Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken curry in Buffalo

Go
Buffalo restaurants
Toast

Buffalo restaurants that serve chicken curry

Item pic

 

May Jen Restaurant

47 Kenmore Avenue, Amherst

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken in Curry Sauce
White meat chicken, carrots, celery, broccoli, red peppers, and onion in delightful Indian style Javin curry sauce.
L14 Chicken in Curry Sauce$9.75
More about May Jen Restaurant
Item pic

SUSHI

Sun Cuisines

1989 Niagara St, Buffalo

Avg 4.5 (2313 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Curry with Paratha$8.00
Chef Recommended / Multi-layered, flaky textured bread served with our slow roasted Burmese chicken curry sauce for dipping
Rice Noodles with Chicken Curry Sauce (Nan Gyi Thoat)$15.00
GF: Chef Recommended / Burmese rice noodles with a mild chicken curry sauce, eggs, chana dal pea, crispy flat noodle, turmeric, onion, green onion & cilantro
Chicken Curry (Kyit Thar Aloo Hin)$16.00
GF: Popular / Our slow roasted Burmese curry mixed with marsala, chicken, potato, ginger, garlic, tumeric, onion & chili / Add Coconut Milk +$1
More about Sun Cuisines
Consumer pic

PIZZA • SUSHI

Sun Cuisines

5759 Main Street, Williamsville

Avg 4.5 (1633 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Curry (Kyit Thar Aloo Hin)$13.99
GF: Popular / Our slow roasted Burmese curry mixed with marsala, chicken, potato, ginger, garlic, turmeric, onion & chili / Add Coconut Milk +$1
Chicken Curry with Paratha$8.00
Chef Recommended / Multi-layered, flaky textured bread served with our slow roasted Burmese chicken curry sauce for dipping
Rice Noodles with Chicken Curry Sauce (Nan Gyi Thoat)$15.00
GF: Chef Recommended / Burmese rice noodles with a mild chicken curry sauce, eggs, chana dal pea, crispy flat noodle, turmeric, onion, green onion & cilantro
More about Sun Cuisines
Item pic

 

Wok & Roll Chinese Cuisine

5467 Sheridan Dr, Williamsville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Curry Chicken$12.95
** Spicy
Dinner Combo Curry Chicken$11.95
More about Wok & Roll Chinese Cuisine

Browse other tasty dishes in Buffalo

Taco Salad

French Fries

Chicken Shawarma

Custard

Ravioli

Italian Salad

Lasagna

Gnocchi

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Buffalo to explore

Downtown

Avg 4.6 (20 restaurants)

Elmwood Village

Avg 4.1 (10 restaurants)

North Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Eastside

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Main Street

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

South Buffalo

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.1 (5 restaurants)

Allentown

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Black Rock

Avg 4.7 (3 restaurants)
Map

More near Buffalo to explore

North Tonawanda

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

East Amherst

Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)

Hamburg

Avg 4.7 (10 restaurants)

Orchard Park

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Tonawanda

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Depew

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Getzville

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Clarence

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)

Lancaster

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Batavia

Avg 4.1 (7 restaurants)

Jamestown

Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)

Olean

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (66 restaurants)

Warren

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Erie

Avg 4.5 (51 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (521 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (44 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (850 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (124 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (99 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (340 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston