Buffalo pizza restaurants you'll love

Go
Buffalo restaurants
Toast

Must-try pizza restaurants in Buffalo

Pizza delight image

 

Pizza delight

3324 sheridan drive, amherst

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
14" PIZZA GRAND OPENING SPECIAL$9.99
CHEESY GARLIC BREAD$4.49
14" CHICKEN TIKKA$18.99
More about Pizza delight
Mister Pizza image

PIZZA • CHICKEN WINGS

Mister Pizza

1065 Elmwood Ave, Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (13416 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
17" Cheese & Pepperoni Pizza$20.05
Side Blue Cheese$1.00
15" Cheese & Pepperoni Pizza Medium$17.50
More about Mister Pizza
Bocce Club Pizza image

PIZZA

Bocce Club Pizza

235 Delaware Ave, Buffalo

Avg 4.6 (92 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
French Fries
Whole Cheese Pepperoni$25.88
Single Wings (10pc)$15.91
More about Bocce Club Pizza
Abbott Pizza image

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

Abbott Pizza

1177 Abbott Road, Buffalo

Avg 4.6 (966 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Chicken Finger (12")$10.99
choice of sauce
Homemade Garlic Breadsticks$2.99
With a side of sauce (5 sticks)
Large Cheese & 1 Topping (special)$16.99
More about Abbott Pizza
Just Pizza image

PIZZA • CHICKEN WINGS

Just Pizza

300 Elmwood Ave, Buffalo

Avg 3.5 (46 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
LG Cheese + 1 Topping$22.50
Super Saver 2$45.95
Super Saver 7$29.95
More about Just Pizza
Wise Guys Pizza image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Wise Guys Pizza

1965 Seneca St., Buffalo

Avg 4.5 (251 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
French Fries$5.00
1lb of crispy french fries.
10 Wings$15.00
Large Cheese Pizza$17.00
More about Wise Guys Pizza
Giancarlo's Sicilian Steakhouse image

 

Giancarlo's Sicilian Steakhouse

5110 Main Street, Williamsville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Pepperoni Pizza$18.90
mozzarella, crushed tomato sauce, margherita pepperoni, spicy honey drizzle
Giancarlo's Burger$26.90
10oz certified angus prime steak burger, aged white cheddar cheese, dry aged bacon, crispy onion strings, house steak sauce, french fries
Meatball Gabriela$12.90
mamma’s homemade meatball, fresh ricotta, crostini, crispy parsley
More about Giancarlo's Sicilian Steakhouse
Macy’s Place Pizzeria image

 

Macy’s Place Pizzeria

3348 Genesee St, Cheektowaga

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Large Pepperoni Playboi Pizza$25.99
Extra Pepperoni, Chopped Basil, Red Sauce, Mozzarella, Crushed Red Pepper, Seasoning, Mikes Hot Honey, Shaved Parmigiana
(8) Pizza Logs$13.49
with sauce
(4) Pizza Logs$7.49
with sauce
More about Macy’s Place Pizzeria
Santora's Pizza Pub & Grill image

 

Santora's Pizza Pub & Grill

7800 Transit Road, Williamsville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Personal Cheese$8.89
PIZZA SAUCE CHOICES: TRADITIONAL, TOMATO GARLIC, WHITE or PESTO*
Thin crust is available for up to three toppings
*pesto is the price of an additional topping
Garlic Knots$0.85
Our pizza dough, rolled & formed into a knot, proofed and baked with our garlic butter and seasoned Romano/ 6 for 5.89 / 12 for 11.29
Add red sauce for $0.99
Chicken Quesadilla$12.89
Grilled chicken, pico de gallo, mozzarella & cheddar cheese, in a jalapeno cheddar wrap & topped with chives. Served with tequila salsa & sour cream.
More about Santora's Pizza Pub & Grill
Just Pizza image

PIZZA • TACOS • CHICKEN WINGS

Just Pizza

2249 South Park Ave, Buffalo

Avg 4.6 (165 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Garlic Cheese Knot Rolls (4)$3.95
Side of pizza sauce for dipping .60
Beef Taco$4.95
Cheese, lettuce & tomato
French Fries$4.95
More about Just Pizza
BriteSmith Brewing image

 

BriteSmith Brewing

5611 Main Street, Williamsville

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
CLICK HERE FOR CURBSIDE PICK-UP!
CALL us at (716) 650-4080 when you arrive.
Fried Chicken Sandwich$18.00
Buttermilk fried chicken breast, tomato jam, deviled yolk, lettuce and red onion.
BSB Chopped$14.50
shaved Brussels sprouts, pancetta, provolone, chickpeas, cucumber, olive, Dijon vinaigrette
More about BriteSmith Brewing
Pie-O-Mine Greens image

