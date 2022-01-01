Buffalo juice & smoothie spots you'll love

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

The Healthy Scratch image

 

The Healthy Scratch

75 Main St #4, Buffalo

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Low Key
Kale, Spinach, Banana, Almond Milk, Rolled Oats, Pineapple
California Turkey Sand$9.00
Turkey, Avocado, Sprouts, Mesclun Greens, Tomato, Onion, on Ciabatta Bread
Cobb Fit Salad$9.00
Romaine, Chicken, Egg, Avocado, Red Grapes, Tomatoes, Ranch Seasoned Goat Cheese, White Balsamic Dressing
More about The Healthy Scratch
Newbury Salads image

SALADS • CHICKEN

Newbury Salads

5429 Main Street, Williamsville

Avg 4.5 (37 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Greek Chicken Souvlaki Salad$10.95
Romaine, herbed chicken, tomatoes, red onions, cucumbers, feta, olives, banana peppers, Greek vinaigrette
Build Your Own Salad$7.95
Choose your salad base, (4) regular toppings, and dressing. Additional toppings extra.
Ocean Drive Smoothie$6.95
Mango, pineapple, banana, coconut water
More about Newbury Salads
The Healthy Scratch Roswell Park image

 

The Healthy Scratch Roswell Park

128 Carlton Street, Buffalo

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about The Healthy Scratch Roswell Park
Restaurant banner

 

The Healthy Scratch Buffalo General

100 High Street, Buffalo

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Nutella Banana$6.75
English Muffin, Nutella, banana, cacao nibs, honey
California Turkey Sand$9.00
Turkey, Avocado, Sprouts, Mesclun Greens, Tomato, Onion, on Ciabatta Bread
Avocado Tomato & Egg Toast$7.00
Wheat Bread, Avocado, Roma Tomato, Poached Egg, Chipotle Crema
More about The Healthy Scratch Buffalo General

