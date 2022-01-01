Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Banshee Irish Pub

257 Franklin St

Buffalo, NY 14202

STARTERS

Banshee Nachos

$14.00

Fresh potato chips , cheese sauce, bacon, jalapenos, sour cream

Banshee Potato Skins

$12.00

Baked potato skins , bacon bits, scallions, sour cream

Buffalo Irish Chicken Wings

$15.00

served, hot medium, mild, BBQ, garlic parm Irish style

Chicken Tenders

$12.00

served, hot medium, mild, BBQ, garlic parm Irish style

Crispy Brussels

$14.00

Curry Chips

$9.00

Handcut french fries served with housemade curry sauce

Fresh Steamed Mussels

$16.00

Mussels cooked in a garlic, white wine broth served with toast

Irish Smoked Salmon

$15.00

Fresh smoked salmon thinly sliced served on a bed of mixed greens , lemon wedge and fresh brown bread

Jumbo Pretzel

$12.00

Jumbo Pretzel, cheese sauce or Irish Honey Mustard

Jumbo Shrimp Cocktail

$16.00

Ploughmans Platter

$16.00

Selection of cold meats, cheeses , breads and pickles

Shepherds Fries

$15.00

hearty helping of handcut fries served with shepherds pie meat sauce

Stuffed Banana Peppers

$16.00

SOUPS

Chilli

$7.00

Irish Onion Soup

$8.00

Classic onion soup with soda bread croutons and melted Irish cheese

Potato Chowder

$7.00Out of stock

Traditional Irish recipe for this hearty chowder

Seafood Chowder

$10.00

SALADS

Caesar Salad

$12.00

Romaine Lettuce tossed in a caesar dressing with fresh made croutons and grated parmessan cheese

Chicken Caesar Salad

$15.00

House Green Salad

$15.00

Mixed greens, cherry tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions, croutons

Iceberg Wedge Salad

$12.00Out of stock

Wedge of iceberg lettuce, beefsteak tomatoes, chopped bacon, served with Irish Blue cheese dressing

Irish Cobb Salad

$14.00

Mixed greens, diced chicken,chopped bacon, tomatoes, hard boiled egg, served chopped and tossed

Strawberry Chicken Salad

$16.00

Smoked Salmon Spinach Salad

$18.00

SANDWICHES + BURGERS

Bacon Cheeseburger

$14.00

Banshee Burger

$14.00

Choose Your own patty , Beef, Chicken breast or Veggie and choose fixings

Banshee Reuben

$14.00

Thinly Sliced Corned beef, sauerkraut, 1000 island dressing, marbled rye, grilled

Beef On Weck

$12.00

Thinly sliced roast beef simmered in au jus served on a kimmelweck roll

BYOB

$14.00

Choose Your own patty , Beef, Chicken breast or Veggie and choose fixings

Corned Beef Swiss sand

$14.00

Fish Sandwich

$14.00

Beer battered cod served on a roll with tartare sauce

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$14.00

Grilled chicken breast, served on bun with chipotle Aioli, lettuce tomato, onion and avocado.

Veggie Burger

$13.00

Open Prawn Sandwich

$18.00

ENTREES

Bangers n Mash

$18.00Out of stock

Filet of fresh Salmon grilled and served with choice of two sides

Blackened Chicken Pasta

$18.00

Chicken Curry

$18.00

Chicken Pot Pie

$17.00

rotisserie chicken and fresh vegetables in a rich, roasted, creamy chicken sauce, served with a flaky pastry atop

Corned Beef & Cabbage

$18.00

Corned beef brisket slow cooked served with cabbage, carrotts and potatoes

Fish N Chips

$18.00

Beer Battered cod , deep fried served with handcut fries, tartare sauce and cole slaw

Grilled Salmon

$24.00

Guinness Beef Stew

$18.00

Slow cooked braised beef in a rich Guinness gravy with potatoes, carrots, celery and onions. served with our home made brown bread

Half Chicken Dinner

$16.00

New York Strip Steak

$28.00

12 oz New York Strip steak, grilled to your liking served with choice of potato and vegetable

Shepherds Pie

$18.00

Traditional Irish Breakfast

$18.00

Two eggs any style, Irish bacon, sausage, black & white pudding, grilled tomato, baked beans and sauteed mushrooms, served with white toast

Traditional Irish Meatloaf

$18.00

Housemade blend of ground beef, seasonongs, baked, served with gray mashed potato and vegetable

Vegetable Pasta

$18.00

Bow Tie Pasta with an array of fresh vegetables in an alfredo sauce

DESSERTS

Apple Pie

$8.00

Housemade Apple Pie served with vaniilla Ice Cream

Baileys Cheesecake

$8.00

Baileys cheesecake served with whipped cream

Bread Pudding

$8.00

Bread Pudding with raisins and a creme anglaise

French Cheesecake

$10.00

Sticky Toffee Pudding

$8.00Out of stock

A traditional favorite served banshee style

Summer Tart

$10.00

SIDES

French Fries

$6.00

Mashed Potato

$4.00

Veg of the day

$5.00

Irish bacon

$5.00

Sausage

$5.00

Toast

$3.00

Breakfast Potatoes

$3.00

Freash Berries

$6.00

Corned Beef Hash side

$6.00

SPECIALS

Pasta Special

$14.00

Sandwich Special

$12.00

Sea Bass Special

$15.00

Chicken Curry

$16.00

Breakfast banger sandwich

$9.00

Steak Sandwich Special

$15.00

BRUNCH

Avocado Toast

$18.00

Bacon, Egg, Cheese Sandwich

$12.00

Banshee Breakfast Burger

$17.00

Chicken & Waffles

$18.00

Corned Beef Hash N Eggs

$16.00

Creme Brulee French Toast

$14.00

Full Irish`

$19.00

Irish Eggs Benedict

$16.00

Irish Omlette

$14.00

Sausage & Egg Soda Farl

$16.00

Smoked Salmon Omlette

$16.00

Strawberry Chicken Salad

$16.00

Ulster Fry

$19.00

Vegetarian Omlette

$14.00

LIQUOR

Boru

$10.00

Deep Eddy

$8.00

Deep Eddy Lemon

$8.00

Deep Eddy Lime

$8.00

Deep Eddy Orange

$8.00

Deep Eddy Ruby

$8.00

Grey Goose

$10.00

Grey Goose Citron

$10.00

Ketel Botanical

$10.00

Ketel One

$10.00

Smirnoff Passsion fruit

$8.00

Stoli

$8.00

Stoli Blueberry

$8.00

Stoli O

$8.00

Stoli Raz

$8.00

Three Olives Vanilla

$8.00

Titos

$10.00

Well Vodka

$6.00

Beefeater

$10.00

Boatyard Double Gin

$10.00

Bombay Sapphire

$10.00

Dingle Gin

$10.00

Garnish Island Gin

$10.00

Glendalough Irish

$10.00

Glendalough Rose Gin

$10.00

Gunpowder Irish Gin

$10.00

Hapenny Rhubarb Irish Gin

$10.00

Hendricks

$10.00

Minke Irish Gin

$12.00

Silks

$10.00

Tanqueray

$10.00

Well Gin

$6.00

Bacardi

$10.00

Captain Morgan

$10.00

Don Q Coco

$8.00

Don Q crystal

$8.00

Goslings

$8.00

Pryat

$10.00

Rumchata

$10.00

Well Rum

$6.00

Casamigos

$10.00

Don Julio 1942

$34.00

Jose Cuervo Gold

$10.00

Milagro Silver

$8.00

Patron Silver

$10.00

Well Tequila

$6.00

Casamigos Anejo

$12.00

Casamigos Mezcal

$12.00

Balvenie

$14.00

Christian Bros Brandy

$8.00

Dewars

$10.00

Glenfiddich

$12.00

Johnnie Walker Black

$11.00

Johnnie Walker Red

$11.00

Laphroig 10yr

$12.00

Macallen 12 yr

$14.00

Monkey Shoulder`

$10.00

Oban 14yr

$15.00

The Dalmore 12yr

$12.00

Well Brandy

$8.00

