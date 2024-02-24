The Original Tea House 392 Pearl St STE 101
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|5:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Monday
|5:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Tuesday
|5:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Wednesday
|5:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Thursday
|5:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Friday
|5:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Saturday
|5:00 am - 7:00 pm
Restaurant info
Culturally Authentic teas from around the world, along with rich tasting coffees and espressos. We also provide international pastries that exemplifies the tastes for your dreams.
Location
392 Pearl St STE 101, Buffalo, NY 14202
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Frankie Primos +39 Buffalo - 51 West Chippewa Street
No Reviews
51 West Chippewa Street Buffalo, NY 14202
View restaurant
Soho Buffalo - 64 West Chippewa Street
No Reviews
64 West Chippewa Street Buffalo, NY 14202
View restaurant