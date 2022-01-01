Buffalo pizza restaurants you'll love
Must-try pizza restaurants in Buffalo
Pizza delight
3324 sheridan drive, amherst
Popular items
14" PIZZA GRAND OPENING SPECIAL
$9.99
CHEESY GARLIC BREAD
$4.49
14" CHICKEN TIKKA
$18.99
PIZZA • CHICKEN WINGS
Mister Pizza
1065 Elmwood Ave, Buffalo
Popular items
17" Cheese & Pepperoni Pizza
$20.05
Side Blue Cheese
$1.00
15" Cheese & Pepperoni Pizza Medium
$17.50
PIZZA
Bocce Club Pizza
235 Delaware Ave, Buffalo
Popular items
French Fries
Whole Cheese Pepperoni
$25.88
Single Wings (10pc)
$15.91
PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES
Abbott Pizza
1177 Abbott Road, Buffalo
Popular items
Chicken Finger (12")
$10.99
choice of sauce
Homemade Garlic Breadsticks
$2.99
With a side of sauce (5 sticks)
Large Cheese & 1 Topping (special)
$16.99
PIZZA • CHICKEN WINGS
Just Pizza
300 Elmwood Ave, Buffalo
Popular items
LG Cheese + 1 Topping
$22.50
Super Saver 2
$45.95
Super Saver 7
$29.95
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Wise Guys Pizza
1965 Seneca St., Buffalo
Popular items
French Fries
$5.00
1lb of crispy french fries.
10 Wings
$15.00
Large Cheese Pizza
$17.00
Giancarlo's Sicilian Steakhouse
5110 Main Street, Williamsville
Popular items
Pepperoni Pizza
$18.90
mozzarella, crushed tomato sauce, margherita pepperoni, spicy honey drizzle
Giancarlo's Burger
$26.90
10oz certified angus prime steak burger, aged white cheddar cheese, dry aged bacon, crispy onion strings, house steak sauce, french fries
Meatball Gabriela
$12.90
mamma’s homemade meatball, fresh ricotta, crostini, crispy parsley
Macy’s Place Pizzeria
3348 Genesee St, Cheektowaga
Popular items
Large Pepperoni Playboi Pizza
$25.99
Extra Pepperoni, Chopped Basil, Red Sauce, Mozzarella, Crushed Red Pepper, Seasoning, Mikes Hot Honey, Shaved Parmigiana
(8) Pizza Logs
$13.49
with sauce
(4) Pizza Logs
$7.49
with sauce
Santora's Pizza Pub & Grill
7800 Transit Road, Williamsville
Popular items
Personal Cheese
$8.89
PIZZA SAUCE CHOICES: TRADITIONAL, TOMATO GARLIC, WHITE or PESTO*
Thin crust is available for up to three toppings
*pesto is the price of an additional topping
Garlic Knots
$0.85
Our pizza dough, rolled & formed into a knot, proofed and baked with our garlic butter and seasoned Romano/ 6 for 5.89 / 12 for 11.29
Add red sauce for $0.99
Chicken Quesadilla
$12.89
Grilled chicken, pico de gallo, mozzarella & cheddar cheese, in a jalapeno cheddar wrap & topped with chives. Served with tequila salsa & sour cream.
PIZZA • TACOS • CHICKEN WINGS
Just Pizza
2249 South Park Ave, Buffalo
Popular items
Garlic Cheese Knot Rolls (4)
$3.95
Side of pizza sauce for dipping .60
Beef Taco
$4.95
Cheese, lettuce & tomato
French Fries
$4.95
BriteSmith Brewing
5611 Main Street, Williamsville
Popular items
Fried Chicken Sandwich
$18.00
Buttermilk fried chicken breast, tomato jam, deviled yolk, lettuce and red onion.
BSB Chopped
$14.50
shaved Brussels sprouts, pancetta, provolone, chickpeas, cucumber, olive, Dijon vinaigrette
Pie-O-Mine Greens
1725 Sheridan Drive, Tonawanda
Popular items
Caesar Salad Large
$9.79
Romaine, Shaved Parmesan, Croutons, and Caesar Dressing
Classic Small
$10.39
Red Sauce, Shredded Mozzarella, and Pepperoni
Classic Large
$18.29
Red sauce, shredded mozzarella, and pepperoni
PIZZA • PASTA • CALZONES • PITAS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS
My Tomato Pie
3035 Niagara Falls Blvd, Amherst
Popular items
Garlic Bread Stick
$0.50
One Garlic Bread Stick
Fish Fry (Wednesday & Friday Only)
$16.00
Beer Battered Fish Fry with french fries, coleslaw, and tarter sauce. (Wednesday & Friday Only)
Deluxe Sandwich Drop-Off
$15.25
** BLACKENED CHICKEN FOCACCIA- Cajun seasoned Chicken Breast with melted monterey jack and cheddar cheeses, sliced red onion, lettuce, tomato and ranch dressing on homemade focaccia bread. ** PORTOBELLO MELT FOCACCIA- Roasted Portobello Mushrooms, mixed greens, garlic mayonnaise spread with melted Fontina cheese served on homemade focaccia bread. ** TURKEY FOCACCIA* Oven Roasted Turkey Breast, lettuce, tomato, melted Monterrey Jack and Cheddar Cheese on Homemade Focaccia Bread with cranberry Mayonnaise. ** HAM FOCACCIA- Thinly sliced Ham, melted Provolone, roasted red peppers, lettuce, tomato, melted Monterrey Jack and Cheddar Cheese on Homemade Focaccia Bread with pesto mayonnaise.
