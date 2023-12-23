Taquito Lindo - Taco Lounge Williamsville
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Excited to serve the Amherst/Williamsville area.
Location
5481 Sheridan Drive, Amherst, NY 14221
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Rachel's Mediterranean Grill - Sheridan
No Reviews
5493 Sheridan Drive Williamsville, NY 14221
View restaurant
lloyd Taco Factory - Williamsville - lloyd Taco Factory
No Reviews
5933 Main Street Williamsville, NY 14221
View restaurant
One-Eyed Cat Brewing ft. Pork Bellies BBQ
No Reviews
5893 Main St Williamsville, NY 14221
View restaurant