Well Scotch

$6.00

Amaretto Di Saronno

$8.00

Aperol

$8.00

Apple Schnapps

$8.00

Baileys Irish Cream

$10.00

Blue curacao

$8.00

Bradys Irish Cream

$8.00

Butterscotch Schnapps

$8.00

Campari

$8.00

Carolans Irish Cream

$8.00

Chambord

$8.00

Chartreuse, Green

$10.00

Cointreau

$8.00

Creme De Menthe Green

$8.00

Drambuie

$10.00

Elderflower

$8.00

Frangelico

$10.00

Godiva Chocolate

$8.00

Grand Marnier

$10.00

Irish Mist

$8.00

Jagermeister

$8.00

Kahlua

$8.00

Lemoncello

$8.00

Melon Liquor

$8.00

Noilly Pratt dry

$8.00

Noilly Pratt Sweet

$8.00

Pama

$8.00

Peach Schnapps

$8.00

Peppermint Schnapps

$8.00

The Whistler Irish Cream

$8.00

Triple Sec

$8.00

Blantons Bourbon

$12.00

Bowman Bros Bourbon

$8.00

Buffalo Trace

$10.00

Bulliet

$10.00

Bulliet Rye

$10.00

Burning Chair

$10.00

Canadian Club

$8.00

Crown

$10.00

Crown Apple

$10.00

Dalmore 12yr Scotch

$12.00

Eagle Rare

$10.00

Fireball

$8.00

Four Roses

$8.00

Four Roses Single Barrel

$14.00

Heavens Door Bourbon

$10.00

Jack Daniels

$10.00

Jefferson Rye

$10.00

Jim Beam

$10.00

Jim Beam Red Stag

$10.00

Knob Creek

$10.00

Makers Mark

$10.00

Screwball

$10.00

Seagram's 7

$10.00

southern comfort

$10.00Out of stock

Three Chord Bourbon

$8.00

Woodford Reserve

$10.00

2 Gingers

$10.00

Bushmills

$10.00

Bushmills 10 yr single malt

$14.00

Bushmills 12 Yr Single Malt

$16.00

Bushmills 16 yr single malt

$18.00

Bushmills 21 yr single malt

$28.00

Bushmills Black Bush

$12.00

Bushmills Prohibition

$10.00

Bushmills Red Cask

$12.00

Busker Single Gains

$10.00

Busker Single Malt

$10.00

Busker Single Pot Still

$10.00

Canadian Club

$8.00

Clonakilty Bourdeaux Cask

$12.00

Clonakilty Double Oak

$12.00

Clonakilty Port Cask

$12.00

Clontarf

$10.00

Concannon

$10.00

Connemara

$10.00

Dead Rabbit

$12.00

Drumshanbo Single Malt

$12.00

Dubliner 10 Year

$14.00

Dubliner Honeycomb

$10.00

Dubliner Irish Whiskey

$10.00

Dubliner Reserve

$12.00

Egans Irish

$10.00

Fighting 69th

$10.00

Glendalough 17yr

$38.00

Glendalough Dbl Barrel

$10.00

Glendalough Pot Still

$10.00

Glendalough Single Malt 7yr

$16.00

Green Spot

$16.00

Grey Coast

$12.00

Hapenny Whiskey

$10.00

Hell-Cat Maggie

$10.00

Irish American

$10.00

Irish American 10yr single malt

$10.00

Irish Mist

$10.00

Jameson

$10.00

Jameson Blk Barrel

$10.00

Jameson Cask Mates

$10.00

Jameson Caskmate Stout edition

$10.00

Jameson IPA

$10.00

Jameson Orange

$10.00

Keepers Irish American

$10.00

Keepers Irish Bourbon

$10.00

Kilbeggan

$10.00

Knappogue 12yr

$14.00

Knappogue Castle 14 yr

$14.00

Knappogue Castle 16 yr

$20.00

Knappogue Castle 21 yr

$26.00

Liberties Oak Devil

$12.00

Lost Irish

$10.00

Mc Connells

$10.00

McConnells Sherry Cask

$10.00

Method & Madness Grain

$10.00

Method & Madness Malt

$10.00

Method & Madness Pot Still

$10.00

