The Banshee Irish Pub
257 Franklin St
Buffalo, NY 14202
STARTERS
Banshee Nachos
Fresh potato chips , cheese sauce, bacon, jalapenos, sour cream
Banshee Potato Skins
Baked potato skins , bacon bits, scallions, sour cream
Buffalo Irish Chicken Wings
served, hot medium, mild, BBQ, garlic parm Irish style
Chicken Tenders
served, hot medium, mild, BBQ, garlic parm Irish style
Crispy Brussels
Curry Chips
Handcut french fries served with housemade curry sauce
Fresh Steamed Mussels
Mussels cooked in a garlic, white wine broth served with toast
Irish Smoked Salmon
Fresh smoked salmon thinly sliced served on a bed of mixed greens , lemon wedge and fresh brown bread
Jumbo Pretzel
Jumbo Pretzel, cheese sauce or Irish Honey Mustard
Jumbo Shrimp Cocktail
Ploughmans Platter
Selection of cold meats, cheeses , breads and pickles
Shepherds Fries
hearty helping of handcut fries served with shepherds pie meat sauce
Stuffed Banana Peppers
SOUPS
SALADS
Caesar Salad
Romaine Lettuce tossed in a caesar dressing with fresh made croutons and grated parmessan cheese
Chicken Caesar Salad
House Green Salad
Mixed greens, cherry tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions, croutons
Iceberg Wedge Salad
Wedge of iceberg lettuce, beefsteak tomatoes, chopped bacon, served with Irish Blue cheese dressing
Irish Cobb Salad
Mixed greens, diced chicken,chopped bacon, tomatoes, hard boiled egg, served chopped and tossed
Strawberry Chicken Salad
Smoked Salmon Spinach Salad
SANDWICHES + BURGERS
Bacon Cheeseburger
Banshee Burger
Choose Your own patty , Beef, Chicken breast or Veggie and choose fixings
Banshee Reuben
Thinly Sliced Corned beef, sauerkraut, 1000 island dressing, marbled rye, grilled
Beef On Weck
Thinly sliced roast beef simmered in au jus served on a kimmelweck roll
BYOB
Choose Your own patty , Beef, Chicken breast or Veggie and choose fixings
Corned Beef Swiss sand
Fish Sandwich
Beer battered cod served on a roll with tartare sauce
Grilled Chicken Sandwich
Grilled chicken breast, served on bun with chipotle Aioli, lettuce tomato, onion and avocado.
Veggie Burger
Open Prawn Sandwich
ENTREES
Bangers n Mash
Filet of fresh Salmon grilled and served with choice of two sides
Blackened Chicken Pasta
Chicken Curry
Chicken Pot Pie
rotisserie chicken and fresh vegetables in a rich, roasted, creamy chicken sauce, served with a flaky pastry atop
Corned Beef & Cabbage
Corned beef brisket slow cooked served with cabbage, carrotts and potatoes
Fish N Chips
Beer Battered cod , deep fried served with handcut fries, tartare sauce and cole slaw
Grilled Salmon
Guinness Beef Stew
Slow cooked braised beef in a rich Guinness gravy with potatoes, carrots, celery and onions. served with our home made brown bread
Half Chicken Dinner
New York Strip Steak
12 oz New York Strip steak, grilled to your liking served with choice of potato and vegetable
Shepherds Pie
Traditional Irish Breakfast
Two eggs any style, Irish bacon, sausage, black & white pudding, grilled tomato, baked beans and sauteed mushrooms, served with white toast
Traditional Irish Meatloaf
Housemade blend of ground beef, seasonongs, baked, served with gray mashed potato and vegetable
Vegetable Pasta
Bow Tie Pasta with an array of fresh vegetables in an alfredo sauce
DESSERTS
Apple Pie
Housemade Apple Pie served with vaniilla Ice Cream
Baileys Cheesecake
Baileys cheesecake served with whipped cream
Bread Pudding
Bread Pudding with raisins and a creme anglaise
French Cheesecake
Sticky Toffee Pudding
A traditional favorite served banshee style
Summer Tart
SIDES
SPECIALS
BRUNCH
Avocado Toast
Bacon, Egg, Cheese Sandwich
Banshee Breakfast Burger
Chicken & Waffles
Corned Beef Hash N Eggs
Creme Brulee French Toast
Full Irish`
Irish Eggs Benedict
Irish Omlette
Sausage & Egg Soda Farl
Smoked Salmon Omlette
Strawberry Chicken Salad
Ulster Fry
Vegetarian Omlette
LIQUOR
Boru
Deep Eddy
Deep Eddy Lemon
Deep Eddy Lime
Deep Eddy Orange
Deep Eddy Ruby
Grey Goose
Grey Goose Citron
Ketel Botanical
Ketel One
Smirnoff Passsion fruit
Stoli
Stoli Blueberry
Stoli O
Stoli Raz
Three Olives Vanilla
Titos
Well Vodka
Beefeater
Boatyard Double Gin
Bombay Sapphire
Dingle Gin
Garnish Island Gin
Glendalough Irish
Glendalough Rose Gin
Gunpowder Irish Gin
Hapenny Rhubarb Irish Gin
Hendricks
Minke Irish Gin
Silks
Tanqueray
Well Gin
Bacardi
Captain Morgan
Don Q Coco
Don Q crystal
Goslings
Pryat
Rumchata
Well Rum
Casamigos
Don Julio 1942
Jose Cuervo Gold
Milagro Silver
Patron Silver
Well Tequila
Casamigos Anejo
Casamigos Mezcal
Balvenie
Christian Bros Brandy
Dewars
Glenfiddich
Johnnie Walker Black
Johnnie Walker Red
Laphroig 10yr
Macallen 12 yr
Monkey Shoulder`
Oban 14yr
The Dalmore 12yr
Well Brandy
Well Scotch
Amaretto Di Saronno
Aperol
Apple Schnapps
Baileys Irish Cream
Blue curacao
Bradys Irish Cream
Butterscotch Schnapps
Campari
Carolans Irish Cream
Chambord
Chartreuse, Green
Cointreau
Creme De Menthe Green
Drambuie
Elderflower
Frangelico
Godiva Chocolate
Grand Marnier
Irish Mist
Jagermeister
Kahlua
Lemoncello
Melon Liquor
Noilly Pratt dry
Noilly Pratt Sweet
Pama
Peach Schnapps
Peppermint Schnapps
The Whistler Irish Cream
Triple Sec
Blantons Bourbon
Bowman Bros Bourbon
Buffalo Trace
Bulliet
Bulliet Rye
Burning Chair
Canadian Club
Crown
Crown Apple
Dalmore 12yr Scotch
Eagle Rare
Fireball
Four Roses
Four Roses Single Barrel
Heavens Door Bourbon
Jack Daniels
Jefferson Rye
Jim Beam
Jim Beam Red Stag
Knob Creek
Makers Mark
Screwball
Seagram's 7
southern comfort
Three Chord Bourbon
Woodford Reserve
2 Gingers
Bushmills
Bushmills 10 yr single malt
Bushmills 12 Yr Single Malt
Bushmills 16 yr single malt
Bushmills 21 yr single malt
Bushmills Black Bush
Bushmills Prohibition
Bushmills Red Cask
Busker Single Gains
Busker Single Malt
Busker Single Pot Still
Canadian Club
Clonakilty Bourdeaux Cask
Clonakilty Double Oak
Clonakilty Port Cask
Clontarf
Concannon
Connemara
Dead Rabbit
Drumshanbo Single Malt
Dubliner 10 Year
Dubliner Honeycomb
Dubliner Irish Whiskey
Dubliner Reserve
Egans Irish
Fighting 69th
Glendalough 17yr
Glendalough Dbl Barrel
Glendalough Pot Still
Glendalough Single Malt 7yr
Green Spot
Grey Coast
Hapenny Whiskey
Hell-Cat Maggie
Irish American
Irish American 10yr single malt
Irish Mist
Jameson
Jameson Blk Barrel
Jameson Cask Mates
Jameson Caskmate Stout edition
Jameson IPA
Jameson Orange
Keepers Irish American
Keepers Irish Bourbon
Kilbeggan
Knappogue 12yr
Knappogue Castle 14 yr
Knappogue Castle 16 yr
Knappogue Castle 21 yr
Liberties Oak Devil
Lost Irish
