99
High quality ground beef burger topped with White American Cheese and Grilled Bacon.
Bacon Cheeseburger Sub 12"$12.99
Jim’s Premium Burger Patties and Bacon with cheese, topped with lettuce, tomatoes, and onions, all on a toasted 12" Italian Sub Roll.
Bacon Cheeseburger Sub 6"$8.99
Jim’s Premium Burger Patties and Bacon with cheese, topped with lettuce, tomatoes and onions, all on a toasted 6" Italian Sub Roll.
More about Jim's SteakOut
Mythos image

 

Mythos

510 Elmwood Avenue, Buffalo

Avg 4.6 (2835 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Bacon & Cheddar Burger$12.99
More about Mythos
5823327b-1ac8-4325-896a-2e9d398824dc image

SANDWICHES • HOT DOGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Cheeburger Cheeburger

1593 Niagara Falls Blvd, Amherst

Avg 4.4 (3274 reviews)
Takeout
TURKEY Bacon Burger;$14.49
**CHOOSE TOPPINGS WANTED**
Turkey Bacon, American cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, mayo and more BACON!
Double Bacon Burger;$14.49
**CHOOSE TOPPINGS WANTED**
Bacon, American cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, mayo and more BACON!
More about Cheeburger Cheeburger
G2 - Griffon Gastropub image

 

G2 - Griffon Gastropub

5445 Transit Road, Williamsville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Bacon Jam Burger$19.00
Maple bourbon bacon jam, Gorgonzola cheese, cage-free fried egg
More about G2 - Griffon Gastropub
Banner pic

 

Seneca Texas Hots

2449 Seneca Street, Buffalo

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Big Bacon Burger$7.25
Cheddar, Bacon
More about Seneca Texas Hots
Banner pic

HOAGIES • CHEESESTEAKS • TACOS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Jim's SteakOut

2611 Delaware Ave, Buffalo

Avg 4.2 (6935 reviews)
Takeout
1/4lb Bacon Cheeseburger$7.99
High quality ground beef burger topped with White American Cheese and Grilled Bacon.
Bacon Cheeseburger Sub 12"$12.99
Jim’s Premium Burger Patties and Bacon with cheese, topped with lettuce, tomatoes, and onions, all on a toasted 12" Italian Sub Roll.
More about Jim's SteakOut
Banner pic

 

Jim's SteakOut

2952 Niagara Falls Blvd, Amherst

No reviews yet
Takeout
1/4lb Bacon Cheeseburger$7.99
High quality ground beef burger topped with White American Cheese and Grilled Bacon.
Bacon Cheeseburger Sub 12"$12.99
Jim’s Premium Burger Patties and Bacon with cheese, topped with lettuce, tomatoes, and onions, all on a toasted 12" Italian Sub Roll.
Bacon Cheeseburger Sub 6"$8.99
Jim’s Premium Burger Patties and Bacon with cheese, topped with lettuce, tomatoes and onions, all on a toasted 6" Italian Sub Roll.
More about Jim's SteakOut
Banner pic

 

Imperial Pizza

1035 Abbott Rd., Buffalo

No reviews yet
Takeout
Bacon Cheeseburger sub
More about Imperial Pizza
Wellington Pub image

FRENCH FRIES

Wellington Pub

1541 Hertel Ave, Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (725 reviews)
Takeout
Bacon Cheese Burger$13.99
3 Slices of Bacon, lettuce, tomato, and a choice of cheese served on a Kaiser Roll.
More about Wellington Pub
La Nova Pizzeria image

 

La Nova Pizzeria

5151 Main Street, Williamsville

No reviews yet
Takeout
33. Bacon Cheeseburger
More about La Nova Pizzeria
Item pic

 

Santora's Pizza Pub & Grill

1 Walden Galleria, Cheektowaga

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Bacon Bourbon Jam Burger$17.89
Three pieces of thick cut bourbon glazed bacon, fried egg, Cajun seasoned onion frizzles & our own bourbon bacon jam
More about Santora's Pizza Pub & Grill
Fat Bob's Smokehouse image

BBQ • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Fat Bob's Smokehouse

41 Virginia Place, Buffalo

Avg 4 (527 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
BBQ Bacon Burger$14.99
with bacon, fried onion, cheese, + BBQ sauce with choice of one side
More about Fat Bob's Smokehouse

