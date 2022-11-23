Caterers
Banchetti By Rizzo's
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Monday
|10:30 am - 7:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 7:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 7:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 7:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 7:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 2:00 pm
Bari Italian Street Food is a tribute to my Italian ancestry, with a nod to the current street food scene. These classic dishes originated in my parents hometown and we are committed to producing the same quality items for future generations to enjoy.
550 N French Street, Amherst, NY 14228
