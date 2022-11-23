Banchetti By Rizzo's imageView gallery
Banchetti By Rizzo's

review star

No reviews yet

550 N French Street

Amherst, NY 14228

Thanksgiving Feast

Feast for 2

$49.99

Feast for 2
$49.99
Thanksgiving Feast Comes with Sliced Turkey with Gravy, Bread Stuffing, Mash Potatoes with Gravy, Sweet Potato Casserole, Mixed Greens Salad with Creamy Balsamic Dressing, Dinner Rolls and Butter, choice of Pies and a choice of Buttered Corn or Broccoli Casserole

Feast for 4

$89.99

Thanksgiving Feast Comes with Sliced Turkey with Gravy, Bread Stuffing, Mash Potatoes with Gravy, Sweet Potato Casserole, Mixed Greens Salad with Creamy Balsamic Dressing, Dinner Rolls and Butter, choice of Pies and a choice of Buttered Corn or Broccoli Casserole

Feast for 6

$139.99

Thanksgiving Feast Comes with Sliced Turkey with Gravy, Bread Stuffing, Mash Potatoes with Gravy, Sweet Potato Casserole, Mixed Greens Salad with Creamy Balsamic Dressing, Dinner Rolls and Butter, choice of Pies and a choice of Buttered Corn or Broccoli Casserole

Feast for 10

$199.99

Thanksgiving Feast Comes with Sliced Turkey with Gravy, Bread Stuffing, Mash Potatoes with Gravy, Sweet Potato Casserole, Mixed Greens Salad with Creamy Balsamic Dressing, Dinner Rolls and Butter, choice of Pies and a choice of Buttered Corn or Broccoli Casserole

Bourbon Chicken for 4

$19.99

Sliced Glazed Ham for 4

$19.99

Lasagna (piece)

$14.99

Whole Apple Pie

$19.99

Whole Chocolate Cream Pie

$19.99

Whole Bumbleberry Pie

$19.99

Whole Pumpkin Pie

$19.99

Whole Pecan Pie

$24.99
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 2:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 7:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 7:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 7:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 7:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 2:00 pm
Bari Italian Street Food is a tribute to my Italian ancestry, with a nod to the current street food scene. These classic dishes originated in my parents hometown and we are committed to producing the same quality items for future generations to enjoy.

550 N French Street, Amherst, NY 14228