Midleton Barry Crockett

$38.00

Midleton Very Rare

$36.00

Paddy Irish

$10.00

Powers Gold Label

$10.00

Powers Irish 3 swallows

$12.00

Powers John Lane

$12.00

Proper 12 Irish

$10.00

Quiet Man

$10.00

Red Earl

$10.00

Redbreast 12 yr

$12.00

Redbreast 15yr

$16.00

Redbreast Irish

$12.00

Roe & Co

$10.00

Shankys Whip

$10.00

Sheep Dog Peanut Butter

$8.00

Slane

$10.00

Teeling Single Grain

$14.00

Teeling Single Malt

$12.00

Teelings Irish Small Batch

$12.00

Teelings Pot Still

$12.00

The Irishman Founders

$10.00

The Knot

$10.00

The Sexton

$12.00

Tullamore 14 yr single malt

$14.00

Tullamore Cider Cask

$12.00

Tullamore Crock Pot

$10.00

Tullamore Dew

$10.00

Tullamore Dew 12 Year

$14.00

Tyrconnell

$14.00

Well Whiskey

$6.00

West Cork Black Cask

$12.00

West Cork Bog Oak Cask

$12.00

West Cork Bourbon Cask

$12.00

West Cork IPA Cask

$12.00

West Cork Stout Cask

$10.00

Whistler Double Oak

$12.00

Writers Tears

$14.00

Yellow Spot 12 Year

$16.00

COCKTAILS

Alabama Slammer

$10.00

Aperol Spritz

$9.00

Appletini

$10.00

Baileys & Coffee Martini

$10.00

Baileys Coffee

$7.00

Black Russian

$10.00

Bloody Mary

$10.00

Car Bomb

$8.00

Cosmopolitan

$10.00

Dark & Stormy

$8.00

Dark 'N Stormy

$10.00

French 75

$8.00

Gimlet

$10.00

Green Tea Martini

$10.00

Greyhound

$10.00

Hot Toddy

$8.00

Irish Coffee

$7.00

Irish Old Fashion

$9.00

Lemon Drop

$10.00

Long Island Iced Tea

$10.00

Madras

$10.00

Mai Tai

$10.00

Manhattan

$10.00

Margarita

$10.00

Martini

$10.00

Mimosa

$8.00

Mojito

$10.00

Moscow Mule

$10.00

Mudslide

$10.00

Nutty Irishman

$10.00

Old Fashioned

$10.00

Porn Star Martini

$10.00

Rob Roy

$10.00

Sea Breeze

$10.00

Tequila Sunrise

$10.00

The Mule

$8.00

Tom Collins

$10.00

Whiskey Sour

$10.00

White Russian

$10.00

BEER

$4.00 domestic

$4.00

Big Ditch IPA

$5.00+

Black N Tan

$7.00+

Bluemoon

$5.00+

Boddingtons

$6.00+

Bud Light

$5.00+

Carlsberg

$5.00+

EBC Blueberry

$5.00+

Pills Mafia

$5.00+

Guinness

$7.00

Half N Half

$7.00

Harp Lager

$5.00+

Kilkenny Red

$5.00+

Kona Big Wave

$6.00

Magners

$5.00+

Miller Lite

$4.00+

Resurgence

$5.00+

Ruby Red

$5.00+

Sam Adams Seasonal

$5.00+

Smithwicks

$6.00+

Southern Tier

$5.00+

Stella Artois

$5.00+

Sullivans Ale

$6.00+

Sullivans Gold

$6.00+

Sullivans Porter

$6.00+

$5 Carlsberg game day pints

$5.00

Guinness Festival Coupon Pint

$5 Stella game special

$5.00

Labatts Blue BTL

$5.00

Labatts Blue Light BTL

$5.00

Budweiser BTL

$5.00

Bud Light BTL

$5.00

Miller Lite BTL

$5.00

Coors Light BTL

$5.00

Heineken BTL

$7.00

Corona BTL

$7.00

Mich Ultra BTL

$5.00

Amstel Light BTL

$7.00

Newcastle Brown Ale BTL

$7.00

Kaliber N/A BTL

$5.00

High Noon

$7.50

Truly 2

$7.00

Truly 3

$7.00

Guinness Zero

$7.00

Whiteclaw 2

$7.00

Ukrainian Special

$4.00

WINE + BUBBLES

GLS Cabernet 14 Hands (prem)

