Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Lasagna in Buffalo

Go
Buffalo restaurants
Toast

Buffalo restaurants that serve lasagna

Wise Guys Pizza image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Wise Guys Pizza

1965 Seneca St., Buffalo

Avg 4.5 (251 reviews)
Takeout
Large Lasagna$25.00
Our homemade pizza sauce with ricotta cheese, meatballs and sausage topped with romano and mozzarella cheese on a garlic crust.
Small Lasagna$17.50
Our homemade pizza sauce with ricotta cheese, meatballs and sausage topped with romano and mozzarella cheese on a garlic crust.
More about Wise Guys Pizza
Mulberry Italian Ristorante image

 

Mulberry Italian Ristorante

64 Jackson Ave, Lackawanna

Avg 4.3 (1561 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Lasagna$25.99
Made Famous on the Food Network! Layers of sliced meatball, ground beef, sausage & ricotta. Baked with mozzarella on top!
More about Mulberry Italian Ristorante
Bobby J's Italian American Grille image

 

Bobby J's Italian American Grille

204 Como Park Blvd, Cheektowaga

No reviews yet
Takeout
Homemade Lasagna$19.99
Layers of Italian beef, ricotta cheese & flat pasta baked in our homemade red sauce.
More about Bobby J's Italian American Grille
Just Pizza image

PIZZA • TACOS • CHICKEN WINGS

Just Pizza

2249 South Park Ave, Buffalo

Avg 4.6 (165 reviews)
Takeout
LG Lasagna$26.10
our dough with Laura's Sauce with Ricotta cheese, meatballs and sausage topped with Romano and Mozzarella cheese on a garlic crust
MED Lasagna$19.50
our dough with Laura's Sauce with Ricotta cheese, meatballs and sausage topped with Romano and Mozzarella cheese on a garlic crust
More about Just Pizza
Mike & Pop's Bistro & Tavern image

FRENCH FRIES

Mike & Pop's Bistro & Tavern

3020 Delaware Ave, Buffalo, NY 14217, Kenmore

Avg 5 (13 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Vegetable Lasagna$15.99
A baked piece of lasagna layered with carrots, spinach, broccoli, onions, cheeses, and fresh herbs. Topped with a creamy red sauce.
More about Mike & Pop's Bistro & Tavern
Item pic

 

Mojo Market

3030 Delaware Avenue, Kenmore

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Mushroom Lasagna$15.00
More about Mojo Market
Rizotto Italian Eatery & Sweetery image

 

Rizotto Italian Eatery & Sweetery

930 Maple Road, Williamsville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Lasagna Rustica$19.50
bolognese, bechamel, house red sauce
More about Rizotto Italian Eatery & Sweetery
Consumer pic

PIZZA

Bob & John's La Hacienda

1545 Hertel Ave, Buffalo

Avg 4.7 (2001 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Lasagna & Meatballs Ala Carte$10.09
Lasagna Ala Carte$8.59
More about Bob & John's La Hacienda
Lasagna (Beef, Pork & Cheese) image

 

Tappo Italian Restaurant

338 Ellicott Street, Buffalo

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Lasagna (Beef, Pork & Cheese)$19.00
layered pasta, cheeses, meat and sauce, baked and served with our traditional red sauce. Nut Free.
More about Tappo Italian Restaurant
Pat's Pizzeria image

PIZZA • CHICKEN WINGS

Pat's Pizzeria

544 Ontario Street, Buffalo

Avg 4.1 (326 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Lasagna$13.95
Our home made Lasagna served with side salad, garlic roll.
More about Pat's Pizzeria

Browse other tasty dishes in Buffalo

Turkey Clubs

Chicken Satay

Chicken Salad Sandwiches

Sweet And Sour Chicken

Chicken Parmesan

Shrimp Tempura

Honey Chicken

Fudge

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Buffalo to explore

Downtown

Avg 4.6 (20 restaurants)

Elmwood Village

Avg 4.1 (10 restaurants)

North Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Eastside

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Main Street

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

South Buffalo

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.1 (5 restaurants)

Allentown

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Black Rock

Avg 4.7 (3 restaurants)
Map

More near Buffalo to explore

North Tonawanda

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

East Amherst

Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)

Hamburg

Avg 4.7 (10 restaurants)

Orchard Park

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Tonawanda

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Depew

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Getzville

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Clarence

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)

Lancaster

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Batavia

Avg 4.1 (7 restaurants)

Jamestown

Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)

Olean

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (66 restaurants)

Warren

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Erie

Avg 4.5 (51 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (521 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (44 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (850 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (124 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (99 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (340 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston