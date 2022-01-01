Buffalo juice & smoothie spots you'll love
Must-try juice & smoothie spots in Buffalo
More about The Healthy Scratch
The Healthy Scratch
75 Main St #4, Buffalo
|Popular items
|Low Key
Kale, Spinach, Banana, Almond Milk, Rolled Oats, Pineapple
|California Turkey Sand
|$9.00
Turkey, Avocado, Sprouts, Mesclun Greens, Tomato, Onion, on Ciabatta Bread
|Cobb Fit Salad
|$9.00
Romaine, Chicken, Egg, Avocado, Red Grapes, Tomatoes, Ranch Seasoned Goat Cheese, White Balsamic Dressing
More about Newbury Salads
SALADS • CHICKEN
Newbury Salads
5429 Main Street, Williamsville
|Popular items
|Greek Chicken Souvlaki Salad
|$10.95
Romaine, herbed chicken, tomatoes, red onions, cucumbers, feta, olives, banana peppers, Greek vinaigrette
|Build Your Own Salad
|$7.95
Choose your salad base, (4) regular toppings, and dressing. Additional toppings extra.
|Ocean Drive Smoothie
|$6.95
Mango, pineapple, banana, coconut water
More about The Healthy Scratch Roswell Park
The Healthy Scratch Roswell Park
128 Carlton Street, Buffalo
More about The Healthy Scratch Buffalo General
The Healthy Scratch Buffalo General
100 High Street, Buffalo
|Popular items
|Nutella Banana
|$6.75
English Muffin, Nutella, banana, cacao nibs, honey
|California Turkey Sand
|$9.00
Turkey, Avocado, Sprouts, Mesclun Greens, Tomato, Onion, on Ciabatta Bread
|Avocado Tomato & Egg Toast
|$7.00
Wheat Bread, Avocado, Roma Tomato, Poached Egg, Chipotle Crema