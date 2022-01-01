Crab salad in Murray
Murray restaurants that serve crab salad
More about Jasmine Thai and Sushi
Jasmine Thai and Sushi
506 North 12th St. Suite E, Murray
|Spicy Crab Salad
|$14.00
Spicy crab, avocados, edamame, mixed greens; topped with roasted almond nuts, served with ginger dressing and a boiled egg
More about Jasmine Thai and Sushi
Jasmine Thai and Sushi
451 Jorden Dr Suite K, Paducah
|Spicy Crab Salad
|$14.00
Spicy crab, avocados, edamame, mixed greens; topped with roasted almond nuts, served with ginger dressing and a boiled egg
|Spicy Crab Salad
|$12.50
Spicy crab, avocados,radish, edamame, and mixed greens; topped with roasted almond nuts and served with ginger dressing and boiled egg