 

Pie-O-Mine Greens

1725 Sheridan Drive, Tonawanda

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Caesar Salad Large$9.79
Romaine, Shaved Parmesan, Croutons, and Caesar Dressing
Classic Small$10.39
Red Sauce, Shredded Mozzarella, and Pepperoni
Classic Large$18.29
Red sauce, shredded mozzarella, and pepperoni
More about Pie-O-Mine Greens
My Tomato Pie image

PIZZA • PASTA • CALZONES • PITAS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS

My Tomato Pie

3035 Niagara Falls Blvd, Amherst

Avg 4.3 (750 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Garlic Bread Stick$0.50
One Garlic Bread Stick
Fish Fry (Wednesday & Friday Only)$16.00
Beer Battered Fish Fry with french fries, coleslaw, and tarter sauce. (Wednesday & Friday Only)
Deluxe Sandwich Drop-Off$15.25
** BLACKENED CHICKEN FOCACCIA- Cajun seasoned Chicken Breast with melted monterey jack and cheddar cheeses, sliced red onion, lettuce, tomato and ranch dressing on homemade focaccia bread. ** PORTOBELLO MELT FOCACCIA- Roasted Portobello Mushrooms, mixed greens, garlic mayonnaise spread with melted Fontina cheese served on homemade focaccia bread. ** TURKEY FOCACCIA* Oven Roasted Turkey Breast, lettuce, tomato, melted Monterrey Jack and Cheddar Cheese on Homemade Focaccia Bread with cranberry Mayonnaise. ** HAM FOCACCIA- Thinly sliced Ham, melted Provolone, roasted red peppers, lettuce, tomato, melted Monterrey Jack and Cheddar Cheese on Homemade Focaccia Bread with pesto mayonnaise.
More about My Tomato Pie
This Little Pig image

 

This Little Pig

4401 Transit Rd., Williamsville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Chicken BLT Nashville Hot$18.00
crispy, buttermilk-battered chicken thigh, awesome sauce, bacon, lettuce, tomato, house pickles, house roll, house fries or house salad
Shrimp and Lobster with Spinach Risotto$30.00
shrimp, lobster, tomato, garlic, fennel, white wine, spinach, white wine, risotto, pecorino-romano
Blueberry Bacon Bones
st. louis ribs house-cured with brown sugar and hickory smoked. Tastes like bacon, eats like ribs! With choice of two sides, house pickles
More about This Little Pig
Rocco's Wood Fired Pizza image

 

Rocco's Wood Fired Pizza

5433 Transit Road, Williamsville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Single(9) Wood Oven$15.00
marinated in lemon, olive oil, garlic, herbs, roasted in our wood-burning oven
Large Broccoli Rabe Pizza$24.95
sausage, garlic evoo, hot roasted banana peppers, mozzarella
Italian Salad
V | GF
More about Rocco's Wood Fired Pizza
Hydraulic Hearth image

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

Hydraulic Hearth

716 Swan Street, Buffalo

Avg 4.5 (893 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Farm Salad$11.00
winter greens, radish, carrot, golden beet, roasted almonds, lemon vinaigrette
BILLS GAME SPECIAL$20.00
A pepperoni pizza and a 4-pack of our 16oz pilsners
Mushroom & Truffle$16.00
garlic oil base, flat 12 mushrooms, local arugula, truffle salad, pecorino
More about Hydraulic Hearth
D'Avolio - Williamsville image

 

D'Avolio - Williamsville

5409 Main St, Williamsville

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
DANNYS STEAK & CHEESE$17.95
WHITE OLIVE OIL SAUCE, SWISS AMERICAN CHEESE, STEAK & ARUGULA
GREEK SALAD$15.95
ROMAINE MIX, CHICKEN, FETA, KALAMATA OLIVES, TOMATO, RED ONION with GREEK DRESSING
SANDWICH$13.95
More about D'Avolio - Williamsville
Santora's Pizza Pub & Grill image

 

Santora's Pizza Pub & Grill

1 Walden Galleria, Cheektowaga

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Garlic Knots$0.85
Our pizza dough, rolled & formed into a knot, proofed and baked with our garlic butter and seasoned Romano/ 6 for 5.89 / 12 for 11.29
Add red sauce for $0.99
Chicken Quesadilla$12.89
Grilled chicken, pico de gallo, mozzarella & cheddar cheese, topped with chives and served with tequila salsa
Personal Cheese$8.89
PIZZA SAUCE CHOICES: TRADITIONAL, TOMATO GARLIC, WHITE or PESTO*
Thin crust is available for up to three toppings
*pesto is the price of an additional topping
More about Santora's Pizza Pub & Grill
Kensington Pizza image