$10.00

Cab Souverain North Coast (House)

$8.00

GLS Merlot House Beringer

$8.00

GLS Pinot Noir Coastal

$8.00

GLS Malbec Alta Vista

$8.00

GLS Blend CK Mondavi

$8.00

BTL Cabernet Souverain Cab House

$30.00

BTL 14 Hands Cabernet

$38.00

BTL Malbec Alta Vista

$30.00

BTL Merlot Beringer House

$30.00

BTL Blend CK Mondavi

$30.00

BTL Pinot Noir House

$30.00

GLS Chardonnay Joel Gott House

$8.00

GLS Chardonnay Hess (Prem)

$10.00

GLS Moscato Folonari

$8.00

GLS Pinot Grigio Mirassou

$8.00

GLS Riesling Funf 5

$8.00

GLS Sauvignon Blanc Estancia

$8.00

GLS Prosecco

$8.00

BTL Chardonnay Joel Gott House

$30.00

BTL Hess Chardonnay (PREM)

$38.00

BTL Chardonnay 2

$40.00

BTL Pinot Grigio Mirassou

$30.00

BTL Moscato

$30.00

BTL Riesling Funf 5

$30.00

BTL Riesling 1

$36.00

BTL Sauvignon Blanc Estancia

$30.00

BTL Sauvignon Blanc 1

$36.00

Proseco Split

$9.00

GLS House Champagne

$7.00

BTL Wycliff Champagne

$25.00

BTL Prosecco Capasoldo

$34.00

Btl Veuve Cliquot

$140.00

GLS Rose Ava Grace

$8.00

Rose Ava Grace BTL

$30.00

N/A BEVERAGES

Cranberry Juice

$4.00

Orange Juice 8oz

$4.50

Bottle Water

$3.00

Coffee

$2.50

Diet Coke

$3.50

Ginger Ale

$3.50

Goslings Ginger Beer

$6.00

Hot Tea

$2.50

Iced Tea

$3.50

Lemonade

$3.50

Coke

$3.50

Red Bull

$4.50

Soda Refil

Soda

$3.50

Sprite

$3.50

Tonic

$3.50

Kids Menu

Kids Chicken Tenders

$8.00

Homemade breaded chicken tenders,

Kids Grilled Cheese

$8.00

ground beef and vegetables in a rich sauce topped with mashed potatoes.

Kids Bangers & Chips

$8.00

Irish Bangers grilled served with mashed potatoes and gravy

Kids Grilled Cheese

$8.00

ground beef and vegetables in a rich sauce topped with mashed potatoes.

Kids Cheese Burger

$8.00

Housemade beef burger patty , baco, kerrygold cheese, lettuce, tomato , red onion on a bun

Kids Grilled Cheese

$8.00

ground beef and vegetables in a rich sauce topped with mashed potatoes.

Kids Shepherds Pie

$8.00

Band Tickets

$15 COVER CHARGE

$15.00

$20 COVER CHARGE

$20.00

$25 COVER CHARGE

$25.00

$10 COVER CHARGE

$10.00

$5 COVER CHARGE

$5.00

Clothing

1/4 Zip Shirts

$40.00

Banshee Pins

$5.00

Employee FC Buffalo Jersey

$30.00

FC Buffalo Jersey

$50.00

Hats

$20.00

T Shirts

$20.00

Banshee Coffee Cup

$12.00

Bar Food

Club Milk Orange

$1.00

Crunchie

$2.00

Maltesers

$2.00

Tayto Cheese & Onion

$2.00

Tayto Prawn Cocktail

$2.00

Tayto Salt N Vinegar

$2.00

Tayto Smokey Bacon

$2.00

Tayto Chicken flavor

$2.00

Hula Hoops original

$2.00

Hula Hoops cheese & onion

$2.00
