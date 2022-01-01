Chicken curry in Buffalo
Buffalo restaurants that serve chicken curry
More about May Jen Restaurant
May Jen Restaurant
47 Kenmore Avenue, Amherst
|Chicken in Curry Sauce
White meat chicken, carrots, celery, broccoli, red peppers, and onion in delightful Indian style Javin curry sauce.
|L14 Chicken in Curry Sauce
|$9.75
More about Sun Cuisines
SUSHI
Sun Cuisines
1989 Niagara St, Buffalo
|Chicken Curry with Paratha
|$8.00
Chef Recommended / Multi-layered, flaky textured bread served with our slow roasted Burmese chicken curry sauce for dipping
|Rice Noodles with Chicken Curry Sauce (Nan Gyi Thoat)
|$15.00
GF: Chef Recommended / Burmese rice noodles with a mild chicken curry sauce, eggs, chana dal pea, crispy flat noodle, turmeric, onion, green onion & cilantro
|Chicken Curry (Kyit Thar Aloo Hin)
|$16.00
GF: Popular / Our slow roasted Burmese curry mixed with marsala, chicken, potato, ginger, garlic, tumeric, onion & chili / Add Coconut Milk +$1
More about Sun Cuisines
PIZZA • SUSHI
Sun Cuisines
5759 Main Street, Williamsville
|Chicken Curry (Kyit Thar Aloo Hin)
|$13.99
GF: Popular / Our slow roasted Burmese curry mixed with marsala, chicken, potato, ginger, garlic, turmeric, onion & chili / Add Coconut Milk +$1
|Chicken Curry with Paratha
|$8.00
Chef Recommended / Multi-layered, flaky textured bread served with our slow roasted Burmese chicken curry sauce for dipping
|Rice Noodles with Chicken Curry Sauce (Nan Gyi Thoat)
|$15.00
GF: Chef Recommended / Burmese rice noodles with a mild chicken curry sauce, eggs, chana dal pea, crispy flat noodle, turmeric, onion, green onion & cilantro