Lasagna in Buffalo
Buffalo restaurants that serve lasagna
Wise Guys Pizza
1965 Seneca St., Buffalo
|Large Lasagna
|$25.00
Our homemade pizza sauce with ricotta cheese, meatballs and sausage topped with romano and mozzarella cheese on a garlic crust.
|Small Lasagna
|$17.50
Our homemade pizza sauce with ricotta cheese, meatballs and sausage topped with romano and mozzarella cheese on a garlic crust.
Mulberry Italian Ristorante
64 Jackson Ave, Lackawanna
|Lasagna
|$25.99
Made Famous on the Food Network! Layers of sliced meatball, ground beef, sausage & ricotta. Baked with mozzarella on top!
Bobby J's Italian American Grille
204 Como Park Blvd, Cheektowaga
|Homemade Lasagna
|$19.99
Layers of Italian beef, ricotta cheese & flat pasta baked in our homemade red sauce.
Just Pizza
2249 South Park Ave, Buffalo
|LG Lasagna
|$26.10
our dough with Laura's Sauce with Ricotta cheese, meatballs and sausage topped with Romano and Mozzarella cheese on a garlic crust
|MED Lasagna
|$19.50
our dough with Laura's Sauce with Ricotta cheese, meatballs and sausage topped with Romano and Mozzarella cheese on a garlic crust
Mike & Pop's Bistro & Tavern
3020 Delaware Ave, Buffalo, NY 14217, Kenmore
|Vegetable Lasagna
|$15.99
A baked piece of lasagna layered with carrots, spinach, broccoli, onions, cheeses, and fresh herbs. Topped with a creamy red sauce.
Rizotto Italian Eatery & Sweetery
930 Maple Road, Williamsville
|Lasagna Rustica
|$19.50
bolognese, bechamel, house red sauce
Bob & John's La Hacienda
1545 Hertel Ave, Buffalo
|Lasagna & Meatballs Ala Carte
|$10.09
|Lasagna Ala Carte
|$8.59
Tappo Italian Restaurant
338 Ellicott Street, Buffalo
|Lasagna (Beef, Pork & Cheese)
|$19.00
layered pasta, cheeses, meat and sauce, baked and served with our traditional red sauce. Nut Free.