Mc Connells
McConnells Sherry Cask
Method & Madness Grain
Method & Madness Malt
Method & Madness Pot Still
Midleton Barry Crockett
Midleton Very Rare
Paddy Irish
Powers Gold Label
Powers Irish 3 swallows
Powers John Lane
Proper 12 Irish
Quiet Man
Red Earl
Redbreast 12 yr
Redbreast 15yr
Redbreast Irish
Roe & Co
Shankys Whip
Sheep Dog Peanut Butter
Slane
Teeling Single Grain
Teeling Single Malt
Teelings Irish Small Batch
Teelings Pot Still
The Irishman Founders
The Knot
The Sexton
Tullamore 14 yr single malt
Tullamore Cider Cask
Tullamore Crock Pot
Tullamore Dew
Tullamore Dew 12 Year
Tyrconnell
Well Whiskey
West Cork Black Cask
West Cork Bog Oak Cask
West Cork Bourbon Cask
West Cork IPA Cask
West Cork Stout Cask
Whistler Double Oak
Writers Tears
Yellow Spot 12 Year
COCKTAILS
Alabama Slammer
Aperol Spritz
Appletini
Baileys & Coffee Martini
Baileys Coffee
Black Russian
Bloody Mary
Car Bomb
Cosmopolitan
Dark & Stormy
Dark 'N Stormy
French 75
Gimlet
Green Tea Martini
Greyhound
Hot Toddy
Irish Coffee
Irish Old Fashion
Lemon Drop
Long Island Iced Tea
Madras
Mai Tai
Manhattan
Margarita
Martini
Mimosa
Mojito
Moscow Mule
Mudslide
Nutty Irishman
Old Fashioned
Porn Star Martini
Rob Roy
Sea Breeze
Tequila Sunrise
The Mule
Tom Collins
Whiskey Sour
White Russian
BEER
$4.00 domestic
Big Ditch IPA
Black N Tan
Bluemoon
Boddingtons
Bud Light
Carlsberg
EBC Blueberry
Pills Mafia
Guinness
Half N Half
Harp Lager
Kilkenny Red
Kona Big Wave
Magners
Miller Lite
Resurgence
Ruby Red
Sam Adams Seasonal
Smithwicks
Southern Tier
Stella Artois
Sullivans Ale
Sullivans Gold
Sullivans Porter
$5 Carlsberg game day pints
Guinness Festival Coupon Pint
$5 Stella game special
Labatts Blue BTL
Labatts Blue Light BTL
Budweiser BTL
Bud Light BTL
Miller Lite BTL
Coors Light BTL
Heineken BTL
Corona BTL
Mich Ultra BTL
Amstel Light BTL
Newcastle Brown Ale BTL
Kaliber N/A BTL
High Noon
Truly 2
Truly 3
Guinness Zero
Whiteclaw 2
Ukrainian Special
WINE + BUBBLES
GLS Cabernet 14 Hands (prem)
Cab Souverain North Coast (House)
GLS Merlot House Beringer
GLS Pinot Noir Coastal
GLS Malbec Alta Vista
GLS Blend CK Mondavi
BTL Cabernet Souverain Cab House
BTL 14 Hands Cabernet
BTL Malbec Alta Vista
BTL Merlot Beringer House
BTL Blend CK Mondavi
BTL Pinot Noir House
GLS Chardonnay Joel Gott House
GLS Chardonnay Hess (Prem)
GLS Moscato Folonari
GLS Pinot Grigio Mirassou
GLS Riesling Funf 5
GLS Sauvignon Blanc Estancia
GLS Prosecco
BTL Chardonnay Joel Gott House
BTL Hess Chardonnay (PREM)
BTL Chardonnay 2
BTL Pinot Grigio Mirassou
BTL Moscato
BTL Riesling Funf 5
BTL Riesling 1
BTL Sauvignon Blanc Estancia
BTL Sauvignon Blanc 1
Proseco Split
GLS House Champagne
BTL Wycliff Champagne
BTL Prosecco Capasoldo
Btl Veuve Cliquot
GLS Rose Ava Grace
Rose Ava Grace BTL
N/A BEVERAGES
Kids Menu
Kids Chicken Tenders
Homemade breaded chicken tenders,
Kids Grilled Cheese
ground beef and vegetables in a rich sauce topped with mashed potatoes.
Kids Bangers & Chips
Irish Bangers grilled served with mashed potatoes and gravy
Kids Cheese Burger
Housemade beef burger patty , baco, kerrygold cheese, lettuce, tomato , red onion on a bun
Kids Shepherds Pie
Clothing
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!
257 Franklin St, Buffalo, NY 14202