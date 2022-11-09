Restaurant header imageView gallery

Seneca Texas Hots

2449 Seneca Street

Buffalo, NY 14210

Popular Items

Hot Dog, Sauce, Mustard, Onion
Hot Dog (Buy 5, Get 1 Free)
French Fries

Hot Dogs

Hot Dog, Sauce, Mustard, Onion

$3.29

Cheese Dog

$3.79

Hot Dog (Buy 5, Get 1 Free)

$16.45

Buy 5 Classic Hot Dogs, Get 1 Free!

Burgers

Seneca Burger

$4.89

American Cheese, Mustard, Onion, Famous Sauce

Big Bacon Burger

$7.25

Cheddar, Bacon

Bayou BBQ

$9.00

Pepperjack Cheese, Smoked Brisket, Pickled Jalapenos, Onion Rings, Sweet Baby Rays

Oklahoma Smash

$5.95

Swiss, Sauteed Mushroom and Onions

Soulvaki

Open Souvlaki

$12.99

Open Souvlaki with choice of Chicken, Beef or Gyro. Salad of lettuce, tomato, onion, feta, pepperoncini, olives, tzatziki, dressing and pita bread.

Soups & Sauces

Homemade Soup

Chicken, lemon and rice soup

Chili

Famous Sauce

Sides

French Fries

$2.99

Onion Rings

$3.99

Side Sauce 4 oz

$1.49

Side of Feta

$1.49

TO GO

Combos

2 Texas Hots, Fries & Drink

$10.79

2 Cheese Dogs, Fries & Drink

$11.79

Seneca Burger, Fries & Drink

$9.99

Family Pack, 8 Dogs, 3 Fries, 2 Drinks

$34.99

Easter Brunch

2-Pancake w Bacon & Sausage

$5.00

Orange Juice

$2.49

Coffee

$1.99

Side of Bacon

$2.75

Side of Sausage

$2.75

Beverages

Soft Drink

$2.69

Coffee/ Tea

$1.99

Hot Chocolate 12 oz

$2.25

Milk Shakes

$4.79

Glass of Milk 12 oz

$2.79
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Over 50 years in Business Serving South Buffalo! Counter service and drive thru operation featuring Hot Dogs, Burgers, Souvlakis, fries, rings, shakes

Location

2449 Seneca Street, Buffalo, NY 14210

Directions

