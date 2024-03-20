Anderson's Frozen Custard West Amherst
No reviews yet
2369 Niagara Falls Boulevard
Amherst, NY 14228
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Food
Roast Beef & Turkey Sandwiches
- All Natural Roast Beef Sandwich$7.99+
Anderson's famous beef on weck. All natural roast beef traditionally on kimmelweck roll, most commonly dressed with horseradish. Made to your liking.
- All Natural Greek Roast Beef Sandwich$9.25+
Anderson's classic all natural roast beef sandwich topped with lettuce, red onion, feta cheese, banana peppers, and Greek dressing!
- All Natural BBQ Beef Sandwich$6.99
All natural roast beef slow-cooked in Anderson's original tangy barbecue sauce.
- All Natural Turkey Sandwich$7.99+
All natural turkey with no additives. Served hot or cold. Prepared to your liking.
- All Natural Old Fashioned Roast Beef$9.25+
- All Natural Old Fashioned Turkey$9.25+