This Little Pig
4401 Transit Rd., Williamsville
Popular items
Chicken BLT Nashville Hot
$18.00
crispy, buttermilk-battered chicken thigh, awesome sauce, bacon, lettuce, tomato, house pickles, house roll, house fries or house salad
Shrimp and Lobster with Spinach Risotto
$30.00
shrimp, lobster, tomato, garlic, fennel, white wine, spinach, white wine, risotto, pecorino-romano
Blueberry Bacon Bones
st. louis ribs house-cured with brown sugar and hickory smoked. Tastes like bacon, eats like ribs! With choice of two sides, house pickles
Rocco's Wood Fired Pizza
5433 Transit Road, Williamsville
Popular items
Single(9) Wood Oven
$15.00
marinated in lemon, olive oil, garlic, herbs, roasted in our wood-burning oven
Large Broccoli Rabe Pizza
$24.95
sausage, garlic evoo, hot roasted banana peppers, mozzarella
Italian Salad
V | GF
PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES
Hydraulic Hearth
716 Swan Street, Buffalo
Popular items
Farm Salad
$11.00
winter greens, radish, carrot, golden beet, roasted almonds, lemon vinaigrette
BILLS GAME SPECIAL
$20.00
A pepperoni pizza and a 4-pack of our 16oz pilsners
Mushroom & Truffle
$16.00
garlic oil base, flat 12 mushrooms, local arugula, truffle salad, pecorino
D'Avolio - Williamsville
5409 Main St, Williamsville
Popular items
DANNYS STEAK & CHEESE
$17.95
WHITE OLIVE OIL SAUCE, SWISS AMERICAN CHEESE, STEAK & ARUGULA
GREEK SALAD
$15.95
ROMAINE MIX, CHICKEN, FETA, KALAMATA OLIVES, TOMATO, RED ONION with GREEK DRESSING
SANDWICH
$13.95
Santora's Pizza Pub & Grill
1 Walden Galleria, Cheektowaga
Popular items
Garlic Knots
$0.85
Our pizza dough, rolled & formed into a knot, proofed and baked with our garlic butter and seasoned Romano/ 6 for 5.89 / 12 for 11.29
Add red sauce for $0.99
Chicken Quesadilla
$12.89
Grilled chicken, pico de gallo, mozzarella & cheddar cheese, topped with chives and served with tequila salsa
Personal Cheese
$8.89
PIZZA SAUCE CHOICES: TRADITIONAL, TOMATO GARLIC, WHITE or PESTO*
Thin crust is available for up to three toppings
*pesto is the price of an additional topping
PIZZA • TACOS • CHICKEN WINGS
Kensington Pizza
1463 Kensington Ave, Buffalo
Popular items
Taco Fries
$10.49
Topped with seasoned Taco Beef and Nacho Cheese. *Lettuce, tomato & onion upon request.
Turkey Whole
$7.29
Oven roasted turkey breast
Slice Cheese & Pepperoni
$2.63
Rizotto Italian Eatery & Sweetery
930 Maple Road, Williamsville
Popular items
5 Course Single Dinner
5 Course Dinner For Two
Choice of appetizer, soup, salad, starch.
Includes grilled vegetables, bread and pesto and chocolate covered strawberries for dessert
Valentine's Day 5 Course Dinner For Two
ONLY AVAILABLE Sat 2/12 & Mon 2/14
5 Course Dinner For Two
Choice of appetizer, salad, starch.
Includes grilled vegetables, bread and pesto and chocolate covered strawberries for dessert
Lobster Tail (6oz)
$21.95
PIZZA
Bob & John's La Hacienda
1545 Hertel Ave, Buffalo
Popular items
Small Cheese Pizza
$14.85
Mozzarella cheese, served piping hot.
Large Cheese Pizza
$16.85
Mozzarella cheese, served piping hot.
Double Order (20 wings)
$23.99
2 Bleu Cheese & celery
Santora's Pizza Pub & Grill
1402 Millersport Hwy, Williamsville
Popular items
Pecan Berry Salad
$12.89
Mixed field greens, strawberries, blueberries, candied pecans, craisins & goat cheese. Served with homemade balsamic dressing. Add Grilled Chicken $5.89
Garlic Knots
$0.85
Our pizza dough, rolled & formed into a knot, proofed and baked with our garlic butter and seasoned Romano/ 6 for 5.89 / 12 for 11.29
Add red sauce for $0.99
Personal Cheese
$8.89
PIZZA SAUCE CHOICES: TRADITIONAL, TOMATO GARLIC, WHITE or PESTO*
Thin crust is available for up to three toppings
*pesto is the price of an additional topping
PIZZA • CHICKEN WINGS
Pat's Pizzeria
544 Ontario Street, Buffalo
Popular items
Single Chicken Finger
$12.95
5 chicken finger with your choice of sauce, steak cut fries, blue cheese, celery
French Fries
$5.50
Steak cut French fries
Large Cheese & 1 Topping
$18.95
Our daily made pizza dough, homemade pizza sauce, shredded mozzarella cheese with your choice of toppings.
Bocce Club Pizza
1488 Hertel Avenue, Buffalo
Popular items
Bocce Over-the-Pit Wings (Single)
$14.99
Bocce's grilled wings -- BBQ, honey mustard, or cajun
Original Bocce Half
$11.99
9" cheese pizza (6 slices)
Half/Single Combo
$24.99
Combo includes a Half Bocce Club Pizza and a single order of wings (10)