PIZZA • TACOS • CHICKEN WINGS

Kensington Pizza

1463 Kensington Ave, Buffalo

Avg 4 (502 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Taco Fries$10.49
Topped with seasoned Taco Beef and Nacho Cheese. *Lettuce, tomato & onion upon request.
Turkey Whole$7.29
Oven roasted turkey breast
Slice Cheese & Pepperoni$2.63
More about Kensington Pizza
Rizotto Italian Eatery & Sweetery image

 

Rizotto Italian Eatery & Sweetery

930 Maple Road, Williamsville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
5 Course Single Dinner
5 Course Dinner For Two
Choice of appetizer, soup, salad, starch.
Includes grilled vegetables, bread and pesto and chocolate covered strawberries for dessert
Valentine's Day 5 Course Dinner For Two
ONLY AVAILABLE Sat 2/12 & Mon 2/14
5 Course Dinner For Two
Choice of appetizer, salad, starch.
Includes grilled vegetables, bread and pesto and chocolate covered strawberries for dessert
Lobster Tail (6oz)$21.95
More about Rizotto Italian Eatery & Sweetery
Bob & John's La Hacienda image

PIZZA

Bob & John's La Hacienda

1545 Hertel Ave, Buffalo

Avg 4.7 (2001 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Small Cheese Pizza$14.85
Mozzarella cheese, served piping hot.
Large Cheese Pizza$16.85
Mozzarella cheese, served piping hot.
Double Order (20 wings)$23.99
2 Bleu Cheese & celery
More about Bob & John's La Hacienda
Santora's Pizza Pub & Grill image

 

Santora's Pizza Pub & Grill

1402 Millersport Hwy, Williamsville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Pecan Berry Salad$12.89
Mixed field greens, strawberries, blueberries, candied pecans, craisins & goat cheese. Served with homemade balsamic dressing. Add Grilled Chicken $5.89
Garlic Knots$0.85
Our pizza dough, rolled & formed into a knot, proofed and baked with our garlic butter and seasoned Romano/ 6 for 5.89 / 12 for 11.29
Add red sauce for $0.99
Personal Cheese$8.89
PIZZA SAUCE CHOICES: TRADITIONAL, TOMATO GARLIC, WHITE or PESTO*
Thin crust is available for up to three toppings
*pesto is the price of an additional topping
More about Santora's Pizza Pub & Grill
Pat's Pizzeria image

PIZZA • CHICKEN WINGS

Pat's Pizzeria

544 Ontario Street, Buffalo

Avg 4.1 (326 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Single Chicken Finger$12.95
5 chicken finger with your choice of sauce, steak cut fries, blue cheese, celery
French Fries$5.50
Steak cut French fries
Large Cheese & 1 Topping$18.95
Our daily made pizza dough, homemade pizza sauce, shredded mozzarella cheese with your choice of toppings.
More about Pat's Pizzeria
Restaurant banner

 

Bocce Club Pizza

1488 Hertel Avenue, Buffalo

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Bocce Over-the-Pit Wings (Single)$14.99
Bocce's grilled wings -- BBQ, honey mustard, or cajun
Original Bocce Half$11.99
9" cheese pizza (6 slices)
Half/Single Combo$24.99
Combo includes a Half Bocce Club Pizza and a single order of wings (10)
More about Bocce Club Pizza
Restaurant banner

 

Mustachios Pizza

2701 Elmwood Avenue, Kenmore

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Mustachios Pizza

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Buffalo

Chicken Tenders

Chicken Sandwiches

Souvlaki

French Fries

Shawarma

Steak Bowls

Steak Subs

Paninis

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Buffalo to explore

Downtown

Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)

North Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Eastside

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Elmwood Village

Avg 4 (8 restaurants)

South Buffalo

Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)

Main Street

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Allentown

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.1 (3 restaurants)

Westside

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)
Map

More near Buffalo to explore

East Amherst

Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)

Hamburg

Avg 4.7 (11 restaurants)

Orchard Park

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

North Tonawanda

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)

Depew

No reviews yet

Tonawanda

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

Lancaster

No reviews yet

Getzville

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Clarence

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Batavia

Avg 4.1 (5 restaurants)

Jamestown

Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)

Olean

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (47 restaurants)

Warren

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Erie

Avg 4.5 (41 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (396 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (33 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (679 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (91 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (71 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (235 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston