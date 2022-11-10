Restaurant header imageView gallery

Faye 1616 Walnut

1616 Walnut

Murphysboro, IL 62966

Popular Items

Egg & Cheese Biscuit
House Brew
Smoked Turkey Sandwich

Food

Egg & Cheese Biscuit

$8.00

Our house-made biscuit, egg and pimento cheese

Biscuits & Gravy

Biscuit

$4.00

A single house-made biscuit with your choice of butter or jam.

Biscuit Platter

$12.00

Three of our house-made biscuits with your choice of butters or jam.

Fried Bologna

$10.00
Smoked Turkey Sandwich

Smoked Turkey Sandwich

$10.00
Chicken Salad Croissant

Chicken Salad Croissant

$10.00

Cookie

$2.50

Cruller

$3.00
French Toast

French Toast

$8.00

Pop Tart

$4.00
Par-Faye

Par-Faye

$5.00

Just Yogurt

$4.00
Crunchy Asian Salad

Crunchy Asian Salad

$10.00
Strawberry Salad

Strawberry Salad

$10.00

Apple Salad

$10.00

Tomato Basil

$6.00

Cheeseburger Soup

$6.00Out of stock

Tuscan Chicken Soup

$6.00Out of stock

Side Egg

$1.50

Side Sausage

$2.00

Side Bacon

$2.00

Side Gravy

$3.00

Side Bologna

$4.00

Side Chicken

$4.00

Fruit Bowl

$4.00

Ala Croissant

$4.00

Bowl Of BBQ Chips

$2.00

Bowl Of Black Pepper Chips

$2.00

Drinks

House Brew

Cold Brew

$5.50

Espresso

$3.00

Hot Latte

Iced Latte

$5.50

Specialty

Cappucino

$5.00

Hot Americano

$5.00

Orange Juice

Water

Ice Tea

$2.50

Ice Tea Refill

$2.00

Sweet Iced Tea

$2.50

Milk

$3.00

Hot Chocolate

$3.00

White Tea

$3.00

Black Tea

$3.00

Green Tea

$3.00

Side Ice

Side Lemon

No Ice

Hot Chocolate

$3.00

Steamer

$3.00

Kids Milk

$2.50

Bottled Milk

$3.00

Spindrift Water

$1.75

Bottled Soda

Box Water

$3.00

Canned Soda

$3.00

Poppi Soda

$3.00
Sunday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Faye

Location

1616 Walnut, Murphysboro, IL 62966

Directions

